“Brad Pitt Looks So Old”: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Star-Studded 50th Birthday Party Stuns Fans

Leonardo DiCaprio held a party for his 50th birthday on Saturday (November 9), and photographs from the star-studded event left many people divided. While some expressed nostalgia over the Titanic actor’s age, others commented on famous party-goers’ ageing appearance, including Brad Pitt’s.

While Leonardo’s birthday is today (Monday, November 11), the now 50-year-old actor threw a “huge” birthday bash in Los Angeles, California, USA on Saturday, TMZ reported on Sunday (November 10).

According to TMZ, some of the special guests included Tobey Maguire, Emile Hirsch, Edward Norton, Benicio Del Toro, Jamie Foxx, Bill Maher, Chuck Liddell, Chris Rock, Orlando Bloom, Steven Spielberg, Paris Hilton, Katy Perry, Robin Thicke, Cara Delevingne, Dr. Dre, Anderson Paak, Tyga and Brad Pitt with girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

As photos from the event surfaced online, many people flocked to social media to share their opinions.

Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Image credits: Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

A Facebook user commented: “They done passed the torch.”

A person pointed to Leonardo’s tendencies to date younger women: “I thought he was older than that. I guess he makes himself seem old dating such young women.”

Someone else penned: “OMG! he’s 50!? wow Happy Golden Birthday, Dear Leo!”

Image credits: BACKGRID/VidaPress

“Jeez he doesn’t look a day over 70,” a netizen added. “Brad Pitt used to be hot, really I tell ya!!!”

A cybernaut shared: “Happy milestone birthday today Leo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Thank you for all your continued work you’ve done in the entertainment industry in your illustrious career spanning decades!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

“I feel really old now that I’m out of the age group Leo is interested in,” a fan quipped.

Image credits: BACKGRID/VidaPress

Image credits: Kovac/Getty Images

A commentator added: “Good lord. Brad Pitt looks so old here, that at first when I was scrolling, I thought he was George Bush! Lol”

A Threads user noted: “Leo DiCaprio is 50? Say what?”

A separate individual chimed in: “Brad looks like he’s seen somethings.”

Image credits: BACKGRID/VidaPress

Image credits: BACKGRID/VidaPress

Leonardo’s 81-year-old dad, George, also made a cameo with the actor’s stepmom Peggy DiCaprio, as per TMZ.

According to the tabloid news organization, Leonardo was laying low inside the house during the party, “but he couldn’t escape our cameras.”

TMZ reported: “We captured the actor getting emotional as Stevie Wonder sang happy birthday to him.

“Leo’s best friend, Tobey, was by his side to share the touching moment. And Leo’s better half, supermodel Vittoria Ceretti, gave him the biggest gift of all — a nice kiss on the cheek.”

Image credits: BACKGRID/VidaPress

The Oscar winner and the 26-year-old Italian model were first linked in August 2023 after being spotted together in various locations, sparking dating rumors.

The pair, who have a 23-year age difference, have been seen on multiple outings since, fueling ongoing media speculation about their relationship.

Leonardo’s party was hosted at film producers Sybil Robson Orr and Matthew Orr’s Los Angeles pad, US Magazine reported on Sunday.

Image credits: BACKGRID/VidaPress

Ahead of the big celebrations, the actor and his immediate family and friends reportedly enjoyed a private dinner.

Among the celebrities attending Leonardo’s birthday party, Brad Pitt was spotted with his girlfriend, Ines de Roman.

Image credits: BACKGRID/VidaPress

Image credits: BACKGRID/VidaPress

A source told People on Sunday: “Brad was in the front patio of the party the entire night. He was in a great mood, was super social and greeting everyone.

“He and Ines arrived together but did their own thing.”

Image credits: BACKGRID/VidaPress

Image credits: BACKGRID/VidaPress

According to US Magazine, Leonardo is likely to celebrate his real birthday date today with Vittoria by his side.

An insider recently told US Magazine: “[They] have a lot of respect for each other. They both travel a lot for work and are very supportive of each other’s careers.”

Leonardo rose to fame in the early 1990s, first gaining recognition at age 19 for This Boy’s Life (1993) and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993), which earned him his first Oscar nomination.

Image credits: The Mega Agency/VidaPress

Image credits: feketezoltan229

His breakthrough came with Titanic (1997), making him a global star at 23, and he continued with acclaimed roles in The Aviator (2004), Inception (2010), and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013).

Now one of Hollywood’s most respected actors, Leonardo won his first Oscar for The Revenant (2015) and remains a major force in film, recently starring in Killers of the Flower Moon (2023).

