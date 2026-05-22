Parents Only Ask One Of Their Kids For Rent, Can’t Believe The Reaction: “Not My Problem To Solve”

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Whether it’s a valid feeling or not, realizing you’re not being treated fairly hurts. Especially when the people responsible for the injustice are the ones you expect to be your closest allies.

So when Reddit user Low_Scholar_2297, who diligently pays rent to their parents, learned that their sister is living there for free, it was as if they were being told she matters more.

And if that wasn’t enough, they were then asked to bump up the payments, and called selfish after agreeing only on the condition that their sibling matches their contribution.

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This person’s landlors are their parents, and they wanted to increase their rent

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

But their other “tenant” was getting a much better deal

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Image credits: syda_productions (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Low_Scholar_2297

Most of the people who read the story said its author did nothing wrong

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Others thought the entire family needed to step up

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And some said it was a lose-lose scenario for everyone

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However, a few do think OP is the problem

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