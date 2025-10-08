Mega Netflix Paychecks Fuel Millie Bobby Brown’s Net Worth Boom In 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine an 11-year-old rising to global fame as the lead in Netflix’s most popular show of all time, Stranger Things. In 2016, Millie Bobby Brown became a household name with her role as Eleven in the streaming giant’s sci-fi smash, which has since topped viewership charts for English-language series (per The Hollywood Reporter).

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

By 2018, the then-14-year-old made history as the youngest person included in Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people. Her rapid rise to fame earned her two Emmy nods for portraying Eleven’s psychokinetic powers, a recognition she confessed triggered serious anxiety, according to Business Insider.

Now 21, Brown’s fortune is rumored to have ballooned beyond public expectations. High-value Netflix deals, a booming beauty brand that beat out Fenty Beauty in some rankings, major endorsements with Converse and Samsung, and her headline-grabbing spending dynamic with husband Jake Bongiovi are driving this leap.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Net Worth in 2025

As of March 13, 2025, Millie Bobby Brown’s net worth is estimated at $14 million, supported by a hefty $300,000 salary per episode (per Celebrity Net Worth).

Despite online buzz about giant Netflix payouts, the actress’s fortune hasn’t visibly grown since 2023. Her reported net worth that year was also $14 million (per L’OFFICIEL USA) and held steady through 2024 (via Marca).

Millie Bobby Brown’s Confirmed Stranger Things Salary

Millie Bobby Brown, who stars as Eleven in Matt and Ross Duffer’s Stranger Things, was paid $10,000 per episode in Season 1, totaling $80,000. Her salary jumped to $30,000 per episode in Season 2, bringing her $270,000 overall.

For the third season, Brown reportedly earned a cast-leading $300,000 per episode. With eight episodes that year, she banked $2.7 million before taxes and fees.

The actress received the same $300,000 rate in Season 4 of Netflix’s hit series (per L’OFFICIEL USA).

For Season 5, Brown is expected to top the earnings chart among the entire cast (per Daily Mail).

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports suggest main cast members will make between $6 million and $9 million or more for the final season, with Brown also signing a separate high-value Netflix deal not part of those tiers (via Business Insider).

Brand Deals and Entrepreneurial Ventures

Share icon

Image credits: florencebymills, milliebobbybrown / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Millie Bobby Brown isn’t just a millionaire actress—she’s also a producer, entrepreneur, and director.

She launched her Gen Z-loved beauty brand Florence by Mills in 2019 and acquired a majority stake by 2020 (per WWD). At just 15, Brown made waves with its clean, cruelty-free cosmetics.

Florence by Mills quickly became a beauty industry disruptor, taking the top spot on Cosmetify’s 2022 Index and surpassing giants like Fenty Beauty and Glossier (via Investopedia).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

Reflecting on the brand’s evolution, Brown told WWD, “The brand has always grown with me. I started developing things as I developed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lately, the actress has expanded her business ventures, launching the “Gym Later” athleisure collection and partnering with Delsey Paris Luggage on a travel line.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

She also became Converse’s youngest-ever collaborator at 17 (per Teen Vogue). Her first collection with the brand, Millie By You, debuted in 2019 when she was 15.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

“Bringing Florence by Mills and Converse together was a dream collaboration,” she said.

Statista estimated Converse’s global revenue at about $2 billion for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2024.

Brown also crossed into filmmaking. At 18, she directed her first short film using the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s Nightography tech in a partnership with Samsung (per Teen Vogue).

“I’ve always had such a strong relationship with Samsung, and the collaborations we’ve done together have always been so authentic and organic,” Brown told the outlet. “I was so excited to be presented an opportunity to not only be in this wonderful short film, but also direct it.”

Reported Movie Paydays and Publishing Projects

Rumors swirled in July 2022 about Millie Bobby Brown’s massive Enola Holmes sequel payout (per The Independent).

ADVERTISEMENT

Variety reported the actress received $10 million for the film, marking a record-setting sum for anyone under 20. However, she later criticized the contract leak, describing the breach as a violation of her privacy (via Variety).

Brown expressed frustration, saying her teen’s contracts “should have been protected so that they’re not on the record.”

Other rumored payouts include $5 million for Damsel and $6.1 million for the first Enola Holmes film (per The Tab).

In 2023, she signed a book deal with William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins, to publish her historical novel Nineteen Steps, inspired by her family’s past (per IMDb).

Urban-Meets-Rural Real Estate Empire

With a reported net worth of $14 million, Millie Bobby Brown has built an impressive real estate portfolio. Rather than opting for a flashy Hollywood mansion, she chose a sprawling farm in Georgia, complete with dogs, donkeys, chicks, and calves (according to PEOPLE).

On her animal-filled Atlanta property, the actress has embraced farm life, even finding joy in “picking up horse s—.”

Share icon

Image credits: milliebbrownhair / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not doing it for the aesthetic. I’m doing it because I love it,” she said. “There are maybe some trad wives out there doing it because it seems wholesome, but it is not.”

Brown, who was born in Spain and raised in Bournemouth and Florida, now splits her time between a home in London and a pastoral property in Georgia (per The Sun).

She also reportedly spent £4 million (about $4.9 million USD) on a five-bedroom coastal estate in the elite town of Salcombe, UK (per Hello! Magazine). The home includes several balconies with sweeping views of the Devon coast, offering a peaceful escape for the nature-loving star.

Joint Spending Habits With Jake Bongiovi

Share icon

Image credits: jakebongiovi / Instagram

Since tying the knot in May 2024, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have openly flaunted their love and luxe lifestyle (per PEOPLE). Their extravagant Italian wedding set the stage for a series of glamorous Instagram moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: jakebongiovi / Instagram

Despite her wealth, Brown still embraces simplicity. She revealed in a BBC Radio 1 interview that she owns over 60 pets, including 25 farm animals, 23 foster dogs, 10 house dogs, and 4 cats.

Share icon

Image credits: milliebobbybrown / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Though she reportedly has $14 million in the bank, Brown described herself as extremely frugal (per The Telegraph). She contrasted her spending habits with Bongiovi’s, saying he’d happily drop hundreds on Prada socks while she’d prefer to shop at Target.

Share icon

Image credits: milliebobbybrown / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ll be like, ‘Oh, I need socks,’ and he’ll be like, ‘Let’s go to Prada.’ And I’m like, ‘Let’s go to Target.’”

She added that Bongiovi never packs a suitcase because he likes to shop wherever they travel. Meanwhile, Brown said, “I’m an Amazon Basics girl. When I do spend money, I have to call my parents, I have to think about it. I don’t just buy it right away.”

Even after achieving major success, Brown admitted she hesitated to buy herself a pair of Chanel sunglasses.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Philanthropy and Advocacy Work

At just 14 years old, Millie Bobby Brown became UNICEF’s youngest-ever Goodwill Ambassador, lending her voice to children’s rights and youth-centered issues like education gaps, bullying, violence, and poverty (per UNICEF).

“It’s a dream come true to become a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador,” she said at the time. “It’s a huge honor to join such an impressive list of people who have supported UNICEF over the years. I am looking forward to meeting as many children and young people as I can, hearing their stories, and speaking out on their behalf.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2020, Brown helped launch UNICEF’s One Love global campaign to raise funds and support children and families impacted by COVID-19 (via UNICEF). She also promoted its partnership with Pandora, which contributed $1 million to the initiative.

Some suggest her charitable efforts may help rehabilitate her controversial public image. Brown faced backlash for wearing a low-cut gown to an awards show, which critics said made her look “like a 60-year-old” (per Los Angeles Times).

ADVERTISEMENT

She also received criticism on Reddit for allegedly being “unaware and full of herself,” “talking over her cast mates,” and “kissing people without consent.”