Addison Rae's 'Accidental' Wardrobe Malfunction Exposes Her Backside But Leaves People Suspicious

Singer Addison Rae found herself the latest celebrity to suffer a public wardrobe malfunction on Sunday after stepping out to collect her mail in Los Angeles.

Paparazzi were quick as always, taking a snap of the 24-year-old, who was wearing a casual oversized T-shirt and tiny shorts that offered little coverage, inadvertently revealing her derriere as she walked to retrieve her deliveries.

Highlights Addison Rae suffered a wardrobe malfunction in LA.

The singer was retrieving her mail when a paparazzi took a revealing photo.

Many online are accusing Rae of purposely setting up the incident for attention.

Balancing a full armload that included a package, magazine, shopping bag, and water bottle, Rae was seemingly too distracted to notice someone had photographed her as she made her way back inside.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

Singer Addison Rae was photographed right as she was suffering a wardrobe mishap while retrieving her mail

Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty

For many netizens, wardrobe malfunctions have become so frequent among celebrities they are beginning to doubt whether they’re genuine accidents at all. Addison Rae’s latest incident was no exception.

Image credits: addisonraee

The brief moment was quickly met with skepticism online.

“Yea. I’m sure it was an ‘accident,’” one user wrote.

“It’s not an accident if you’re not wearing pants. It was a desperate setup,” another added.

Others were even blunter, calling it “typical Gen Z wardrobe” and “a pathetic attempt at attention-getting.”

Image credits: addisonraee

Still, some empathized with Rae, noting that paparazzi are constantly on the hunt for celebrity moments, no matter how mundane.

“‘Accidentally exposes,’” one commenter remarked, “as intrusive photographers sneak through bushes for the shot.”

Image credits: SPOT/BACKGRID/Vida Press

In the same vein, some fans lamented the ease with which something as ordinary as walking outside in casual clothes to grab the mail can become tabloid fodder when you’re a public figure.

Rumors have circulated about Rae dating fellow singer Sombr despite her confirming she was in a relationship already

Image credits: SPOT/BACKGRID/Vida Press

Paparazzi have also fueled fresh dating rumors, linking Addison Rae with 20-year-old singer Sombr. The pair were recently spotted in Los Angeles on what appeared to be a cozy dinner date.

Photographers captured them walking closely together, laughing, and sharing an embrace as they exited the venue and stepped toward their car.

This led many in their respective fanbases to wonder if their onscreen chemistry in Sombr’s new music video may be carrying over into real life.

The sighting came just days after the 20-year-old released the retro-inspired music video for his single 12 to 12, featuring Rae as his love interest in a sensuous dance sequence ending in an almost-kiss.

Image credits: addisonraee

Meanwhile, Rae was previously in a long‑term relationship with record producer Omer Fedi. The two went Instagram‑official in August 2021, and by January 2025, in her Rolling Stone cover story, Rae confirmed they were still together.

Privacy has been a recurring issue for the singer, who has spoken openly about how public scrutiny has impacted her relationships.

In the same interview, Rae reflected on the fallout from her highly publicized split with influencer Bryce Hall, calling it “a s*** show” and admitting it taught her to guard her personal life more closely.

Rae’s upcoming world tour has been an overwhelming success, with ticket demand forcing venues to be upgraded

Image credits: addisonraee

Even with paparazzi shadowing her every move, Addison Rae remains focused on her career.

Her debut album Addison, released on June 6, 2025, was met with glowing reviews. Critics praised it as “the pop album of the summer,” praising it for its nostalgic, polished dance-pop and synth-pop sound that cemented Rae’s transition from TikTok to pop star.

Lead singles such as Diet Pepsi, Aquamarine, Headphones On, and Fame Is a Gun received positive reviews, with the latter charting in multiple countries and cementing her credibility in alt-pop circles.

Image credits: addisonraee

Rae recently opened for Lana Del Rey at Wembley Stadium in early July, an important hallmark that further sets her on the path to becoming an established pop star.

Looking ahead, The Addison Tour officially kicks off August 26 in Dublin and spans 31 shows across Europe, North America, and Australia, wrapping up in Sydney in mid November.

The tour has been an overwhelming success so far, forcing Rae’s production team to upgrade the venues in Dublin, London, and Paris to accommodate ticket demand.

“‘Accident,'” Netizens didn’t believe Rae’s malfunction was unintentional

