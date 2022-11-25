Woman Reminds Everyone That Childfree People Also Have Families After Being Asked To Give Up Her Holiday For A Coworker That Has Kids
Recently, TikToker Callie who goes by the handle @_cal_cifer shared a video that sparked a heated debate on the internet.
In a short video, Callie said parents should not expect to be given priority when taking holidays just because they don’t have kids. “No, No!” the woman said in response to a comment from a follower who said that parents should get annual leave first, especially during the school holidays.
TikToker Callie sparked a heated discussion stating how it’s unfair that parents get priority in taking annual leave just because they have kids
This video Callie shared on her TikTok channel took the internet by storm
Hm, I dunno. You choosing to have children and then expecting me to be lenient whenever it suits you because 'memories with kids' really isn't a valid reason. I've got memories to make of my own, that are not less valuable just because they don't involve children. I understand how people may feel that way, but the possibility of not being able to spend a Christmas or whatever with your kids is just part of the deal. Be creative, think of an alternative. However, in practise, I'd rather eat my own toenails than go on holidays during summer season because everything sucks during summer season (peak seasons) :') So for me it usually works out, but my employer never really has issues with lots of people taking time off at the same time. Building is closed during Christmas anyway.
I have another children-related topic to discuss. Bringing your children to work: should it be a norm and why not? I worked in a tiny entrepreneurial company with just two people (me included) not being the founders. Our director had a baby and since then she participated in everything with her daughter. I felt like it's a very cool thing for her but not a good one for me or for the other employee as we both weren't children people at all and trying to concentrate on an upcoming season's budget is a bit hard when a toddler is crying or cooing or whatever. What do you think?
No children by choice here. When I was a bartender and single I always volunteered to work holidays. I did Christmas or T-Day on the following Saturday. So I got an actual weekend free and coworkers could spend the holiday with kids and family and people are generous with tips and gifts when you're working a holiday. Then I got married and settled into an office job. Female coworker had a tradition of day after thanksgiving shopping with her adult daughter so I worked. I moved departments and the young lady I worked with was divorced with young child. I worked whatever holiday her son had off so she could spend time with him. I never scheduled vacations around spring break times anyway because everything was more expensive and booked. I'm an off season tourist. NYC in February is cheaper and less crowded. September and October at the beach or in Canada is also a good time because all the kids are back in school and it's hurricane season on the coast. Just get travel insurance 😉
