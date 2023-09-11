Chris Evans Ties The Knot With Alba Baptista In A Private At-Home Ceremony

Chris Evans, a renowned actor known for his role as Marvel’s Captain America, wed Alba Baptista during a private ceremony at a private estate in Cape Cod, Mass., on Saturday.

Numerous well-known friends of the couple were seen in nearby Boston to attend the wedding. Among them were Chris Evans’ fellow Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and his spouse Susan Downey, Chris Hemsworth with his wife Elsa Pataky, Jeremy Renner, as well as John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

According to Page Six, who broke the news, the wedding was kept exceptionally private and secure, with guests required to sign NDAs and surrender their mobile phones.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista tied the knot this past Saturday in an intimate at-home ceremony

The wedding was attended by other Avengers, including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner

Captain America: The First Avenger star and the Portuguese actress had been dating “for over a year and it’s serious,” People magazine reported back in November 2022. “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”

The Lisbon-born actress, 26, is best known for her role on Netflix’s Warrior Nun, her English-language debut, although she has numerous popular Portuguese films and TV shows under her belt.

All the guests were required to sign NDAs and surrender their mobile phones

In 2018, Baptista dedicated a significant amount of her time to humanitarian efforts in Cambodia. In 2021, she achieved recognition for her outstanding talent, receiving the Shooting Star award at the Berlin Film Festival. Additionally, she garnered the Best Actress award at the Festival Ibérico de Ciné for her role in the short film Miami.

Captain America: The First Avenger star and the Portuguese actress first started dating in 2021

The Lisbon-born actress, 26, is best known for her role in Netflix’s Warrior Nun

“That’s absolutely something I want — wife, kids, building a family,” Evans said last year

“I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can’t think of anything better”

While Chris Evans and Baptista have been discreet about their romantic relationship, Evans opened up about wanting to get married last November.

“That’s absolutely something I want — wife, kids, building a family,” he told People who nominated Evans as the Sexiest Man Alive.

“When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.”

Fans were thrilled about the news and wished the newlyweds best of luck