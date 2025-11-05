Original Labubu Dolls Have Become A Hot Property Amid The Wave Of Counterfeits

ADVERTISEMENT

They started as quirky, niche figurines cherished by designer-toy fans, but Labubu dolls have surged into the mainstream to become 2025’s must-have plush. Both kids and adults are scrambling to snag an original, fueling midnight bidding wars, black-market trades, and even investigations into potential fakes.

RELATED:

Original Labubu doll with fluffy fur and orange eyes hanging against dark fabric background, a hot property collectible.

Share icon

Image credits: tinyboxesca / Instagram

First launched by the Chinese toy company Pop Mart in 2019, following the creation of Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, these fuzzy vinyl plushes have become highly sought after and valuable. Some now fetch thousands, and one thing trumps everything else: authenticity.

Hardcore collectors are hiring forensic toy analysts, tracking blockchain certificates, and even traveling overseas to authenticate genuine items. Originals routinely sell out within minutes on Pop Mart’s site and other retailers, turning collecting into a high-stakes game.

In a world where rarity and reputation are everything, the pursuit of an authentic Labubu has evolved from a hobby to an obsession. They’re not for everyone, but for superfans, owning one is worth just about any cost.

Global Sellouts and Skyrocketing Prices Push Labubu Hype to the Limit

Labubus have existed for years, but only recently have they gone global. Their meteoric rise is largely thanks to Pop Mart’s limited-edition drops earlier this year. These gremlins and monster-like figures, inspired by Nordic mythology, sparked frenzy in June when fans camped overnight outside Singapore’s Ion Orchard mall, with lines wrapping around the block.

The craze swept across Asia, where some South Korean stores were forced to close after being mobbed by shoppers.

Three original Labubu dolls with furry bunny costumes sitting on a white fabric background, showcasing unique toy design.

Share icon

Image credits: popmart_online_stores / Instagram

The fever spread westward, too. In the UK, brawls broke out in May after Labubu dolls were yanked from shelves. In the US, demand continues to surge, amplified by blind-box releases and constant teases of upcoming variants.

Several celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, and Rihanna, have been seen with Labubus clipped to their bags. But no star has fueled the obsession more than Lisa from Blackpink.

ADVERTISEMENT

She’s promoted the plushes on social media, earning the fan-dubbed title of “Labubu Queen.” Interest has skyrocketed as a result.

The financial draw is huge. Once priced under $20, some Pop Mart dolls now fetch as much as cars or artworks. One four-foot mint-green Labubu sold for over $150,000 at the Yongle International Auction in Beijing. These headlines are prompting collectors to drive first-edition prices even higher.

Two original Labubu dolls with large eyes and bunny ears are surrounded by toy cars and action figures on a table.

Share icon

Image credits: labubu.lablab / Instagram

While China remains the epicenter, Labubus are now a worldwide phenomenon. After releasing mini versions in August, Pop Mart reported a 1,200% revenue increase in the US and a 700% increase in the UK (via the BBC).

Blind boxes and keychains were only the start, and fans are now chasing rare editions with surgical precision.

Some collectors are going to extremes. Reports of scuffles at vending machines and chaotic store stampedes are standard.

ADVERTISEMENT

One Shanghai influencer even posted footage of a child smashing a chandelier during a meltdown at Labubu.

What began as an underground art toy has evolved into a global phenomenon. Prices are soaring, knockoffs are rampant, and collectors are increasingly obsessed with separating the real from the fake.

The Dark Side of the Labubu Doll Gold Rush

As the Labubu frenzy peaked in 2025, a shadowy underworld of counterfeits, shady resellers, and high-stakes scams emerged alongside it. Both die-hard collectors and casual fans are vulnerable to being scammed by Lafufus, the name given to these increasingly sophisticated fakes.

Fake Labubus have flooded the market, riding the wave of global hype and limited availability. In the UK alone, knockoff figures accounted for 90% of all counterfeit toys seized at the border in 2025, with The Guardian revealing that many had skipped every legally required safety check.

Beyond copying original models, these faux dolls pose serious risks. Illegal warehouses have been raided worldwide, including one in Shanghai that held 5,000 Lafufus valued at $1.7 million. Online sellers are also pushing fake “custom edition” versions or price-gouging legitimate ones to exploit demand.

Financial loss is the most significant danger when buying fakes. Scammers target desperate collectors with low-quality dupes on resale platforms like eBay. TikTok is full of videos exposing counterfeit unboxing videos like this one, where a woman unknowingly paid $300 for a fake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comparison of original labubu dolls packaging labeled real and fake amid rising counterfeit wave.

Share icon

Image credits: toyoltoys / Instagram

Legal enforcement efforts are ramping up worldwide. Warnings have been issued in both the US and UK over choking hazards tied to Lafufus, which often have loose components and subpar construction. Trading Standards officials in London recently seized 100 counterfeit items from two physical shops, demonstrating that the problem extends beyond the internet.

The most challenging part is that many fakes look nearly identical to real Labubus. As scammers grow bolder, spotting them has become a serious challenge. The best defense is knowing precisely what authentic Labubus look like.

Insider Tips for Dodging Fakes

With counterfeits flooding the market, Pop Mart’s official Labubus have unique features that help verify authenticity, such as box design, tags, and attachment rings.

Various Labubu dolls showing differences between original and counterfeit versions with notes on color and facial feature errors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: r/PopMartCollectors

Fake packaging often mimics the real thing, but usually slips up. Many lack licenses or have the wrong artist name. Genuine boxes feature a matte finish, crisp branding, and a holographic QR code that links back to the official Pop Mart site.

The signature ugly-cute look of Labubus is another giveaway. For instance, authentic dolls have exactly nine teeth, whereas knockoffs often overlook this detail. Limited editions, such as the 2023 Macaron Labubu or Big Into Energy series, also have specific traits, like skin tone or finish texture, that fans should be aware of before shopping outside official stores.

Two furry Labubu dolls, one peach and one blue, displayed with a sign questioning authenticity amid counterfeit concerns.

Share icon

Image credits: iamsugahgem / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Even small things matter. Real Labubus have clear wash labels, foot logos, and artist signatures. Scammers tend to skip these finer details. Blurry prints, missing logos, or color mismatches are all red flags when spotting fakes.

Value Beyond the Box

Original versions of popular toys have always fetched big prices. Squishmallows and Beanie Babies had their moments, but nothing compares to the global Labubu craze. Collectors are willing to pay a premium for originals thanks to their rarity, craftsmanship, and the broader boom in designer-toy culture.

Brown Labubu backpack with a plush doll face, part of the original Labubu dolls collection by Pop Mart.

Share icon

Image credits: popmart_us / Instagram

Labubu’s skyrocketing value is primarily driven by scarcity. Limited drops are released in small batches, and region-specific variants often sell out quickly online. Every collector wants something no one else has. Pop Mart leans into this, focusing on quality and rich visual storytelling that resonates on a personal level.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2025, owning a Labubu has become a symbol of status. They show cultural awareness and crossover appeal. Labubu-branded bags, charms, books, and even a TV show are helping bridge generations.

Looking ahead, Labubus shows no signs of slowing down.

FAQ

How Much Are Real Labubu Dolls?

Most Labubu blind boxes cost between $28 and $30. However, rare or special-edition models can fetch hundreds. Keychains and clip-ons tend to be more affordable.

Where Did the Labubu Doll Come From?

Labubu dolls were first introduced in 2015 as part of a Hong Kong toy series called “The Monsters,” created by artist Kasing Lung. Pop Mart began producing them in 2019.

Is Labubu Valuable?

Not every Labubu holds high value, but first-edition and limited models can sell for thousands of dollars. Some have even appeared in high-profile collector auctions.