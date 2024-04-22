Nicki Minaj Has Fiery Throw-Back Response To Fan Who Flung Object At Her On Stage

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicki Minaj brought her performance on stage to a screeching halt after a concert-goer threw an object at her, which was furiously returned back to the audience when the rapper flung it back.

The “Anaconda” singer left fans amazed with her dazzling Pink Friday 2 Tour show at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, on Saturday night. However, the show briefly turned into a curious case of flying objects when someone from the cheering crowd threw an object at her. Some reports described the object as a pink bracelet.

The footage of the incident spread like wildfire on social media after Nicki was captured pausing her performance to play a quick round of dodgeball.

Nicki Minaj was performing at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, when a concert-goer flung an object at her

After singing hit after hit, the rapper was performing her second-to-last song of the night, “Starships,” when the object dashed towards her from the crowd. The object narrowly missed her face, and the singer managed to stop it just in time.

Nicki then picked the object up and angrily threw it back at the crowd.

Fans marveled at her reaction time, with one saying, “Reflexes on point.”

The object narrowly missed the rapper’s face, and she stopped it just in time in the middle of a performance

“HER REACTION TIME THO,” another said.

One fan wrote, “Security like nah Nic got it.”

Others thought her reaction was a tad more aggressive than it needed to be.

“She looked so pissed i was so upset whyyy,” one said, while another added, “It was just a bracelet wasn’t it? Why is she always so damn angry?”

“Security like nah Nic got it,” fans joked as they marveled at the “Anaconda” singer’s reaction time

“A scrunchy got her upset ???? Well then . . . ” said another.

“THE DEATH STARE,” another wrote.

The video also sparked a conversation about how it can be dangerous for artists when fans throw objects at them on stage.

“People need to learn. Don’t throw stuff on stage. It’s dangerous for the dancers and performers who don’t see it and trip. I’m glad she clap[ed] back by throwing it back at them,” one commenter said.

The incident adds to the dangerous trend of fans throwing objects at artists on stage, posing a risk to their safety

It is alarmingly common for fans to throw objects at performers, and the dangerous trend can pose safety risks to the artists. Singer Bebe Rexha once sustained injuries after a phone was thrown at her in the middle of a concert.

Harry Styles, meanwhile, was struck in the eye after an object was thrown at him, while Pink once found someone tossing a bag of their mom’s ashes on stage during her concert.

When Cardi B witnessed a similar situation during a Las Vegas show, she threw her microphone at the front-row concertgoer, who hurled their drink at her as she was performing.