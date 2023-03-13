Babies, babies, babies. It seems like everyone and their mother (literally) is talking about having them, raising them, or cooing over them. From the never-ending barrage of “when are you having kids” questions at family gatherings to the pressure of that silent biological clock, it’s easy to get caught in the idea that, for both men and women, having children is the only path to a fulfilling, happy life. Plus, the whole thing seems to worsen around your 30s or 40s when you get to deal with people that see not having kids at your age as the most selfish and unnatural thing ever.

But really, for some, the idea of parenthood doesn’t hold the same allure. Individuals from all walks of life have chosen the child-free path, or to go childless after trying for a pregnancy but giving it up for various reasons — bucking societal norms and forging their own personal journey. Guess what? Among these trailblazers are some of the most famous celebrities in the world.

We’re talking about John Cena, Oprah Winfrey, and Dolly Parton, to name a few celebrities without kids. These stars have all chosen to forgo parenthood in favor of other pursuits, whether it’s advancing their careers, dedicating themselves to philanthropy, or simply recognizing that parenthood is an arduous life-long commitment they don’t feel could fit in their existence.

Let's hear from celebrities without children and famous childless couples about what not having kids means for them. It's a package of personal experiences and diverse perspectives that may or may not resonate with you. There's no right or wrong in this, just the acceptance that we're all different and that there's no second-rate way to find fulfillment in life.