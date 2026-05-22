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Parents Only Ask One Of Their Kids For Rent, Can’t Believe The Reaction: “Not My Problem To Solve”
Older parent asking adult son for rent while son reacts with frustration and refusal in a tense family conversation
Family, Relationships

Parents Only Ask One Of Their Kids For Rent, Can’t Believe The Reaction: “Not My Problem To Solve”

rokas.l Rokas Laurinavičius Senior Writer
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Whether it’s a valid feeling or not, realizing you’re not being treated fairly hurts. Especially when the people responsible for the injustice are the ones you expect to be your closest allies.

So when Reddit user Low_Scholar_2297, who diligently pays rent to their parents, learned that their sister is living there for free, it was as if they were being told she matters more.

And if that wasn’t enough, they were then asked to bump up the payments, and called selfish after agreeing only on the condition that their sibling matches their contribution.

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    This person’s landlors are their parents, and they wanted to increase their rent

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    But their other “tenant” was getting a much better deal

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    Most of the people who read the story said its author did nothing wrong

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    Others thought the entire family needed to step up

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    And some said it was a lose-lose scenario for everyone

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    However, a few do think OP is the problem

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

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    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
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