Mystery Woman At Center Of Lily Allen And David Harbour Cheating Rumors Revealed
Bride laughing with groom on city street, featuring mystery woman at center of Lily Allen and David Harbour cheating rumors
Couples, Entertainment

Mystery Woman At Center Of Lily Allen And David Harbour Cheating Rumors Revealed

Dave Malyon Entertainment News Writer
The woman at the center of Lily Allen and David Harbour’s sensational separation is said to be the 34-year-old single mother by the name of Natalie Tippett.

This revelation follows days after the internet agonized over whether or not Harbour should be cancelled over his infidelity.

The development leading to this conversation entailed an interview, in which Allen claimed that Harbour had still not come clean about his infidelities. 

  • The woman linked to Lily Allen and David Harbour’s split has been identified as 34-year-old Natalie Tippett.
  • Tippett says she’s “scared” after admitting she heard Allen’s new track about her.
  • The single mom allegedly had an affair with Harbour after meeting on the set of We Have A Ghost.
    Lily Allen claimed previously that she struggled with self-doubt due to not having all the answers

    Bride laughing and holding bouquet with mystery woman at center of Lily Allen and David Harbour cheating rumors revealed.

    Bride laughing and holding bouquet with mystery woman at center of Lily Allen and David Harbour cheating rumors revealed.

    Image credits: dkharbour

    “So there’s a certain amount of, like, joining dots.

    When you are not given answers, your brain is full of lots of questions,” Allen told celeb commentator Alex Bilmes, referring to the lack of information in marriage.

    Woman in a blue bikini with tattoos relaxing by a pool, linked to Lily Allen and David Harbour cheating rumors mystery.

    "And if nobody's willing to answer those questions, then your brain starts to answer them for you. And so I think some of that maybe happened here."

    Image credits: natalie_tippett

    “I also think that what was going on in my life was really confusing, because I didn’t actually know what was going on in my life. I wasn’t sure what was real, and what was in my head,” she said of the psychological turmoil she experienced.

    But on October 12, one of the things she doubted herself over took on a very real form and manifested itself as Natalie Tippett.

    Man with green face paint and woman smiling together, related to mystery woman at center of cheating rumors revealed.

    Tippett claims she has not reacted to the song Madeline because she is scared

    Image credits: dkharbour

    Tippett gave an interview to the Daily Mail and told them that yes, she had heard the song Madeleine, which Lily Allen had written, firstly; about her, and secondly; used the texts she (Tippett) had sent to  Allen’s now-estranged husband, David Harbour.

    Close-up of a bearded man with blue eyes indoors, related to mystery woman at center of cheating rumors.

    "Of course I've heard the song," the single 34-year-old mother of one told the outlet with a bit of sass.

    Image credits: dkharbour

    “But I have a family and things to protect. I have a 2-and-a-half-year-old daughter, and I understand this is going on.”“It’s a little bit scary for me.”

    Tippett says she knows that Allen took her messages to Harbour and turned them into a song

    Young woman indoors wearing a chunky brown bead necklace, related to mystery woman at center of cheating rumors revealed.

    Young woman indoors wearing a chunky brown bead necklace, related to mystery woman at center of cheating rumors revealed.

    Image credits: natalie_tippett

    Tippett and Harbour met in 2021 on the set of the Netflix production We Have A Ghost. While Harbour played the role of Ernest, Tippett worked in the costume department.

    The affair escalated to the point that Harbour flew her down to his Atlanta residence without Allen’s knowledge.

    Allen discovered the affair when she saw Tippett’s texts on Harbour’s phone, and it was these very words that she applied to her new album, West End Girl, specifically the track Madeline.

    When questioned about it, Tippett said, “I just don’t feel comfortable talking about it at the moment.”

    Social media is laughing at Tippett outing herself, then saying she is scared

    Young woman reading a book outdoors under blue sky, linked to mystery woman at center of Lily Allen and David Harbour cheating rumors.

    Young woman reading a book outdoors under blue sky, linked to mystery woman at center of Lily Allen and David Harbour cheating rumors.

    Image credits: natalie_tippett

    Social media absorbed this revelation with a fair degree of cynicism.

    “Lmao girl if it’s so scary why are you running to the media to tell everyone it was you???” asked one commentator.“Also, Harbour’s type seems to be interestingly faced women.”

    “She realizes no one said she had to go public and she should have protected her kid before having an affair. She seems like a winner, they deserve each other,” remarked another

    Allen is broadly known to have broken the rules of her first marriage to Sam Cooper

    Woman at center of Lily Allen and David Harbour cheating rumors posing indoors by a window with green foliage outside.

    In the song, Allen claims that Harbour broke the rules of their open marriage—something she admitted to doing to her previous union with Sam Cooper between 2011 and 2018.

    The admission in question was made in the year that the marriage ended on her Instagram.

    “I slept with female [entertainers] when I was on tour, cause I was lost and lonely and looking for something. I’m not proud, but I’m not ashamed. I don’t do it anymore,” she claimed.

    “The [Daily]Mail are gonna run with the story tomorrow ‘cause someone leaked it, and they’re bound to make it sound worse than it was. Just wanted to give you Er, the ‘heads up’!” Bored Panda reported on October 22.

    Her indiscretions cost her dearly

    Couple celebrating wedding at Las Vegas chapel with musician dressed as Elvis Presley holding a guitar in background.

    Couple celebrating wedding at Las Vegas chapel with musician dressed as Elvis Presley holding a guitar in background.

    Image credits: dkharbour

    Then later, she walked back her admission claiming that she did not see it as cheating.

    “Because it was a woman, I felt like it wasn’t cheating. I was bonkers,” she told Jonathan Ross in 2018.

    The indiscretion would cost her dearly:“I lost my marriage, I lost my house, I lost my mind. I literally had to hit rock bottom and build myself back up,” she recalled.

    The internet is not siding with Lily Allen

    Screenshot of an online comment referencing the mystery woman at center of Lily Allen and David Harbour cheating rumors.

    Text message screenshot showing a user commenting on someone being discreet and now upset amid cheating rumors.

    Comment text on a white background expressing sympathy for those who spent time with Allen amid cheating rumors.

    Comment expressing confusion about an alleged affair involving the mystery woman at center of Lily Allen and David Harbour cheating rumors.

    Mystery woman linked to Lily Allen and David Harbour cheating rumors, shown in casual setting with dark hair and neutral expression.

    Comment by user mallory22 stating not the most sensible thing to do, posted on a white background text box.

    Text post from DoomGliderCabin stating chance of an open marriage lasting is zero percent about mystery woman at center of Lily Allen and David Harbour cheating rumors.

    Text on screen stating opinion about affair and child in context of mystery woman at center of Lily Allen and David Harbour cheating rumors.

    Comment from DavidBooth discussing open marriage and expressing little sympathy for mystery woman at center of Lily Allen and David Harbour cheating rumors.

    Text image displaying the phrase A cheating husband is NO PRIZE - GOOD RIDDANCE related to the mystery woman in Lily Allen and David Harbour cheating rumors.

    Comment from user lindsey saying she doesn't care about Lily and telling her to move on, related to mystery woman at center of Lily Allen and David Harbour cheating rumors.

    Comment by user Sissing asking if the mystery woman at center of Lily Allen and David Harbour cheating rumors has a toddler, possibly Harbour's child.

    Comment from JustSayin expressing sympathy for Lily and criticizing David Harbour amid cheating rumors involving a mystery woman.

    Screenshot of an online comment referencing the mystery woman at center of Lily Allen and David Harbour cheating rumors.

    ADVERTISEMENT