“I’d Dump You”: GF In Emergency Room Due To Kidney Stones, BF Goes To Sleep Instead Of Visiting
Couples, Relationships

Interview With Expert
Everyone vows to be there for their partner in sickness and in health, but it’s only when emergency situations arise that that promise is truly tested. These moments of crisis tend to reveal a person’s true nature, which might sometimes be hard to come to terms with.

This is what happened to a couple when the man chose to take a nap instead of checking up on his partner, who had such bad pain that she rushed to the emergency room. He didn’t think he had done anything wrong and was shocked when her dad called him out.

More info: Reddit

    Being there for a loved one during difficult moments is so important because, sometimes, just a little bit of support can make all the difference

    Man in scrubs using stethoscope to check woman patient resting in hospital bed, illustrating refuse visiting girlfriend hospital concept.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that he worked an early job that started at 5 a.m., which is why he was often asleep by the time his girlfriend, Hannah, got back from work

    Text post discussing reasons for refusing visiting girlfriend in hospital due to early work schedule and sleep needs.

    Text describing receiving a late-night message and worry about refusing visiting girlfriend hospital in an emergency situation.

    Two medical professionals pushing a hospital stretcher with a patient, highlighting refuse visiting girlfriend hospital concerns.

    Image credits: tonodiaz / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One day, while the poster was sleeping, he got a text from Hannah that she was going to the hospital, as she had been having torso pains for almost an hour

    Text describing someone concerned about torso pains and refusing to visit the girlfriend in the hospital, discussing emergency care.

    Text excerpt about refusing to visit girlfriend in hospital and dealing with emotional relief and concerns.

    Man in blue shirt refusing to visit girlfriend in hospital, talking on phone with a concerned expression indoors.

    Image credits: Stockbusters / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Even though the man knew that Hannah didn’t visit doctors unless it was an emergency, he went back to sleep and was unconcerned, even when he woke up

    Text describing refusal to visit girlfriend in hospital, explaining reasons like sleep and early work commitments.

    Text about refusing to visit girlfriend in hospital and boyfriend picking up prescriptions, causing conflict with her dad.

    Image credits: Critical_Business99

    Hannah later told her parents about her hospital visit, and her dad was mad that the poster hadn’t gone to visit her or even driven her home 

    It seems like the OP always prioritizes his sleep over everything else because he works an early morning shift, and his relationship with his girlfriend, Hannah, might even come second. Over time, they clearly settled into their own routines, with both their work and sleep schedules being on very different wavelengths.

    The only problem with that is, when the poster randomly got a text from Hannah about having to go to the emergency room, he decided to put his need for sleep above checking up on her in the hospital. Even though he knew she never went to a doctor unless things were serious, he still felt there was nothing to worry about and went back to bed instead.

    It’s definitely terrifying to have to go to the hospital alone, which is why Bored Panda reached out to Gina Barreca, PhD, for her point of view on this situation. Gina, whose pieces for Psychology Today have received over 8.5 million views, explained that “when someone you know is at their most vulnerable, it’s not an ordinary day, so you adjust accordingly. Maybe you grab a body-wipe, a donut, and are fueled by adrenaline as you head immediately to offer them comfort, strength, and advocacy, as needed.”

    Even if the poster didn’t think the situation was that serious, maybe Hannah could have texted him asking for help. Gina clarified this and said that “it sounds as if she was incapable of thinking clearly precisely because she was in a crisis, and because she was used to being a tough cookie.” That’s exactly why the OP should have been by her side to provide support in such a tough time.

    Man lying in bed looking serious while using smartphone, reflecting on refusing visiting girlfriend hospital.

    Image credits: user14526789 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Even after the poster woke up from his nap and realized that Hannah hadn’t come back home, he didn’t text her or try to find out what had happened. It’s only when she came home after five hours and said that the pain had been due to kidney stones that he offered her any kind of support.

    Although it might seem like a minor issue, medical experts state that kidney stones can be incredibly painful and even lead to infections or unexpected complications. That’s why having to deal with all this alone must have been scary and tough for Hannah, whether she voiced it or not.

    Her parents must have understood her emotions, because her dad blew up at the OP for not visiting her in the emergency room. He couldn’t understand why the poster hadn’t supported her at all or worried about her well-being enough to go to the hospital.

    Gina Barreca explained that even the strongest people need to be able to reach out for support and have someone they can rely on. “If we discover that someone we had imagined would be a presence in our lives turns out to be too selfish to make an effort, then it’s time to re-group and reconsider the nature of the relationship,” she added.

    Nobody wants to find themselves in a situation like this, where they realize that things are one-sided with the person they love the most. Hopefully, Hannah and the OP are able to talk about this problem openly and come to an understanding of how best to support each other.

    How do you feel about the man’s actions, and what would you have done if you were in his place? Do share your thoughts in the comments below.

    People were shocked by the poster’s callousness and felt that he had been a jerk for ignoring his girlfriend when she was in distress

    Comment criticizing a partner for refusing visiting girlfriend hospital and lacking support during a medical emergency.

    Online comment criticizing someone for refusing to visit girlfriend in hospital after ER text late at night.

    Comment discussing the emotional impact and care involved when refusing visiting girlfriend hospital during an emergency situation.

    Comment expressing hope that Hannah heeds her father and leaves the relationship, related to refuse visiting girlfriend hospital.

    Text excerpt describing refusing to visit girlfriend in hospital after an injury from a car wreck shared on a forum.

    Comment discussing refusing to visit girlfriend in hospital and emphasizing the importance of support.

    Alt text: Text message about refusing to visit girlfriend in hospital, describing husband's actions amid a family emergency.

    Comment about refusing visiting girlfriend hospital emphasizing the need for an advocate during ER visits for support and safety.

    Comment discussing not refusing to visit girlfriend in hospital, emphasizing caring despite healthcare costs and pain.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing relationship issues related to refusing to visit girlfriend in hospital.

