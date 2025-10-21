Addison Rae’s Net Worth Skyrockets With New Hollywood And Entrepreneurial Ambitions

ADVERTISEMENT

Global pop culture icon Addison Rae Easterling has come a long way since her early TikTok days. The 24-year-old began as an ordinary girl from Louisiana, sharing dance videos online.

Her fame exploded almost overnight, with her follower count growing rapidly. Rae capitalized on her momentum, making savvy creative choices that opened doors across multiple industries.

In under a decade, she has built a massive following and an impressive fortune. This article breaks down Addison Rae’s net worth and the many ways she brings in earnings.

RELATED:

Addison Rae’s Net Worth in 2025

Addison Rae with glowing skin and blonde hair, showcasing her rising net worth and Hollywood entrepreneurial ambitions.

Share icon

Image credits: addisonraee / Instagram

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Addison Rae’s 2025 net worth at an impressive $25 million. In contrast, Forbes places it significantly lower, around $5 million.

She ranked 30th on the Forbes Top Creators 2025 list and third on their Highest-Paid TikTok Stars list in 2022. In 2020, Forbes also crowned her the highest-earning TikTok user.

Addison Rae wearing a sheer blue lace gown on the red carpet showcasing her rising net worth and entrepreneurial ambitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: addisonraee / Instagram

Rae commands a vast social media following: 34.1 million on Instagram, 4.3 million on YouTube, and a staggering 88.4 million on TikTok.

Addison Rae’s Rise to Fame

Addison Rae Easterling was born on October 6, 2000, to Monty Lopez and Sheri Easterling. Raised in Lafayette, Louisiana, she has an older half-sister, Macye Neumeyer, and two younger brothers, Enzo and Lucas Lopez.

Woman sitting outside on a white chair holding a child, with greenery and buildings in the background, illustrating Addison Rae net worth.

Share icon

Image credits: addisonraee / Instagram

Rae’s parents had a rocky, on-and-off relationship during her childhood. Both Lopez and Easterling boast strong social media followings (per US Weekly).

ADVERTISEMENT

She began competitive dancing at just six years old and started building a TikTok audience in 2019 by posting dance content. During a 2020 appearance on James Charles’ YouTube channel, Rae shared that she studied sports broadcasting at Louisiana State University for a few months.

Addison Rae performing a flexible yoga pose in the middle of a street, showcasing her growing net worth and ambition.

Share icon

Image credits: addisonraee / Instagram

As her TikTok fame skyrocketed, she realized she was missing out on significant opportunities in Los Angeles, prompting her to leave LSU and join the Hype House.

Hype House and Mainstream Breakthrough

In James Charles’ video, Rae shared how meeting Chase Hudson (aka Huddy) and Thomas Petrou helped her build key connections in the influencer world. While still attending university, she frequently traveled to LA, though the routine quickly became unsustainable.

Group of young adults in casual white tops and jeans smiling and posing, reflecting Addison Rae’s net worth and entrepreneurial ambitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: addisonraee / Instagram

After receiving an invitation to join the Hype House in 2019, Rae saw it as a clear sign to leave college. She dropped out and moved to Los Angeles, where she joined the collective. Just a year later, in May 2020, she left the Hype House and signed with WME, the agency that had also signed her parents.

At the time, Rae had amassed over 11 million TikTok followers and 1.2 billion views, as well as 2.8 million followers on Instagram. WME’s strategy aimed to build her into a cross-platform brand across fashion, music, TV, film, podcasting, books, and more.

Her family also partnered with the Endeavor Foundation to support charitable work (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The year 2020 marked a significant turning point in Rae’s career. She appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, starred in a Netflix movie, launched fashion collections with iamkoko.la and Fanjoy, and co-hosted the Spotify-exclusive podcast “That Was Fun?” with her mother, Sherri Nicole.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Addison (@addisonraee)

That same year, Rae starred in Netflix’s He’s All That, a remake of the 1999 hit She’s All That. It topped Netflix’s charts during its release week, despite negative critical reviews (per Huff Post).

She made her music debut with the single “Obsessed” in March 2021. Around this time, she also formed a friendship with Kourtney Kardashian, leading to a cameo on KUWTK (per Business Insider).

Debut Album and Acting Gigs

In February 2022, Deadline revealed that Addison Rae would headline Paramount Players’ upcoming film, Fashionista. That same month, several songs from her unreleased EP were leaked on YouTube.

While the leak was stressful, the public’s enthusiastic reaction gave Rae renewed confidence. In an August 2023 interview with Vogue, she said, “I was just really surprised, after what felt like a long period of time, that people were so interested and wanted to see me continue. And so I began to realize that the only way I can fail is by not continuing.”

Black and white close-up of two women, one looking at the camera, highlighting Addison Rae’s net worth and entrepreneurial ambitions.

Share icon

Image credits: www.instagram.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Rae released her debut EP, AR, on August 18, 2023. In November, she appeared in Eli Roth’s slasher film Thanksgiving (per Deadline). In March 2024, she featured on Charli XCX’s “Von Dutch” remix from the album Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat, and joined A. G. Cook’s Britpop on the song “Lucifer” with Charli XCX (per NME).

In August 2024, Rae released her breakout single, “Diet Pepsi,” on Columbia Records, which peaked at number 54 on the Billboard Hot 100. Two months later, she followed up with “Aquamarine” (per The Rolling Stone).

Her February 2025 single “High Fashion,” released with a music video, set the stage for her debut album, Addison, which arrived June 6, 2025. The album debuted at number four on the Billboard 200 and moved 48,500 album-equivalent units in its first week (per The Guardian).

On June 17, 2025, Rae announced The Addison Tour, a headlining concert run spanning Europe, North America, and Australia from August through November 2025 (per NME). She is also set to star in Animal Friends, a live-action hybrid from Legendary featuring Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa, Vince Vaughn, and Aubrey Plaza (per Deadline).

Social Media Engagement

Back in 2020, Forbes noted that two-thirds of Addison Rae’s $5 million net worth came from TikTok collaborations with brands like Reebok and Daniel Wellington. On a June 15, 2020, episode of the VIEWS podcast with David Dobrik and Jason Nash, Rae said the highest amount she had heard someone earn for a TikTok post was $90,000.

Given her status at the time, it’s likely she earned similar sums. Hopper HQ estimated her per-post TikTok earnings at $88,318. She also earns significantly from her YouTube channel.

Music, Podcast, and Acting Career

Rae earns royalties from her music through record label deals and streaming revenue. Her music videos on YouTube add to that income. In September 2021, The Hollywood Reporter reported that she earned a low six-figure fee for starring in He’s All That.

That same year, she signed a multi-picture deal with Netflix. She also monetizes her podcast, That Was Fun?, through an exclusive deal with Spotify.

In March 2022, Rae headlined a 10-part Snap Originals series called Addison Rae Goes Home (via People).

Brand Partnerships and Endorsements

A large share of Rae’s wealth comes from brand deals. In July 2020, she became the global face of American Eagle. By December, WWD reported that she delivered $4.26 million in Media Impact Value for the brand within six months.

With an average MIV of nearly $7,000 per post across 618 placements, Rae secured campaigns with Adidas, Fashion Nova, Pandora, IPSY, Chanel, Lululemon, Airbnb, Alani Nu, and Vital Proteins (per High Snobiety).

She has also appeared in ads for luxury brands like Saint Laurent and for the Ssense-exclusive label I’m Sorry (per Vogue Business).

Entrepreneurship

In addition to her lucrative brand sponsorships, Addison Rae has also launched her own businesses. In August 2020, she co-founded ITEM Beauty, a clean makeup and skincare brand created in partnership with Madeby Collective. It didn’t take long for the brand to be launched at Sehora by August the following year (per Elle). Unfortunately, the brand was discontinued in January 2023 (per Business Insider).

In November 2021, Addison Rae teamed up with Hampton Beauty to debut her first fragrance line, Addison Rae Fragrance. Modd-based fragrances are cruelty-free, alcohol-free, and made with upcycled materials “via green chemistry” (per WWD).

August is an iconic time for Rae to start a new business venture, as in August 2025, she collaborated with Lucky Brand to launch a collection of ultra-low-rise jeans (per WWD).

How Does Addison Rae Spend Her Wealth?

Real Estate

Addison Rae lives in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles in a $3 million mansion, which features six bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, and an infinity pool. The property spans 6,399 square feet across 0.58 acres of land (per The US Sun).

Car Collection

Like most wealthy celebrities, Addison Rae boasts an impressive collection of luxury cars. She owns a custom Pink Matte Tesla Model X, which she bought in 2020. She also owns a Jeep Wrangler, Mercedes AMG G-63, and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan (per SK Wiki).

FAQ

Who is richer, Addison Rae or Charli D’Amelio?

According to Forbes and Celebrity Net Worth, Charli D’Amelio is reportedly wealthier than Addison Rae, with an estimated net worth of $23.5 million to $45 million.