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The 98th Academy Awards have finally arrived, and Hollywood Boulevard is officially the most glamorous place on Earth right now. With Conan O’Brien returning to the helm for the second year, the energy at the Dolby Theatre is unmatched as we celebrate a massive year for cinema.

But before the first golden statuette is handed out to either the haunting depths of Sinners or the high-stakes world of Marty Supreme or the adrenaline-fueled track of F1, let’s take a look at the real show happening on the red carpet.

Here are the timeless looks by Bored Panda from the 2026 Oscars red carpet.