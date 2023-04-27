“The Big Sleep Guide”: My Wholesome Comic About An Eldest Daughter Coming Up With A Plan On How To Sleep Better

I’m a Singaporean Otter! I work as a data-entry analyst and I like talking about topics such as people, relationships, psychology and anything I come across in real life. I have a wife and two kids, a teenage daughter, and a baby son. These comics are really a way for me to express myself and my life journey.

Are you getting enough quality sleep? (I’m not). Good thing my daughter helped me to get some Zzzzz’s.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | Facebook | twitter.com

Source: healthhub.sg

Source: healthhub.sg

Source: healthshots.com