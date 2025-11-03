Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
David Harbour Admits He “Fell in Love” With ‘Stranger Things’ Co-Star Amid Lily Allen Split
David Harbour and Stranger Things co-star sharing a moment during a panel discussion in casual attire.
Celebrities, Entertainment

David Harbour Admits He “Fell in Love” With ‘Stranger Things’ Co-Star Amid Lily Allen Split

Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
20

David Harbour reflected on his bond with Stranger Things co-star Winona Ryder recently, describing her as an “extraordinary creature” and admitting he “fell in love” with her while filming the Netflix series. 

The Hellboy actor, 50, shared his thoughts in a recent interview. His remarks came amidst his turbulent split from English singer Lily Allen, whose recent album appeared to shed light on disturbing details surrounding their ill-fated marriage.

Highlights
  • David Harbour opened up about working with Stranger Things co-star Winona Ryder, saying he “fell in love” with her craft.
  • The actor reflected on “slip-ups” in his life amid his separation from singer Lily Allen.
  • Harbour has also faced allegations of “bullying” behavior on set, which he has not publicly addressed.
    David Harbour reflected on his bond with Winona Ryder and the craft of acting

    Harbour shared his thoughts in a new Esquire Spain interview ahead of Stranger Things’ final season. He did not hold back on his praise of his 54-year-old co-star, stating that he feels lucky to have worked alongside Ryder, according to the Daily Mail.

    “I just feel so lucky to work with her,” Harbour told the publication. “I have such a deep, deep love and respect for actors and what we do. 

    “I think that we’re so vulnerable putting our faces in these things that we have no control over, trying to show up and invest and create these imaginary worlds.”

    He then went on to describe how certain performances can blur the line between reality and fiction. 

    “People who have done that at a level where I believe them and fall in love with them in a fake reality, I just have such awe of it,” he said.

    “She’s such a deeply emotional human being that I could never be. I think she feels things in a way that I could never feel them. She has a brain that… my brain couldn’t stretch to that amount of empathy. She’s just an extraordinary creature.”

    His reflections came at a time of controversy, with the actor’s marriage to Allen reportedly unraveling in recent months. 

    The singer’s newly released album West End Girl has fueled speculations about their relationship, as it featured lyrics that appear to reference Harbour’s infidelity and disturbing behavior.

    David Harbour and Stranger Things co-star in a scene, showcasing their on-screen chemistry and connection.

    David Harbour and Stranger Things co-star in a scene, showcasing their on-screen chemistry and connection.

    Image credits: Netflix

    This has resulted in netizens reacting negatively to Harbour’s comments about Ryder.

    “Oh, for heaven’s sake, LEAVE WINONA ALONE, David Harbour! Don’t drag her into your pigsty affairs. She’s paid her silliness dues and then some,” one commenter wrote.

    David Harbour addressed past ‘slip-ups’ during his interview, as well as the value of self-acceptance

    Speaking broadly about his mistakes, Harbour acknowledged that he’s had moments he would do differently.

    “I would change either everything or nothing,” he said during his interview.

    “You either accept your path completely and realize that even the pain and the slip-ups and the mistakes are all part of the journey, and that there’s truth and growth, wisdom and deeper empathy and connection in all that.”

    He added that altering any single event could unravel everything learned along the way. “It’s kind of like a house of cards,” he reflected. “The minute you try to change one thing, you kind of have to change it all.”

    While Harbour did not mention Allen or their marriage directly, his comments have been interpreted by some as an acknowledgment of personal challenges over the past year.

    Amidst his “slip-ups,” however, Harbour reportedly had Ryder’s support. Citing a source reportedly familiar with the matter, The Sun claimed that Ryder had been a steady presence for Harbour as his marriage with Allen unraveled.

    “She has his back, and she’ll be at his side next month when they start promoting the final episodes of their show. She is not a judgmental person. 

    “Just like she came to Johnny Depp’s defense during his scandal, she’ll be there for David because it’s clear to her that he’s getting a raw deal in all of this,” the publication’s source stated.

    Harbour is also currently facing criticism amidst accusations from a Stranger Things co-star

    More recently, reports have also emerged stating that Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown had filed a “harassment and bullying” complaint against Harbour during the production of the hit Netflix series’ fifth and final season. 

    The report cited an unnamed source who claimed an investigation “went on for months” and included “pages and pages of accusations.”

    Neither Harbour nor Netflix has commented on the allegations. The outlet also reported that Allen “supported” Harbour through what was described as “a brutal time.” The Stranger Things team has not issued any public statement regarding the report.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on David Harbour’s comments about Winona Ryder on social media

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've been a little bit in love with Winona since she and I were both in our teens.

