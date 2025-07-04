ADVERTISEMENT

If you haven’t yet hopped on the Labubu frenzy train, kudos to you! You either have a lot of willpower or a few more healthy brain cells than the rest of us not to succumb to the consumerism nightmare that the Labubu dolls are. But even though the creepy, toothy toys might seem like a waste of money and our resources, one has to admit that the Labubu doll craze is fascinating. So fascinating that people online just can’t help but react to it the best way they know how—memes. Below, our Bored Panda team gathered the crème de la crème of Labubu memes found online. To see them for yourself, all you have to do is scroll down!

#1

Tweet from verified user marshmello joking about Labubu doll, sparking hilarious memes online, shared on social media.

marshmello Report

    #2

    Tweet humorously discussing labubu doll as new internet slang, highlighting the Labubu doll memes trending online.

    MacDoesIt Report

    #3

    Creepy doll with wide eyes and big grin wearing a tattered brown hooded cloak, popular in Labubu doll memes online.

    pvo.memes_ Report

    Let’s start from the beginning, shall we? The Labubu character was released in 2015 together with the larger ‘Monsters’ figurine series, created by Hong Kong-born artist and illustrator Kasing Lung. His creation was inspired by the Nordic supernatural folklore and children’s imagination, which resulted in dolls with plush bodies and vinyl faces that come with a signature look—pointy ears, big eyes, and a grin made of 9 teeth. 

    Lung credits the inspiration for these characters to living in the Netherlands during his childhood, where he became fascinated with European elf legends. “I liked to read storybooks and was influenced by ancient European elf legends. There were no game consoles or computers, so I had to draw dolls with a pen, so I had the idea of painting fairy tales since I was a child.”

    #4

    Jake Gyllenhaal sitting next to a creepy Labubu doll in a dark room, sparking hilarious Labubu memes online.

    blurayangel Report

    #5

    Illustration of a head with a Labubu doll inside, representing quiet thoughts in a humorous meme format.

    no.f*cksgiiven Report

    #6

    Screenshot of a tweet humorously discussing the Labubu doll as a quirky accessory sparking viral online memes.

    floral_dean Report

    This year marks the 10th anniversary of Labubu dolls, with over 300 versions released. Despite it being presented to consumers a decade ago, its popularity is at its peak, thanks to celebrities like BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Rihanna and Dua Lipa, who were seen sporting them on their expensive handbags. 

    These days it’s almost impossible to get your hands on one of these toys, as they sell out immediately after being restocked online or in physical stores. Chinese-based retailer Pop Mart is the exclusive distributor of these dolls, selling them anywhere between $21.99 and $39.99. They can be purchased in ‘blind boxes,’ which means buyers don’t know what variety of Labubu they’re getting until they open it.

    #7

    Two women holding babies in a meme format referencing the Labubu doll sparking hilarious memes online.

    thehkobserver Report

    #8

    Patrick Star nervously looking at a Labubu doll in a dark hallway, depicting Labubu doll memes online humor.

    hello.mynameisfabulous Report

    #9

    Side-by-side comparison of a Labubu doll and a real animal highlighting the Labubu doll meme trend online.

    canall.i.ta Report

    It’s part of the reason why Labubus are so appealing to the general public. The surprise factor taps into the psychological principle of variable reward—the same strategy that gets people addicted to slot machines and social media. A person doesn’t know what they’re going to get, which makes seeking them out that much more compelling. Such unpredictability triggers our brain’s reward systems, turning the experience into an engaging and habit-forming activity.

    #10

    Purple teddy bear toy on the left and Labubu doll wearing a purple monster costume on the right, both plush toys.

    fooldistrict Report

    #11

    Labubu doll featured atop a pyramid of needs including luxury bag, bracelet, car, and bouquet in a humorous meme format.

    russiansinlondon Report

    #12

    Screenshot of a tweet by a cigarette influencer referencing the Labubu doll in a humorous party context.

    cuntimissimi Report

    Another aspect that makes these toys so popular is that they're hard to get. Psychotherapist Daren Banarsë explains that people assign greater value to things that are more complicated to obtain. The scarcity of Labubus is integral to the whole experience, as it fuels FOMO, and finding them creates a sort of adventure. 

    “People aren't just buying a toy; they're participating in a quest that feels meaningful precisely because it's challenging. The hunt has become as important as the prize, transforming a simple retail transaction into something that feels like genuine achievement,” Banarsë explains.

    #13

    Tweet about the Labubu doll trending online, joking that a Labubu movie announcement is imminent, sparking hilarious memes.

    aramnotagoat Report

    #14

    Tweet about Labubu doll memes, discussing its viral appeal and humorous online reactions.

    pukicho Report

    #15

    Close-up of the Labubu doll’s face with large eyes and fuzzy hair, inspiring funny Labubu doll memes online.

    Stitch_lover7 Report

    Their quirky appearance is an additional reason why people go crazy for them. “Labubus are weird, cute, and collectible, which is exactly why teens are hooked,” said fashion stylist Julie Matos. Plus, you can dress them up and customize the dolls to your liking and personality.

    “They hit that niche sweet spot of being just offbeat enough to stand out, while still being incredibly shareable on social. In a time where personal style isn’t just about what you wear, but what you collect, decorate with, and post about, Labubus has become part of the larger ‘aesthetic identity’ teens are curating,” Matos explained.

    #16

    Labubu doll holding smaller Labubu dolls, showcasing the unique and playful design of the Labubu doll collection.

    josefugly Report

    #17

    Woman with silver hair looking serious, holding an orange purse with a Labubu doll keychain attached.

    romy_talks_fashion Report

    Angry animated character with caption referencing Labubu doll meme and Prince Abooboo, highlighting popular Labubu meme humor.

    eileenmaryoconnell Report

    The Labubu craze has generated its distributor, Pop Mart, over $420 million last year. However, these days they aren’t able to meet the demand for it, which has caused quite some quarrels between customers. In fact, Pop Mart in the UK completely stopped selling these toys because of it.

    To satisfy the demand, some manufacturers started making counterfeit products with a cheaper price tag that were named by the public as ‘Lafufus.’

    #19

    Labubu doll keychain in a fluffy costume with a mischievous smile, sparking hilarious memes online.

    pommevie Report

    #20

    Furby dolls posed in a meme with text referencing Labubu doll and deep magic in a humorous setting.

    mercuryinsag Report

    Chart showing what gives people feelings of power, highlighting the Labubu doll as the strongest source compared to money and status.

    russiansinlondon Report

    This has become quite the issue for people who want to purchase the real deal, as various resellers can dupe them with knockoff versions of the dolls. A great way to tell real from fake is by looking at the box—it should be matte with muted, almost faint colors rather than bright tones. Inside, there should be a QR code that leads to Pop Mart's official landing page (be aware that some older toys might not have this feature).

    #22

    Person dressed in a fuzzy bunny costume with Labubu doll-inspired face makeup in a humorous meme format.

    setharrons Report

    A woman making a dramatic face surrounded by Labubu doll boxes with humorous text about unboxing Labubu dolls.

    sashimicollects Report

    Silhouette climbing social mobility graph with luxury bag and Labubu doll keychains sparking hilarious memes online.

    russiansinlondon Report

    Then, check out the doll itself. It should have exactly nine teeth, and the face should be a pale, peachy color. If it’s orange, pink, or yellow, it’s a sign that the toy is a knock-off. More recent Labubu editions also have a stamp on their right foot that can be detected with a blue light.

    Overall, the best way to buy a real toy is to purchase it through the official Pop Mart website and avoid buying them through resellers.

    #25

    Open trunk of white car filled with Labubu doll merchandise, highlighting Labubu doll memes trending online.

    labubucentral Report

    #26

    Colorful Labubu dolls in fuzzy animal costumes showcased as the popular toy sparking hilarious memes online.

    9gag Report

    Labubu doll tucked in bed under a brown blanket with eyes closed, creating a cozy and cute meme-worthy scene.

    No_Demand_5557 Report

    If you haven’t yet jumped on the Labubu train, you might be wondering if you should. Experts say that if it sparks joy, why not? “I always say: if it sparks joy, confidence, or creativity, it’s worth considering,” Matos said.

    But if it’s not something that is desirable to you, feel free to skip it. “Buy into the meaning, not just the moment,” says Matos. ”At the end of the day, you should wear the trend, not let the trend wear you.”
    #28

    Distracted boyfriend meme showing Labubu doll face labeled Labubus attracting a man labeled Me, while woman labeled My life, sanity, wallet, and time looks upset.

    Reasonable-Dog5221 Report

    #29

    Cartoon character falling out of a shattered window with caption about Labubu doll sparking hilarious memes online.

    faegold Report

    Dog wearing a fluffy bunny hat, featured in popular Labubu doll memes sparking funny online reactions.

    TeenyGhosts Report

    #31

    Comparison meme showing childhood healing items and adult healing with various Labubu dolls in costumes and packaging.

    labubucentral Report

    Memes featuring the Labubu doll comparing nostalgic childhood shows to current viral trends online.

    raccoonresellerreturns Report

    Top image meme with a man and legs paired with multiple Labubu dolls lined up on a bed, showcasing popular Labubu doll memes online.

    hkmehmeh Report

    Two dolls side by side, with the Labubu doll wearing a bunny outfit and sharp teeth, sparking hilarious memes online.

    hey_its_baloothebear Report

    #35

    Meme with a woman yelling and a cat captioned as a 3 year old child with the Labubu doll, sparking Labubu Doll memes online.

    russiansinlondon Report

    #36

    A row of colorful Labubu dolls in fuzzy animal costumes displayed on a shelf, sparking hilarious memes online.

    russiansinlondon Report

    Collection of nostalgic toys and Labubu dolls, highlighting the Labubu doll sparking hilarious memes online.

    labubucentral Report

    Comic strip showing characters reacting humorously to the Labubu doll, highlighting funny Labubu doll memes online.

    labubucentral Report

    Hilarious Labubu doll meme comparing the doll to a demonic creature, sparking viral online reactions and jokes.

    9gag Report

    A Labubu doll photoshopped into a scene from a classic children’s book, sparking hilarious memes online.

    9gag Report

    Labubu doll in pink outfit with a miniature vanity set and makeup accessories on display at a store.

    acidcrapattack Report

    Hand holding black purse with a Labubu doll keychain partially visible inside, sparking hilarious Labubu memes online.

    Tinytabascobottle Report

    Two Labubu doll keychains dressed in trendy outfits hanging on a black purse, sparking hilarious memes online.

    Signal-West-9236 Report

    The Labubu doll dressed in pastel colors shown by an airplane and looking out an airplane window on a holiday trip.

    crumpetsandchai Report

    Two Bubu Lubu candy bars in blue wrappers in a car, with text about wanting a Labubu doll meme online.

    mikedd555 Report

    Close-up of a Labubu doll with bright green eyes and a wide grin, featured in popular online memes.

    yoonogy Report

    Man in a jacket with Joe Exotic meme text, surrounded by Labubu dolls sparking hilarious memes online.

    jordangee Report

    Cartoon man in a meme expressing frustration about not having a Labubu doll, sparking hilarious online Labubu doll memes.

    chi_jubilee Report

    #49

    Man wearing headphones in public juxtaposed with images of Labubu doll characters featured in popular memes online.

    sunny13abies Report

    #50

    Man from a movie scene with text about a friend helping to get the secret Labubu, sparking funny Labubu doll memes online.

    ekalbekoorb Report

    Labubu doll figure in pink bunny costume holding a pink object, sparking hilarious memes online.

    annapolismetro Report

    Meme comparing people who buy Labubu dolls from resellers and from Pop Mart, highlighting different appearances.

    H3yAssbutt Report

    #53

    Text message warning about teletubbies and pride celebrations, with a humorous tone related to Labubu doll memes online.

    Real-Acanthisitta-56 Report

    #54

    Labubu doll held over fire with flames, trending in memes and viral social media content online.

    labubudrops Report

    Child holding a colorful Labubu doll with chains, referencing popular Labubu doll memes online.

    FinalDude78 Report

    Man in meme pointing at blurry yellow Labubu doll with text asking if this Labubu doll is real online.

    jordangee Report

    #57

    Person sweating and choosing between add to cart and buy now buttons, referencing Labubu doll memes online.

    jordangee Report

    Memes featuring a man sitting alone in various settings, capturing the humor of missing the Labubu doll drop.

    jordangee Report

    Cartoon showing a character reaching for a Labubu doll dream while another labeled resellers and bots holds them back.

    jordangee Report

    A hand giving thumbs up next to a Labubu Doll toy box sparking hilarious memes and online fan reactions.

    ImportantNobody1654 Report

    #61

    A split image comparing joyful Labubu dolls in colorful outfits with a less joyful Labubu doll in a dark bunny costume.

    tempestvioleta Report

    #62

    Plush Labubu doll keychain with a mischievous smile, sparking hilarious Labubu doll memes online.

    1234onions Report

    Crying animated girl holding Labubu doll packaging with out-of-stock order message in a humorous meme format.

    SillyLizardGal Report

    Plush Labubu doll with a quirky smile and bunny ears lying on a beige fabric surface, trending online.

    fedpox Report

    #65

    Tweet showing a dog with a suspicious side-eye look, part of the Labubu doll memes sparking hilarious online reactions.

    icedtealvr Report

