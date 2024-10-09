ADVERTISEMENT

Empathy, a part of emotional intelligence, is one of the most important skills you’ll ever develop as a human being. It's your way to genuinely connect with the people around you and strengthen your relationships with them. However, in some cases like serious illness or loss, your imagination and life experience aren’t always enough to truly put you in someone else’s shoes. At least, according to some internet users.

The members of the r/AskReddit community recently shared their thoughts on all of the things that people don’t fully understand until they happen to them. Scroll down to read their thoughts.

#1

50 Things Even Empathetic People Don’t Truly Understand Until They’ve Been Through It Death of a child, f**k cancer.

Bordighera12 , Pavel Danilyuk / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#2

50 Things Even Empathetic People Don’t Truly Understand Until They’ve Been Through It Losing a beloved pet.

It's one of those weird things where you can absolutely understand why they don't get it. Because it doesn't make much sense why it hurts so much.

They're not blood related. Not even the same species.
They're so far removed from us, that from the outside, it probably just looks like losing a favourite item that has sentimental value.

But let me tell you:
I've lost a lot of family members in my life. But *none* of those deaths compared to the sheer utter soul rending pain as losing my Dog was.

It is the only time in my life where I did not have a say, did not have any control, in my reaction.

ACalcifiedHeart , Ceyzi / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

arranrichards avatar
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i lost my kitty Elsa a year ago it absolutely broke me she was a great companion she always stayed with me when i was working i work from home. She would cuddle with me as well i still miss her so much.

#3

50 Things Even Empathetic People Don’t Truly Understand Until They’ve Been Through It Depression.

braunHe , cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

arranrichards avatar
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

a lot of people just think its feeling down and think by saying cheer up will make it better but in reality its not feeling down exactly but feeling nothing feeling empty. I wouldn't wish it on anyone i have struggled with it myself and people i love have as well its absolutely horrible.

Empathy forms the foundation for kindness and understanding. At its core, it’s your ability to imagine someone else’s experiences as if they were your own. Unlike sympathy (responding or reacting to another person’s experiences), empathy is all about putting yourself in someone else’s shoes.

Most of us are hardwired for kindness, but it’s not exactly clear how. WebMD explained that human beings have specialized ‘mirror neurons’ in their brains. They activate when we see and feel emotions. Researchers believe that it’s these neurons that create empathy. However, other scientists think that empathy is purely a construct of our intelligence.
#4

50 Things Even Empathetic People Don’t Truly Understand Until They’ve Been Through It Divorce. Being cheated on. Having your heart broken. Being a single parent.

EmulsifiedWatermelon , Ivan Samkov / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

rhodaguirreparras avatar
Pittsburgh rare
Pittsburgh rare
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I tick three of the boxes and people severely underplay how traumatic being cheated on is. It scars you for life because it hits on your trust system. Being a single mother has been a walk in the park compared with that (even working three jobs to make it).

#5

50 Things Even Empathetic People Don’t Truly Understand Until They’ve Been Through It Miscarriage. 

I birthed a grapefruit-sized water bubble into my underwear and when it popped, I saw the giant eyes and tiny fingers before I couldn’t take it anymore and had to flush it. Then I bled for a month. 

Everyone I talked to said it was a very common thing. 
“Oh so you had one?”
“No but I know someone who did”.

BriefShiningMoment , Alex Green / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#6

50 Things Even Empathetic People Don’t Truly Understand Until They’ve Been Through It Chronic illness / pain / fatigue, also anxiety.

IthurtswheniPvP , Trần Toàn / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

There are two main types of empathy. The first is emotional empathy where we might feel the same things as someone else, feel distressed at what they went through, or feel compassion for them.

Its counterpart is cognitive empathy, wherein we can intellectually understand how someone is feeling. Unlike emotional empathy, cognitive empathy can take time to cultivate and is more of a skill. It centers around learning how to identify emotions and behaviors.
#7

50 Things Even Empathetic People Don’t Truly Understand Until They’ve Been Through It Being stalked. It's a horror that rips your life apart.

almostp*rnstar , KoolShooters / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#8

50 Things Even Empathetic People Don’t Truly Understand Until They’ve Been Through It Chronic fatigue, everybody thinks im just lazy because i need SO much sleep. I hibernate on the weekends.

MotherSpinach9280 , Shane / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

#9

Sexual Assault. It's a different whole beast that you have to experience it before you just spout off on what you think, and you have to really understand what's going on and what to do to deal with the aftermath.

And the trauma and recovery of regaining your identity as a person and not as a victim and the fact that we still don't think about it or work with it with any gender is appalling.

GhostPantherAssualt Report

arranrichards avatar
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I never told anyone about it because I thought they wont believe me and as i am guy would be probably be made fun of

Practice makes perfect. Though many of us are born with a varying capacity for empathy, we can strengthen and hone it like any other skill. If you find yourself less kind, caring, or understanding than you’d ideally like to be, it only makes sense to spend some time working on yourself to improve.

One part of being empathetic is staying curious about the people and world around you. Asking questions, getting to know folks, deepening your relationships with them despite superficial differences—that’s how you gradually improve your empathy.
#10

50 Things Even Empathetic People Don’t Truly Understand Until They’ve Been Through It ADHD. I think it's really hard for someone with normal executive function to understand what it's like to not.

DelectablyDull , Anna Tarazevich / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

arranrichards avatar
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

executive disfunction is the worse knowing what you need to do wanting to do it but you just cant make yourself do it.

#11

50 Things Even Empathetic People Don’t Truly Understand Until They’ve Been Through It Insomnia.

Ok_Committee_5618 , SHVETS production / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#12

50 Things Even Empathetic People Don’t Truly Understand Until They’ve Been Through It Anything mental health related. You can sympathise but until you've felt the crushing lows and your own brain turning against you...

SuchSell2803 , cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

You can also try doing small acts of kindness for your family, friends, coworkers, and even strangers more frequently. Meanwhile, try to actively put yourself in other people’s shoes in order to connect with their life experiences better. It might be difficult at first, but you’ll eventually turn it into a habit!

What are your thoughts on the topic, dear Pandas? Do you think it’s possible to be empathetic about all possible things even without having experienced them? Or do you think that some events are so fundamentally deep and incomprehensible that even the kindest people in the world might not fully ‘get’ them? Do you consider yourselves empathetic people? Feel free to share your opinions in the comments section, at the bottom of this post.
#13

50 Things Even Empathetic People Don’t Truly Understand Until They’ve Been Through It OCD.

I always roll my eyes when people simply pass off a casual thing as OCD.

"Oh I'm so OCD about this cabinet!"

You don't have OCD. OCD is an actual disorder.

OCD is when your mind is overthinking like crazy. Every interaction with someone, no matter how big or small, gets blown completely out of proportion in your head; and you might have what I have in which I need to reflect and use this weird face ritual to clear the thought from my head, where any other noise in the room can throw me off and force me to restart the process.

If I touch something with my left hand, I have to touch it with my right hand. I find myself getting flashes of anger towards myself and other people when something isn't happening the way I think it should be. Intrusive thoughts are in my head far, far too often.

It's a hell of a lot more than just wanting your rooms clean, or making sure your feet are walking in the squares on a tile floor.

I really hate that OCD is sort of trivialized by the majority of people.

nightwing0243 , Hillary Black / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

boredpanda_99 avatar
SirWriteALot
SirWriteALot
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sad people are "depressed", annoyed people are "triggered", regular working people are "stressed" when they have to do their 9 to 5 ... the trivialization of medical terms is not good at all.

#14

50 Things Even Empathetic People Don’t Truly Understand Until They’ve Been Through It Chronic lower back pain.

sadsorrowguitar , Kindel Media / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#15

50 Things Even Empathetic People Don’t Truly Understand Until They’ve Been Through It Having a loving relationship with people.

Not necessarily romantic, just a human bond that isn't some cheap aqcuaintanceship.

WardenCatra , RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#16

50 Things Even Empathetic People Don’t Truly Understand Until They’ve Been Through It Having kids.

Saying you watch your nieces or nephews a lot isn't even remotely close to having kids of your own. An aunt or uncle gets to turn that kid back in. Parents do not have that luxury and you get what you get with kids. All are different and all have different reactions to things.

It is not for the weak at heart.

rtduvall , Tyson / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

ajaden avatar
Amelia Jade
Amelia Jade
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I started babysitting at an early age. While in junior high I volunteered at a daycare center. I was a nanny, a Sunday school teacher, a preschool teacher, worked for an after school program, and eventually became a substitute teacher while working toward a teaching degree. Working with kids is something I'd done for as long as I can remember. None of that--NONE of it--is even remotely close to what it is like to be a parent. Until it's all on you 24/7, you won't understand. It is just nowhere near the same thing.

#17

50 Things Even Empathetic People Don’t Truly Understand Until They’ve Been Through It You dont have to love and respect your parents after abuse because “thats STILL your dad(or mom)”.

Otherwise_Ad2804 , Lesli Whitecotton / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

rachel-pelz avatar
Rachel Pelz
Rachel Pelz
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow. Anybody saying that to a person who's been abused ought to be ashamed of themselves and rot slowly in hell. Feeling love for the abuser is what ennables abuse to continue in many cases. And the adult abusers know that very well and bade their manipulations on that.

#18

50 Things Even Empathetic People Don’t Truly Understand Until They’ve Been Through It Mental illness.

damdirtyape11 , cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#19

Abusive relationship. It’s so easy to ask “why didn’t you just leave if he was hitting you?” It’s not an easy question to answer. The abuse doesn’t start with a knock out punch on the first date. Abuse starts with arguments usually after the honeymoon stage. Maybe he pushed you, snatched your phone out of your hand, or slammed the door in your face.

By the time you’re getting your a*s whooped- walking away with black eyes and broken ribs, that’s when you start to realize it’s abuse. It’s not just a fight that went too far like you’ve conditioned yourself to believe. At that point you probably live together, share bills together, own things together and you start to question would it be easier if I just stay? What will he do to me if I leave? Is it really my fault like he says?

WavyTexan Report

rararando avatar
rararando
rararando
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Could be a he, could be a she, either way, its really hard to unstuck once you're stuck ))):

#20

50 Things Even Empathetic People Don’t Truly Understand Until They’ve Been Through It I’d say eating disorders. It’s not that easy to recover or to “just eat”. Even after recovery, it’s there till the end of your life, occasionally “jumping out” and ruining your day or your meal. Oftentimes you’re still sensitive to comments about your weight, I know a lot of people who are afraid of scales or knowing their own weight (me included).

imagine_enchiladas , Polina Tankilevitch / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#21

50 Things Even Empathetic People Don’t Truly Understand Until They’ve Been Through It Poverty. People who grew up having money often think that poverty is a result of lazyness. And if you do eventually become financially stable, you still have habits and a different mindset because you grew up poor. It takes a lot of time to change that and realise that you dont have to save money all the time and you have enough for everything you need. Its difficult not to feel guilty when you buy something for yourself and buying something thats not on sale always feels illegal...

okapii99 , Timur Weber / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

trent-m-perry avatar
Lost Panda
Lost Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Growing up poor and seeing my mother want and seeing how I didn't have the same level as others (though never felt poor until I joined the military and saw the difference of others), it is easy for me to buy things for my wife and kids "You want that? Sure go ahead." But the moment my wife tells me to get something like... socks, or a new razor, or other necessary things I turn into "It's alright, I can wait it out a little longer".

#22

50 Things Even Empathetic People Don’t Truly Understand Until They’ve Been Through It Losing ur parents/parent, it's been 4 years and i still cry for my dad, i miss him a lot

P.S: i am reading the replies to my comment with watery eyes, may God keeps everyones' parents safe and healthy.

GreedyHog2Fuk , cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

eckistern avatar
IndoGrrlRN67
IndoGrrlRN67
Community Member
51 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My Dad just passed away a couple weeks ago after a month of suffering from a fall in the shower (he was 87, lived alone independently in the house we grew up in after losing our Mom almost a year ago, and wasn't found until the house cleaner came 36 hours later). I live 10 hours away and spent the month with him in the hospital and rehab. I was actually packed to go back home and was stopping at the rehab facility to let him know I was going back, but when I walked in he was actively dying so I knew I wasn't going anywhere. I held his hand for the next 10 hours until he passed.

#23

50 Things Even Empathetic People Don’t Truly Understand Until They’ve Been Through It The death of your spouse. In an instant, everything changes. Their family slowly, or sometimes not, walk away. Less calls, and invites, more so if there are no children. Every life plan evaporates. You lose half your income, half your friends, and all of your dreams.

TensionRoutine6828 , RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

carolyngerbrands avatar
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What I noticced was that people say "if there's anything I can do, if you need to talk" and then don't have the time or don't want to listen. I could not talk about my husbands death for months so when I did call some were "too busy, call later, no now, will call back, etc. I am however grateful for the ones who did have time and kept "pestering" me and therefor helped me crawl out of my depression.

#24

War. Seeing exactly what evil a human being is capable of inflicting on another.

CromulentWunderpus Report

#25

50 Things Even Empathetic People Don’t Truly Understand Until They’ve Been Through It Infertility.

thugsaah , cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

petemccann avatar
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We were coming to terms with this after years of heartwrenching IVF. We got to a point were we were unable to make any more embryos, after multiple attempts. We literally had one embryo left (we were planning to try two at a time), and decided to go for it. We decided that this was our absolute last try, and we would get on with our lives afterward (easier said than done). Thankfully, that final try worked, and we now have a beautiful toddler. Truth be told, I had almost zero faith that it would work, and was trying to imagine our future without a child. The whole pregnancy, a little bit of me never believed it would actually work. But it did. My heart goes out to those that suffered more, and are still suffering. The feeling of infertility when all you want is a child is just soul crushing.

#26

50 Things Even Empathetic People Don’t Truly Understand Until They’ve Been Through It Any form of addiction.

0JustHere0 , MART PRODUCTION / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#27

Narcissistic abuse.

sadisticallyoptimist Report

#28

50 Things Even Empathetic People Don’t Truly Understand Until They’ve Been Through It Being autistic in a society that doesn't understand you.

Hobowookiee , Hiki App / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

andrea-rusmane avatar
OneWithRatsAndKefir
OneWithRatsAndKefir
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’ve mentioned it before, and I’ll mention it again; my life could have gone a bit differently, for the better, if I had been diagnosed young. The woes of being a masking, high-functioning gal… and my secondary school teachers saying that they apparently made a referral but never ever came of it, meaning I got diagnosed about five years later instead of, you know, then.

#29

50 Things Even Empathetic People Don’t Truly Understand Until They’ve Been Through It Being responsible for your elderly parents.

The weight of it is immense, and the emotional dynamic is super complex. My age group are all starting to go through it and it's really hard and different for everyone. The weight and emotions are always intense though. Do yourself a favor people in your 30s and 40s... have your parents create a "trust" to go with their wills, and ask them about their finances. They may or may not want your help, but if they do you could save yourself a lot of headache and heartache.

RedditWhileImWorking , micheile henderson / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

eckistern avatar
IndoGrrlRN67
IndoGrrlRN67
Community Member
46 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My Dad just passed, he was 87, but it was still unexpected. He made me executor in his will, but everything is a MESS. Until I get the official court appointment, I can't do ANYTHING about his bank accounts, bills, credit cards. I can't even FIND all his financial accounts. It looks like he may have a life insurance policy but I have NO IDEA because his office looks like a tornado hit it. My sister and I both said we are NOT doing this to our children.

#30

Panic attack.

Lordserbon Report

#31

50 Things Even Empathetic People Don’t Truly Understand Until They’ve Been Through It I know that disability has been mentioned a couple times, but I’d just like to throw my hat in the ring. I’d like to add epilepsy to the pile. I’ve been on 14 different medications/medication combos over the last 30 years and none of them have been able to totally control things. I’ve had 10+ brain surgeries, and have even had a computer put into my brain to try and regulate it. But the constant knowledge that I could LITERALLY, at any moment, just fall down and die…wrecks me to my soul. I do my best to put on a good face, but it gets harder to do every day. Trying to explain this all to my kids makes it even harder. Telling my 3 year old “if you see dad fall and stop breathing, or hit his head, or not wake up, you need to call this number” is the hardest thing. Knowing that they might have to watch their dad die.

sknmstr , Annie Spratt / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

#32

50 Things Even Empathetic People Don’t Truly Understand Until They’ve Been Through It Unexpected layoffs. The financial uncertainty hits harder than you'd think.

ConsiderationNo6532 , Yan Krukau / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

#33

50 Things Even Empathetic People Don’t Truly Understand Until They’ve Been Through It Slowly losing your eyesight.

Laymanao , Danie Franco / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

petemccann avatar
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For me, not eyesight, but hearing. Every time I catch a cold now, I experience hearing loss. It's terrifying, and each time the hearing loss lasts a little longer.

#34

50 Things Even Empathetic People Don’t Truly Understand Until They’ve Been Through It Having to defend yourself from someone who's really, legitimately trying to k*ll you.

Unhappy-Television91 , Pourya Sharifi / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

#35

Receiving CPR and AED after a heart attack. I will never forget the overwhelming sense of doom.

DistributionWise6612 Report

#36

Someone put debilitating disease-but for me, to specify, dementia/alzheimers of a family member. Seeing someone who raised you (in my case a grandparent, right as I got out of high-school) in that condition is devastating. There's the things you know you'll have to deal with, them not knowing the date, forgetting what your name is. Not recognizing someone.

It's when they can't remember/put something together and they know they can't. That fear in their eyes, the realization of just not knowing something they knew. The fear, and helplessness on their face. I wouldn't wish that on anyone. It's a terrible thing.

Then the anger and fights when they dont know who you are and why youre there. Worst years of my life was seeing her mind just vanish. You can see it in movies, hear stories about it, but until it's in front of you, you just don't know. I applaud anyone who cares for the elderly with those issues.

Knight_wolf03 Report

#37

The pain from a kidney stone.

huskers1111111111 Report

#38

Being a persecuted minority.

It’s f*****g terrible.

AndreasDerpin Report

#39

How easy it is for medical costs to completely ruin you (in the USA, obviously).

I was diagnosed with leukemia when I was 13. My initial stay in the hospital (so from diagnosis to the first time I was able to go back home) was 50 days. The bill for that alone was $1.5M.

I was very lucky. We were upper middle class. My dad had very good health insurance through his employer, so it did not ruin us. But it doesn’t take a genius to imagine what would happen if that hadn’t been the case.

Think about that next time you want to call anyone in favor of healthcare reform a socialist/marxist/etc. Imagine busting your a*s for decades, being responsible, and saving as much money as you can. Then you’re told you will have to go broke to save your child’s life. Now imagine that the sick child is not your only child. You have three others. Not only are you and your spouse going broke, but those children now have parents unable to support them so that they can live their lives to the fullest.

People’s ability to just ignore how f****d up that is will never cease to amaze me. I was 13 f*****g years old, and I was able to empathize with people who were not as lucky as me. It’s not that f*****g difficult. And if you think it’s acceptable that a family in the richest nation in the world could go broke just because a child gets sick, you’re a heartless, cynical a*****e.

Sh*tfacedGrizzlyBear Report

boredpanda_99 avatar
SirWriteALot
SirWriteALot
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Healthcare is such a difficult concept that only the top 99% of developed countries are able to provide one. Except for ...

#40

Being alone. Like not having any family.

The entire Western civilization is centered around generational wealth. So often I hear people complain about how x is getting y and no one had ever helped them out ever when in really they eat dinner at their parents house 2-3 times a week and their mom watches their kids for free and their dad fixes their car for them or cuts their grass for free or they do laundry at their sister's house.

RUaVulcanorVulcant13 Report

#41

Damned near everything. I mean, what *do* we understand before we live it?

Nintendo1964 Report

#42

50 Things Even Empathetic People Don’t Truly Understand Until They’ve Been Through It Being a taxi driver, or any sort of job in transport that has you driving people around.

I've seen and heard so much b******t from punters, folk in bars, folk on social media that think I'm in a easy job that they could do standing on their head.

Especially the morons who think they're experts in the industry cos they take loads of trips: yeah and I brush my teeth twice a day, does that make me a dentist?

It's really, really not that easy.

Are you prepared to work ridiculously long shifts at antisocial hours, deal with difficult passengers, abusive passengers, drunk passengers, general scum; and s****y fellow drivers in traffic?

Are you prepared to spend almost all of your income on keeping your business going via fuel, maintenance, licensing and other operational costs?

Depending on where you work, are you even prepared to study for months or years learning the streets to pass a test (Uber's multitudes of amateur drivers don't do this) to qualify for a license?

Because I have to do all of that on a daily basis.

Tennents_N_Grouse , Paul Hanaoka / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

#43

Disabilities.

Nerve damage.

Homelessness.

Poverty.

Abuse (any form).

S.A.

Depression.

Life-altering injuries.

Suddenly no-longer having a stepchild.

Suspicious-Clock-292 Report

#44

Psychosis.

Xqqs Report

#45

Having Parosmia. I had covid late last year and developed Parosmia soon after. Nothing tastes or smells pleasant at all. Everywhere I go, I'm reminded of it. I barely eat anything. My soap, shampoo and perfume all smell revolting. Food tastes like garbage. It's truly an awful experience.

inceptionispossible Report

#46

Grieving the death of somebody really really close.

BagPuzzleheaded2840 Report

#47

PTSD.

Responsible-Area-102 Report

#48

Being Poor.

Any_Sun3430 Report

#49

Losing your hair.

Benana Report

#50

Ego death.

BlueHALo97 Report

