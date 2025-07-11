If Labubus Weren’t Horrible And Creepy Enough, These 88 Fakes Might Actually Give You Nightmares
Remember the troll dolls? They’re these pocket-sized plastic collectibles of human-like figures with crazy hair. They’ve been around since the 1960s and saw a major revival in the 1990s.
Some would call them cute, while others would be repulsed, but a large chunk of people had them as keychains, table ornaments, or something they’d put on their dashboard.
2025 is seeing a similar trend through the Labubu frenzy. Many of you first read about it in a recent article on this site and realized the popularity of these toys.
They’ve become so popular that fake versions called Lafufus have also made the rounds, much to the dismay of many enthusiastic collectors. Some of them had to share their sentiments online, and here they are.
According to Forbes, Labubus became popular when A-listers like Lisa (of Blackpink and White Lotus fame), Dua Lipa, and Rihanna began featuring the doll. The power of celebrity endorsement is real, as it builds consumer confidence according to Wharton Neuroscience Initiative executive director Elizabeth (Zab) Johnson.
A 2022 paper Johnson co-authored revealed that a celebrity's persuasive power through endorsements is rooted in human evolution and biology. Humans and primates alike tend to follow individuals who are perceived as “high-status” and “high-prestige.”
“Your strong preferences — if you absolutely love or hate something — don’t move,” Johnson said of a celebrity’s influence on purchasing products. “But there is a lot of wiggle room in there with products you might not yet have strong feelings about.”
However, celebrity influence can have a ceiling, and it takes a different level of push to make a trend go global. In Labubu’s case, it became a form of escapism after the pandemic in late 2022, according to China digital expert Ashley Dudarenok.
"Post-pandemic, a lot of people in China felt that they wanted to emotionally escape... and Labubu was a very charming but chaotic character. It embodied that anti-perfectionism,” she told the BBC.
The popularity of Labubu dolls has led to the emergence of knock-offs, which are apparently called Lafufus. They have garnered mixed reactions so far, mainly of shock and dismay.
Unfortunately for these collectors, Lafufus will continue to spread as the demand for their authentic counterparts grows. Likewise, people who own knock-offs also feel a sense of achievement.
“Possession of fake luxury fashion also raises positive associations of belonging and acceptance from a desired social group,” author and fashion psychology graduate Jane West wrote in an article.
What about you, readers? What do you make of this labubu/lafufu fiasco? Do you agree that it is a form of end-stage capitalism as some of you feel? Share your thoughts in the comment boxes below!
Labubu The Irradiation Event Aftermath edition. To be fair, I found these funny. I still don't get the hype over the real ones. Maybe I'm just too old. Gonna go back to my porch, yell at kids to get off my lawn or something.
Me too, I guess? I think they're just ugly. And I like (love) plushies.Load More Replies...
