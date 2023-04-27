Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“The Big Sleep Guide”: My Wholesome Comic About An Eldest Daughter Coming Up With A Plan On How To Sleep Better
24points
User submission
Art, Comics56 minutes ago

"The Big Sleep Guide": My Wholesome Comic About An Eldest Daughter Coming Up With A Plan On How To Sleep Better

Robert the Otter
Community member

I’m a Singaporean Otter! I work as a data-entry analyst and I like talking about topics such as people, relationships, psychology and anything I come across in real life. I have a wife and two kids, a teenage daughter, and a baby son. These comics are really a way for me to express myself and my life journey.

Are you getting enough quality sleep? (I’m not). Good thing my daughter helped me to get some Zzzzz’s.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | Facebook | twitter.com

“The Big Sleep Guide”: My Wholesome Comic About An Eldest Daughter Coming Up With A Plan On How To Sleep Better

“The Big Sleep Guide”: My Wholesome Comic About An Eldest Daughter Coming Up With A Plan On How To Sleep Better

“The Big Sleep Guide”: My Wholesome Comic About An Eldest Daughter Coming Up With A Plan On How To Sleep Better

Source: healthhub.sg

“The Big Sleep Guide”: My Wholesome Comic About An Eldest Daughter Coming Up With A Plan On How To Sleep Better

“The Big Sleep Guide”: My Wholesome Comic About An Eldest Daughter Coming Up With A Plan On How To Sleep Better

“The Big Sleep Guide”: My Wholesome Comic About An Eldest Daughter Coming Up With A Plan On How To Sleep Better

Source: healthhub.sg

“The Big Sleep Guide”: My Wholesome Comic About An Eldest Daughter Coming Up With A Plan On How To Sleep Better

“The Big Sleep Guide”: My Wholesome Comic About An Eldest Daughter Coming Up With A Plan On How To Sleep Better

Source: healthshots.com

“The Big Sleep Guide”: My Wholesome Comic About An Eldest Daughter Coming Up With A Plan On How To Sleep Better

“The Big Sleep Guide”: My Wholesome Comic About An Eldest Daughter Coming Up With A Plan On How To Sleep Better

“The Big Sleep Guide”: My Wholesome Comic About An Eldest Daughter Coming Up With A Plan On How To Sleep Better

“The Big Sleep Guide”: My Wholesome Comic About An Eldest Daughter Coming Up With A Plan On How To Sleep Better

“The Big Sleep Guide”: My Wholesome Comic About An Eldest Daughter Coming Up With A Plan On How To Sleep Better

“The Big Sleep Guide”: My Wholesome Comic About An Eldest Daughter Coming Up With A Plan On How To Sleep Better

“The Big Sleep Guide”: My Wholesome Comic About An Eldest Daughter Coming Up With A Plan On How To Sleep Better

“The Big Sleep Guide”: My Wholesome Comic About An Eldest Daughter Coming Up With A Plan On How To Sleep Better

“The Big Sleep Guide”: My Wholesome Comic About An Eldest Daughter Coming Up With A Plan On How To Sleep Better

“The Big Sleep Guide”: My Wholesome Comic About An Eldest Daughter Coming Up With A Plan On How To Sleep Better

“The Big Sleep Guide”: My Wholesome Comic About An Eldest Daughter Coming Up With A Plan On How To Sleep Better

Robert the Otter
Robert the Otter
Author, Community member

Just an ordinary otter embracing the Otter Way of Life.

Pigeon
Pigeon
Community Member
I like this. may possibly help me.

I like this. may possibly help me.

1
1point
Pigeon
Pigeon
Community Member
3 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like this. may possibly help me.

1
1point
