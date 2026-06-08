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Homelessness is one of the most visible and least truly seen experiences in modern life. Millions of people walk past it every single day, eyes forward, pace unchanged, the mental distance between themselves and another human being compressed into a few feet of pavement. And yet, again and again, something interrupts that distance.

These stories are not about fixing a broken system or solving an impossible problem. They are about what happens when one person decides to see another person, fully and completely, without looking away. They will remind you that humanity, at its best, is still capable of something genuinely extraordinary. Get the tissues ready. You are going to need them.