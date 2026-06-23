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“Think You Know TV Shows?”: Prove It By Identifying All 18 Series From Just The Outfits
A character in a black fur cape and leather armor in snowy conditions. Can you identify this TV show?
Quizzes
Entertainment, Movies & tv

“Think You Know TV Shows?”: Prove It By Identifying All 18 Series From Just The Outfits

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While most fans can recognize characters by their faces, true television buffs know them by their wardrobe. From iconic, classy jackets to elaborate fantasy armor, costume design can build the entire world of a series before the character speaks a single line of dialogue.

In this quiz, we strip away the actors from 18 memorable outfits to see if the clothing alone can trigger your favorite binge-watching memories. Test your knowledge of the fashion choices that defined the most successful franchises on television and got deeply embedded in pop culture history. Think you can score a perfect 18/18?

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    A regal character in an elaborate black and red brocade gown with gold trim, inviting viewers to identify TV series from outfits.

    Image credits: Miguel Cuenca

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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    Erika Saikovskytė

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    What do you think ?
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I loved the episode where Lorelai and Emily did the fashion show together. I should start a rewatch. 🙂

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I loved the episode where Lorelai and Emily did the fashion show together. I should start a rewatch. 🙂

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