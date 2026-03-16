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The 98th Academy Awards have finally arrived, and Hollywood Boulevard is officially the most glamorous place on Earth right now. With Conan O’Brien returning to the helm for the second year, the energy at the Dolby Theatre is unmatched as we celebrate a massive year for cinema.

But before the first golden statuette is handed out to either the haunting depths of Sinners or the high-stakes world of Marty Supreme or the adrenaline-fueled track of F1, let’s take a look at the real show happening on the red carpet.

Here are the timeless looks by Bored Panda from the 2026 Oscars red carpet. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Elle Fanning

Actress in a stunning white embellished gown on the red carpet showcasing jaw-dropping outfits from Oscars 2026 event.

Fanning donned a custom Givenchy ballgown by Sarah Burton featuring a strapless hourglass bodice and a voluminous tulle skirt with a double train.

The white gown was adorned with delicate lavender wisteria petal embellishments cascading from the bodice down to the hem.

She completed her look with Cartier jewelry and wore her hair in a soft, elegant style.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Report

23points
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anoniemereserve avatar
Jaya
Jaya
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Such a gorgeous dress.

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    #2

    Kate Hudson

    Woman in a sparkling seafoam green gown posing on the red carpet showcasing jaw-dropping outfits from Oscars 2026 event

    Hudson arrived in a strapless aquamarine blue gown featuring a plunging cutout neckline and a peplum-style silhouette.

    The dress was covered in shimmering blue and silver sparkles that caught the light.

    She accessorized the outfit with a diamond choker necklace set with a blue-green gemstone. Hudson was accompanied by her mom, Goldie Hawn.

    Mike Coppola/Getty Images Report

    21points
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    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nice to see someone who has a body not made from slimming injection

    1
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    #3

    Georgina Chapman

    Woman in a striking red ruffled gown on the Oscars red carpet showcasing jaw-dropping outfits from Oscars 2026 event.

    Chapman appeared on the Oscars red carpet in a strapless red gown featuring a fitted bodice and dramatic sculptural ruffle detailing around the hips.

    The design flowed into a sleek mermaid-style skirt with a soft train.

    She paired the look with delicate jewelry and styled her long blonde hair in loose waves with soft glam makeup.

    Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Report

    21points
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    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's 2 much dress for her small frame.

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    #4

    Heidi Klum

    Woman wearing an elegant beaded gown posing on the red carpet showcasing jaw-dropping outfits from Oscars 2026 event.

    Klum walked the Oscars red carpet in a nude strapless gown featuring a corset bustier and a sleek column skirt covered in pearls, sequins, and cross embellishments.

    She layered pearl choker necklaces with a cross charm and added rings with nude Paris Texas heels. Her dirty-blonde hair was styled in tousled waves, paired with glowing makeup and glossy lips.

    Mike Coppola/Getty Images Report

    19points
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    #5

    Demi Moore

    Woman in a black and green feathered gown posing on the red carpet showcasing jaw-dropping outfits from Oscars 2026 event.

    The Substance star stepped onto the Oscars red carpet in a dramatic, feathered Gucci gown featuring a strapless bodice with long black plumes.

    The design transitioned into glossy green feathers at the cinched waist before continuing into a fitted skirt and trailing train with alternating green and black feather details.

    She completed her look with statement earrings and a cuff bracelet.

    Mike Coppola/Getty Images Report

    18points
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's a fine line between adding feathers to create a glamourous dress, and cosplaying as a peacock 😄 But she looks like a gorgeous glamourous peacock, you go girl!

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    #6

    Regina Hall

    Woman in a black and gold asymmetrical gown posing on the red carpet showcasing jaw-dropping outfits from Oscars 2026 event.

    Hall arrived in a black gown featuring a bold asymmetrical off-the-shoulder neckline with sculptural draping.

    The design revealed a metallic gold corset-style panel at the waist and a sleek skirt with a thigh-high slit.

    She accessorized with a gold clutch, delicate jewelry, and black platform heels.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Report

    18points
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    #7

    Anne Hathaway

    Woman in a black floral gown with long gloves on the red carpet showcasing jaw-dropping Oscars 2026 outfits.

    Hathaway made her Oscars return after 12 years in a strapless floral tapestry gown featuring a belted waist and a sweeping floor-length train.

    She paired the look with matching elbow-length gloves and Bulgari diamond jewelry, including a statement necklace and chandelier earrings.

    Her long brown hair was styled in a half-up, half-down look.

    Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Report

    18points
    POST
    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ditch the gloves and belt and it would look better.

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    #8

    Timothée Chalamet

    Man wearing a stylish all-white suit and sunglasses on the red carpet showcasing jaw-dropping outfits from Oscars 2026 event.

    The actor who’s in the running for Best Actor for his role in Marty Supreme appeared in an all-white suit by Givenchy, designed by Sarah Burton.

    The tailored look featured a sleek silhouette and was styled with dark sunglasses. He completed the ensemble with coordinated white trousers and polished shoes.

    Mike Coppola/Getty Images Report

    16points
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    #9

    Mikey Madison

    Woman in a maroon velvet gown with thigh-high slit and jewelry posing on the red carpet at the Oscars 2026 outfits event.

    Anora, the actress, arrived in a blood-red Dior gown featuring a structured, curved bodice and off-the-shoulder straps.

    The draped design was adorned with matching floral petal details and gathered at one side to create a high leg slit.

    She paired the look with burgundy peep-toe pumps and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

    Mike Coppola/Getty Images Report

    16points
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    #10

    Rose Byrne

    Woman in a black floral embroidered gown on the red carpet showcasing jaw-dropping outfits Oscars 2026.

    The Platonic star arrived in a dramatic strapless black Dior gown featuring a voluminous trumpet silhouette.

    The dress was adorned with intricate beaded floral embroidery across the bodice, waist, and hemline of its train.

    She accessorized with stud earrings and a gold flower-shaped collar necklace. Byrne finished the look with a bold red lip.

    Mike Coppola/Getty Images Report

    14points
    POST
    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just one red lip. Seriously! How hard is it to write your own articles, BP contributors?!

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    #11

    Shayna Mchale

    Elegant woman in a black textured gown with dramatic sleeves and thigh-high slit at Oscars red carpet jaw-dropping outfits 2026

    McHale wore a dramatic black gown featuring voluminous sculpted shoulders and a textured, shimmering fabric.

    The design included a plunging neckline and a high thigh slit that revealed black pointed heels.

    She accessorized with drop earrings and a bracelet, while her hair was styled in soft side-parted waves with bold makeup and red nails.

    Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Report

    14points
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    #12

    Melissa Mccarthy

    Woman in a sparkling beaded gown and black sleeves posing on the red carpet in one of the jaw-dropping outfits from Oscars 2026.

    McCarthy arrived in a crystal-embellished gown featuring a fitted champagne-toned silhouette covered in cascading beadwork.

    The design was paired with long black sleeves and a high neckline that contrasted the sparkling bodice.

    She accessorized with drop earrings, rings, and a black clutch.

    Mike Coppola/Getty Images Report

    13points
    POST
    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh dear. Wrong dress, but a lovely lady

    1
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    #13

    Magie Kang

    Asian woman in a red off-shoulder gown with floral necklace showcasing jaw-dropping Oscars 2026 outfits on the red carpet.

    Kang appeared on the Oscars red carpet in a vibrant red off-the-shoulder gown featuring a ruched bodice and a softly draped knot detail at the neckline.

    The fitted silhouette flowed into a pleated skirt with a subtle train.

    She accessorized with a statement diamond necklace and rings.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Report

    12points
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    #14

    Kirsten Dunst

    Actress in a layered black gown posing on the red carpet showcasing jaw-dropping outfits from Oscars 2026 event.

    Dunst appeared in a timeless black Celine gown featuring a sleek, minimalist silhouette.

    She kept the look classic with subtle jewelry and her honey-blonde hair styled in soft waves with a side part.

    Mike Coppola/Getty Images Report

    12points
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    cathleen avatar
    Cathleen Cummings
    Cathleen Cummings
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not a side part. And she's posed like she can't move in the dress comfortably at all.

    3
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    #15

    Audrey Nuna

    Woman wearing a gold and black dramatic gown on the red carpet showcasing jaw-dropping outfits from Oscars 2026 event.

    The K-Pop Demon Hunters star wore a custom Thom Browne gown featuring a structured, military-inspired blazer-styled bodice with lines of gold sequins cascading down the front.

    The design transitioned at the waist into a voluminous, sculpted skirt with a moiré texture and layered nylon-like fabric underneath.

    Mike Coppola/Getty Images Report

    11points
    POST
    cathleen avatar
    Cathleen Cummings
    Cathleen Cummings
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks so uncomfortable in this. Do the designers and "stylists" not realize these people need to breathe, and move?

    1
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    #16

    Zoe Saldaña

    Woman in a black lace and satin gown posing on the red carpet showcasing jaw-dropping outfits from Oscars 2026 event.

    Saldaña arrived in a black Saint Laurent slip dress featuring a sheer floral lace bodice and a matte skirt that flowed softly to the floor.

    She accessorized with a striking diamond and ruby necklace, diamond stud earrings, and coordinating rings.

    Her dark hair was styled in a romantic updo, paired with soft makeup.

    Mike Coppola/Getty Images Report

    11points
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    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love her, but this look is just boring, it almost looks like she just put on a nightgown.

    -1
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    #17

    Emma Stone

    Actress in a shimmering silver gown posing on the red carpet showcasing one of the jaw-dropping outfits from Oscars 2026 event.

    Stone arrived in a shimmering silver Louis Vuitton gown featuring capped sleeves and a sleek, body-hugging silhouette covered in reflected sequins.

    The metallic design gave the dress a liquid-like effect under the lights.

    She styled her deep auburn hair in a bouncy bob with a deep side part and paired the look with soft peachy makeup.

    Mike Coppola/Getty Images Report

    11points
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    #18

    Alicia Silverstone

    Woman in a black and white gown with long black gloves posing on the red carpet at Oscars 2026 jaw-dropping outfits event.

    The Clueless star embraced Old Hollywood glamour in a strapless velvet and sequin gown featuring a plunging black bodice, matching velvet gloves, and a draped white skirt.

    She accessorized the look with gold and diamond drop earrings and a delicate necklace. Her ombre blonde hair was styled in loose waves with a middle part, paired with black eyeliner, rosy blush, and frosty coral-pink lipstick.

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    10points
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    #19

    Jacob Elordi

    Man in a black tuxedo posing on the red carpet showcasing jaw-dropping outfits from Oscars 2026 that left fans speechless.

    The Frankenstein star arrived at the Oscars in a tailored Bottega Veneta suit, keeping the look sleek and classic on the red carpet.

    He accessorized with Cartier jewelry, including C de Cartier 18-karat white gold, diamond stud earrings, 18-karat white gold Héritage onyx and diamond cufflinks, a triple-row Broderie de Cartier ring with 18-karat white gold and diamonds, a Panthère de Cartier ring in 18-karat white gold with diamonds, onyx, and emeralds, and a Tank à Guichets watch in platinum and leather.

    He was accompanied by his mother, Melissa, as his plus one.

    Mike Coppola/Getty Images Report

    10points
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    #20

    Barbie Ferreira

    Actress wearing a striking blue gown on the red carpet showcasing jaw-dropping outfits from Oscars 2026 event.

    The Euphoria star arrived in a structured cerulean Klein Blue gown by Zac Posen for GapStudio. The silhouette featured a low-cut corset bodice and a voluminous full skirt with a bow detail at the back.

    She kept the accessories minimal with subtle silver jewelry and completed the outfit with Old Hollywood-style waves and a cool-toned lip.

    Matei Horvath/Getty Images Report

    9points
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    #21

    Leonardo Dicaprio

    Actor in a classic black tuxedo with bow tie on the red carpet showcasing jaw-dropping outfits from Oscars 2026 event.

    DiCaprio donned a classic black tuxedo paired with a crisp white dress shirt and a black bow tie.

    The tailored look was finished with polished black dress shoes.

    Julian Hamilton/Getty Images Report

    9points
    POST
    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is that that thing above his lip. Shave it off. Looks over 25yrs old

    1
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    #22

    Charithra Chandran

    Woman in a strapless emerald green satin gown with a dramatic train at the Oscars 2026 red carpet event.

    The Bridgerton star made her Oscars debut in an emerald Miss Sohee gown from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 Couture collection.

    She paired the look with a diamond necklace and matching earrings from Chopard.

    The actress also wore a red Artists for Ceasefire pin on the red carpet, using the moment to call for a better world by speaking out against violence.

    Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Report

    8points
    POST
    #23

    Bruna Marquezine

    Woman in a strapless, glittery silver gown on the red carpet showcasing one of the jaw-dropping outfits from Oscars 2026 event.

    Marquezine arrived in a strapless silver sequined gown featuring a sleek, body-hugging silhouette.

    She accessorized the shimmering look with a delicate diamond necklace and matching earrings. Her dark bob was styled in a sharp middle-parted look.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Report

    8points
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    #24

    Kristen Wig

    Woman in a sleeveless black embellished gown and necklace posing on the red carpet at Oscars 2026 jaw-dropping outfits event.

    Wiig appeared on the Oscars red carpet in a black gown featuring a draped, beaded bodice with a deep neckline.

    The look flowed into a voluminous sheer skirt adorned with intricate embellishments arranged in a repeating pattern.

    She accessorized with a chunky statement necklace, bracelets, and rings, while wearing her hair in loose, shoulder-length waves with natural glam makeup.

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    8points
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like the skirt, it's very interesting.

    0
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    #25

    Kathy Bates

    Woman in a sparkling blue gown on the red carpet showcasing one of the jaw-dropping outfits from Oscars 2026 event.

    Bates stepped onto the Oscars red carpet in a silver-blue satin gown featuring long sleeves and a softly structured silhouette.

    The bodice was embellished with delicate crystal detailing across the neckline and shoulders, while the skirt flowed into a subtle train.

    She paired the look with a simple necklace, earrings, and a metallic clutch.

    Mike Coppola/Getty Images Report

    7points
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    #26

    Mckenna Grace

    Woman in a voluminous pale pink gown posing on the red carpet at Oscars showcasing jaw-dropping outfits from Oscars 2026.

    Grace stepped onto the Oscars red carpet in a pale pink satin ballgown featuring a structured scoop-neck bodice and a dramatic full skirt with a long train.

    She paired the look with matching pink opera gloves and diamond jewelry, including a delicate necklace and drop earrings.

    Her blonde hair was styled in a soft updo with curtain bangs, complementing the overall look.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty images Report

    6points
    POST
    #27

    Goldie Hawn

    Blonde woman in a black sparkling gown with silver details and long black gloves on the Oscars 2026 red carpet.

    Hawn accompanied her daughter, Kate Hudson, and wore a black halter gown featuring sheer fabric and sparkling silver embellishments cascading down the bodice.

    She paired the outfit with dramatic long gloves. Her blonde hair was styled in soft, voluminous waves.

    Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Report

    3points
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    #28

    Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas

    Couple dressed in elegant outfits at Oscars 2026 red carpet showcasing jaw-dropping fashion that left fans speechless.

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walked the Oscars red carpet in a strapless white Dior gown featuring a high leg slit accented with cascading black-and-white ruffles.

    She paired the look with pointed black heels, a diamond statement necklace, and stud earrings.

    Meanwhile, Jonas complemented her in a classic black tuxedo with a white dress shirt and black bow tie.

    Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    Ji-Young Yoo

    Woman in a strapless blue gown with a black sash on the red carpet showcasing jaw-dropping outfits from Oscars 2026.

    Yoo wore a Carolina Herrera ball gown by Wes Gordon. The outfit featured a strapless pale blue bodice with a deep sweetheart neckline and a structured black waistband tied with a bow.

    The look flowed into a voluminous navy ball skirt with pockets. She accessorized with a diamond drop necklace, stud earrings, and a sleek short bob.

    Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Report

    2points
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    #30

    Marsai Martin

    Elegant woman wearing a brown satin gown on the red carpet showcasing jaw-dropping outfits Oscars 2026.

    Martin wore a chocolate brown satin gown featuring a structured corset bodice and a fitted silhouette that flowed into a dramatic train.

    The strapless design highlighted the sculpted neckline and draped detailing at the waist. She accessorized with a diamond choker necklace, stacked bracelets, and rings, while her short, wavy bob complemented her look.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Report

    2points
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    #31

    Ejae

    Model wearing a sparkling gold strapless gown with black floral details at the Oscars red carpet 2026 fashion event.

    Ejae wore a shimmering gold Dior gown featuring crisscross wrap-style fabric that formed a high front slit.

    The strapless bodice was accented with small black tuft details, while the skirt extended into a circular train with fringe along the hem.

    She completed the look with pointed black pumps and styled her hair in a sleek bun.

    Julian Hamilton/Getty Images Report

    2points
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    #32

    Hannah Beachler

    Elegant Oscars 2026 outfit featuring a gold corset and layered silver fringe skirt on the red carpet.

    Beachler wore a strapless gold corset-style bodice adorned with delicate embellishments. She paired it with a tiered silver fringe skirt.

    The star accessorized with a bold layered gold choker necklace, matching earrings, and bracelets, while carrying a jeweled clutch.

    Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Report

    2points
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    #33

    Gwyneth Paltrow

    Blonde woman in a sleek strapless white gown and diamond necklace posing at the Oscars 2026 red carpet event.

    Paltrow returned to the Oscars in a custom ivory silk strapless gown by Giorgio Armani Privé.

    The design featured dramatic side cutouts with sheer crystal-embellished tulle panels running along the sides of the dress.

    The actress accessorized with a Tiffany & Co. necklace and a matching ring.

    Matei Horvath/Getty Images Report

    2points
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    #34

    Chase Infinity

    Woman wearing a lavender ruffled gown on the Oscars red carpet, showcasing jaw-dropping outfits from Oscars 2026.

    Infiniti attended her first Oscars in a custom lavender Louis Vuitton silk gown featuring an asymmetric multilayered frill detail draped along the side.

    The design required over 750 hours of craftsmanship to complete. She accessorized with diamond jewelry, including a De Beers London Summer choker necklace set with a 9.06-carat fancy intense yellow cushion diamond.

    John Shearer/Getty Images Report

    1point
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    #35

    Kieran Culkin

    Man wearing a brown tuxedo jacket and black pants, posing on the red carpet showcasing jaw-dropping Oscars 2026 outfits.

    Culkin donned a brown tailored blazer layered over a black shirt and matching black trousers. He completed the look with polished black dress shoes and a watch, adding a small gold lapel pin to the jacket.

    His tousled hair and light beard gave the formal ensemble a relaxed finish.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Report

    1point
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    #36

    Odessa A’zion

    Person posing on red carpet wearing a black embellished outfit, one of the jaw-dropping outfits from Oscars 2026 fans loved.

    The Marty Supreme actress made her Oscars debut in an all-black Valentino ensemble featuring a plunging wrap-style jacket with subtle floral patterns and rhinestone embroidery.

    She paired it with a long velvet skirt adorned with metallic flower-shaped details along the hips.

    To complete her look, she accessorized with layered gem-encrusted chain necklaces and a black ribbon choker, while her jet-black curls were styled loose around her shoulders.

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    1point
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's chaotic and looks kinda casual and relaxed (which is unexpected, given all the bling it has), but I really like this outfit. It doesn't have a red carpet vibe, but she just exudes coolness.

    1
    1point
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    #37

    Ruth E. Carter

    Elegant woman in a black and white gown posing on the red carpet showcasing jaw-dropping outfits from Oscars 2026 event.

    The American custom designer wore a strapless black-and-white gown featuring a sculpted black column skirt and a white lace bustier-style bodice.

    The look was paired with a white satin shawl draped around her arms.

    She accessorized with a delicate necklace, statement heels, and a sparkling clutch.

    John Shearer/Getty Images Report

    1point
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    #38

    Sigourney Weaver

    Woman in a shimmering long gold gown with blue accents, posing on the red carpet showcasing jaw-dropping Oscars 2026 outfits.

    Weaver arrived in a long-sleeved gold gown featuring intricate beadwork arranged in scalloped patterns across the fabric.

    The design included a high neckline and embellished cuffs with contrasting blue detailing.

    Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Report

    1point
    POST
    cathleen avatar
    Cathleen Cummings
    Cathleen Cummings
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No! This makes her look so plain and even frumpy, and she isn't. Who approved this look?

    -1
    -1point
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    #39

    Molly Sims

    Woman in a strapless pale yellow gown posing on the red carpet showcasing jaw-dropping outfits from Oscars 2026 event.

    Sims adorned in a strapless pale-yellow gown featuring a structured bodice and a dramatic high-low skirt with a flowing train.

    The sculptural design revealed strappy gold heels beneath the hem. She accessorized with a delicate gold necklace and gold earrings.

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    1point
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    #40

    Felicity Jones

    Woman wearing a pale yellow gown with tulle and beading on the red carpet showcasing jaw-dropping outfits from Oscars 2026.

    Jones stepped out onto the Oscars red carpet in a pale-yellow Prada gown featuring a high bateau neckline and a sleek column silhouette.

    The dress was layered with delicate tulle embellished with scattered crystals and finished with a soft trailing train.

    She accessorized the retro-inspired look with 1920s Fred Leighton jewelry.

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    0points
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    cathleen avatar
    Cathleen Cummings
    Cathleen Cummings
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks a lot like all that mid-60s chiffon, which didn't age well.

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    #41

    Isabela Moner

    Woman in a black leather gown posing on the red carpet showcasing one of the jaw-dropping outfits from Oscars 2026.

    The Last of Us star donned the Oscars red carpet in a black leather gown featuring a structured corset bodice and a sleek, draped skirt with a subtle train.

    The sleeveless design highlighted the sculpted neckline and fitted silhouette.

    She accessorized her look with a green gemstone necklace and matching earrings, while her short bob with blunt bangs and smoky eye makeup completed the look.

    Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Report

    0points
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    #42

    Isha M. Ambani

    Woman wearing a floral embroidered strapless gown on the red carpet showcasing jaw-dropping outfits from Oscars 2026 event.

    Ambani arrived in a strapless ivory gown adorned with colorful floral embroidery across the bodice and skirt.

    The design featured a sleek silhouette with black side panel detailing.

    She accessorized with a black choker necklace featuring a diamond pendant, drop earrings, and styled her hair in a sleek half-up look.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Report

    0points
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    #43

    Mia Goth

    Model in a stunning white lace gown with floral details and a thigh-high slit at the Oscars 2026 red carpet event.

    Goth stunned in a cream Dior gown featuring a plunging neckline and delicate spaghetti straps.

    The dress was crafted from layered, airy fabric embroidered with lace-like florals and finished with scalloped edges, with oversized fabric flowers blooming from one side of the bodice.

    She paired the look with white strappy sandals and wore her hair in soft, middle-parted waves.

    Matei Horvath/Getty Images Report

    0points
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