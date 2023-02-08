At first we thought it was a joke, but the pattern kept repeating itself over and over again. We realized that it was a rule, it became a law like Newton’s Law. We could call the new phenomenon the Leonardo DiCaprio Law, which essentially tells you not to date anyone over 25 no matter how old you are yourself. It also requires breaking up with the person around their 25th birthday, so if you want to stay with them for longer, it’s best to find someone who is the youngest legal option possible.

Because that is how the Hollywood star seems to function. He was spotted spending time with 19-year-old model Eden Polani at a music release party in Los Angeles for Ebony Riley's EP. It is important to say that neither Leonardo nor Eden denied or confirmed their relationship, so it’s all just speculation for now, but it wouldn’t be the first time when a celebrity couple were spotted together just to announce their relationship later.

Image credits: CelestialxFirex

Despite it being rumors, it didn’t stop the internet from running with it and creating memes, jokes and expressing opinions about it. And the opinion is that it’s wrong. Romantics would say that age is just a number and it doesn’t matter for love, but realists believe that DiCaprio purposefully targets younger women and don’t approve of that.