95 Specific Moments In Our Lives That Aren’t An Original Experience
You have far more in common with people living around the world than you might think. Sure, you might come from different backgrounds and cultures, but what unites you is the vast number of small, routine, mildly embarrassing things that happen to practically everyone.
But we don’t expect you to just believe us. Our team here at Bored Panda has collected the proof. Scroll down for our compilation of some of the slightly awkward moments that are so relatable and universal, you might think we’re posting about your life. Enjoy!
I always make sure to put up my hand as a thank u as well
That's why I schedule things I'm going to hate in the morning. Dentist appointment? Next Tuesday at 9am. Gonna get three cavities fixed and a cleaning. I'm also immune to Novocain. Get it done and get it out of the way early is my attitude.
I'm sure the Germans have a word for that that's almost as long as that sentence.
Kindness, charity, generosity, caring, and genuine support are all wonderful qualities to foster. But you can’t fully develop them without being able to empathize with other people. It’s only by putting yourself in their shoes, seeing their perspective, that you can authentically connect with them and understand their goals, issues, and aspirations. Once you do that, you often find that you have plenty in common, and there’s lots of room to either collaborate or compromise.
Emotional intelligence, also known as EQ and EI, is your ability to recognize, interpret, and regulate your emotions. It also denotes your ability to understand the emotions of other people. A high EQ allows you to improve your personal life, as well as all the varied relationships in your life.
I'm working at a place where we have a password everyone knows but our system requires us to change it every few weeks. it has a number in it we are just indexing by "1" every time. I think we're in the 30s now.
Or it went off and you somehow turned it off in your sleep…
EQ is also linked to better academic achievements, better decision-making abilities, and more success in life. What’s more, it is also very helpful when navigating conflicts, whether at work or elsewhere.
Even though some people are born with a natural inclination toward empathy and emotional intelligence, the good news is that these are all learnable skills. And they’re vital in most parts of your life, not just in maintaining healthy relationships.
I find myself taking catnaps in my (uncomfortable) office chair (I work from home).
At night I turn on the screen with my eyes closed, I then blink, turn off the screen, and "read" the time from the patterns the light burned into my dark adapted eyes. I do this because it fades more rapidly than when I look normally (and therefore get a lot more light).
I’m in my 60s and had a right-wing driver about 30 years younger than me who would not take my hints to steer him to a neutral topic…
According to Verywell Mind, based on the findings of psychologist Daniel Goleman, there are 5 key skills that contribute to a person’s emotional intelligence:
- Self-awareness
- Self-regulation
- Social skills
- Empathy
- Motivation
I'm typically a pretty good speller, but sometimes/certain words just look wrong, so I will occasionally type it out and spell check it, just to make sure.
The first crucial EQ-related skill, self-awareness, is the ability to recognize and understand your emotions. A core part of this is being able to understand how your emotions, moods, and actions affect everyone around you. Essentially, you learn to monitor and recognize your emotional reactions, and find the link between how you feel and how you act.
Broadly speaking, individuals who are self-aware know their strengths, weaknesses, and limitations, learn from their interactions with other people, and are open to new information. Not only that, but they also tend to have a good sense of humor, have confidence in their abilities, and understand how others around them perceive them.
I'm older and was well into adulthood when the x86 became a thing. And I recently closed over a thousand tabs on my phone's browser. I currently have [scroll][scroll][scroll][scroll][scroll] several tabs open. I think it's maybe the way some people's minds work that "oh cool I'll read that later" [opens in tab] but that later never arrives and you don't remember and Chrome has been showing ":D" as the number of open tabs for far too long...
I have shied away from most social media sites, so this is not a common thing for me. But I am proud of one. I saw a very short little video on Facebook of this weird little spider that was shaking itself super fast to molt out of its skin. And I posted, "Me getting out of my sports bra after a workout". And within 1.5 seconds a dude had responded, "Pics or it didn't happen". I thought this was all the height of hilarity and still giggle about it sometimes. Got about 500 upvotes in a short time, but then I never looked at it again. The only other one was a story about my Dad that last I looked (a couple of years ago) had quite a few thousand upvotes on Quora. (It didn't used to be such a cesspool. Now it's just bots and crazy people talking to each other.)
However, being aware of your feelings isn’t enough. You also need to know how to regulate and manage them.
This does not mean repressing or ignoring your emotions. But it does require you to express them appropriately, and at the right time. It’s all about being conscientious, flexible, and adapting to change to defuse tension instead of amplifying it.
In terms of social skills, highly emotionally intelligent individuals have great active listening, verbal, and nonverbal skills. They’re also persuasive and can build meaningful relationships at work and in their personal lives.
As for empathy, you need to be able to recognize the shifts in other people’s emotional states, as well as the reasons behind them.
And the final EQ-related skill, motivation, means that you are action-oriented, take initiative, and you’re able to pursue and fulfil your inner goals and needs instead of relying merely on external rewards. So, you rely on intrinsic motivation, instead of just being moved by money, fame, and recognition.
According to the Harvard Division of Continuing Education, the journey toward emotional intelligence is not only an ongoing process, but it is also very individual. But, broadly speaking, you should strive to recognize and name your emotions, and how they affect your behavior, especially in stressful moments.
I still remember when a coworker at an old job walked up behind me and STARTED TO BRAID MY HAIR.
Took me a minute but I got one. Blue monday by the band O**y. And the icing on the cake is It's a cover of a New Order song.
When I almost get hit by someone running a stop sign. Almost a weekly occurrence here.
On top of that, you should be open to feedback from your coworkers, friends, and relatives regarding your EQ.
You might get some valuable insights into how you (mis)handle conflicts, and how (un)adaptable and (un)empathetic you are.
Meanwhile, research matters, too. Take the time to become more socially aware. Delve into stories from other people’s perspectives, with a focus on their motivations, thoughts, and actions.
In a nutshell, folks who struggle with emotional intelligence often get upset very easily. They feel misunderstood, have trouble being assertive, and become overwhelmed by emotions.
On the flip side, individuals who have a solid EQ understand the relationship between emotions and behavior. They’re able to stay composed under stress, can handle difficult people tactfully, and can influence others for the sake of a common goal.
If you have to write it down or trust your web browser to remember it, then it's not really a password is it?
Your statistic prof would be glad that you remembered her lesson about the importance of a valid sample size
I’ve told people at work, “ My poor memory is your guarantee of confidentiality!”
That should be "lie down" of course. Or "lay my self down, lay my head on the pillow, lay an egg in the nest," those all have an object. Lay is the transitive, with a direct object. "Lie" is intransitive, doesn't have a direct object. (We all get confused because "lay" is also the past tense of lie. We don't have the same problem with "sit" and "set".) I'm so glad I didn't have to learn English as a foreign language. It makes no sense so many times.
Does anyone actually keep their pants up above their knees? Modesty? Down to the ankles for me. Freedom of movement, as needed.
I like this. Most people complain about having BAD dreams. But I always liked them because I would wake up and love the feeling of realizing it was all a dream. (I dreamt two nights ago that my parents - long dead - called me the anti-Christ. When I protested, my Dad barked, "Well, you were the one who said it!" Then my Mom gave me a shot of a strong sedative so she could eject me from the house and change the locks. This has zero relation to anything that ever happened when they were alive, but it really upset me. Then I realized it was just a dream and it was AWESOME.)
OMG, I did this to my poor ex-husband. Well, he had met my Mom once or twice before. But we go over and he sits with her in the living room, and I say, "I'll be right back." I come back a minute later to present my cat to my ex and realize my poor ex had to sit and watch the r**e scene in Coal Miner's Daughter with my Mom. Only levity could have salvaged it and neither of them had much of sense of humor (or a sense of absurdity).