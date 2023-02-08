49 People Are Calling Out Leonardo DiCaprio For Allegedly Dating A 19 Y.O. Model
At first we thought it was a joke, but the pattern kept repeating itself over and over again. We realized that it was a rule, it became a law like Newton’s Law. We could call the new phenomenon the Leonardo DiCaprio Law, which essentially tells you not to date anyone over 25 no matter how old you are yourself. It also requires breaking up with the person around their 25th birthday, so if you want to stay with them for longer, it’s best to find someone who is the youngest legal option possible.
Because that is how the Hollywood star seems to function. He was spotted spending time with 19-year-old model Eden Polani at a music release party in Los Angeles for Ebony Riley's EP. It is important to say that neither Leonardo nor Eden denied or confirmed their relationship, so it’s all just speculation for now, but it wouldn’t be the first time when a celebrity couple were spotted together just to announce their relationship later.
Image credits: CelestialxFirex
Despite it being rumors, it didn’t stop the internet from running with it and creating memes, jokes and expressing opinions about it. And the opinion is that it’s wrong. Romantics would say that age is just a number and it doesn’t matter for love, but realists believe that DiCaprio purposefully targets younger women and don’t approve of that.
In August last year, Leonardo DiCaprio ended his relationship with Camila Morrone, just a couple of months after her 25th birthday, confirming the internet’s theory that the Hollywood star does that on purpose and his girlfriends do have an expiration date.
Bored Panda collected the reactions people had then into this article and they weren’t positive, as people were openly mocking the actor and accusing him of being a predator because he only targeted young women without exception.
The Oscar-winning actor turned 48 last November and it seems that he is sticking to his old habits because if the new rumors are confirmed as the truth, he is now dating a 19-year-old model.
Leonardo DiCaprio attended Ebony Riley’s EP release party and a photo captured him sitting next to Eden Polani. There is not a lot known about her, but she is a model signed with the talent management agency ITM Models, a social media personality and Instagram influencer.
Rose was luckier off living with just his youthful memory, it turns out.
Well of course, it's Pacino! I'd settle for De Niro, too
That made people think that the two of them must be dating, because it sometimes happens that if a single celebrity is spotted spending time with someone who might possibly be a love interest, it can turn out to be true and be sort of an introduction to their relationship.
We might not know if this is the case until DiCaprio or Polani announce it officially, but unofficially, there were already statements given.
This is totally predatory behaviour. But since Leo is a Hollywood star, it’s seen a quirky and alright.
Various websites that specialize in pop culture and celebrity life like TMZ, People, Page Six and others report that a source close to Leo told them people are assuming something that is not true and not every woman the actor is seen next to is his new girlfriend.
The source has been quoted, “Leo and Eden just so happened to have been seated next to each other at the party, and were hanging in the same group… Just because Leo might be talking to or sitting with a girl doesn't mean he's dating her."
Between August and January, Leonardo DiCaprio was linked with other women too. People were actually very surprised when it surfaced that the actor might be dating Gigi Hadid as a photo showed them at a New York Fashion Week party at Casa Cipriani in September, and were almost proud of him because the model is 26 years old, but it was never confirmed.
The man was also spotted with 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas when they were leaving The Birds Streets Club in West Hollywood's Sunset Boulevard. They left separately, but got into the same car, so people assumed there was a relationship blooming.
Their suspicions were denied by the woman’s dad, who told the public, “She's fond of him, obviously. But they're not dating, and she does not want that out there because that would be really bad. It'd be embarrassing for her if he should happen to read something that said that they're dating and they're not."
Do you think that this time the rumors are true? Do you think that sitting next to each other at a party means something? Also, how do you feel about the age difference if it turned out that the two of them were a couple? Do you think it’s none of people’s business or should the problem be addressed? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.
Ufff, that has to burn 🔥 hotter that Satan’s a**e.
Has Taylor Swift ever written a song about him?
I highly doubt that talking is what he’s after…
They are legal age, and consenting. When that changes then I will judge him.
At what point does his dating officially life become creepy?
When the women become underaged.
ew. Guys. The rule is: If she's young enough to be your daughter, then the answer is NO. You can technically be a dad at 12, so that's the figure. No more than 12 y difference. Thanks.
Can you cite the law?
