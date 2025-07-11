ADVERTISEMENT

Remember the troll dolls? They’re these pocket-sized plastic collectibles of human-like figures with crazy hair. They’ve been around since the 1960s and saw a major revival in the 1990s.

Some would call them cute, while others would be repulsed, but a large chunk of people had them as keychains, table ornaments, or something they’d put on their dashboard.

2025 is seeing a similar trend through the Labubu frenzy. Many of you first read about it in a recent article on this site and realized the popularity of these toys.

They’ve become so popular that fake versions called Lafufus have also made the rounds, much to the dismay of many enthusiastic collectors. Some of them had to share their sentiments online, and here they are.