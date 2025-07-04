The Labubu Doll Is Sparking Hilarious Memes Online, And Here Are 65 Of The Best Ones
If you haven’t yet hopped on the Labubu frenzy train, kudos to you! You either have a lot of willpower or a few more healthy brain cells than the rest of us not to succumb to the consumerism nightmare that the Labubu dolls are. But even though the creepy, toothy toys might seem like a waste of money and our resources, one has to admit that the Labubu doll craze is fascinating. So fascinating that people online just can’t help but react to it the best way they know how—memes. Below, our Bored Panda team gathered the crème de la crème of Labubu memes found online. To see them for yourself, all you have to do is scroll down!
This post may include affiliate links.
Let’s start from the beginning, shall we? The Labubu character was released in 2015 together with the larger ‘Monsters’ figurine series, created by Hong Kong-born artist and illustrator Kasing Lung. His creation was inspired by the Nordic supernatural folklore and children’s imagination, which resulted in dolls with plush bodies and vinyl faces that come with a signature look—pointy ears, big eyes, and a grin made of 9 teeth.
Lung credits the inspiration for these characters to living in the Netherlands during his childhood, where he became fascinated with European elf legends. “I liked to read storybooks and was influenced by ancient European elf legends. There were no game consoles or computers, so I had to draw dolls with a pen, so I had the idea of painting fairy tales since I was a child.”
This year marks the 10th anniversary of Labubu dolls, with over 300 versions released. Despite it being presented to consumers a decade ago, its popularity is at its peak, thanks to celebrities like BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Rihanna and Dua Lipa, who were seen sporting them on their expensive handbags.
These days it’s almost impossible to get your hands on one of these toys, as they sell out immediately after being restocked online or in physical stores. Chinese-based retailer Pop Mart is the exclusive distributor of these dolls, selling them anywhere between $21.99 and $39.99. They can be purchased in ‘blind boxes,’ which means buyers don’t know what variety of Labubu they’re getting until they open it.
It’s part of the reason why Labubus are so appealing to the general public. The surprise factor taps into the psychological principle of variable reward—the same strategy that gets people addicted to slot machines and social media. A person doesn’t know what they’re going to get, which makes seeking them out that much more compelling. Such unpredictability triggers our brain’s reward systems, turning the experience into an engaging and habit-forming activity.
Another aspect that makes these toys so popular is that they're hard to get. Psychotherapist Daren Banarsë explains that people assign greater value to things that are more complicated to obtain. The scarcity of Labubus is integral to the whole experience, as it fuels FOMO, and finding them creates a sort of adventure.
“People aren't just buying a toy; they're participating in a quest that feels meaningful precisely because it's challenging. The hunt has become as important as the prize, transforming a simple retail transaction into something that feels like genuine achievement,” Banarsë explains.
Their quirky appearance is an additional reason why people go crazy for them. “Labubus are weird, cute, and collectible, which is exactly why teens are hooked,” said fashion stylist Julie Matos. Plus, you can dress them up and customize the dolls to your liking and personality.
“They hit that niche sweet spot of being just offbeat enough to stand out, while still being incredibly shareable on social. In a time where personal style isn’t just about what you wear, but what you collect, decorate with, and post about, Labubus has become part of the larger ‘aesthetic identity’ teens are curating,” Matos explained.
The Labubu craze has generated its distributor, Pop Mart, over $420 million last year. However, these days they aren’t able to meet the demand for it, which has caused quite some quarrels between customers. In fact, Pop Mart in the UK completely stopped selling these toys because of it.
To satisfy the demand, some manufacturers started making counterfeit products with a cheaper price tag that were named by the public as ‘Lafufus.’
This has become quite the issue for people who want to purchase the real deal, as various resellers can dupe them with knockoff versions of the dolls. A great way to tell real from fake is by looking at the box—it should be matte with muted, almost faint colors rather than bright tones. Inside, there should be a QR code that leads to Pop Mart's official landing page (be aware that some older toys might not have this feature).
Then, check out the doll itself. It should have exactly nine teeth, and the face should be a pale, peachy color. If it’s orange, pink, or yellow, it’s a sign that the toy is a knock-off. More recent Labubu editions also have a stamp on their right foot that can be detected with a blue light.
Overall, the best way to buy a real toy is to purchase it through the official Pop Mart website and avoid buying them through resellers.
If you haven’t yet jumped on the Labubu train, you might be wondering if you should. Experts say that if it sparks joy, why not? “I always say: if it sparks joy, confidence, or creativity, it’s worth considering,” Matos said.
But if it’s not something that is desirable to you, feel free to skip it. “Buy into the meaning, not just the moment,” says Matos. ”At the end of the day, you should wear the trend, not let the trend wear you.”