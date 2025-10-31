“Read The Room”: Jamie Lee Curtis’ Reaction To Sydney Sweeney’s Braless Look Stirs Online Drama

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamie Lee Curtis, like the rest of the internet, seemed to have short-circuited the moment she laid eyes on Sydney Sweeney’s braless look.

The Euphoria star decided to free the girls while wearing a sheer Christian Cowan x Elias Matso gown to the Variety’s 2025 Power of Women event.

When she bumped into 66-year-old Jamie on the red carpet, the interaction quickly became everyone’s favorite moment of the night.

Highlights It was truly a viral-worthy moment as one Hollywood icon met another rising Hollywood icon from the next generation.

“Jamie’s Like—‘Been There, Done That.’” one commented on their encounter.

Jamie Lee Curtis smiling, wearing glasses and a black top, reacting to Sydney Sweeney’s braless look stirring online drama.

Image credits: Jamie Lee Curtis

The viral-worthy encounter unfolded on the red carpet on October 29 in Los Angeles, when one Hollywood icon met another Hollywood icon from the next generation.

Sydney, 28, was greeted with awe and warmth from the Oscar winner, who pointed up and down at her before giving her a big hug.

Sydney Sweeney in a shimmering silver dress at an event, her braless look sparking online reaction and drama.

Image credits: Variety Events

The stars posed together for photos before Jamie whispered something in the younger actress’s ear.

Social media exploded with opinions, with one user commenting: “that hug just powered the whole event instantly.”

“Let the jealousy begin,” said another.

Another wrote, “I remember Jamie rocking a few similar outfits back in the day.”

“Jamie Lee Curtis used to be the bombshell,” another said.

“This duo could easily melt every camera lens there,” one fan said online

Jamie Lee Curtis and Sydney Sweeney interacting at a Lifetime event, sparking online drama over braless look reaction.

Image credits: Variety Events

Screenshot of a social media comment referencing Jamie Lee Curtis reacting to Sydney Sweeney’s braless look online.

Netizens also sarcastically made guesses at what the Freaky Friday star told the Emmy-nominated actress.

“I have a great rack too,” one commented, while a second quipped, “She whispered ‘where’s your br*?’”

“Jamie’s Like—‘been there, done that.’” a third said. “I busted my b**bs out in the 80s in Trading Places.”

Sydney Sweeney in a shimmering silver dress, posing confidently with a braless look, sparking online reactions.

Image credits: Variety Events

Social media comment criticizing Sydney Sweeney’s braless look and discussing Jamie Lee Curtis reaction and online drama.

Decades back, Jamie’s nickname in Hollywood was “The Body” for her appearances in movies like Trading Places, A Fish Called Wanda, and Perfect.

“There was a time when I was in exploitation movies, but that my biggest roles were to do with my physicality, my body, my se***lity,” she told the Irish Times in 2021.

She said she has never been “a women-in-film darling.”

“I was in horror movies, which subjugate and often objectify women in a se***lised and violent way,” she said elsewhere in the interview. “Even though in those movies I’m playing the girl who is intelligent, who fights back and is basically chaste.”

The Oscar winner was nicknamed “The Body” during her younger days

Sydney Sweeney in a sheer dress at an event, with Jamie Lee Curtis reacting, sparking online drama about braless fashion.

Image credits: Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Back in 2010, the Hollywood star addressed whether she enjoyed being known as “The Body” in the industry.

“No, no. I don’t think anyone likes to be known for something that’s exterior,” she told CBS News. “I don’t believe it. I don’t think any woman wants to be known for being beautiful or b**ty. I think you want to be known for who you are.”

Jamie Lee Curtis and Sydney Sweeney share a moment at an event, sparking online drama with braless look reaction.

Image credits: Variety Events

Social media comment reacting to Jamie Lee Curtis' response to Sydney Sweeney’s braless look sparking online drama.

Instagram comment from user tiredofallthisnow reacting to online drama about Sydney Sweeney’s braless look and Jamie Lee Curtis’ reaction.

Following the Variety’s 2025 Power of Women event this week, Jamie shared a post praising Sydney for the “impact” she has made on younger generations by talking about violence at home and violence against women.

It’s “something that has plagued generations of women into the front of our consciousness,” she wrote on Instagram. “That is true power. The power of exposure. The power of presence. The power of advocacy.”

Instagram post by jamieleecurtis discussing Sydney Sweeney, highlighting themes of advocacy and women empowerment.

Image credits: jamieleecurtis

Comment discussing Jamie Lee Curtis' reaction to Sydney Sweeney’s braless look sparking online drama and debate.

Sydney spoke to Variety for their Power of Women cover story, which was published on October 27.

She revealed that people have been scrutinizing her looks since she was a teenager.

“I have very strong eyebrow muscles,” she said. “And I had someone tell me to fix my face or else I’m not going to make it. I should get Botox. I was 16!”

The White Lotus alum claimed she was asked to get Botox when she was 16 years old

Jamie Lee Curtis reacting to Sydney Sweeney’s braless look at a Variety event, sparking online drama.

Image credits: Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Instagram comment criticizing Jamie Lee Curtis, referencing Read The Room reaction to Sydney Sweeney’s braless look and online drama.

Now that her place in Hollywood is being cemented, she addressed the fact that some viewers were increasingly seeing her as a “s** symbol.”

“I play a lot of very divisive characters, and I think that a lot of people think they know me, but they don’t,” she said during the interview.

Jamie Lee Curtis with Sydney Sweeney at an event, sparking online drama over Sydney’s braless look and reactions.

Image credits: Variety Events

“So when people think, ‘Ah, she’s a s** symbol,’ or ‘She’s leaning into that,’ I’m like, ‘No, I just feel good and I’m doing it for myself and I feel strong,’” she continued.

She said she hoped to inspire other women to be “confident” and just “flaunt what they got and feel good.”

“You shouldn’t have to apologize or hide or cover up in any room,” she added.

“People need to quit clutching their pearls. She looks great,” one commented on Sydney’s look

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting humorously to Jamie Lee Curtis’ response to Sydney Sweeney’s braless look controversy.

Screenshot of a Facebook comment mentioning Jamie Lee Curtis reflecting on past outfit styles related to the online drama.

Comment from Jason Eugenides reacting to Sydney Sweeney’s braless look and Jamie Lee Curtis’ reaction stirring online drama.

Jamie Lee Curtis reacting to Sydney Sweeney’s braless look in Read The Room sparks online drama discussion.

Screenshot of a comment reacting to Jamie Lee Curtis’ response to Sydney Sweeney’s braless look stirring online drama.

User comment by Angela Kolter praising Jamie Lee Curtis' reaction to Sydney Sweeney’s braless look sparking online drama.

Jamie Lee Curtis reacts to Sydney Sweeney’s braless look, sparking online drama and heated social media discussions.

Comment from Jaimi Roberta Wilson expressing that the outfit seems funny for a violence against women benefit.

Comment by Lisa Lee expressing concern about women’s need for attention and the importance of hearing women’s voices.

Comment from Lori Wood discussing Hollywood actresses’ fashion choices and Sydney Sweeney’s braless look stirring online drama.

Comment supporting Jamie Lee Curtis' reaction to Sydney Sweeney’s braless look sparking online drama and discussions.

