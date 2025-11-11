“Baffled By Natural Breasts”: Millie Bobby Brown Defended Against Trolls After Low-Cut Dress Sparks Cruel Reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

When the cast of Stranger Things walked the red carpet for the Season 5 FYC event on November 8, the atmosphere should have been one of celebration. For the lead Millie Bobby Brown, however, it was anything but.

For the actress, whose career began at age 12 and whose image has long been under scrutiny, the evening shone a spotlight not on her work or accomplishments, but toward a part of her body: her natural breasts.

Highlights The actress was harassed by trolls who said her natural breasts were "saggy."

Fans rushed to defend Brown, calling them "terminally online."

The actress has long faced scrutiny over her appearance.

In the days following the event, social media filled to the brim with harsh and offensive comments about Brown’s anatomy, with trolls going as far as to call her chest “saggy” and “deflated,” among other things.

“These losers have never seen a real woman in their entire lives,” a fan wrote.

RELATED:

Trolls clashed with Millie Bobby Brown’s fans after they labeled her chest as “extremely saggy”

Millie Bobby Brown wearing a low-cut black dress at Stranger Things event, defending natural breasts against troll reactions.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Getty/Monica Schipper

Brown became a household name in 2016 with Stranger Things and has faced commentary on her appearance ever since.

As she started growing up and developing her features as a woman, netizens have constantly talked about how she looks “ten years older than her age,” accusing her of undergoing plastic surgery and Botox.

“She’s a grown *ss married woman. People age. It’s normal. Stop making it weird and stop being f*cking mean,” a fan wrote at the time.

Close-up of a woman with red hair and pink lipstick posing outdoors, highlighting natural beauty and expression.

Share icon

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

Just when the commentary on her facial appearance finally seemed to end, it did so only to make way for what some called an even “crueler” debate.

One centered on her body, and how the saturation of adult entertainment and cosmetic surgery has warped perceptions of what natural bodies should look like.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown wore a gown with a deep plunging neckline that highlighted her lack of underwear

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

At the event, Brown wore a black beaded mesh gown with a deep plunging neckline, featuring a velvet bow at the waist and what appeared to be a diamond embellishment at the center.

The look followed the ongoing red-carpet trend of actresses opting for form-fitting and highly revealing silhouettes at otherwise formal events.

Millie Bobby Brown in a sheer black low-cut dress defending against trolls about natural breasts at a public event.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty/JC Olivera

In this case, the dress’ sheer mesh design drew particular attention for leaving her chest largely uncovered, highlighting the absence of visible undergarments beneath the fabric.

While the trend has consistently divided audiences in the past, the intensity and crudeness of the backlash against Brown left many of her fans speechless.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“Extremely saggy,” a user wrote. “How did this happen?”

Brown’s fans characterized the comments as the consequence of a “terminally online” society obsessed with adult entertainment

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Millie Bobby Brown, related to natural breasts and reactions to her low-cut dress.

Share icon

Image credits: PaulWheelDrive1

Actress Millie Bobby Brown wearing a low-cut dress, sparking reactions about natural breasts at a formal event.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty/Jerod Harris

The cavalry arrived shortly after, defending the actress and slamming those who took aim at her anatomy.

Her supporters characterized the detractors as “losers” and people who are “terminally online,” suggesting that such individuals have spent so much time immersed in curated, digital spaces that they’ve forgotten what real women look like.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the most staunch defenders of the actress was News Australia columnist Mary Madigan, who argued most critics were men that were “baffled by natural breasts.”

Millie Bobby Brown wearing a low-cut beaded black dress, defending natural breasts against online troll reactions.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty/Jerod Harris

ADVERTISEMENT

Others questioned how the internet has warped public expectations, particularly around female bodies, arguing that years of exposure to adult entertainment and surgically enhanced influencers have distorted perceptions of what is normal or natural.

Tweet defending natural breasts and criticizing trolls reacting to a low-cut dress, supporting real women’s body confidence.

Share icon

Image credits: _xxleee

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet defending Millie Bobby Brown against trolls criticizing natural breasts and low-cut dress, addressing cruel reactions online.

Share icon

Image credits: cup1dforel

Fans of the actress were quick to praise both her and her outfit.

“Really appreciate how her breasts are sitting naturally, makes me so happy to see b*obs like mine on the red carpet!” a netizen wrote.

“And no visible undergarments despite the sheer-adjacent lining, my god we’ve found a winner,” another added.

“It’s lined! She looks fabulous in this. It fits her well and her makeup is fresh and rosy. Love it”

The actress is moving onto a new chapter in her life, characterized by her marriage, family, and upcoming projects

Millie Bobby Brown at “Stranger Things” FYC Event

JC Olivera/Variety via Getty pic.twitter.com/8Fet0qfTLK — JumpTrailers (@JumpTrailers) November 10, 2025

Young woman wearing a leopard print top and headscarf taking a mirror selfie emphasizing natural breasts and style.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

ADVERTISEMENT

While Brown hasn’t commented on this specific round of criticism, she has addressed similar situations in the past. Earlier this year, she called out media outlets for publishing articles that dissected her appearance following previous red-carpet events.

“I respect journalism, but the press … please stop slamming my body in article headlines,” she wrote on social media.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are adorable at the ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 premiere after party 🥹 pic.twitter.com/9CNmSoX9dD — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) November 7, 2025

Millie Bobby Brown posing in a low-cut black lace dress, highlighting natural breasts amid troll backlash.

Share icon

Image credits: Elias Tahan

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the internet, Brown has entered a new chapter in her life. She married Jake Bongiovi in May 2024, and in August 2025, the couple adopted a daughter.

Professionally, Stranger Things Season 5 marks the end of the series that made her famous.

Whatever projects she moves on to next, it remains to be seen whether the fixation on her body will follow her, or if the conversation will finally shift back to her work.

“Body shaming.” Brown’s fans were disgusted by the comments the actress received

Tweet from Living Deliciously expressing confusion, mentioning natural breasts and reactions to a low-cut dress online.

Share icon

Image credits: Bates_MotelMT

Screenshot of a social media reply expressing surprise, related to Millie Bobby Brown defended against trolls over natural breasts.

Share icon

Image credits: nowellstradamus

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet defending Millie Bobby Brown against trolls questioning her natural breasts after wearing a low-cut dress.

Share icon

Image credits: DredgenCyn7

Screenshot of a tweet discussing body shaming related to natural breasts and reactions to a low-cut dress.

Share icon

Image credits: James_Hancockkk

Tweet expressing frustration with cruel reactions about natural breasts after low-cut dress comments on social media.

Share icon

Image credits: catecry

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet praising Millie Bobby Brown, linking to discussions about natural breasts and reactions to her dress.

Share icon

Image credits: mshn99i

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from Josie reacting to online trolls with a strong defense of natural breasts and real women in the comment section.

Share icon

Image credits: JosieG16949

Screenshot of a tweet defending Millie Bobby Brown against cruel reactions about natural breasts and low-cut dress comments.

Share icon

Image credits: sureyahsultan

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet praising Millie Bobby Brown, related to natural breasts and reactions to her low-cut dress.

Share icon

Image credits: stinkellalove

Screenshot of a Twitter reply praising Millie Bobby Brown’s look amid discussions on natural breasts and dress reactions.

Share icon

Image credits: faefinchh

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from The TVMaster praising Millie Bobby Brown, discussing reactions to natural breasts and low-cut dress controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: JosephChapin21

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet replying with classy black heart emoji amid Millie Bobby Brown natural breasts defense debate.

Share icon

Image credits: vijucharlie

Social media comment praising Millie Bobby Brown’s appearance in a low-cut dress amid natural breasts discussion.

Share icon

Image credits: DaSilva85130