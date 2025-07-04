Let’s start from the beginning, shall we? The Labubu character was released in 2015 together with the larger ‘Monsters’ figurine series, created by Hong Kong-born artist and illustrator Kasing Lung. His creation was inspired by the Nordic supernatural folklore and children’s imagination, which resulted in dolls with plush bodies and vinyl faces that come with a signature look—pointy ears, big eyes, and a grin made of 9 teeth.

Lung credits the inspiration for these characters to living in the Netherlands during his childhood, where he became fascinated with European elf legends. “I liked to read storybooks and was influenced by ancient European elf legends. There were no game consoles or computers, so I had to draw dolls with a pen, so I had the idea of painting fairy tales since I was a child.”

ADVERTISEMENT