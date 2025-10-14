ADVERTISEMENT

You have far more in common with people living around the world than you might think. Sure, you might come from different backgrounds and cultures, but what unites you is the vast number of small, routine, mildly embarrassing things that happen to practically everyone.

But we don’t expect you to just believe us. Our team here at Bored Panda has collected the proof. Scroll down for our compilation of some of the slightly awkward moments that are so relatable and universal, you might think we’re posting about your life. Enjoy!

#1

Cartoon character awkwardly running across a street, depicting specific moments in life that aren’t original experiences.

alecsbutt Report

    #2

    Man standing in a stone room, representing a specific moment in our lives that isn’t an original experience.

    seanjetravers Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's why I schedule things I'm going to hate in the morning. Dentist appointment? Next Tuesday at 9am. Gonna get three cavities fixed and a cleaning. I'm also immune to Novocain. Get it done and get it out of the way early is my attitude.

    #3

    Tweet showing an awkward relatable moment, illustrating one of the specific moments in life that aren’t an original experience.

    Fact Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sure the Germans have a word for that that's almost as long as that sentence.

    Kindness, charity, generosity, caring, and genuine support are all wonderful qualities to foster. But you can’t fully develop them without being able to empathize with other people. It’s only by putting yourself in their shoes, seeing their perspective, that you can authentically connect with them and understand their goals, issues, and aspirations. Once you do that, you often find that you have plenty in common, and there’s lots of room to either collaborate or compromise.

    Emotional intelligence, also known as EQ and EI, is your ability to recognize, interpret, and regulate your emotions. It also denotes your ability to understand the emotions of other people. A high EQ allows you to improve your personal life, as well as all the varied relationships in your life.
    #4

    Tweet about emotional support password reflecting specific moments in our lives that aren’t an original experience.

    ElyKreimendahl Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm working at a place where we have a password everyone knows but our system requires us to change it every few weeks. it has a number in it we are just indexing by "1" every time. I think we're in the 30s now.

    #5

    Tweet describing a relatable moment illustrating common experiences in life that aren’t an original experience.

    unniemara Report

    #6

    Person lying in bed looking suspicious about the amount of sleep, illustrating specific moments in our lives shared by many.

    weirddalle Report

    maggiefulton avatar
    Maggie Fulton
    Maggie Fulton
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or it went off and you somehow turned it off in your sleep…

    EQ is also linked to better academic achievements, better decision-making abilities, and more success in life. What’s more, it is also very helpful when navigating conflicts, whether at work or elsewhere.

    Even though some people are born with a natural inclination toward empathy and emotional intelligence, the good news is that these are all learnable skills. And they’re vital in most parts of your life, not just in maintaining healthy relationships.
    #7

    Tweet about a common moment of pretending to fall asleep during the day, illustrating shared life experiences.

    morgancrawf Report

    jjewels avatar
    Julia Mckinney
    Julia Mckinney
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I find myself taking catnaps in my (uncomfortable) office chair (I work from home).

    #8

    Tweet about a relatable moment illustrating common specific moments in our lives that aren’t an original experience.

    carinewalidd Report

    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At night I turn on the screen with my eyes closed, I then blink, turn off the screen, and "read" the time from the patterns the light burned into my dark adapted eyes. I do this because it fades more rapidly than when I look normally (and therefore get a lot more light).

    #9

    Tweet about an awkward Uber ride with a right-wing driver, illustrating specific moments in life that aren’t original experiences.

    micotoronto Report

    maggiefulton avatar
    Maggie Fulton
    Maggie Fulton
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m in my 60s and had a right-wing driver about 30 years younger than me who would not take my hints to steer him to a neutral topic…

    According to Verywell Mind, based on the findings of psychologist Daniel Goleman, there are 5 key skills that contribute to a person’s emotional intelligence:

    1. Self-awareness
    2. Self-regulation
    3. Social skills
    4. Empathy
    5. Motivation
    #10

    Tweet showing a relatable awkward moment about spelling confusion, illustrating common specific moments in our lives.

    Sloppy_McNuts Report

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm typically a pretty good speller, but sometimes/certain words just look wrong, so I will occasionally type it out and spell check it, just to make sure.

    #11

    Man smiling on a phone call illustrating one of the specific moments in our lives that aren’t an original experience.

    DevianceSX Report

    #12

    Tweet about feeling stuck in a repetitive cycle of work exhaustion and hobbies, reflecting common specific moments.

    NXHLVS Report

    The first crucial EQ-related skill, self-awareness, is the ability to recognize and understand your emotions. A core part of this is being able to understand how your emotions, moods, and actions affect everyone around you. Essentially, you learn to monitor and recognize your emotional reactions, and find the link between how you feel and how you act.

    Broadly speaking, individuals who are self-aware know their strengths, weaknesses, and limitations, learn from their interactions with other people, and are open to new information. Not only that, but they also tend to have a good sense of humor, have confidence in their abilities, and understand how others around them perceive them.
    #13

    Tweet about specific common moments like going to bed early and avoiding parties, reflecting shared life experiences.

    il0venostalgia Report

    #14

    Tweet about accidentally closing a tab intended to be read for years, illustrating specific moments in our lives not an original experience.

    alfienxo Report

    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm older and was well into adulthood when the x86 became a thing. And I recently closed over a thousand tabs on my phone's browser. I currently have [scroll][scroll][scroll][scroll][scroll] several tabs open. I think it's maybe the way some people's minds work that "oh cool I'll read that later" [opens in tab] but that later never arrives and you don't remember and Chrome has been showing ":D" as the number of open tabs for far too long...

    #15

    Man lying on ground smiling and rereading his own post on phone, illustrating specific moments in our lives not original experiences.

    TheHeroShiba Report

    marneederider40 avatar
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have shied away from most social media sites, so this is not a common thing for me. But I am proud of one. I saw a very short little video on Facebook of this weird little spider that was shaking itself super fast to molt out of its skin. And I posted, "Me getting out of my sports bra after a workout". And within 1.5 seconds a dude had responded, "Pics or it didn't happen". I thought this was all the height of hilarity and still giggle about it sometimes. Got about 500 upvotes in a short time, but then I never looked at it again. The only other one was a story about my Dad that last I looked (a couple of years ago) had quite a few thousand upvotes on Quora. (It didn't used to be such a cesspool. Now it's just bots and crazy people talking to each other.)

    However, being aware of your feelings isn’t enough. You also need to know how to regulate and manage them.

    This does not mean repressing or ignoring your emotions. But it does require you to express them appropriately, and at the right time. It’s all about being conscientious, flexible, and adapting to change to defuse tension instead of amplifying it.
    #16

    Personified robot with human face staring blankly, depicting a moment in our lives that isn’t an original experience.

    rocketbaddiexof Report

    #17

    Screenshot of a tweet about feeling awkward around people, illustrating specific moments in our lives that aren’t an original experience.

    1latayy Report

    marneederider40 avatar
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's sad, and unfortunately, it's affecting more and more people as time goes on (in the US at least).

    #18

    Young woman watching YouTube reviews on computer, illustrating specific moments in our lives that aren’t original experiences.

    UnstableIsotopeU-234 Report

    In terms of social skills, highly emotionally intelligent individuals have great active listening, verbal, and nonverbal skills. They’re also persuasive and can build meaningful relationships at work and in their personal lives.

    As for empathy, you need to be able to recognize the shifts in other people’s emotional states, as well as the reasons behind them.

    And the final EQ-related skill, motivation, means that you are action-oriented, take initiative, and you’re able to pursue and fulfil your inner goals and needs instead of relying merely on external rewards. So, you rely on intrinsic motivation, instead of just being moved by money, fame, and recognition.
    #19

    Surreal black and white figure in space illustrating a relatable moment from specific moments in our lives not original experience.

    weirddalle Report

    #20

    A middle-aged man driving with a frustrated expression, depicting specific moments in our lives not an original experience.

    WinterCarrot8003 Report

    #21

    Screenshot of a social media post highlighting an awkward moment, illustrating specific moments in our lives that aren’t original.

    ThatEricAlper Report

    According to the Harvard Division of Continuing Education, the journey toward emotional intelligence is not only an ongoing process, but it is also very individual. But, broadly speaking, you should strive to recognize and name your emotions, and how they affect your behavior, especially in stressful moments.
    #22

    Two men on a game show set, one smiling and touching the other's shoulder, illustrating specific moments in our lives.

    cieszek4 Report

    maggiefulton avatar
    Maggie Fulton
    Maggie Fulton
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I still remember when a coworker at an old job walked up behind me and STARTED TO BRAID MY HAIR.

    #23

    Character from an anime expressing disappointment about a specific moment in our lives that isn’t an original experience.

    Mindless_Recipe5505 Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Took me a minute but I got one. Blue monday by the band O**y. And the icing on the cake is It's a cover of a New Order song.

    #24

    Luigi driving in a kart illustrating a specific moment that isn’t an original experience in everyday life.

    DefinitelynotTJ Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I almost get hit by someone running a stop sign. Almost a weekly occurrence here.

    On top of that, you should be open to feedback from your coworkers, friends, and relatives regarding your EQ.

    You might get some valuable insights into how you (mis)handle conflicts, and how (un)adaptable and (un)empathetic you are.

    Meanwhile, research matters, too. Take the time to become more socially aware. Delve into stories from other people’s perspectives, with a focus on their motivations, thoughts, and actions.
    #25

    Bird standing on snow with many confusing bird footprints, illustrating specific moments in our lives that aren’t original experiences.

    Farty-snarky Report

    #26

    Tweet about an accidental file save with duplicate numbering, illustrating common moments in our lives that aren’t original experiences.

    sonohoor Report

    #27

    Tired woman in a flowing dress trying to stay sleepy at night, a relatable moment from specific moments in our lives.

    Knight_TheRider Report

    In a nutshell, folks who struggle with emotional intelligence often get upset very easily. They feel misunderstood, have trouble being assertive, and become overwhelmed by emotions.

    On the flip side, individuals who have a solid EQ understand the relationship between emotions and behavior. They’re able to stay composed under stress, can handle difficult people tactfully, and can influence others for the sake of a common goal.
    #28

    Man sitting in chair looking skeptical at laptop screen representing specific moments in our lives that aren’t an original experience.

    841T0N6 Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you have to write it down or trust your web browser to remember it, then it's not really a password is it?

    #29

    Man closing apps on phone, showing frustration after accidentally closing music, a common unoriginal life moment.

    WinterCarrot8003 Report

    #30

    Tweet about losing trust in others after losing the remote, illustrating specific moments in our lives not original.

    RidiculousDak Report

    We can’t wait to hear your take, Pandas. Which of these universal moments did you find to be the most relatable?

    Which ones were the most embarrassing and awkward? Do you think we missed something incredibly relatable that you think most people do? Let us know in the comments below!
    #31

    Tweet showing a relatable moment shared in 95 specific moments in our lives that aren’t an original experience.

    babyariees Report

    #32

    Tweet from Fact account showing a relatable awkward moment, illustrating specific moments in our lives that aren’t original experiences.

    Fact Report

    #33

    A man yelling through a car window, illustrating one of 95 specific moments in our lives that aren’t an original experience.

    belinasaroh Report

    #34

    A clean and organized bedroom illustrating common moments in our lives that aren’t an original experience.

    sunsidememes Report

    #35

    Mother staring intensely at a man, illustrating one of the specific moments in our lives that aren’t original experiences.

    interiorcompanyofficial Report

    #36

    Man with a mustache crying, expressing relatable moments in our lives that aren’t an original experience.

    reIatablemsgs Report

    #37

    Car dashboard with multiple warning lights illuminated, representing specific moments in our lives that aren’t original experiences.

    reIatablemsgs Report

    #38

    Black cat stretching paws toward two people ignoring it, illustrating relatable moments in life that aren’t an original experience.

    omgrelatabIe Report

    #39

    Tweet by Alexis Darling about walking to the airport gate, illustrating specific moments in our lives that aren’t original experiences.

    alexisJdarling Report

    #40

    Two SpongeBob frames comparing specific moments in our lives with different star ratings and expressions.

    im_providenc3 Report

    bobward_123 avatar
    Pandemonium
    Pandemonium
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your statistic prof would be glad that you remembered her lesson about the importance of a valid sample size

    #41

    Blurry close-up of a person showing an expression of discomfort portraying specific moments that aren’t an original experience.

    PicturesFoIder Report

    landsf00 avatar
    Slmd
    Slmd
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or when you swallow too big of a piece of food... sorry but I love to gobble it down like a weirdo

    #42

    Man watching someone Google less efficiently, illustrating one of the specific moments in our lives not original.

    nibsitaas Report

    #43

    Close-up of a mouth with painful mouth ulcers, highlighting specific moments in our lives that aren’t an original experience.

    myinvitelink Report

    #44

    Screenshot of a tweet about relatable life moments emphasizing specific moments in our lives that aren’t original experiences.

    teendefinition Report

    #45

    Social media post sharing a relatable moment about needing time to wake up, highlighting specific moments in our lives.

    teendefinition Report

    #46

    Man's face showing repeated blurry expressions representing dissociation, illustrating specific moments in our lives that aren't original experiences.

    DevianceSX Report

    #47

    Nostril behavior depicted with camera shutter analogy, illustrating specific moments in our lives that aren’t an original experience.

    Feeling_Growth_6770 Report

    #48

    SpongeBob wide-eyed in bed, unable to sleep and hearing birds, depicting specific moments in our lives experience.

    myinvitelink Report

    #49

    Tweet showing an awkward moment of deep thought followed by realizing you're staring, a common specific moment experience.

    Fact Report

    marneederider40 avatar
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Being autistic, that wasn't just a moment, but about 80% of my waking hours for the first 25 years of my life :-)

    #50

    Man looking distressed with text about crowded places, depicting specific moments in our lives that aren’t an original experience.

    DifficultyFar2323 Report

    #51

    Young child lounging with a thoughtful expression illustrating relatable moments in our lives that aren’t original experiences.

    kontentkreators04 Report

    maggiefulton avatar
    Maggie Fulton
    Maggie Fulton
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’ve told people at work, “ My poor memory is your guarantee of confidentiality!”

    #52

    Stop sign leaning crooked on grass with caption about wanting to see a buddy do something stupid, a specific moment in life.

    Silly_Lilyyy Report

    #53

    Man smiling and looking up at security monitor outside, depicting a relatable specific moment in life experience.

    SecretFriendsX Report

    #54

    Two animated characters with text illustrating relatable moments in our lives that aren’t an original experience.

    sunsidememes Report

    #55

    Two cartoon fish with knowing looks share a moment, illustrating relatable feelings in specific moments of life.

    omgrelatabIe Report

    #56

    Cartoon woman crying with tears and caption showing relatable feelings in common moments not originally experienced.

    omgrelatabIe Report

    #57

    Blurry Patrick Star meme representing relatable moments in our lives that aren’t original experiences.

    relatablegirlyx Report

    #58

    Foot wedged awkwardly in a car seat during a sharp turn, capturing a specific moment that isn’t an original experience.

    nibsitaas Report

    #59

    Twitter post showing a relatable moment, highlighting common specific moments in our lives that aren’t an original experience.

    5ivehagreeves Report

    #60

    Screenshot of a tweet about an awkward moment, illustrating specific moments in our lives that aren’t original experiences.

    Mirema_world Report

    #61

    Baby Yoda with a loading icon above his head, illustrating specific moments in our lives that aren’t original experiences

    mydrunkbitches Report

    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... Huh? What? Yea, pretty much all the time.

    #62

    Woman making different faces showing specific moments in daily life that aren't an original experience with shower captions

    sensorystories_ Report

    #63

    Person risking losing noodles down the sink, illustrating common moments in our lives that aren’t an original experience.

    weirddalle Report

    #64

    Visual representation of common moments showing symptoms fading quickly upon entering the doctor’s office, a relatable experience.

    Dimerson458 Report

    #65

    Penguin looking back nervously, illustrating one of the specific moments in our lives that aren’t an original experience.

    Blizzardx_7 Report

    #66

    Tweet humor about checking bank account showing specific moments in life that aren’t an original experience.

    teendefinition Report

    #67

    Tweet about relatable life moments expressing the common desire to go lay down, reflecting shared experiences.

    teendefinition Report

    bobward_123 avatar
    Pandemonium
    Pandemonium
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That should be "lie down" of course. Or "lay my self down, lay my head on the pillow, lay an egg in the nest," those all have an object. Lay is the transitive, with a direct object. "Lie" is intransitive, doesn't have a direct object. (We all get confused because "lay" is also the past tense of lie. We don't have the same problem with "sit" and "set".) I'm so glad I didn't have to learn English as a foreign language. It makes no sense so many times.

    #68

    Person in bed looking at phone, illustrating one of the specific moments in our lives that aren’t an original experience.

    myinvitelink Report

    #69

    Screenshot of a tweet about common awkward moments, illustrating specific moments in our lives that aren’t an original experience.

    seangallagher96 Report

    #70

    Cartoon man sitting on a toilet, looking thoughtful, depicting one of the specific moments in our lives not original experiences.

    ThatFunnyRelate Report

    stevenfields_1 avatar
    August West
    August West
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does anyone actually keep their pants up above their knees? Modesty? Down to the ankles for me. Freedom of movement, as needed.

    #71

    Person kneeling outdoors in a foggy forest, expressing a relatable moment among specific moments in life not original experience

    zaynsthread Report

    #72

    Hand with a ripped blue glove stuck on a ring, illustrating relatable moments in our lives that aren’t an original experience.

    relatabIegoals Report

    #73

    Group sitting around board game with multiple edited faces illustrating relatable specific moments in life.

    RelatableLMJ Report

    #74

    Tweet about the relatable moment of waking up during the best part of a dream, highlighting specific moments in our lives.

    TheBestRelates Report

    marneederider40 avatar
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like this. Most people complain about having BAD dreams. But I always liked them because I would wake up and love the feeling of realizing it was all a dream. (I dreamt two nights ago that my parents - long dead - called me the anti-Christ. When I protested, my Dad barked, "Well, you were the one who said it!" Then my Mom gave me a shot of a strong sedative so she could eject me from the house and change the locks. This has zero relation to anything that ever happened when they were alive, but it really upset me. Then I realized it was just a dream and it was AWESOME.)

    Close-up meme showing a character struggling to sleep after realizing confusing moments from relatable life experiences.

    SlingingTweets Report

    #76

    Tweet by Cali describing September as an awkward stage between flip flops and boots, illustrating moments that aren’t original experiences.

    calidaysay Report

    #77

    Alt text: Person wearing headphones, amazed by new sounds in a favorite song, illustrating moments that aren’t an original experience.

    reddit.com Report

    #78

    Statue with raised hand symbolizing awkward moments when a car lets you cross, a specific moment in our lives.

    More_Work2492 Report

    #79

    Man looking regretful with text about making a huge mistake, illustrating common specific moments in our lives.

    cwalden42 Report

    #80

    Man dramatically jumping out of car door representing one of the specific moments in our lives that aren’t original experiences.

    Smiles4YouRawrX3 Report

    #81

    Close-up of a surprised face meme illustrating specific moments in our lives that aren’t an original experience.

    DevianceSX Report

    #82

    Screenshot of a social media post describing an awkward but common moment from specific moments in our lives.

    King_Sukunaaa Report

    #83

    Alt text: A humorous moment shared on social media illustrating a relatable specific moment in our lives that isn’t an original experience.

    kiko_ftw Report

    #84

    Tweet about a quiet moment alone misunderstood by others, illustrating specific moments in our lives that aren’t original experiences.

    twntyOne__ Report

    #85

    Blurred image of a woman in distress illustrating relatable moments in our lives that aren’t an original experience about anxiety.

    RelatableLMJ Report

    #86

    Tweet from Relatable Feelings describing an awkward moment alone with someone newly met, highlighting shared relatable feelings.

    omgrelatabIe Report

    marneederider40 avatar
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OMG, I did this to my poor ex-husband. Well, he had met my Mom once or twice before. But we go over and he sits with her in the living room, and I say, "I'll be right back." I come back a minute later to present my cat to my ex and realize my poor ex had to sit and watch the r**e scene in Coal Miner's Daughter with my Mom. Only levity could have salvaged it and neither of them had much of sense of humor (or a sense of absurdity).

    #87

    Man confused in grocery store aisles, illustrating common moments in our lives that aren't an original experience.

    nibsitaas Report

    #88

    Blue pen intact and fully disassembled parts shown, illustrating a common specific moment in our lives that aren’t original experience.

    Cbapp96 Report

    #89

    Alien character with squinting eyes reacting to someone calling their name, illustrating common moments not an original experience.

    Joyboy_19 Report

    #90

    Star Trek cast in red and yellow uniforms showing awkward specific moments in our lives that aren’t original experience.

    StarTrek Report

    #91

    Tweet about feeling sad and the relatable moment of choosing to listen to sad music and cry, a specific moment in our lives.

    RelatableLMJ Report

    #92

    Person leaning on a railing at night overlooking city lights, capturing a specific moment in our lives not original experience.

    ExpensiveMention8781 Report

    #93

    Text post about strict parents and practicing how to ask for permission, illustrating specific moments in our lives.

    teendefinition Report

    #94

    SpongeBob SquarePants with a suspicious expression, depicting a common moment in our lives that isn’t an original experience.

    TheWebsploiter Report

    #95

    Man standing in the middle of a street crosswalk, focused on his phone, illustrating specific moments in our lives.

    Mikegrinjr1 Report

    marneederider40 avatar
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NEVER have a conversation via text, let alone an argument. (I wonder how many relationships of different kinds were ruined because of doing this?) It's great for typing, "I'm in the baked goods aisle. Come find me." But not for working through issues.

