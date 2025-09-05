Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Millie Bobby Brown Stuns In Pajama Set After Becoming A Mom, But Comments Take A Disturbing Turn
Woman in a pink pajama top applying lip balm in a vintage-style room with wallpaper and warm lighting.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown Stuns In Pajama Set After Becoming A Mom, But Comments Take A Disturbing Turn

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño
Entertainment News Writer
Millie Bobby Brown, who recently became a mother, is now turning heads for a very different reason: her “revealing” return to modeling.

The Stranger Things star slipped into a lace-trimmed cherry red pajama set and posed in a bathroom in a new Instagram video that drew mixed reactions, as many in the audience couldn’t help but notice how visible her anatomy was through the outfit.

Highlights
  • Millie Bobby Brown modeled a cherry pajama set just weeks after adopting a baby girl.
  • The announcement was “hijacked” by viewers focusing on her body instead.
  • The pajama set is the first of a new intimate collection from her Florence by Mills brand.

The sultry ensemble, made up of a cropped tank and short shorts with dainty bows, is part of her Florence by Mills fashion line, and marks the brand’s first-ever release of intimates sold as a set.

“This is the first time we have been able to sell our intimates as a set,” Brown told her followers. “It was in high demand so we listened and we’re very happy to give this to you guys.”

    Millie Bobby Brown’s latest clothing drop didn’t go as planned, as some viewers couldn’t help but focus on her body instead

    Millie Bobby Brown lounging on a couch in a blue top and black pants, capturing a selfie with her phone.

    Image credits: Instagram / milliebobbybrown

    “Her Bobby-Browns are looking at me,” one user wrote.

    The 21-year-old actress showed off the two-piece set in a relaxed yet suggestive clip, flaunting different angles while describing the fabric as “feeling like butter.”

    While many fans flooded the comments with praise, calling her “beautiful,” “gorgeous,” and “the only person who could pull this off,” others felt the post backfired, as her attempt to promote the new pajama set was overshadowed by how clearly her n*pples showed through the fabric.

    Image credits: Instagram / milliebobbybrown

    “It’s getting cold out there,” a user joked.

    “My brain collapses because I met her on Stranger Things as a little girl,” another wrote.

    Woman in a maroon ribbed pajama set applying lip balm in a bathroom with patterned wallpaper and marble sink.

    Image credits: Instagram / milliebobbybrown

    Comments went from mild jokes to somewhat disrespectful remarks, with one in particular suggesting the actress was “one step away from opening an OF.”

    Brown is no stranger to fan scrutiny, particularly on Instagram, as her profile often attracts viewers who have criticized her for a variety of reasons, from looking older than her age, to marrying young, and lately, due to her decision to adopt a girl.

    Brown’s decision to marry young and adopt a baby girl has drawn criticism from a segment of her fanbase

    Millie Bobby Brown in a burgundy pajama set, standing in a bathroom with patterned wallpaper, posing casually.

    Image credits: Instagram / milliebobbybrown

    The pajama set drop comes just two weeks after Brown stunned fans with the news that she and husband Jake Bongiovi adopted a baby girl over the summer.

    Young woman with short blonde hair wearing a pink top indoors, relating to Millie Bobby Brown pajamas and motherhood discussion.

    Image credits: Instagram / milliebobbybrown

    The couple, who quietly wed in May before throwing a bigger celebration in Italy, shared a joint statement confirming the news:

    “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3.”

    Photos of the couple walking around New York City with a stroller and baby carrier soon followed, cementing their new roles as young parents.

    Hints had already been dropped earlier in the year.

    During a March appearance on the Smartless podcast, Brown said she wanted to start a family with Bongiovi “no matter in what way,” a comment that in hindsight revealed she was open to non-traditional paths to parenthood.

    Despite the criticism, Brown and Bongiovi continue building the life they envisioned together

    Instagram comment saying she knows what she's doing with a cherry emoji, related to Millie Bobby Brown pajama set post.

    Comment on a social media post discussing Millie Bobby Brown stunning in a pajama set after becoming a mom.

    Woman posing in a red pajama set in a vintage bathroom, highlighting Millie Bobby Brown style after becoming a mom.

    Image credits: Instagram / milliebobbybrown

    While fans have embraced the couple’s happy news, some remain critical of Brown’s choices, both in terms of timing and presentation. 

    First, her wedding announcement drew concerns about the couple’s young age immediately after the actress shared her wedding photos on October 2, 2024.

    Comment defending Millie Bobby Brown's pajama set, addressing disturbing comments after becoming a mom.

    Woman taking a mirror selfie wearing a black pajama set, reflecting Millie Bobby Brown's post-mom style and appearance at home.

    Image credits: Instagram / milliebobbybrown

    While many viewers swooned over the beautiful ceremony and happiness of the couple, others questioned the couple’s age, with Brown and Bongiovi being only 20 and 22 years old respectively at the time.

    “She’s just a kid! What’s the rush? This feels like a disaster waiting to happen,” wrote one user, while others shared their predictions on how long the marriage will last.

    @florencebymillsfashionpower mesh is most definitely mills-approved ✅♬ original sound – Florence By Mills Fashion

    The pictures showed Millie donning a stunning white corset gown with a long train veil. Jake, complemented her with an equally white tuxedo and a black bowtie for a classic look.

    “I give it two years, tops,” one fan said. “This won’t last long.”

    Millie Bobby Brown in casual white outfit posing with a man wearing sunglasses capturing a photo indoors.

    Image credits: Instagram / jakebongiovi

    Fans of the actress were quick to jump in her defense, arguing that even if Brown is young, she’s still an adult able to make her own decisions.

    “If they love each other, who are we to judge?” fired back one of her supporters.

    Others pointed out that the actress, born in Málaga, Spain, may be more mature than most people her age due to her upbringing and early exposure to responsibility, something they believe may have influenced her decision to adopt.

    “Why Millie?” Viewers were confused by the actress’ decision to upload the photos regardless

    Instagram comment saying She's awesome on a post about Millie Bobby Brown in a pajama set after becoming a mom.

    Comment on social media about Millie Bobby Brown after she stuns in a pajama set post motherhood, with unsettling replies.

    Social media comment reacting to Millie Bobby Brown stunning in a pajama set after becoming a mom.

    Comment on social media from heidicrd78 saying Beautiful with two pink heart emojis.

    Comment on social media praising Millie Bobby Brown's look, featuring emojis expressing love and affection.

    User comment on social media with text saying why Millie, why, relating to Millie Bobby Brown after becoming a mom.

    Comment from user carlottaskerin expressing frustration about negative comments in a thread discussing Millie Bobby Brown.

    Screenshot of a comment expressing discomfort after Millie Bobby Brown stuns in pajama set post motherhood.

    Comment on Millie Bobby Brown's pajama set after becoming a mom, reflecting a disturbing turn in public reactions.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading I see strange things, related to Millie Bobby Brown pajama set reaction.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    More pictures of b***s from BP while they pretend they're just here to share mean tweets about her.

