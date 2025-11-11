“Baffled By Natural Breasts”: Millie Bobby Brown Defended Against Trolls After Low-Cut Dress Sparks Cruel Reactions
When the cast of Stranger Things walked the red carpet for the Season 5 FYC event on November 8, the atmosphere should have been one of celebration. For the lead Millie Bobby Brown, however, it was anything but.
For the actress, whose career began at age 12 and whose image has long been under scrutiny, the evening shone a spotlight not on her work or accomplishments, but toward a part of her body: her natural breasts.
- The actress was harassed by trolls who said her natural breasts were "saggy."
- Fans rushed to defend Brown, calling them "terminally online."
- The actress has long faced scrutiny over her appearance.
In the days following the event, social media filled to the brim with harsh and offensive comments about Brown’s anatomy, with trolls going as far as to call her chest “saggy” and “deflated,” among other things.
“These losers have never seen a real woman in their entire lives,” a fan wrote.
Trolls clashed with Millie Bobby Brown’s fans after they labeled her chest as “extremely saggy”
Image credits: Getty/Monica Schipper
Brown became a household name in 2016 with Stranger Things and has faced commentary on her appearance ever since.
As she started growing up and developing her features as a woman, netizens have constantly talked about how she looks “ten years older than her age,” accusing her of undergoing plastic surgery and Botox.
“She’s a grown *ss married woman. People age. It’s normal. Stop making it weird and stop being f*cking mean,” a fan wrote at the time.
Image credits: milliebobbybrown
Just when the commentary on her facial appearance finally seemed to end, it did so only to make way for what some called an even “crueler” debate.
One centered on her body, and how the saturation of adult entertainment and cosmetic surgery has warped perceptions of what natural bodies should look like.
Brown wore a gown with a deep plunging neckline that highlighted her lack of underwear
View this post on Instagram
At the event, Brown wore a black beaded mesh gown with a deep plunging neckline, featuring a velvet bow at the waist and what appeared to be a diamond embellishment at the center.
The look followed the ongoing red-carpet trend of actresses opting for form-fitting and highly revealing silhouettes at otherwise formal events.
Image credits: Getty/JC Olivera
In this case, the dress’ sheer mesh design drew particular attention for leaving her chest largely uncovered, highlighting the absence of visible undergarments beneath the fabric.
While the trend has consistently divided audiences in the past, the intensity and crudeness of the backlash against Brown left many of her fans speechless.
“Extremely saggy,” a user wrote. “How did this happen?”
Brown’s fans characterized the comments as the consequence of a “terminally online” society obsessed with adult entertainment
Image credits: PaulWheelDrive1
Image credits: Getty/Jerod Harris
The cavalry arrived shortly after, defending the actress and slamming those who took aim at her anatomy.
Her supporters characterized the detractors as “losers” and people who are “terminally online,” suggesting that such individuals have spent so much time immersed in curated, digital spaces that they’ve forgotten what real women look like.
Among the most staunch defenders of the actress was News Australia columnist Mary Madigan, who argued most critics were men that were “baffled by natural breasts.”
Image credits: Getty/Jerod Harris
Others questioned how the internet has warped public expectations, particularly around female bodies, arguing that years of exposure to adult entertainment and surgically enhanced influencers have distorted perceptions of what is normal or natural.
Image credits: _xxleee
Image credits: cup1dforel
Fans of the actress were quick to praise both her and her outfit.
“Really appreciate how her breasts are sitting naturally, makes me so happy to see b*obs like mine on the red carpet!” a netizen wrote.
“And no visible undergarments despite the sheer-adjacent lining, my god we’ve found a winner,” another added.
“It’s lined! She looks fabulous in this. It fits her well and her makeup is fresh and rosy. Love it”
The actress is moving onto a new chapter in her life, characterized by her marriage, family, and upcoming projects
Millie Bobby Brown at “Stranger Things” FYC Event
JC Olivera/Variety via Getty pic.twitter.com/8Fet0qfTLK
— JumpTrailers (@JumpTrailers) November 10, 2025
Image credits: milliebobbybrown
While Brown hasn’t commented on this specific round of criticism, she has addressed similar situations in the past. Earlier this year, she called out media outlets for publishing articles that dissected her appearance following previous red-carpet events.
“I respect journalism, but the press … please stop slamming my body in article headlines,” she wrote on social media.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are adorable at the ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 premiere after party 🥹 pic.twitter.com/9CNmSoX9dD
— Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) November 7, 2025
Image credits: Elias Tahan
Beyond the internet, Brown has entered a new chapter in her life. She married Jake Bongiovi in May 2024, and in August 2025, the couple adopted a daughter.
Professionally, Stranger Things Season 5 marks the end of the series that made her famous.
Whatever projects she moves on to next, it remains to be seen whether the fixation on her body will follow her, or if the conversation will finally shift back to her work.
“Body shaming.” Brown’s fans were disgusted by the comments the actress received
Image credits: Bates_MotelMT
Image credits: nowellstradamus
Image credits: DredgenCyn7
Image credits: James_Hancockkk
Image credits: catecry
Image credits: mshn99i
Image credits: JosieG16949
Image credits: sureyahsultan
Image credits: stinkellalove
Image credits: faefinchh
Image credits: JosephChapin21
Image credits: vijucharlie
Image credits: DaSilva85130
People discovering gravity in 2025 is... Interesting.
She is a beautiful lady. In my experience, those who gossip the most about others are usually quite inadequate themselves, or at least insecure.
Hell, mine aren't even the same SIZE as each other XD
