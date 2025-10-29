Katy Perry Brutally Slammed For “Disrespectful” Cake Throw At Staff During Her 41st Birthday

ADVERTISEMENT

Katy Perry’s 41st birthday sparked a wave of controversies, from going public with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to smashing her own birthday cake.

On Wednesday, October 29, a now-viral clip of the American singer-songwriter “disrespecting” her crew and staff began making the rounds online.

“I’m sorry she had to be treated like that. Katy’s fans can spin it however they want, but kindness shouldn’t be optional,” wrote one disappointed social media user.

One social media user has since reposted the clip and shared her mother’s reaction, who was allegedly the baker of the cake.

Katy Perry turned 41 on October 25 and was spotted attending a cabaret show at Crazy Horse Paris

The One That Got Away singer rang in her birthday in the French capital while enjoying a public dinner date with Trudeau.

The newly minted lovebirds were captured by paparazzi leaving the iconic cabaret venue hand in hand.

Their public sighting stirred intense backlash, with fans and experts alike labeling their romance and the Parisian night out as nothing more than “PR” and “staged picture-perfect choreography.”

And while the chatter is still ongoing, Perry found herself in hot water once again when a user named Katherine Jayne on X shared a clip of the singer celebrating her belated birthday with staff members.

The video, which has gained over 2 million views, was reportedly filmed by an anonymous crew member backstage at what appeared to be a recent stop on her ongoing Lifetimes Tour.

In the clip, the 13-time Grammy nominee was seen throwing her birthday cake on the floor

The footage began with people cheering for Katy, who was all dressed up in her costume from the show, standing in front of a table holding a white sheet cake with lit candles.

As soon as she blew out the flames, she picked up the cake and tried to chuck it at a staff member, who quickly ducked, causing Perry to miss her aim.

The cake ended up on the floor, completely smashed, while the singer continued laughing.

The user claimed in the caption of the post that the cake had actually been baked by her mother, who was really “excited about the opportunity.”

Katherine wrote, “My mom was the one that baked this cake, she was so excited about the opportunity to make a cake for Katy Perry and spent so long on it…”

The tour’s backup dancers and crew members were seen eating the smashed cake off the floor

“I’m genuinely confused and upset as to why she would do this.”

Katherine further doubled down in the comment section, writing, “She was excited for Katy to taste it tho? Is it that hard to understand?”

But what really caught people’s attention were the final few seconds of the clip, in which several backup dancers were captured eating the cake off the floor.

One user wrote, “The most disrespectful thing is her being okay with her crew having to demean themselves to eat food off the floor which she threw instead of serving it up for them. Hope she had another cake on standby.”

Another commented, “I wonder what having that mindset is like, to just throw away a whole cake everyone could’ve enjoyed… and then leaving that mess on the floor for someone else to clean up…”

The user who shared the video on X claimed that her “excited” mother had baked the cake herself for the pop star

A third added, “I’m so sorry that Katy Perry did this. I know your mom… wanted Katy to appreciate the time she put into baking that. She really doesn’t care about the people who work for her.”

However, some fans defended the pop icon against the criticism, arguing that it’s a birthday tradition for many people to throw cakes at each other.

“As if y’all haven’t destroyed a cake before, The Hypocrisy is very embarrassing. CAKES GET DEMOLISHED ALL THE TIME!” wrote one fan in defense of Perry.

“It’s her cake to do whatever she wants. You have let them eat cake, let her throw cake and let them run from cake.”

The Lifetimes Tour is Katy’s fifth concert tour, held in support of her seventh studio album, 143.

It commenced at Mexico City’s Arena CDMX on April 23, 2025, and is scheduled to conclude at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Park on December 7.

A few hours before the viral clip surfaced, renowned body language expert Judi James had shared her thoughts on Katy and Justin’s newly launched romance.

She told Daily Mail that it appeared to be a calculated message to both of their exes, signaling that they had “found the one.”

Share icon

Image credits: katyperry

The Dark Horse singer was previously engaged to her longtime partner and the father of her child, Orlando Bloom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Trudeau separated from his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, in 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

Judi also noted that Katy seemed eager to show Bloom she was now with “a man of previous global power and connections who can open up a whole new world outside of showbiz” for her.

