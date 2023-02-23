The facts of life Down Under, to anyone who isn’t actually living there, are shrouded in mystery, and that’s the only truth. Like, what’s it like to be living in a place where almost every animal is either poisonous or venomous, where spiders fall from the skies, temperatures are scorching, and you have to endure it all while upside down?! The last part, of course, was a thoroughly not funny dad joke, but everything before it was true.

To learn about life in Australia, you could watch a National Geographic documentary, visit a library to check out an atlas, or try to google each and every aspect of thoroughly Australian things that encapsulate the experience of living there. However, a better way to learn the Aussies’ secrets would be to check out these positively Australian tweets and learn about their habits straight from the horse’s mouth. Or Twitter. So, what we did here is we gathered all the funny tweets that have been sent to our screens right from Down Under and are now letting you in on the secrets that we learned while reading them!

Be advised, though, these cool tweets are heavily peppered with phrases and words from everyone’s beloved Aussie slang, so you just might need a page of Urban Dictionary open to keep you in the know. Besides that, most of these snippets of wisdom are pure comedy gold, so a good time reading them is guaranteed!

Right-o, scroll down below and check out these hilarious Australian tweets! Once you’re done laughing and gathering intel on the facts of living in Australia, be sure to give the best tweets your vote so they find their way to the top of this list. Lastly, share this article with your friends!

Australian-Tweets

rimasabina Report

kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
White Pointers = light-skinned tourists gesturing at things they want their tourist friends to look at.

#2

Australian-Tweets

Dean_Nye Report

aashi chaudhari
aashi chaudhari
It looks like electronic configurations of chemistry 1s2 1p2 2p2 and stuff

#3

Australian-Tweets

gingerBFG Report

#4

Australian-Tweets

mom_tho Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
She also warned about the dangers of Drop-Bears.

#5

Australian-Tweets

wheelswordsmith Report

RagDollLali
RagDollLali
Little known fact, the bitey deathmaker 3000 are actually highly skilled and very coordinated dancers

#6

Australian-Tweets

trevie15 Report

panther
panther
Sounds like a perfectly valid reason.

#7

Australian-Tweets

bratkings Report

panther
panther
Know where someone could buy one? Asking for, well me actually.

#8

Australian-Tweets

CoreyDunkin Report

Eevee the dog
Eevee the dog
I don’t get it, can someone please explain?

#9

Australian-Tweets

raviolidealer Report

ima cat v2
ima cat v2
Welp, due to the different font they used it broke the post when it got edited for bored panda.

#10

Australian-Tweets

TerriIrwin Report

kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
And you keep a firm grip on its private bits to keep it docile.

#11

Australian-Tweets

1goodtern Report

aashi chaudhari
aashi chaudhari
Is there affordable Healthcare in Australia? Unlike the place you know I am talking about.

#12

Australian-Tweets

ninaoyama Report

RagDollLali
RagDollLali
I mean, it's technically pretty accurate

#13

Australian-Tweets

AsFarce Report

kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
*Hands his mate a gigantic pitcher of beer*

#14

Australian-Tweets

AsFarce Report

#15

Australian-Tweets

chandnisembhi Report

Do-nut touch da donut
Do-nut touch da donut
Cause then u can look at spider from BEHIND a glass lol

#16

Australian-Tweets

mrgracemugabe Report

Robert T
Robert T
May also suggest asking Father Christmas for a shift key.

#17

Australian-Tweets

phayse0 Report

Cassandra Wee
Cassandra Wee
My 8 yr old daughter says this. Fair dinkum mate

#18

Australian-Tweets

Brocklesnitch Report

Luna
Luna
That’s like- kind of cute though?

#19

Australian-Tweets

NayukaGorrie Report

#20

Australian-Tweets

adamliaw Report

Cassandra Wee
Cassandra Wee
Nutbush City Limits 🪩🪩 great! Now this song is stuck in my head at midnight 😂🤐

#21

Australian-Tweets

mickyb273 Report

kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
This noble image should be on an Australian postage stamp. Or the flag.

#22

Australian-Tweets

piss_river_fc Report

#23

Australian-Tweets

punchhappiness Report

Stinky
Stinky
Goes down well with pineapple on our pizza....

#24

Australian-Tweets

rasta_dad Report

kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Nothing is more Australian than taking a byproduct from the beer brewing industry and repurposing it to be something to feed to your kids for breakfast. 😀👍

#25

Australian-Tweets

CookSuck Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
A lot of them are descended from Brits after all. No escaping the fish and chips gene.

#26

Australian-Tweets

vidyarrrr Report

#27

Australian-Tweets

LukaCMuller Report

kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
No, we think Australian culture is having a firm grip on a venemous snake with one hand, a large beer in the other hand, while riding on the back of a kangaroo jumping full tilt through a desert hot enough to melt steel.

#28

Australian-Tweets

peachprc Report

#29

Australian-Tweets

Isha_Bassi Report

#30

Australian-Tweets

WizzardofWas Report

Paula G
Paula G
That’s a Queensland thing

#31

Australian-Tweets

charrobbo0 Report

Stinky
Stinky
Derr arvo is afternoon, avo is avocado......

#32

Australian-Tweets

CoreyDunkin Report

#33

Australian-Tweets

Rabe9 Report

#34

Australian-Tweets

annaspargoryan Report

#35

Australian-Tweets

AngeMaryClaire Report

#36

Australian-Tweets

george_llevi Report

#37

Australian-Tweets

lavosaurus Report

Terri Martin
Terri Martin
You're telling me, as hot as it is, it's not hot enough for your clothes to dry most of the year?

#38

Australian-Tweets

sarahissickas Report

#39

Australian-Tweets

prezoh Report

Robert T
Robert T
I didn't know household cleaner bottles could talk. Has he now changed his name to cif?

#40

Australian-Tweets

h_lly95 Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
In a country FULL of dangerous snakes and spiders, yeah lets walk about bare foot. Drongos.

#41

Australian-Tweets

chai_bean Report

Do-nut touch da donut
Do-nut touch da donut
*inflation occurs* ⚡️Breaking new, aussie goes on killing spree attacking delivery personel⚡️

#42

Australian-Tweets

imnotbrooke Report

Robert T
Robert T
They don't. They cook prawns. ;-)

#43

Australian-Tweets

miahaymackenzie Report

#44

Australian-Tweets

WtfRenaissance Report

#45

Australian-Tweets

SkaSchmidt Report

Robert T
Robert T
Blackbird meat by any chance?

#46

Australian-Tweets

skalagas Report

#47

Australian-Tweets

ahcayley Report

#48

Australian-Tweets

garflyf Report

panther
panther
He should have offered to share with them.

#49

Australian-Tweets

Mesut_Ausil Report

#50

Australian-Tweets

Mesut_Ausil Report

#51

Australian-Tweets

timbguille Report

RagDollLali
RagDollLali
Judgmental kitty is judging you hard

#52

Australian-Tweets

mrgracemugabe Report

#53

Australian-Tweets

AntheaWilliams Report

#54

Australian-Tweets

bhakthi Report

Benita Valdez
Benita Valdez
Kind of sounds like another term for sticky situation. Like oh man I got into a real bondi cluster last night

#55

Australian-Tweets

Brocklesnitch Report

#56

Australian-Tweets

calbo Report

#57

Australian-Tweets

JB_AU Report

#58

Australian-Tweets

beneltham Report

#59

Australian-Tweets

davidFalexander Report

RagDollLali
RagDollLali
At least he's centered in his own lane, that's better than most drivers worldwide

#60

Australian-Tweets

aussiebeth Report

#61

Australian-Tweets

MatildaBoseley Report

#62

Australian-Tweets

sarithaiday Report

#63

Australian-Tweets

purpleteeth_ Report

#64

Australian-Tweets