Millie Bobby Brown Reportedly Accused David Harbour Of Bullying On Set Of Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’
David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown in a scene from Stranger Things, highlighting reported bullying on set.
Celebrities

Millie Bobby Brown Reportedly Accused David Harbour Of Bullying On Set Of Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Millie Bobby Brown, the 21-year-old actress who rose to fame as Eleven in Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things, has allegedly accused her co-star David Harbour of bullying and harassment during production, according to a new report that has stunned fans.

The Enola Holmes star reportedly filed a lengthy complaint against Harbour before filming began for the fifth and final season.

Highlights
  • Millie Bobby Brown allegedly accused co-star David Harbour of bullying and harassment on set.
  • Sources say Netflix investigated the actor after Brown filed a “pages-long” complaint.
  • The allegations surfaced amid Harbour’s rumored split and infidelity scandal with Lily Allen.

“Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season,” a source said. “There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.”

Reps for Brown, Harbour, and Netflix have not commented on the matter, while the streaming giant has reportedly chosen not to confirm or deny whether an internal probe took place.

    Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment campaign against co-star David Harbour just before shooting Stranger Things’ last season

    Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour hugging at Stranger Things event, linked to reported bullying accusations on set.

    Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour hugging at Stranger Things event, linked to reported bullying accusations on set.

    Image credits: Theo Wargo/Getty

    According to insiders, the complaint triggered a formal internal investigation into Harbour’s on-set conduct. Though the outcome remains undisclosed, Daily Mail reported that the 50-year-old actor continued filming the series finale under scrutiny.

    Millie and I have always had sort of a special relationship because I knew her when she was so young,” Harbour said on a 2021 podcast, describing his paternal bond with Brown. 

    “I have a real protective feeling for her. I have a real worry. I worry about her and the fame and all that she has to struggle with.”

    Young woman sitting on vintage couch indoors, casual outfit and slippers, hinting at Millie Bobby Brown Stranger Things set news.

    Young woman sitting on vintage couch indoors, casual outfit and slippers, hinting at Millie Bobby Brown Stranger Things set news.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    David Harbour in a distressed look wearing a dark coat, related to reports of bullying on the set of Stranger Things.

    David Harbour in a distressed look wearing a dark coat, related to reports of bullying on the set of Stranger Things.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Brown, who was 12 when the show premiered in 2016, reportedly filmed her scenes for the finale accompanied by a personal representative on set. The outlet made it clear that Harbour was not accused of any intimate impropriety in Brown’s complaint.

    In Stranger Things, Harbour plays police chief Jim Hopper, a father figure to Brown’s character. 

    The two have shared numerous emotional scenes throughout the series, portraying a bond between protector and child that went beyond the screen. The recent allegations, however, have cast a shadow over that dynamic.

    Harbour former wife, Lily Allen, has allegedly been supporting him through the investigation despite their issues

    Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour share a moment on set of Netflix’s Stranger Things amid bullying accusations.

    Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour share a moment on set of Netflix’s Stranger Things amid bullying accusations.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Harbour’s alleged behavioral issues reportedly came to light at a turbulent moment in his personal life. Just months earlier, the actor and his wife, British singer Lily Allen, had quietly separated after four years of marriage.

    The pair married in 2020, but rumors of infidelity surfaced in early 2024. 

    In her latest album, West End Girl, released October 24, Allen appeared to reference her husband’s unfaithfulness.

    Close-up of Millie Bobby Brown with a serious expression, related to bullying allegations on Stranger Things set.

    Close-up of Millie Bobby Brown with a serious expression, related to bullying allegations on Stranger Things set.

    Image credits: Netflix

    David Harbour with facial bruises wearing a red and blue jacket in a dark scene from Stranger Things set.

    David Harbour with facial bruises wearing a red and blue jacket in a dark scene from Stranger Things set.

    Image credits: Netflix

    In the track “Dallas Major,” she sings about a partner who lived a “double life” and “went astray” during what was meant to be an open relationship. Fans quickly speculated that the lyrics were directed at Harbour, who was rumored to have had an affair with costume designer Natalie Tippett.

    Despite the marital strain, Allen reportedly remained by his side throughout the workplace investigation. 

    “Lily supported him throughout it all. It was a brutal time,” the source added.

    The streaming giant is “refusing” to comment on the controversy to keep audiences focused on Stranger Things’ upcoming season

    Actors Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour on the set of Netflix’s Stranger Things in a rustic outdoor setting.

    Actors Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour on the set of Netflix’s Stranger Things in a rustic outdoor setting.

    Image credits: Netflix

    Despite everything the insider told the outlet, they made a point to reassure fans that the off-screen controversy will not impact the upcoming season of Stranger Things, set to debut in part on November 26.

    “Nothing is going to overshadow this, not even the leading man’s private life,” the insider said, and explained that it was in the studio’s best interest to not comment on the controversy to keep audiences focused on the show’s highly anticipated finale.

    Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour posing together, with Millie making peace signs in a floral dress.

    Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour posing together, with Millie making peace signs in a floral dress.

    Image credits: Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA/Getty

    Woman posing next to a Stranger Things Demogorgon figure in a dark setting related to Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour news.

    Woman posing next to a Stranger Things Demogorgon figure in a dark setting related to Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour news.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    For this reason, the same source said that Netflix will “never comment” on internal investigations, but noted, “The fact they’ve not denied it speaks volumes.”

    Stranger Things helped put Netflix on the map,” the insider continued. “Millions of fans around the world have been anticipating the finale. No one wants anything to take attention away from that.”

    For now, the allegations remain unaddressed publicly, leaving fans torn between two beloved stars whose on-screen relationship once defined the heart of the series

    Whether the claims will ever be substantiated, or quietly disappear behind the glow of Netflix’s biggest franchise, remains to be seen.

    “This is crazy”: Online debate erupts over Stranger Things stars

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Millie Bobby Brown reportedly accusing David Harbour of bullying on Stranger Things set.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Millie Bobby Brown reportedly accusing David Harbour of bullying on Stranger Things set.

    Image credits: 0xRavaillac

    Tweet text referring to behind-the-scenes issues on the set of Stranger Things involving Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour.

    Tweet text referring to behind-the-scenes issues on the set of Stranger Things involving Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour.

    Image credits: minstrell_

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Stranger Things with a comment about the show getting stranger, posted by user ForexBlord.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Stranger Things with a comment about the show getting stranger, posted by user ForexBlord.

    Image credits: ForexBlord

    Tweet about Stranger Things season 5 predicting off-screen tension related to Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour bullying claims.

    Tweet about Stranger Things season 5 predicting off-screen tension related to Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour bullying claims.

    Image credits: YapDeal3r

    Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour on set of Netflix Stranger Things, linked to reported bullying accusations.

    Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour on set of Netflix Stranger Things, linked to reported bullying accusations.

    Image credits: virgilsbride

    Tweet by Olusegun Olulana mentioning serious news from Hawkins related to Millie Bobby Brown accused David Harbour bullying on Stranger Things set.

    Tweet by Olusegun Olulana mentioning serious news from Hawkins related to Millie Bobby Brown accused David Harbour bullying on Stranger Things set.

    Image credits: olusegun04

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Millie Bobby Brown reportedly accusing David Harbour of bullying on the set of Stranger Things.

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Millie Bobby Brown reportedly accusing David Harbour of bullying on the set of Stranger Things.

    Image credits: aliyu_akarim2

    Screenshot of a social media reply mentioning the source of Millie Bobby Brown reportedly accusing David Harbour of bullying on Stranger Things set.

    Screenshot of a social media reply mentioning the source of Millie Bobby Brown reportedly accusing David Harbour of bullying on Stranger Things set.

    Image credits: lolitaeyes

    Tweet by user Masha, replying to PopCrave, stating This is interesting, posted November 2, 2025. Keywords: Millie Bobby Brown bullying Stranger Things.

    Tweet by user Masha, replying to PopCrave, stating This is interesting, posted November 2, 2025. Keywords: Millie Bobby Brown bullying Stranger Things.

    Image credits: mashaweb3

    Tweet from Kalvin of web3 reacting to Millie Bobby Brown reportedly accusing David Harbour of bullying on set of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

    Tweet from Kalvin of web3 reacting to Millie Bobby Brown reportedly accusing David Harbour of bullying on set of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

    Image credits: kalvinweb3

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply reacting to Millie Bobby Brown reportedly accusing David Harbour of bullying on Stranger Things set.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply reacting to Millie Bobby Brown reportedly accusing David Harbour of bullying on Stranger Things set.

    Image credits: ChiefBoomBoom42

    Tweet about getting bullied as an adult with crying emojis, referencing Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour Stranger Things set.

    Tweet about getting bullied as an adult with crying emojis, referencing Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour Stranger Things set.

    Image credits: AlaskanBussy

    Twitter user mar replying to PopCrave, questioning the timing of Millie Bobby Brown bullying allegations on Stranger Things set.

    Twitter user mar replying to PopCrave, questioning the timing of Millie Bobby Brown bullying allegations on Stranger Things set.

    Image credits: angelsforeign

    Social media post reacting to Millie Bobby Brown reportedly accusing David Harbour of bullying on Stranger Things set.

    Social media post reacting to Millie Bobby Brown reportedly accusing David Harbour of bullying on Stranger Things set.

    Image credits: xblondebieber

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
