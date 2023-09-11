 Chris Evans Ties The Knot With Alba Baptista In A Private At-Home Ceremony | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Chris Evans Ties The Knot With Alba Baptista In A Private At-Home Ceremony
12points
Celebrities, Entertainment

Chris Evans Ties The Knot With Alba Baptista In A Private At-Home Ceremony

Ignas Vieversys and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Chris Evans, a renowned actor known for his role as Marvel’s Captain America, wed Alba Baptista during a private ceremony at a private estate in Cape Cod, Mass., on Saturday.

Numerous well-known friends of the couple were seen in nearby Boston to attend the wedding. Among them were Chris Evans’ fellow Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and his spouse Susan Downey, Chris Hemsworth with his wife Elsa Pataky, Jeremy Renner, as well as John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

According to Page Six, who broke the news, the wedding was kept exceptionally private and secure, with guests required to sign NDAs and surrender their mobile phones.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista tied the knot this past Saturday in an intimate at-home ceremony

Chris Evans Ties The Knot With Alba Baptista In A Private At-Home Ceremony

Image credits: teamcevans

The wedding was attended by other Avengers, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner

Chris Evans Ties The Knot With Alba Baptista In A Private At-Home Ceremony

Image credits: teamcevans

Chris Evans Ties The Knot With Alba Baptista In A Private At-Home Ceremony

Image credits: teamcevans

Captain America: The First Avenger star and the Portuguese actress had been dating “for over a year and it’s serious,” People magazine reported back in November 2022. “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”

The Lisbon-born actress, 26, is best known for her role on Netflix’s Warrior Nun, her English-language debut, although she has numerous popular Portuguese films and TV shows under her belt.

All the guests were required to sign NDAs and surrender their mobile phones

Chris Evans Ties The Knot With Alba Baptista In A Private At-Home Ceremony

Image credits: teamcevans

Chris Evans Ties The Knot With Alba Baptista In A Private At-Home Ceremony

Image credits: teamcevans

In 2018, Baptista dedicated a significant amount of her time to humanitarian efforts in Cambodia. In 2021, she achieved recognition for her outstanding talent, receiving the Shooting Star award at the Berlin Film Festival. Additionally, she garnered the Best Actress award at the Festival Ibérico de Ciné for her role in the short film Miami.

Captain America: The First Avenger star and the Portuguese actress first started dating in 2021

Chris Evans Ties The Knot With Alba Baptista In A Private At-Home Ceremony

Image credits: teamcevans

The Lisbon-born actress, 26, is best known for her role in Netflix’s Warrior Nun

Chris Evans Ties The Knot With Alba Baptista In A Private At-Home Ceremony

Image credits: teamcevans

Chris Evans Ties The Knot With Alba Baptista In A Private At-Home Ceremony

Image credits: teamcevans

“That’s absolutely something I want — wife, kids, building a family,” Evans said last year

Chris Evans Ties The Knot With Alba Baptista In A Private At-Home Ceremony

Image credits: teamcevans

Chris Evans Ties The Knot With Alba Baptista In A Private At-Home Ceremony

Image credits: teamcevans

Chris Evans Ties The Knot With Alba Baptista In A Private At-Home Ceremony

Image credits: teamcevans

Chris Evans Ties The Knot With Alba Baptista In A Private At-Home Ceremony

Image credits: alba.baptista

Chris Evans Ties The Knot With Alba Baptista In A Private At-Home Ceremony

Image credits: netflix

“I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can’t think of anything better”

Chris Evans Ties The Knot With Alba Baptista In A Private At-Home Ceremony

Image credits: teamcevans

Chris Evans Ties The Knot With Alba Baptista In A Private At-Home Ceremony

Image credits: paramountpictures

While Chris Evans and Baptista have been discreet about their romantic relationship, Evans opened up about wanting to get married last November.

“That’s absolutely something I want — wife, kids, building a family,” he told People who nominated Evans as the Sexiest Man Alive.

“When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.”

Fans were thrilled about the news and wished the newlyweds best of luck

Chris Evans Ties The Knot With Alba Baptista In A Private At-Home Ceremony

Chris Evans Ties The Knot With Alba Baptista In A Private At-Home Ceremony

Chris Evans Ties The Knot With Alba Baptista In A Private At-Home Ceremony

Chris Evans Ties The Knot With Alba Baptista In A Private At-Home Ceremony

Chris Evans Ties The Knot With Alba Baptista In A Private At-Home Ceremony

Chris Evans Ties The Knot With Alba Baptista In A Private At-Home Ceremony

Chris Evans Ties The Knot With Alba Baptista In A Private At-Home Ceremony

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Read more »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Mindaugas has worked as a freelance photographer mainly doing events, product photography and has a recurring passion for macro photography.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Entertainment
Homepage
Trending
Entertainment
Homepage
Next in Entertainment
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Apparently Ignas "When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies." So why not write about video games, or interesting stories or even movies? Why not write ANYTHING except this celebrity tabloid gossip nonsense?

8
8points
reply
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ahh that's classic Ignas for you lmao, loves to write *checks her page* celebrity gossip, more celebrity gossip...oooh hold on...nope just more celebrity gossip, DAMMIT Ignas!

5
5points
reply
Load More Replies...
Mark
Mark
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Breaking news!!! Two people got married!!!... The world is falling apart, who cares!

7
7points
reply
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

#shutupignas

3
3points
reply
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah! #shutupignas (Bloody hell I thought that said "shut u pig" lol)

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Apparently Ignas "When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies." So why not write about video games, or interesting stories or even movies? Why not write ANYTHING except this celebrity tabloid gossip nonsense?

8
8points
reply
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ahh that's classic Ignas for you lmao, loves to write *checks her page* celebrity gossip, more celebrity gossip...oooh hold on...nope just more celebrity gossip, DAMMIT Ignas!

5
5points
reply
Load More Replies...
Mark
Mark
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Breaking news!!! Two people got married!!!... The world is falling apart, who cares!

7
7points
reply
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

#shutupignas

3
3points
reply
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah! #shutupignas (Bloody hell I thought that said "shut u pig" lol)

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda