Remember the troll dolls? They’re these pocket-sized plastic collectibles of human-like figures with crazy hair. They’ve been around since the 1960s and saw a major revival in the 1990s. 

Some would call them cute, while others would be repulsed, but a large chunk of people had them as keychains, table ornaments, or something they’d put on their dashboard.  

2025 is seeing a similar trend through the Labubu frenzy. Many of you first read about it in a recent article on this site and realized the popularity of these toys. 

They’ve become so popular that fake versions called Lafufus have also made the rounds, much to the dismay of many enthusiastic collectors. Some of them had to share their sentiments online, and here they are.

#1

Creepy Labubus fake doll with a distorted smiling face wearing a fuzzy bunny costume held in one hand.

dr.candiselin Report

    #2

    Hand holding a creepy fake Labubus doll with distorted face and fabric body, illustrating nightmare-inducing Labubus fakes.

    makaronik.tajny Report

    #3

    Person holding a creepy fake Labubus plush with distorted face next to its original packaging box indoors.

    eggplantsworldd Report

    According to Forbes, Labubus became popular when A-listers like Lisa (of Blackpink and White Lotus fame), Dua Lipa, and Rihanna began featuring the doll. The power of celebrity endorsement is real, as it builds consumer confidence according to Wharton Neuroscience Initiative executive director Elizabeth (Zab) Johnson.

    #4

    Person wearing red sunglasses holding two Labubus fakes, creepy and nightmarish stuffed toys in a home setting.

    eggplantsworldd Report

    #5

    Woman in car holding a creepy fake Labubu doll with yellow hair and closed eyes showing nightmare-inducing fakes.

    headspatakahashi Report

    #6

    Creepy Labubus doll with large eyes and pink fuzzy body sitting behind vertical blinds in a window.

    headspatakahashi Report

    A 2022 paper Johnson co-authored revealed that a celebrity's persuasive power through endorsements is rooted in human evolution and biology. Humans and primates alike tend to follow individuals who are perceived as “high-status” and “high-prestige.” 

    “Your strong preferences — if you absolutely love or hate something — don’t move,” Johnson said of a celebrity’s influence on purchasing products. “But there is a lot of wiggle room in there with products you might not yet have strong feelings about.”
    #7

    Plush pink Labubu fake doll with large eyes held in hand, raising questions about Labubu fakes and nightmares.

    headspatakahashi Report

    #8

    Hand holding a creepy Labubus plush with large eyes and sharp teeth, lying on a patterned blanket.

    rubyoffline12 Report

    #9

    Two-headed Labubu knockoff toys with creepy expressions held by a person in a store, showcasing fake Labubus.

    dr.candiselin Report

    However, celebrity influence can have a ceiling, and it takes a different level of push to make a trend go global. In Labubu’s case, it became a form of escapism after the pandemic in late 2022, according to China digital expert Ashley Dudarenok

    "Post-pandemic, a lot of people in China felt that they wanted to emotionally escape... and Labubu was a very charming but chaotic character. It embodied that anti-perfectionism,” she told the BBC.

    #10

    Hand holding a fake Labubu doll in a yellow fuzzy costume, highlighting creepy and nightmarish fake Labubus.

    cute.pet.life0 Report

    #11

    Man holding a creepy fake Labubu toy in a kitchen, highlighting disturbing Labubu fakes that might give nightmares.

    cute.pet.life0 Report

    #12

    Woman in a car holding a creepy Labubus fake doll with large blue eyes and fluffy fur, reacting with surprise.

    headspatakahashi Report

    The popularity of Labubu dolls has led to the emergence of knock-offs, which are apparently called Lafufus. They have garnered mixed reactions so far, mainly of shock and dismay. 

    Unfortunately for these collectors, Lafufus will continue to spread as the demand for their authentic counterparts grows. Likewise, people who own knock-offs also feel a sense of achievement. 

    “Possession of fake luxury fashion also raises positive associations of belonging and acceptance from a desired social group,” author and fashion psychology graduate Jane West wrote in an article.

    #13

    Woman holding a creepy Labubus fake doll indoors with text expressing disappointment about the item received.

    headspatakahashi Report

    #14

    Plush toy resembling Labubus character in green costume with its original box and packaging on carpet background.

    headspatakahashi Report

    #15

    A creepy Labubus fake doll with large eyes and a fuzzy brown costume, held against a blurred background.

    headspatakahashi Report

    What about you, readers? What do you make of this labubu/lafufu fiasco? Do you agree that it is a form of end-stage capitalism as some of you feel? Share your thoughts in the comment boxes below!
    #16

    A small plush toy with a glowing, eerie face walking on a tiled floor resembling creepy fakes.

    headspatakahashi Report

    #17

    Close-up of a creepy Labubu fake doll with large eyes and fuzzy costume held in hand at night.

    claytpohe7y Report

    #18

    Hand holding a creepy Labubus fake toy with large eyes, displayed near colorful plush keychains and sunglasses stand.

    claytpohe7y Report

    #19

    Woman in sunglasses holding two creepy Labubus fakes inside a car on a sunny day.

    claytpohe7y Report

    #20

    Man holding creepy Labubus fake doll with blue outfit and rabbit ears, showing handmade nightmare toy in indoor setting.

    claytpohe7y Report

    #21

    Person holding a creepy Labubus plush toy with big eyes and bunny ears, showcasing fake nightmare collectibles.

    rxpenny_ttv Report

    #22

    Creepy Labubus doll fakes with unsettling faces dressed in purple fuzzy costume, sitting inside a car.

    young_mhdz/ Report

    #23

    Hand holding a creepy Labubus fake toy with bright eyes and pastel fur, evoking a nightmarish vibe.

    xdeboraah Report

    #24

    Hand holding a creepy Labubus fake doll with rainbow eyes and gray fur on a textured carpet background.

    thatsmom4u Report

    #25

    Two women in a car holding and showing creepy blue Labubus fake plush toys with exaggerated faces and features.

    isla5498 Report

    #26

    Creepy Labubus fake plush doll with large eyes and purple outfit in clear packaging, Wings of Fortune toy design.

    Gojosbabymamax Report

    #27

    A woman holding a fake Labubu plush toy, smiling in a kitchen with caption about buying fake Labubu.

    cute.pet.life0 Report

    #28

    Person holding a fake Labubus keychain with a creepy face, showcasing one of the unsettling Labubus fakes.

    cute.pet.life0 Report

    #29

    Hand holding creepy Labubus fake toy with a smiling face indoors, showcasing one of the 88 fakes that might give nightmares.

    headspatakahashi Report

    #30

    Person holding creepy Labubus doll fakes with large colorful eyes in a bedroom with a ceiling fan and bed in background.

    headspatakahashi Report

    #31

    Person holding a creepy Labubus doll wearing a purple fluffy bunny costume, showcasing creepy fakes.

    headspatakahashi Report

    #32

    Young woman holding a creepy Labubus fake doll inside a car, highlighting unsettling toy replicas that might cause nightmares.

    headspatakahashi Report

    #33

    Creepy Labubus doll with large eyes and fuzzy outfit held in hand, showcasing unsettling fake toy design.

    headspatakahashi Report

    #34

    Man holding creepy Labubus fake plush toy outdoors, smiling widely on a sunny day with trees and buildings in background

    lovely.cat43 Report

    #35

    Two women react with shock holding a Labubus fake toy with red eyes in a dimly lit room.

    lovely.cat43 Report

    #36

    Green fuzzy creepy Labubus doll with large eyes and sharp teeth held by two people outdoors on a cloudy day.

    claytpohe7y Report

    #37

    Three creepy plush Labubu dolls in green, orange, and blue colors with distorted faces, highlighting fake Labubu toys.

    claytpohe7y Report

    #38

    Person holding a creepy Labubus fake doll with bright red fur and large eyes, showcasing nightmare-inducing toys.

    claytpohe7y Report

    #39

    Woman holding a creepy Labubus fake toy with large eyes and bunny ears in a casual indoor setting.

    claytpohe7y Report

    #40

    Woman unboxing a creepy Labubu fake doll holding a red can with playful expression in a modern room setting.

    claytpohe7y Report

    #41

    Close-up of creepy Labubus fake doll in green fuzzy costume with large eyes, held by a hand on a brown surface.

    claytpohe7y Report

    #42

    A person holding a creepy purple Labubus fake toy with an unsettling expression indoors.

    svetlanatorrence Report

    #43

    Person holding a Labubu toy replica, highlighting creepy and horrible Labubu fakes that might give you nightmares.

    svetlanatorrence Report

    #44

    Glowing creepy Labubu doll held by hand, fuzzy pink body with illuminated face, eerie toy giving nightmares.

    reposts1967 Report

    #45

    A creepy Labubus fake doll with glowing eyes and sharp teeth in a pink fuzzy costume held over a wooden table.

    jacquelinevm443 Report

    #46

    Plush Labubu keychain with a creepy smile held by hand, representing fake Labubu toys that give nightmares.

    claytpohe7y Report

    #47

    Hand holding a creepy Labubus doll in a fuzzy gray animal costume, highlighting fake nightmare-inducing toys.

    joviroan Report

    #48

    Creepy Labubus doll with purple fur and yellow outfit holding a small Coca-Cola can, evoking nightmare-like vibes.

    kirstenxcoco Report

    #49

    Hand holding creepy fake Labubus doll in pink outfit with can, near window blinds in daylight.

    kirstenxcoco Report

    #50

    Hand holding a creepy furry Labubus fake doll with large eyes and red nose in a neutral background.

    dr.candiselin Report

    #51

    Creepy Labubus doll with a sinister smile and closed eyes in fluffy purple costume being held in hand.

    dr.candiselin Report

    #52

    Two creepy Labubus fake dolls with large eyes and fuzzy animal costumes sitting on a cluttered surface.

    dr.candiselin Report

    #53

    Two creepy Labubus fake dolls with large eyes and bunny ears, dressed in fuzzy orange and brown outfits.

    dr.candiselin Report

    #54

    Plush toy keychain resembling a creepy Labubus fake with large eyes and a wide smile in pink fuzzy material.

    dr.candiselin Report

    #55

    Two creepy Labubus fake plush toys, one purple with closed eyes and one pink with large open eyes, shown hanging indoors.

    pookyhorse Report

    #56

    Hand holding a small Labubus doll with large eyes and fuzzy costume, one of the creepy Labubus fakes.

    Str4wb3rryShortc3ke Report

    #57

    Labubus toy figure in a white furry costume held inside a car, showing creepy and creepy design details.

    Frequent-Aerie-1582 Report

    #58

    Creepy Labubus fake toy with large eyes and fur, sitting on a wooden surface, evoking eerie and unsettling vibes.

    Public_Future_763 Report

    #59

    Two creepy fake Labubus plush toys hanging in a shop with unusual facial expressions and a cluttered background.

    fckingbnuuy Report

    #60

    Creepy fake Labubus vinyl plush doll with pink fur, red eyes, and colorful outfit inside clear packaging.

    destinyscall_props Report

    #61

    Two creepy Labubus fake dolls with large eyes and sharp teeth, surrounded by eerie character drawings and cards.

    bloodandteeth Report

    #62

    Plush Labubus keychain with creepy smile and large pink eyes hanging on a granite surface, fake collectible toy.

    msruin Report

    #63

    Creepy Labubus fake doll with big eyes in a fuzzy brown costume next to a plastic cup of iced coffee inside.

    thelafufu_life Report

    #64

    Hand holding a creepy yellow Labubus fake doll in clear packaging labeled Fall In Wild vinyl plush pendant.

    dontfunkowithme Report

    #65

    Hand holding creepy Labubus fake keychain doll with rainbow eyes in a gray fuzzy costume on marble surface.

    Hanari502 Report

    #66

    A person holding a fake Labubu doll in a fuzzy costume, with text about buying fake Labubu toys.

    cute.pet.life0 Report

    #67

    Person holding a creepy fake Labubu plush toy with an exaggerated smiling face indoors on a couch.

    cute.pet.life0 Report

    #68

    Person holding a creepy Labubus plush keychain with large eyes and a smiling face outdoors near a parking lot.

    headspatakahashi Report

    #69

    Hand holding Labubus keychain plush toy in a room with various colorful decorations and shelves in the background.

    headspatakahashi Report

    #70

    Person holding Labubus doll fake in furry costume with creepy expression and large eyes, eerie toy close-up.

    lovely.cat43 Report

    #71

    A woman holds a purple fake Labubu doll with a smiling face, showcasing one of the creepy Labubu fakes.

    claytpohe7y Report

    #72

    Young woman holding creepy Labubus plush keychain with exaggerated smile and green furry outfit inside a car.

    svetlanatorrence Report

    #73

    Hand holding a creepy green fuzzy Labubus knockoff doll with a wide smile and large dark eyes on a black table.

    costcofrozenpizza Report

    #74

    Hand holding a creepy plush toy with large eyes and a wide smile, part of Labubus fakes collection.

    mariah5201 Report

    #75

    Hand holding a creepy Labubus plush keychain inside a car, highlighting Labubus fakes that might give nightmares.

    salondebellezayessy Report

    #76

    A creepy Labubus fake doll with pink fluffy body and unsettling face held indoors near window blinds.

    kirstenxcoco Report

    #77

    Creepy Labubus fake doll with large eyes wearing a fuzzy bunny costume, held in a hand.

    dr.candiselin Report

    #78

    Creepy Labubus fake doll with a distorted face standing on a windowsill with backlighting from vertical blinds.

    Peachyfruit_ Report

    #79

    Hand holding a creepy Labubus fake plush doll with large blue eyes and fuzzy blue costume indoors.

    Therealbilliamferrel Report

    #80

    Creepy Labubus doll with large eyes and animal costume, one eye damaged, sitting on bed with Exciting Macaron box behind.

    Plane-Peach558 Report

    #81

    Small Labubus figure in a fuzzy blue animal costume with large eyes, representing creepy and nightmare-inducing fakes.

    eduardodicastro Report

    #82

    Hand holding a creepy fuzzy Labubus keychain with exaggerated eyes and a wide grin, resembling a fake toy.

    great_catsby_ Report

    #83

    Green Labubus fake doll with large eyes and sharp teeth, wearing a Starbucks tag, captured inside a car window.

    littleponyguru Report

    #84

    Labubu toy figure in a pink bunny suit next to original packaging, showcasing creepy and unusual design details.

    Practical_Half_9393 Report

    #85

    Hand holding a creepy Labubus fake toy with large eyes and a fuzzy yellow body inside a car.

    Hopeful_Bean_87 Report

    #86

    Plush creepy Labubus figure with rainbow eyes and sharp colorful teeth, standing on a wooden surface.

    Shhhh_ImReading Report

    #87

    Fuzzy Labubus fake toy with creepy smile and large eyes held in hand, evoking nightmares and horror vibes.

    makeupduoreviews Report

    #88

    Creepy Labubus doll in pink fuzzy bunny costume with sharp teeth and large eyes, one of the nightmare-inducing fakes.

    raditzbabymomma Report

