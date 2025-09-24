Doctor Kicked Out For Pumping Breast Milk At Airport Exposes Health Risks Of Breastfeeding Stigma

ADVERTISEMENT

The right of mothers to breastfeed in public has been legally protected in Australia for over 40 years. But for women like Dr. Elise Turner, that protection means little when staff still ask you to leave for quietly expressing milk under your shirt.

The Gold Coast-based women’s health GP, who specializes in fertility, pregnancy, menopause, and newborn care, made headlines after she posted a now-viral video accusing Virgin Australia of discrimination.

Highlights Dr. Elise Turner spoke with Bored Panda after being asked to leave Virgin’s Melbourne lounge for discreetly pumping milk.

While Australian law protects breastfeeding, outdated stigma and the objectification of breasts continues to shame mothers.

Several studies show that breastfeeding has potentially life-changing benefits for both the mother and the baby.

Turner was traveling as a business-class passenger when she was told she would have to stop pumping or pay $100 to use a private meeting room. Otherwise, she’d need to move to a public toilet.

The incident left Turner furious, not just as a mother, but as a medical professional. Now, speaking exclusively with Bored Panda, she’s speaking out against the discrimination breastfeeding mothers face every day.

RELATED:

A women’s health doctor went viral after a Virgin Australia staffer demanded she go to the bathroom to express milk

Mother breastfeeding baby indoors, highlighting breastfeeding stigma and health risks linked to pumping breast milk at airports.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Unsplash/Getty

In Australia, breastfeeding is a legally protected right under the S*x Discrimination Act of 1984, a fact Dr. Turner had to remind the Virgin Australia staffer during their confrontation to no avail.

“Laws can’t instantly rewrite culture,” the doctor said, lamenting that the Act has done little to stop a gap between the law and the lived reality of many women from widening.

“On paper, the right to breastfeed in public is crystal clear, and this includes expressing milk. But in reality, old-fashioned attitudes about modesty, shame, and the objectification of breasts still hang around.”

Two professionals discussing health risks of breastfeeding stigma while reviewing information on a tablet at a workspace.

Share icon

Image credits: Dr Elise

This latter point, Dr. Turner states, is at the crux of the issue.

“We’ve been conditioned to see breasts as purely s*xual, so when someone sees a baby or an expression pump attached to one, they don’t know how to process it,” she explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But the problem isn’t the mother—it’s society. If we can get comfortable with billboards selling bras or beer using cleavage, surely we can handle a baby having their lunch.”

The doctor revealed that many of her patients have stopped breastfeeding earlier out of shame

Airport lounge with modern seating and large windows, highlighting breastfeeding stigma and health risks awareness.

Share icon

Image credits: Virgin Australia

Even before she became a parent herself, Dr. Turner was keenly aware of the struggles mothers face when breastfeeding, with some going as far as to forego their health and the wellbeing of their children just to avoid the shame being placed upon them.

“I’ve had women tell me they’ve been glared at, asked to cover up, or even told off by strangers. Some stop breastfeeding earlier than they wanted to, just to avoid that kind of confrontation. It’s outrageous,” the women’s health professional said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Mother breastfeeding baby outdoors, highlighting health risks of breastfeeding stigma and the challenges of pumping breast milk.

Share icon

Image credits: Unsplash/Jordan González

“These women are literally feeding their baby, yet they’re treated as if they’ve done something wrong. The irony is, the people who are offended are usually the ones making a scene, not the mums quietly nursing their babies.”

Dr. Turner explained how, from a medical perspective, breastfeeding is one of the best things a mother can do for their babies, a fact supported by several studies.

Breastfeeding has positive long-term consequences for both the baby and the mother

Newborn peacefully sleeping with an adult hand gently resting on the head, highlighting breastfeeding stigma health risks.

Share icon

Image credits: Unsplash/Getty

ADVERTISEMENT

Breastfeeding is incredibly important, she added. Not only does it feed the child, but it offers substantial health benefits for both the baby and the mother.

For the baby, it provides the ideal balance of fats, sugars, water, protein, and vitamins. It also protects it from several illnesses, such as asthma, diabetes, leukemia, and obesity.

A significant body of research also indicates a positive association between breastfeeding and a child’s IQ.

For instance, a 2015 meta-analysis of 17 studies, which included over 17,000 children, found that on average, breastfed children scored 3.5 points higher on intelligence tests.

Smiling doctor in a black shirt raising awareness about breastfeeding stigma and health risks related to pumping breast milk at airport.

Share icon

Image credits: Dr Elise

ADVERTISEMENT

For the mother, it supports their long-term health years down the road, lowering the risk of breast, ovarian, endometrial, and thyroid cancer. It also protects them from diabetes, osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, and high cholesterol.

ADVERTISEMENT

Breastfeeding mothers also recover quicker from childbirth. This is due to the release of oxytocin, a hormone that helps the uterus contract after delivery.

In other words, the stigma surrounding public breastfeeding puts the momentary comfort of a stranger above the long-term health of both the mother and the baby.

Polls show global trend towards acceptance, but significant differences remain by country and culture

Newborn breastfeeding, highlighting health risks and stigma faced during pumping breast milk in public spaces.

Share icon

Image credits: Unsplash/Hrant Khachatryan

“If mothers feel judged or unwelcome in public, it can create enormous stress and even shorten how long they breastfeed,” Dr. Turner said.

“Supporting mothers to feed anywhere, anytime, is about giving babies the best start in life—and about letting parents actually leave the house once in a while.”

An analysis of recent polls on public breastfeeding shows that there’s a global trend toward increased acceptance, but significant differences remain by country and culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the US, at least 30% of those interviewed in a 2021 poll expressed being unsure or outright against the practice.

Baby bottles with nipples in soft focus, highlighting breastfeeding and breast milk pumping challenges.

Share icon

Image credits: Unsplash/Jaye Haych

For them, Dr. Turner has a simple question:

“Would you prepare your lunch in a public toilet? Do you expect bottle-fed babies to hide away in a bathroom too? Because that’s what you’re asking of breastfeeding mothers,” she said.

“No parent should be made to feel they’re doing something wrong by feeding their child.

I support mothers who prefer the option of privacy; it’s down to personal preference. But it should be the preference of the mother at her own choice, not because of societal expectation or fear of discrimination.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The first step, the doctor said, is letting mothers know they are welcome and safe

Woman with two infants at home, highlighting health risks of breastfeeding stigma and challenges faced by mothers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Instagram/dreliseturner

While awareness on the importance of public breastfeeding has grown, Dr. Turner believes we still have a long way to go.

“I’d love to see breastfeeding become so normalised that no one even blinks when a mother feeds or wears a pump in public—it’s just part of daily life.”

She explained that, on a practical level, there should be more visible breastfeeding-friendly inclusive spaces, workplaces with clear policies, and signs that let mothers know that they are welcome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 10 News+ (@10newsplus)

“At the end of the day, what mothers really want isn’t a special room. It’s to be able to feed their baby without feeling like they’ve committed a crime,” Dr. Turner said.

“If we can celebrate the introduction of pets on planes, we can certainly celebrate a mum who is just trying to do her best.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Breastfeeding should be celebrated.” Netizens praised the doctor for voicing her concerns

Comment praising breastfeeding commitment and addressing breastfeeding stigma and health risks publicly discussed by doctor.

Share icon

Comment from Megan highlighting the health risks of breastfeeding stigma and need to celebrate breastfeeding rights.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Sammy discussing legal rules and discretion related to exposure levels amid breastfeeding stigma health risks.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing strong support for breastfeeding and criticizing the stigma and unfair treatment of mothers pumping breast milk.

Share icon

Alt text: Sophie discussing health risks and stigma linked to breastfeeding and pumping breast milk in public settings

Share icon

Comment highlighting breastfeeding stigma as a female flight attendant asked a woman not to pump breast milk at airport.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from breastfeeding mum and medico thanking for raising awareness of health risks and stigma around breastfeeding.

Share icon

Comment highlighting breastfeeding stigma and the need for special rooms at airports for pumping breast milk.

Share icon

Skye discussing breastfeeding stigma and health risks while advocating for women’s rights and breastfeeding support.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text on a white background discussing public acceptance of breastfeeding and related stigma.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by user Nabila discussing discomfort with breastfeeding and stigma around women producing milk for babies.

Share icon

Comment by Alysha advocating breastfeeding and pumping, emphasizing the need for full praise and support.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT