Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Baffled By Natural Breasts”: Millie Bobby Brown Defended Against Trolls After Low-Cut Dress Sparks Cruel Reactions
Millie Bobby Brown wearing a low-cut dress, standing against a dark background, amid natural breasts controversy.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Baffled By Natural Breasts”: Millie Bobby Brown Defended Against Trolls After Low-Cut Dress Sparks Cruel Reactions

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

When the cast of Stranger Things walked the red carpet for the Season 5 FYC event on November 8, the atmosphere should have been one of celebration. For the lead Millie Bobby Brown, however, it was anything but.

For the actress, whose career began at age 12 and whose image has long been under scrutiny, the evening shone a spotlight not on her work or accomplishments, but toward a part of her body: her natural breasts.

Highlights
  • The actress was harassed by trolls who said her natural breasts were "saggy."
  • Fans rushed to defend Brown, calling them "terminally online."
  • The actress has long faced scrutiny over her appearance.

In the days following the event, social media filled to the brim with harsh and offensive comments about Brown’s anatomy, with trolls going as far as to call her chest “saggy” and “deflated,” among other things.

“These losers have never seen a real woman in their entire lives,” a fan wrote.

RELATED:

    Trolls clashed with Millie Bobby Brown’s fans after they labeled her chest as “extremely saggy”

    Millie Bobby Brown wearing a low-cut black dress at Stranger Things event, defending natural breasts against troll reactions.

    Millie Bobby Brown wearing a low-cut black dress at Stranger Things event, defending natural breasts against troll reactions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty/Monica Schipper

    Brown became a household name in 2016 with Stranger Things and has faced commentary on her appearance ever since.

    As she started growing up and developing her features as a woman, netizens have constantly talked about how she looks  “ten years older than her age,” accusing her of undergoing plastic surgery and Botox.

    “She’s a grown *ss married woman. People age. It’s normal. Stop making it weird and stop being f*cking mean,” a fan wrote at the time.

    Close-up of a woman with red hair and pink lipstick posing outdoors, highlighting natural beauty and expression.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    Just when the commentary on her facial appearance finally seemed to end, it did so only to make way for what some called an even “crueler” debate.

    One centered on her body, and how the saturation of adult entertainment and cosmetic surgery has warped perceptions of what natural bodies should look like.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Brown wore a gown with a deep plunging neckline that highlighted her lack of underwear

    At the event, Brown wore a black beaded mesh gown with a deep plunging neckline, featuring a velvet bow at the waist and what appeared to be a diamond embellishment at the center.

    The look followed the ongoing red-carpet trend of actresses opting for form-fitting and highly revealing silhouettes at otherwise formal events.

    Millie Bobby Brown in a sheer black low-cut dress defending against trolls about natural breasts at a public event.

    Millie Bobby Brown in a sheer black low-cut dress defending against trolls about natural breasts at a public event.

    Image credits: Getty/JC Olivera

    In this case, the dress’ sheer mesh design drew particular attention for leaving her chest largely uncovered, highlighting the absence of visible undergarments beneath the fabric.

    While the trend has consistently divided audiences in the past, the intensity and crudeness of the backlash against Brown left many of her fans speechless.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Extremely saggy,” a user wrote. “How did this happen?”

    Brown’s fans characterized the comments as the consequence of a “terminally online” society obsessed with adult entertainment

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Millie Bobby Brown, related to natural breasts and reactions to her low-cut dress.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Millie Bobby Brown, related to natural breasts and reactions to her low-cut dress.

    Image credits: PaulWheelDrive1

    Actress Millie Bobby Brown wearing a low-cut dress, sparking reactions about natural breasts at a formal event.

    Actress Millie Bobby Brown wearing a low-cut dress, sparking reactions about natural breasts at a formal event.

    Image credits: Getty/Jerod Harris

    The cavalry arrived shortly after, defending the actress and slamming those who took aim at her anatomy.

    Her supporters characterized the detractors as “losers” and people who are “terminally online,” suggesting that such individuals have spent so much time immersed in curated, digital spaces that they’ve forgotten what real women look like.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Among the most staunch defenders of the actress was News Australia columnist Mary Madigan, who argued most critics were men that were “baffled by natural breasts.”

    Millie Bobby Brown wearing a low-cut beaded black dress, defending natural breasts against online troll reactions.

    Millie Bobby Brown wearing a low-cut beaded black dress, defending natural breasts against online troll reactions.

    Image credits: Getty/Jerod Harris

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others questioned how the internet has warped public expectations, particularly around female bodies, arguing that years of exposure to adult entertainment and surgically enhanced influencers have distorted perceptions of what is normal or natural.

    Tweet defending natural breasts and criticizing trolls reacting to a low-cut dress, supporting real women’s body confidence.

    Tweet defending natural breasts and criticizing trolls reacting to a low-cut dress, supporting real women’s body confidence.

    Image credits: _xxleee

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet defending Millie Bobby Brown against trolls criticizing natural breasts and low-cut dress, addressing cruel reactions online.

    Tweet defending Millie Bobby Brown against trolls criticizing natural breasts and low-cut dress, addressing cruel reactions online.

    Image credits: cup1dforel

    Fans of the actress were quick to praise both her and her outfit.

    “Really appreciate how her breasts are sitting naturally, makes me so happy to see b*obs like mine on the red carpet!” a netizen wrote.

    “And no visible undergarments despite the sheer-adjacent lining, my god we’ve found a winner,” another added.

    “It’s lined! She looks fabulous in this. It fits her well and her makeup is fresh and rosy. Love it”

    The actress is moving onto a new chapter in her life, characterized by her marriage, family, and upcoming projects

    Young woman wearing a leopard print top and headscarf taking a mirror selfie emphasizing natural breasts and style.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young woman wearing a leopard print top and headscarf taking a mirror selfie emphasizing natural breasts and style.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While Brown hasn’t commented on this specific round of criticism, she has addressed similar situations in the past. Earlier this year, she called out media outlets for publishing articles that dissected her appearance following previous red-carpet events.

    “I respect journalism, but the press … please stop slamming my body in article headlines,” she wrote on social media.

    Millie Bobby Brown posing in a low-cut black lace dress, highlighting natural breasts amid troll backlash.

    Image credits: Elias Tahan

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Beyond the internet, Brown has entered a new chapter in her life. She married Jake Bongiovi in May 2024, and in August 2025, the couple adopted a daughter.

    Professionally, Stranger Things Season 5 marks the end of the series that made her famous.

    Whatever projects she moves on to next, it remains to be seen whether the fixation on her body will follow her, or if the conversation will finally shift back to her work.

    “Body shaming.” Brown’s fans were disgusted by the comments the actress received

    Tweet from Living Deliciously expressing confusion, mentioning natural breasts and reactions to a low-cut dress online.

    Tweet from Living Deliciously expressing confusion, mentioning natural breasts and reactions to a low-cut dress online.

    Image credits: Bates_MotelMT

    Screenshot of a social media reply expressing surprise, related to Millie Bobby Brown defended against trolls over natural breasts.

    Screenshot of a social media reply expressing surprise, related to Millie Bobby Brown defended against trolls over natural breasts.

    Image credits: nowellstradamus

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet defending Millie Bobby Brown against trolls questioning her natural breasts after wearing a low-cut dress.

    Tweet defending Millie Bobby Brown against trolls questioning her natural breasts after wearing a low-cut dress.

    Image credits: DredgenCyn7

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing body shaming related to natural breasts and reactions to a low-cut dress.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing body shaming related to natural breasts and reactions to a low-cut dress.

    Image credits: James_Hancockkk

    Tweet expressing frustration with cruel reactions about natural breasts after low-cut dress comments on social media.

    Tweet expressing frustration with cruel reactions about natural breasts after low-cut dress comments on social media.

    Image credits: catecry

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Millie Bobby Brown, linking to discussions about natural breasts and reactions to her dress.

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Millie Bobby Brown, linking to discussions about natural breasts and reactions to her dress.

    Image credits: mshn99i

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Josie reacting to online trolls with a strong defense of natural breasts and real women in the comment section.

    Tweet from Josie reacting to online trolls with a strong defense of natural breasts and real women in the comment section.

    Image credits: JosieG16949

    Screenshot of a tweet defending Millie Bobby Brown against cruel reactions about natural breasts and low-cut dress comments.

    Screenshot of a tweet defending Millie Bobby Brown against cruel reactions about natural breasts and low-cut dress comments.

    Image credits: sureyahsultan

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Millie Bobby Brown, related to natural breasts and reactions to her low-cut dress.

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Millie Bobby Brown, related to natural breasts and reactions to her low-cut dress.

    Image credits: stinkellalove

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply praising Millie Bobby Brown’s look amid discussions on natural breasts and dress reactions.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply praising Millie Bobby Brown’s look amid discussions on natural breasts and dress reactions.

    Image credits: faefinchh

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from The TVMaster praising Millie Bobby Brown, discussing reactions to natural breasts and low-cut dress controversy.

    Tweet from The TVMaster praising Millie Bobby Brown, discussing reactions to natural breasts and low-cut dress controversy.

    Image credits: JosephChapin21

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet replying with classy black heart emoji amid Millie Bobby Brown natural breasts defense debate.

    Screenshot of a tweet replying with classy black heart emoji amid Millie Bobby Brown natural breasts defense debate.

    Image credits: vijucharlie

    Social media comment praising Millie Bobby Brown’s appearance in a low-cut dress amid natural breasts discussion.

    Social media comment praising Millie Bobby Brown’s appearance in a low-cut dress amid natural breasts discussion.

    Image credits: DaSilva85130

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    7
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    7

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    katharinasei_ avatar
    Katharina Sei.
    Katharina Sei.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She is a beautiful lady. In my experience, those who gossip the most about others are usually quite inadequate themselves, or at least insecure.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    katharinasei_ avatar
    Katharina Sei.
    Katharina Sei.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She is a beautiful lady. In my experience, those who gossip the most about others are usually quite inadequate themselves, or at least insecure.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT