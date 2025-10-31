Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Pro-Modesty”: Megyn Kelly Blasts Sydney Sweeney Over Controversial See-Through Look In Long Rant
Sydney Sweeney at an event with blonde hair, wearing makeup and a pink top, related to pro-modesty controversy.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Pro-Modesty”: Megyn Kelly Blasts Sydney Sweeney Over Controversial See-Through Look In Long Rant

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
Looks like Sydney Sweeney’s braless sheer look has caught the attention of not only the internet but also conservative commentator Megyn Kelly. 

The Anyone But You star attended Variety’s 2025 Power of Women event on October 29 in Los Angeles.

Her provocative silver dress left “little to the imagination” and was condemned by Kelly on her show yesterday, October 30.

Highlights
  • Megyn Kelly slammed Sydney Sweeney’s sheer gown for being “inappropriate” and lacking “dignity and respect.”
  • The 54-year-old conservative commentator even drew comparisons between the Euphoria star and reality TV sensation Kim Kardashian.
  • “I think maybe, on an individual level, it’s probably as superficial as just liking the attention,” shared Kelly’s co-host, Allie Beth Stuckey.

“She knew exactly what she was doing – and it worked!” expressed one social media user.

RELATED:

    Megyn Kelly recently shared why she wasn’t a fan of Sydney Sweeney’s daring red-carpet look

    Sydney Sweeney in a light pink lace dress with a plunging neckline at a red carpet event discussing pro-modesty controversy.

    Sydney Sweeney in a light pink lace dress with a plunging neckline at a red carpet event discussing pro-modesty controversy.

    Image credits: Maya Dehlin Spach / Getty Images

    Sydney had donned a sparkly, floor-length gown from the Christian Cowan x Elias Matso Spring 2026 collection.

    She confidently strutted down the red carpet, posing for the paparazzi at the gala held at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

    However, the 54-year-old commentator made it clear she disapproved of the outfit on an episode of The Megyn Kelly Show.

    She was joined by Relatable podcast host Allie Beth Stuckey, who shared a similar opinion.

    Sydney Sweeney in a controversial see-through shimmering gown at a formal event, highlighting pro-modesty debate.

    Sydney Sweeney in a controversial see-through shimmering gown at a formal event, highlighting pro-modesty debate.

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores / Getty Images

    Megyn began by clarifying that while she admired Sweeney’s natural beauty, she wasn’t fond of the wardrobe choice.

    She said, “Sydney Sweeney is all woman, real woman, actual woman, and absolutely stunning. But she decided to show off her number one asset… It’s her enormous breasts, which are spectacular. No one would take that away from her.”

    The 28-year-old actress bared her chest on the red carpet at Variety’s 2025 Power of Women Gala

    Woman in a shimmering see-through dress with short blonde hair, reflecting controversy over modesty and fashion choices.

    Woman in a shimmering see-through dress with short blonde hair, reflecting controversy over modesty and fashion choices.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney / Instagram

    “Controversial opinion – I object to this. I disapprove of the dress she wore because it’s completely see through. You can see her entire ni**les.”

    Megyn went on to compare Sydney’s look to Kim Kardashian, claiming the actress’s new image felt reminiscent of someone who “overshares.”

    “She reminded me of Kim Kardashian, who overshares and then takes away like the thing that is the sexiest, which is every guy’s hoping to be the one who actually sees them for real, and leaving a little to the imagination.”

    Megyn Kelly in red speaking into microphone, addressing pro-modesty and see-through look controversy.

    Megyn Kelly in red speaking into microphone, addressing pro-modesty and see-through look controversy.

    Image credits: Megyn Kelly / YouTube

    Kelly added, “She is absolutely beautiful, and no one at all is trying to deny that. But, I mean, I am definitely pro-modesty… I think that we should do everything we can to draw the eyes to the beauty of the face.”

    She continued, “There’s nothing wrong with a womanly figure… there’s a way to dress that with dignity and respect.”

    “Who is actually complaining about it? Oh that’s right, jealous woman as usual,” one fan wrote in defense of Sydney online

    Megyn Kelly speaking during a video call, commenting on modesty and controversial see-through fashion choices.

    Megyn Kelly speaking during a video call, commenting on modesty and controversial see-through fashion choices.

    Image credits: Megyn Kelly / YouTube

    Comment from Tish Curtsinger Cooley expressing support for Sydney Sweeney but dislike for her controversial dress.

    Comment from Tish Curtsinger Cooley expressing support for Sydney Sweeney but dislike for her controversial dress.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a lack of modesty and self-respect in a see-through look.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a lack of modesty and self-respect in a see-through look.

    According to both the television personalities, revealing private parts is where they “draw the line.”

    Meanwhile, Allie called out the Euphoria star for being “superficial” and doing things purely for “attention.”

    “I think maybe on an individual level, it’s probably as superficial as just liking the attention, liking how they look in the mirror, knowing that they are going to be written positively about.”

    Megyn Kelly and Sydney Sweeney in a split-screen video discussion addressing pro-modesty and controversial fashion choices.

    Megyn Kelly and Sydney Sweeney in a split-screen video discussion addressing pro-modesty and controversial fashion choices.

    Image credits: Megyn Kelly / YouTube

    Kelly agreed with her co-host, adding, “Maybe it’s a little bit of a swing of Sydney Sweeney saying, ‘I’m hot; I know I’m hot; I know people think I’m hot; and I don’t really care.’”

    Apart from blaming Sydney for agreeing to wear the bold look, the two hosts also suggested that her “PR people decided that that’s a good thing.”

    According to the 54-year-old conservative commentator Sweeney’s sheer look lacked “dignity and respect”

    Sydney Sweeney speaking at Variety Power of Women event wearing a controversial see-through outfit promoting pro-modesty.

    Sydney Sweeney speaking at Variety Power of Women event wearing a controversial see-through outfit promoting pro-modesty.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney / Instagram

    “Maybe Sydney Sweeney has just been like, ‘Okay, I’m going to be a lightning rod and I’m going to cause controversy,” shared Stuckey.

    Megyn also expressed why she thinks Sydney is still trying to find herself and her style in the industry and in this instance “trusted the wrong person” to style her.

    Sydney Sweeney posing in a metallic see-through dress reflecting a pro-modesty debate on controversial fashion choices.

    Sydney Sweeney posing in a metallic see-through dress reflecting a pro-modesty debate on controversial fashion choices.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney / Instagram

    Comment explaining the controversy about Sydney Sweeney’s see-through dress caused by bright flash photography.

    Comment explaining the controversy about Sydney Sweeney’s see-through dress caused by bright flash photography.

    “I think she might have been misled into it… I think she’s probably very young… and I guarantee you, somebody brought the dress to her and was like, ‘Now we’ll take it to the next level.’ And she trusted the wrong person, and before you knew it, we had all seen it.”

    Two women wearing sunglasses and Dodgers jerseys at a game, one holding a hotdog, reflecting pro-modesty fashion debate.

    Two women wearing sunglasses and Dodgers jerseys at a game, one holding a hotdog, reflecting pro-modesty fashion debate.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney / Instagram

    “It’s not going to hurt her at all. It’s just people like us who, I think, were becoming her new fans, were like, ‘Okay, that wasn’t the move.’”

    However, some netizens seemed to disagree with the remarks, noting that Sydney is a “grown woman” and knows “exactly what she is doing.”

    Jamie Lee Curtis was a fan of The White Lotus alum’s exposed look, even praising it on her socials

    Sydney Sweeney posing in an elegant yellow dress, highlighting pro-modesty fashion in a styled photoshoot for Variety.

    Sydney Sweeney posing in an elegant yellow dress, highlighting pro-modesty fashion in a styled photoshoot for Variety.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney / Instagram

    One user wrote, “Sydney is continuing her pattern… She wasn’t tricked at all, it’s got exactly the reaction she and her team planned.”

    Another commented, “Megyn Kelly spends way too much time criticizing other women for what they wear. She’s turning into quite the petty, shallow, air head.”

    On the red carpet, the blonde bombshell was seen crossing paths with actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who, unlike Megyn and Allie, seemed in awe of Sydney’s daring outfit.

    "Pro-Modesty": Megyn Kelly Blasts Sydney Sweeney Over Controversial See-Through Look In Long Rant

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney / Instagram

    The Oscar winner warmly embraced her younger counterpart and later shared an Instagram post praising Sydney for the “impact” she has made on younger generations.

    “That is true power. The power of exposure. The power of presence. The power of advocacy,’ Curtis wrote.

    “Megyn is so lame. Why does anyone bother listening to her?” one critic expressed

    Social media comment criticizing lack of modesty in a controversial see-through look, sparking pro-modesty debate.

    Social media comment criticizing lack of modesty in a controversial see-through look, sparking pro-modesty debate.

    Comment by Donna McDonna criticizing a sheer dress as trashy, reflecting pro-modesty views in online discussion.

    Comment by Donna McDonna criticizing a sheer dress as trashy, reflecting pro-modesty views in online discussion.

    Comment by Sue Jaffe-Goldstein agreeing on a controversial Kardashian-style fashion misstep discussed online.

    Comment by Sue Jaffe-Goldstein agreeing on a controversial Kardashian-style fashion misstep discussed online.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Debbie Skinner saying Less is more, related to Pro-Modesty and Sydney Sweeney controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Debbie Skinner saying Less is more, related to Pro-Modesty and Sydney Sweeney controversy.

    Comment from Susan Sanders Wilson defending Sydney Sweeney, calling her a good actress amid pro-modesty controversy.

    Comment from Susan Sanders Wilson defending Sydney Sweeney, calling her a good actress amid pro-modesty controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing surprise about a campaign, related to pro-modesty and controversial see-through look.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing surprise about a campaign, related to pro-modesty and controversial see-through look.

    Comment criticizing Sydney Sweeney’s see-through clothes, highlighting pro-modesty views on women’s fashion and sexualization.

    Comment criticizing Sydney Sweeney’s see-through clothes, highlighting pro-modesty views on women’s fashion and sexualization.

    Comment by Vicky Roeser criticizing a see-through outfit, stating not a classy look and less is more.

    Comment by Vicky Roeser criticizing a see-through outfit, stating not a classy look and less is more.

    Comment from Kari Hall criticizing a controversial see-through dress, related to Megyn Kelly's pro-modesty rant.

    Comment from Kari Hall criticizing a controversial see-through dress, related to Megyn Kelly's pro-modesty rant.

    Comment criticizing Sydney Sweeney's see-through look, reflecting the pro-modesty debate sparked by Megyn Kelly.

    Comment criticizing Sydney Sweeney's see-through look, reflecting the pro-modesty debate sparked by Megyn Kelly.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading Men appreciate the dress lol, reacting to a controversial see-through look.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading Men appreciate the dress lol, reacting to a controversial see-through look.

    Comment by Barbara Greutman Willoughby sharing views on how women misunderstand men's perception, related to modesty and fashion choices.

    Comment by Barbara Greutman Willoughby sharing views on how women misunderstand men's perception, related to modesty and fashion choices.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment questioning the impact of past hurt and change, related to Megyn Kelly and Sydney Sweeney controversy.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment questioning the impact of past hurt and change, related to Megyn Kelly and Sydney Sweeney controversy.

    Comment by Frank Casalena criticizing Megyn Kelly for being harsh toward beautiful women, relating to pro-modesty and controversial see-through look.

    Comment by Frank Casalena criticizing Megyn Kelly for being harsh toward beautiful women, relating to pro-modesty and controversial see-through look.

    Comment by Koby Lee responding to Sydney Sweeney, referencing controversy and modesty debate in a social media post.

    Comment by Koby Lee responding to Sydney Sweeney, referencing controversy and modesty debate in a social media post.

    Screenshot of social media comment discussing a controversial see-through look, highlighting pro-modesty views.

    Screenshot of social media comment discussing a controversial see-through look, highlighting pro-modesty views.

    Comment by Ambar Culhane on social media, stating it was meant to shock, related to pro-modesty debate.

    Comment by Ambar Culhane on social media, stating it was meant to shock, related to pro-modesty debate.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    23

    Open list comments

    9

    olegroschin avatar
    Gebidozo
    Gebidozo
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Regardless of whether you liked her dress or not, she is entitled to dress however she wants to. Kelly’s comment is arrogant and condescending. If she doesn’t like that style of clothing, she is totally free to dress differently. But she shouldn’t be telling people how to dress, or bring “modesty” into that, because modesty in clothing is a cultural concept that differs greatly depending on the culture. The women of many African ethnic groups walk around with absolutely bare breasts, will she chastise them for that, too? Or maybe the dress code imposed on women in Iran is closer to her ideal?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are cultural norms, and places do have dress codes. The royal box at Wimbledon requires gentlemen to wear a tie; I'm sure she'd be thrown out if she turned up topless. That said, we (pretty much) all have nipples, I don't see what the issue is with them.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kelly is everything noxious and vile wrapped in one repulsive package. Just a withered old h*g that has nothing of worth to contribute to the world.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
