David Harbour reflected on his bond with Stranger Things co-star Winona Ryder recently, describing her as an “extraordinary creature” and admitting he “fell in love” with her while filming the Netflix series.

The Hellboy actor, 50, shared his thoughts in a recent interview. His remarks came amidst his turbulent split from English singer Lily Allen, whose recent album appeared to shed light on disturbing details surrounding their ill-fated marriage.

David Harbour and Stranger Things co-star sharing a warm moment at a red carpet event promoting the show.

Image credits: Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer

Harbour shared his thoughts in a new Esquire Spain interview ahead of Stranger Things’ final season. He did not hold back on his praise of his 54-year-old co-star, stating that he feels lucky to have worked alongside Ryder, according to the Daily Mail.

“I just feel so lucky to work with her,” Harbour told the publication. “I have such a deep, deep love and respect for actors and what we do.

David Harbour and Stranger Things co-star smiling at event with red Stranger Things backdrop behind them.

Image credits: Getty/Jeff Moore

“I think that we’re so vulnerable putting our faces in these things that we have no control over, trying to show up and invest and create these imaginary worlds.”

He then went on to describe how certain performances can blur the line between reality and fiction.

David Harbour discussing falling in love with Stranger Things co-star following Lily Allen split in an online comment.

“People who have done that at a level where I believe them and fall in love with them in a fake reality, I just have such awe of it,” he said.

“She’s such a deeply emotional human being that I could never be. I think she feels things in a way that I could never feel them. She has a brain that… my brain couldn’t stretch to that amount of empathy. She’s just an extraordinary creature.”

Comment expressing sympathy for David Harbour amid his split from Lily Allen and mentioning Stranger Things co-star.

His reflections came at a time of controversy, with the actor’s marriage to Allen reportedly unraveling in recent months.

The singer’s newly released album West End Girl has fueled speculations about their relationship, as it featured lyrics that appear to reference Harbour’s infidelity and disturbing behavior.

David Harbour and Stranger Things co-star in a scene, showcasing their on-screen chemistry and connection.

Image credits: Netflix

This has resulted in netizens reacting negatively to Harbour’s comments about Ryder.

“Oh, for heaven’s sake, LEAVE WINONA ALONE, David Harbour! Don’t drag her into your pigsty affairs. She’s paid her silliness dues and then some,” one commenter wrote.

David Harbour and Stranger Things co-star share an intense close moment, highlighting their on-screen connection and chemistry.

Image credits: strangerthingstv

David Harbour addressed past ‘slip-ups’ during his interview, as well as the value of self-acceptance

David Harbour at Tribeca Festival, wearing a black jacket and glasses on head, linked to Stranger Things co-star love admission.

Image credits: Getty/Jamie McCarthy

Speaking broadly about his mistakes, Harbour acknowledged that he’s had moments he would do differently.

“I would change either everything or nothing,” he said during his interview.

David Harbour smiling outdoors, wearing a dark coat, related to Stranger Things co-star and Lily Allen split news.

“You either accept your path completely and realize that even the pain and the slip-ups and the mistakes are all part of the journey, and that there’s truth and growth, wisdom and deeper empathy and connection in all that.”

He added that altering any single event could unravel everything learned along the way. “It’s kind of like a house of cards,” he reflected. “The minute you try to change one thing, you kind of have to change it all.”

David Harbour and Stranger Things co-star sharing a moment during an interview at a promotional event.

Image credits: Getty/Rachel Murray

While Harbour did not mention Allen or their marriage directly, his comments have been interpreted by some as an acknowledgment of personal challenges over the past year.

Amidst his “slip-ups,” however, Harbour reportedly had Ryder’s support. Citing a source reportedly familiar with the matter, The Sun claimed that Ryder had been a steady presence for Harbour as his marriage with Allen unraveled.

Text message conversation showing a person hoping Ms Ryder can see straight through him and runs away.

“She has his back, and she’ll be at his side next month when they start promoting the final episodes of their show. She is not a judgmental person.

“Just like she came to Johnny Depp’s defense during his scandal, she’ll be there for David because it’s clear to her that he’s getting a raw deal in all of this,” the publication’s source stated.

Harbour is also currently facing criticism amidst accusations from a Stranger Things co-star

David Harbour relaxing indoors with a woman, highlighting Stranger Things co-star connection in a cozy setting.

Image credits: strangerthingstv

More recently, reports have also emerged stating that Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown had filed a “harassment and bullying” complaint against Harbour during the production of the hit Netflix series’ fifth and final season.

The report cited an unnamed source who claimed an investigation “went on for months” and included “pages and pages of accusations.”

David Harbour and Stranger Things co-star close together, smiling and showing affection at a formal event.

Image credits: X/bestofharbour

Neither Harbour nor Netflix has commented on the allegations. The outlet also reported that Allen “supported” Harbour through what was described as “a brutal time.” The Stranger Things team has not issued any public statement regarding the report.

Netizens shared their thoughts on David Harbour’s comments about Winona Ryder on social media

Comment about David Harbour falling in love with Stranger Things co-star amid Lily Allen split discussion.

David Harbour speaking about falling in love with Stranger Things co-star following Lily Allen split.

David Harbour speaking at an event, discussing his relationship with Stranger Things co-star after Lily Allen split.

Text excerpt discussing Lily’s song lyric about finding a long black hair, related to David Harbour and Stranger Things.

David Harbour speaking about falling in love with Stranger Things co-star following Lily Allen split.

David Harbour speaking candidly during an interview about his Stranger Things co-star and personal life changes.

Text excerpt from an online article discussing David Harbour’s personal life and his feelings about a Stranger Things co-star amid his split from Lily Allen.

David Harbour speaking at an event, sharing his experience about falling in love with Stranger Things co-star after Lily Allen split.

Text excerpt mentioning David Harbour and his feelings for Stranger Things co-star amid Lily Allen split in a comment section.

David Harbour speaking in an interview, discussing his experience with Stranger Things co-star amid personal life changes.

Comment by George mentioning falling in love with Winona, relevant to David Harbour Stranger Things co-star topic.

Text comment about David Harbour and Winona Ryder’s relationship status amid Stranger Things context.

