Millie Bobby Brown And David Harbour’s Complex 10-Year Relationship Resurfaces Amid Harassment Allegations

ADVERTISEMENT

When Stranger Things first began filming in 2015, Millie Bobby Brown was just 11 years old, while David Harbour was a veteran actor stepping into the role of a gruff police chief.

Over the years, their onscreen bond as Eleven and Jim Hopper grew into a close off-camera relationship that both have described as deeply personal and protective.

Highlights Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour’s friendship began when she was 11 on the set of Stranger Things.

Both have admitted that their bond often mirrored the father-daughter dynamic they portrayed onscreen.

A recent report about an alleged legal complaint has renewed public focus on their decade-long relationship.

Now, nearly a decade later, that history is being reexamined after a recent report emerged alleging that Brown had reportedly filed a complaint against Harbour.

RELATED:

David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown’s friendship mirrored their onscreen father-daughter dynamic

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour embracing at event, highlighting their complex 10-year relationship.

Share icon

Image credits: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Brown and Harbour first met on the Atlanta set of Stranger Things, which premiered on Netflix in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, Harbour took on the role of Jim Hopper, who becomes Eleven’s adoptive father in the show’s storyline. Their off-screen relationship soon began to reflect that same sense of trust and mentorship, according to People magazine.

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour share an emotional moment in a dimly lit scene reflecting their complex relationship.

Share icon

Image credits: Stranger Things/X

In past interviews, Harbour said that in the early seasons, he tried to stay in character around the younger cast, including Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and Noah Schnapp, to help them stay immersed in the story.

“I wanted to preserve a lot of the character of Hopper off-screen for these kids because I wanted their performances to be as rich as possible,” he told People in 2020.

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour posing happily with a large Pikachu mascot at a crowded event.

Share icon

Image credits: David Harbour/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

But as the seasons went on, Harbour said that approach softened.

“You just become like a family,” he explained, adding that the connection between him and his young costars evolved into one that felt “more like a mentor relationship.”

Comment by Ashley Nicole expressing frustration with someone's behavior amid Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour harassment allegations discussion.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown has also reflected on how their connection developed alongside their characters.

Speaking at PaleyFest in 2018, she described their interactions as “raw and real,” saying they sometimes clashed like family but always worked through their emotions.

Comment by Serena Bromley expressing disbelief over harassment allegations linked to Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour’s relationship.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

“We got angry at each other… (we) would express our feelings on and off the set, and… those scenes were so raw and real that the reward is the scenes,” she said.

The onscreen father-daughter duo’s bond was shaped by fame, protection, and growing up in the spotlight

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour sharing a joyful moment on stage during a public event discussing their relationship.

Share icon

Image credits: David Harbour/Instagram

Harbour has often spoken about feeling protective toward Brown, especially as she navigated global fame at such a young age.

In a 2021 podcast appearance, he said, “I have a real protective feeling for her. I have a real, like, worry. I worry about her and the fame and all that she has to struggle with. And I’ve just always felt this kind of deep fatherly affection for her.”

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour on set, showcasing their complex relationship amid recent harassment allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: David Harbour/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

That sense of concern dates back years. In 2018, after winning a Critics’ Choice Award for his role, Harbour publicly voiced his hope that Brown would “get the help that she needs” as a young person handling immense public attention.

“I think she’s in the crosshairs of something extremely dangerous that nobody seems to be paying attention to.

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour in a tense scene highlighting their complex relationship amid harassment allegations.

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

“As someone who gets this famous and still has a brain that is not fully developed, (this) is an extremely difficult thing to navigate, and I hope that she gets the help that she needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

I know that I try to protect her as much as I can,” he said.

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour sharing warm moments, highlighting their complex 10-year relationship amid harassment claims.

Share icon

Image credits: David Harbour/Instagram

For Brown, that protective energy was something she often acknowledged.

“Winona Ryder and David Harbour are like my parents,” she told Variety in 2018.

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour smiling with friends at an event highlighting their complex relationship amid allegations

Share icon

Image credits: David Harbour/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

“On set, they’re like, ‘Stop running, what are you eating, why are you eating that?’”

ADVERTISEMENT

She also joked that Harbour would tease her about her early relationships, saying, “David is like, ‘Another boy?’”

Comment from Kim Anders discussing allegations and personal opinions on a figure linked to Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour’s relationship.

Harbour, for his part, admitted that despite his concerns for Brown growing up in the spotlight, he is hoping that she will find immense success in her career.

“I want her to be an artist who, when I’m in the nursing home, she can bring me her Oscars,” he said.

Commenter Seleena Kurianowicz expressing support against bullying and harassment of girls and women in online discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent reports alleging that Brown had filed a complaint against Harbour have cast a dark shadow over their long professional history

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour posing playfully together at a BBC America and BAFTA event.

Share icon

Image credits: David Harbour/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

This long-standing connection has recently come under renewed scrutiny. According to a Daily Mail report, Brown, now 21, had filed a “bullying and harassment” complaint against Harbour, now 50, before production on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things began.

The outlet reported that a “months-long investigation” followed, though the complaint itself did not involve any allegations of s**ual misconduct. The Mail also claimed that Brown had a representative with her while Stranger Things Season 5 was being filmed.

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour posing together, highlighting their complex 10-year relationship amid allegations.

Share icon

Image credits: David Harbour/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Representatives for Brown, Harbour, and Netflix have not commented publicly on the report.

Brown, however, recently spoke warmly about Harbour in an interview with Empire Magazine last month, recalling how they “connected on another level” while making the show.

Black and white group photo featuring Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour with cast members in a casual indoor setting.

Share icon

Image credits: Stranger Things/X

“He always looked out for me, and I always annoyed him like a daughter or a younger sister. I was always trying to climb all over him, and he was always rolling his eyes and laughing at me,” Brown said.

“I think that’s kind of how the El and Hopper relationship really started to develop in the show. It was mirroring our actual lives and our actual relationship.”

Netizens shared their thoughts on David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown’s 10-year professional relationship on social media

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media comment discussing Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour’s complex relationship amid harassment allegations.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour’s complex relationship and harassment allegations context.

Share icon

Comment discussing the complex 10-year relationship between Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour amid harassment allegations.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media comment discussing Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour’s complex relationship amid allegations.

Share icon

Comment by Micheal Sherrel discussing the complex relationship of Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour amid allegations.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Bryan Hunt stating things that never happened again in a social media text bubble.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Jamie Fretwell discussing Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour’s complex relationship amid allegations.

Share icon

Comment from Kelly Hurley Norman discussing the timing of Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour’s relationship amid harassment allegations.

Share icon

Comment by Sean Michael Hensen expressing doubt about the legitimacy of allegations amid Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour’s complex relationship.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour’s complex 10-year relationship amid harassment allegations.

Share icon

Comment by Angie Moggy stating she has heard horrible things about her, related to Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour’s complex relationship.

Share icon

Comment mentioning Charlie Sheen type guy, related to Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour’s complex relationship discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message conversation mentioning a negative opinion related to Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour’s complex relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment criticizing scandal use amid Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour’s complex 10-year relationship.

Comment on social media about Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour’s complex relationship amid harassment allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Jan Crutcher Perry stating Harbour is a difficult man, related to Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour’s complex relationship.