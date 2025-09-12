ADVERTISEMENT

It seems like every single day, there are new trends circulating around the internet that we’re expected to get on board with. Try this viral food! Buy this pair of shoes! And stream this new artist before their songs are so overplayed that they'll make you want to rip your hair out! It’s exhausting trying to keep up with all of the trends, so some people have decided to simply opt out.

Redditors have recently been discussing the current trends that they can't comprehend or have absolutely no interest in. From Labubus to Dubai chocolate to the sudden integration of AI into our lives, enjoy scrolling through these things that have been all the rage recently. And be sure to upvote the ones that you don’t understand the hype around either!

#1

Young man smiling while using laptop outdoors, illustrating the inclusion of AI into everything in modern trends. The sudden inclusion of AI into everything.

Rook2Rook:
There is no critical thinking anymore amongst our youth. Every dilemma they have is answered by 'Hey Grok/ChatGPT, what do I do about it?'

DreyfusBlue , Rook2Rook , GaudiLab/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #2

    Man in a business suit with eyes closed, resting face on hand, reflecting on the inclusion of AI in modern trends. Thinking science is fake, reading is dumb, math is just for people who think they are better than you, the weather is manipulated, the pyramids are alien communication devices, Atlantis is real and vaccines are mind control. Multiple people in my personal life have gone from believing none of these to believing all of these in the last 2 years.

    LustyLamprey , BGStock72/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #3

    Woman wearing headphones, gesturing with hands, focused on discussing the inclusion of AI in modern trends. Nothing beats a jet2 holiday. ffs i can't hear it anymore.

    SoakedbreadNCheese:
    I hate when a meme is literally an ad 😭 being rent-free in your head is what they want, and we’re giving in every time.

    soqueromorir , SoakedbreadNCheese , guyswhoshoot/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #4

    Dark chocolate pieces topped with bright green crushed pistachios served in a white square dish. Dubai chocolate. It is $$$ and maybe it’s just me, but it does not look appealling to me at all.
    juicyfizz:
    And the trend has skyrocketed the price of pistachios!

    MundaneMeringue71 , juicyfizz , esindeniz/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #5

    A diverse group of people crowd surfing at a party, symbolizing the inclusion of AI into everything trend. Kids going to hardcore shows and trying to cancel promoters and bands because of the moshing. Stay home.

    TheBiggestWOMP , Image-Source/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #6

    Person in a patterned sweater using a laptop on a couch, illustrating the inclusion of AI into everyday activities. Active ignorance.

    We all have access to well reviewed information and expert research, yet we collectively choose to form opinions on topics we know little about and reject professional input. We would rather YouTube a question than read the manual.

    sunkmonkey1208 , slavazolotko/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #7

    Young women dancing outdoors while one records on phone, illustrating modern trends and inclusion of AI in daily life. Not 2025 specifically, more just the past few years - there is no shame anymore. It's "cool" and "funny" to make a fool of yourself for views. Stop pranking employees who are just trying to work, stop making a mess at Walmart to be funny, stop singing and dancing in public while filming yourself, etc. I refuse to watch any creator that pulls that s**t.

    Megandapanda , jorditudela/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #8

    Person holding a pair of jeans, illustrating modern trends and the inclusion of AI into everyday items and fashion. Giant pants. People are wearing jeans that could fit a family of 3 in each leg hole why?? They also often wear them with a t shirt that's 2 sizes too small. It's so goofy looking!

    metalmankam , astrakanimages/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #9

    Futuristic electric vehicle with sharp angles showcasing the inclusion of AI into modern tech and design trends. Cybertrucks.

    baileybert929 , Greg Pajo Report

    #10

    Man getting a haircut from a barber in a modern salon, highlighting the inclusion of AI into everyday services. Young men’s hairstyles. I can appreciate generational differences in styles, but the broccoli/alpaca haircut that they all have is atrocious. 

    AmputeeHandModel:
    It's not just that they get the same haircut — did you know they go to salons and get PERMS to look like that?! Yeah, they don't all have curly hair. They're so desperate to fit in that they're going to a salon, and paying $100 to sit there with curlers and noxious chemicals in their hair like my mom in 1988 so they can look like a f**kin' idiot.

    BOBANSMASH51 , AmputeeHandModel , ASphotostudio/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #11

    Voting for N*zis.

    Arkvoodle42 Report

    #12

    Young woman working on laptop at home, reflecting on inclusion of AI into everything in a modern kitchen setting. The hard war against work from home.

    We have established that it and hybrid work arrangements work great for so many people, bring efficiencies and can save businesses tons of money in needing less space.

    Not to mention most software products are cloud based at this point.

    But yet people are trying to regress on it.

    derpman86 , ShintarTatsiana/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #13

    Person holding a golden Bitcoin coin close to their face, symbolizing inclusion of AI into everything. People thinking Bitcoin is some sort of stable monetary system.

    AwakeGroundhog , hannievanbaarle/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #14

    "Inclusion Of AI Into Everything": 46 Modern Trends People Just Don't Get My final boomer transformation has been over the phrase "its giving" but not ending the phrase with "vibes" for whatever reason.

    Like.

    "Its giving cringe."

    Instead of 'its giving cringe vibes." Or something of the like. Idk why but just the open ended phrasing of the "its giving" trend irks the hell out of me. Lol.

    CoolCrab69 , mstandret/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #15

    Person holding supplement bottles with various vitamins, eggs, and healthy foods on kitchen counter, highlighting AI inclusion. Protein obsession.
    jogam:
    Few people in developed countries have a protein deficiency. It's fine to try to get more protein, but hyper-focusing on one nutrient most people get enough of already means not focusing on other nutrients that far more people are not getting enough of.

    Bcr0827 , jogam , Iakobchuk/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #16

    Young man wearing a pink hat and beige coat taking a selfie outdoors, highlighting inclusion of AI into modern trends. "influencers"

    Deliberately in quotes. They don't influence anything.

    badmother , alvanfotografia/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #17

    Young woman leaning on staircase railing inside a cafe, holding a paint roller, symbolizing inclusion of AI into everything. High waisted anything. It looks so uncomfortable. And I don't find it flatters anyone's figure.

    Likeabalrog , ASphotostudio/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #18

    Colorful quirky dolls with large blue eyes surrounded by plush toys representing modern AI inclusion trends. Labubu’s. They’re just Beanie Babies.

    Popular_Material_409 , Prozepink/Flickr (not the actual photo) Report

    #19

    Man using laptop outdoors on wooden bench, representing the inclusion of AI into modern technology trends. Microsoft saving your Office files (documents, spreadsheets, and presentations) to the cloud by default.

    Espionage becomes easier everyday.

    Orly-Carrasco , arthurhidden/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #20

    Woman with curly hair and headphones using smartphone, illustrating inclusion of AI into everything in daily life. Videos on Facebook that don't tell you how long they are. My mom sends me videos and there is no bar at the bottom, even if I pause it to tell me how long the video is. I don't know if it's a 90 second video or 18 minutes and I don't know how much time I need to have available when I click the link.

    A911owner , alvanfotografia/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #21

    Person interacting with a car touchscreen display illustrating the inclusion of AI into everything trend in technology. Touch screens on every device.
    The worst offenders are modern cars. Manufacturers are still pushing it further, despite fully knowing it‘s dangerous, because it‘s cheaper.

    Limeddaesch96 , mstandret/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #22

    Woman wearing turquoise headphones and smiling, illustrating inclusion of AI into everyday technology use. At work (food service), I’ve noticed a growing number of people, both customers and coworkers, thinking it’s okay to wear Airpods/headphones while interacting with each other. Personally I find it disrespectful and dystopian, but I guess they don’t. Either way, I don’t get it.

    evanpagemusic , SabrinaBracher/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #23

    Young man in a leather jacket looking frustrated at smartphone, reflecting challenges with inclusion of AI into everything. That "@grok explain that" comment in every single twitter post.

    Heinrick_ , romankosolapov/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #24

    Young person with facial piercings and dark hair, representing modern trends in the inclusion of AI into everything. Gen Z stare. When I interact with young people they stare at me like I shot their dog, like even basic social skills and communication are missing (no, not in the context of wanting the girlfriend experience from a minimum wage worker, just interacting with young people in appropriate places).

    EpicureanOwl , seventyfourimages/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #25

    Person wearing a black Nirvana t-shirt showing the inclusion of AI into everything in modern trends concept. Nirvana shirts as a fashion item.

    darkhelmet1121 , Richard Riley/Flickr (not the actual photo) Report

    #26

    Man with beard covering half of his face with hand, reflecting on the inclusion of AI into everything in modern trends. Any of the brainrot like Italian brainrot, or 6 7 or mustard. I genuinely can't wrap my head around them.

    cinder_aep , AveCalvar/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #27

    Person sitting near a collection of vintage cameras and leather cases, highlighting the inclusion of AI into everything trend. Young people buying old digital cameras for ridiculous amounts of money.

    pumpymcpumpface , yusupovai/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #28

    Couple with dreadlocks sharing a kiss indoors, illustrating human connection amidst inclusion of AI into everything trends. Just the way so many people view s*x as something inherently bad and dangerous. We're literally going backwards and it's wild to me.

    gayjospehquinn , YuriArcursPeopleimages/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Hands with colorful nails being held, representing inclusion of AI into everything in modern trends. The amount of money spent on fake nails. Eyelashes, too, but I dont know how much those cost. I hear women bragging about how much they spend on their nails though.

    True_Consequence9852 , samuelperales/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Young man with unique hairstyle and goatee outdoors, symbolizing modern trends and inclusion of AI into everything. Mullets. Like, I get the irony standpoint, but no, they're genuinely fashionable and attractive right now, and that confounds the hell out of me

    ImportantQuestions10 , YouraPechkin/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Streaming culture… paying rent on media that you constantly don’t have access to, and then having to research which companies to pay these subscriptions to, and hiked up prices to avoid ads, etc…

    I buy DVDs, CDs, Vinyl, Digital Downloads, and pirate, it’s not expensive, one time purchases, and I own it forever and can watch/listen whenever I want.

    smileymn Report

    #32

    The AI boom.

    It's basically a more efficient version of Google and more useful for consumers than businesses.

    Imo, it's like the Dot Com bubble.

    Anyone check out Amazon AI? Billions of dollars in company money; negative usefulness because human reviews are far better.

    anon Report

    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    I’m a teacher, so these are from that perspective:

    * 6-7
    * Labubus
    * Boys with mullets
    * Children getting perms (especially boys).

    PreciousLoveAndTruth Report

    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Skibidi toilet, I will never understand this trend or why it has gotten so widely used by children and teens.

    OkToby Report

    #35

    The severe decline in apparel quality. Also, for everyone touting environmentally friendly policies, planned obsolescence of products by corporations in the interest of maximizing profit, and at the cost of everything else.

    JamestotheJam Report

    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Overconsumption and debt.

    Timmy98789 Report

    #37

    Anti vaccines, anti education, anti common sense


    so basically maga.

    Imaginary-Duck-3203 Report

    #38

    Two women eating fast food and drinking soda, highlighting the inclusion of AI into everyday activities and trends. Everyone left and right complains that the economy is horrible, and yet Chickfila and McDonalds literally ALWAYS have lines, and UberEats is booming. It seems people have completely abandoned the desire to actually shop for cost effective groceries and accepted that spending $15 every time you want to eat something is just OK.

    brokenmessiah , peus80/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    #39

    Bro.


    Bro.



    Bro.



    Bro.

    Indig3o Report

    #40

    Killing journalists and medics, starving a population, bombing an entire region into rubble, and publicly announcing plans to ethically cleanse said region, all the while denying that any of the above is taking place!

    Hassel1916 Report

    #41

    Cigarettes making a comeback
    _Light_The_Way:
    There's no winning with nicotine. Once vapes were banned, people just switched back to cigs

    Clean-Button1879 , Light_The_Way Report

    #42

    That every news story has to include some random TikTok clip/opinion.

    bh0 Report

    #43

    I strongly dislike the aura trend.

    Sozzcat94 Report

    #44

    People harrasing other for profit, and it's not even funny.

    darkstryller Report

    #45

    Leopard print. I thought that we, as a society, had already established ages ago that leopard print is tacky — and yet, here we are

    Honduran Report

    #46

    “Spill the tea” or “that gives me ick”.

    ThatChickFromReddit Report

