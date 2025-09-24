Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Doctor Kicked Out For Pumping Breast Milk At Airport Exposes Health Risks Of Breastfeeding Stigma
Mother breastfeeding baby outdoors, highlighting breastfeeding stigma and health risks linked to pumping breast milk.
Social Issues, Society

Doctor Kicked Out For Pumping Breast Milk At Airport Exposes Health Risks Of Breastfeeding Stigma

Interview With Expert
abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 14
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

20

Open list comments

14

ADVERTISEMENT

The right of mothers to breastfeed in public has been legally protected in Australia for over 40 years. But for women like Dr. Elise Turner, that protection means little when staff still ask you to leave for quietly expressing milk under your shirt.

The Gold Coast-based women’s health GP, who specializes in fertility, pregnancy, menopause, and newborn care, made headlines after she posted a now-viral video accusing Virgin Australia of discrimination.

Highlights
  • Dr. Elise Turner spoke with Bored Panda after being asked to leave Virgin’s Melbourne lounge for discreetly pumping milk.
  • While Australian law protects breastfeeding, outdated stigma and the objectification of breasts continues to shame mothers.
  • Several studies show that breastfeeding has potentially life-changing benefits for both the mother and the baby.

Turner was traveling as a business-class passenger when she was told she would have to stop pumping or pay $100 to use a private meeting room. Otherwise, she’d need to move to a public toilet.

The incident left Turner furious, not just as a mother, but as a medical professional. Now, speaking exclusively with Bored Panda, she’s speaking out against the discrimination breastfeeding mothers face every day.

RELATED:

    A women’s health doctor went viral after a Virgin Australia staffer demanded she go to the bathroom to express milk

    Mother breastfeeding baby indoors, highlighting breastfeeding stigma and health risks linked to pumping breast milk at airports.

    Mother breastfeeding baby indoors, highlighting breastfeeding stigma and health risks linked to pumping breast milk at airports.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Unsplash/Getty

    In Australia, breastfeeding is a legally protected right under the S*x Discrimination Act of 1984, a fact Dr. Turner had to remind the Virgin Australia staffer during their confrontation to no avail. 

    “Laws can’t instantly rewrite culture,” the doctor said, lamenting that the Act has done little to  stop a gap between the law and the lived reality of many women from widening.

    “On paper, the right to breastfeed in public is crystal clear, and this includes expressing milk. But in reality, old-fashioned attitudes about modesty, shame, and the objectification of breasts still hang around.”

    Two professionals discussing health risks of breastfeeding stigma while reviewing information on a tablet at a workspace.

    Two professionals discussing health risks of breastfeeding stigma while reviewing information on a tablet at a workspace.

    Image credits: Dr Elise

    This latter point, Dr. Turner states, is at the crux of the issue.

    “We’ve been conditioned to see breasts as purely s*xual, so when someone sees a baby or an expression pump attached to one, they don’t know how to process it,” she explained.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “But the problem isn’t the mother—it’s society. If we can get comfortable with billboards selling bras or beer using cleavage, surely we can handle a baby having their lunch.”

    The doctor revealed that many of her patients have stopped breastfeeding earlier out of shame

    Airport lounge with modern seating and large windows, highlighting breastfeeding stigma and health risks awareness.

    Airport lounge with modern seating and large windows, highlighting breastfeeding stigma and health risks awareness.

    Image credits: Virgin Australia

    Even before she became a parent herself, Dr. Turner was keenly aware of the struggles mothers face when breastfeeding, with some going as far as to forego their health and the wellbeing of their children just to avoid the shame being placed upon them.

    “I’ve had women tell me they’ve been glared at, asked to cover up, or even told off by strangers. Some stop breastfeeding earlier than they wanted to, just to avoid that kind of confrontation. It’s outrageous,” the women’s health professional said.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mother breastfeeding baby outdoors, highlighting health risks of breastfeeding stigma and the challenges of pumping breast milk.

    Mother breastfeeding baby outdoors, highlighting health risks of breastfeeding stigma and the challenges of pumping breast milk.

    Image credits: Unsplash/Jordan González

    “These women are literally feeding their baby, yet they’re treated as if they’ve done something wrong. The irony is, the people who are offended are usually the ones making a scene, not the mums quietly nursing their babies.”

    Dr. Turner explained how, from a medical perspective, breastfeeding is one of the best things a mother can do for their babies, a fact supported by several studies.

    Breastfeeding has positive long-term consequences for both the baby and the mother

    Newborn peacefully sleeping with an adult hand gently resting on the head, highlighting breastfeeding stigma health risks.

    Newborn peacefully sleeping with an adult hand gently resting on the head, highlighting breastfeeding stigma health risks.

    Image credits: Unsplash/Getty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Breastfeeding is incredibly important, she added. Not only does it feed the child, but it offers substantial health benefits for both the baby and the mother.

    For the baby, it provides the ideal balance of fats, sugars, water, protein, and vitamins. It also protects it from several illnesses, such as asthma, diabetes, leukemia, and obesity.

    A significant body of research also indicates a positive association between breastfeeding and a child’s IQ.

    For instance, a 2015 meta-analysis of 17 studies, which included over 17,000 children, found that on average, breastfed children scored 3.5 points higher on intelligence tests.

    Smiling doctor in a black shirt raising awareness about breastfeeding stigma and health risks related to pumping breast milk at airport.

    Smiling doctor in a black shirt raising awareness about breastfeeding stigma and health risks related to pumping breast milk at airport.

    Image credits: Dr Elise

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For the mother, it supports their long-term health years down the road, lowering the risk of breast, ovarian, endometrial, and thyroid cancer. It also protects them from diabetes, osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, and high cholesterol.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Breastfeeding mothers also recover quicker from childbirth. This is due to the release of oxytocin, a hormone that helps the uterus contract after delivery.

    In other words, the stigma surrounding public breastfeeding puts the momentary comfort of a stranger above the long-term health of both the mother and the baby.

    Polls show global trend towards acceptance, but significant differences remain by country and culture

    Newborn breastfeeding, highlighting health risks and stigma faced during pumping breast milk in public spaces.

    Newborn breastfeeding, highlighting health risks and stigma faced during pumping breast milk in public spaces.

    Image credits: Unsplash/Hrant Khachatryan

    “If mothers feel judged or unwelcome in public, it can create enormous stress and even shorten how long they breastfeed,” Dr. Turner said. 

    “Supporting mothers to feed anywhere, anytime, is about giving babies the best start in life—and about letting parents actually leave the house once in a while.”

    An analysis of recent polls on public breastfeeding shows that there’s a global trend toward increased acceptance, but significant differences remain by country and culture.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the US, at least 30% of those interviewed in a 2021 poll expressed being unsure or outright against the practice.

    Baby bottles with nipples in soft focus, highlighting breastfeeding and breast milk pumping challenges.

    Baby bottles with nipples in soft focus, highlighting breastfeeding and breast milk pumping challenges.

    Image credits: Unsplash/Jaye Haych

    For them, Dr. Turner has a simple question:

    “Would you prepare your lunch in a public toilet? Do you expect bottle-fed babies to hide away in a bathroom too? Because that’s what you’re asking of breastfeeding mothers,” she said.

    “No parent should be made to feel they’re doing something wrong by feeding their child.

    I support mothers who prefer the option of privacy; it’s down to personal preference. But it should be the preference of the mother at her own choice, not because of societal expectation or fear of discrimination.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The first step, the doctor said, is letting mothers know they are welcome and safe

    Woman with two infants at home, highlighting health risks of breastfeeding stigma and challenges faced by mothers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman with two infants at home, highlighting health risks of breastfeeding stigma and challenges faced by mothers.

    Image credits: Instagram/dreliseturner

    While awareness on the importance of public breastfeeding has grown, Dr. Turner believes we still have a long way to go.

    “I’d love to see breastfeeding become so normalised that no one even blinks when a mother feeds or wears a pump in public—it’s just part of daily life.”

    She explained that, on a practical level, there should be more visible breastfeeding-friendly inclusive spaces, workplaces with clear policies, and signs that let mothers know that they are welcome.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by 10 News+ (@10newsplus)

    “At the end of the day, what mothers really want isn’t a special room. It’s to be able to feed their baby without feeling like they’ve committed a crime,” Dr. Turner said.

    “If we can celebrate the introduction of pets on planes, we can certainly celebrate a mum who is just trying to do her best.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Breastfeeding should be celebrated.” Netizens praised the doctor for voicing her concerns

    Comment praising breastfeeding commitment and addressing breastfeeding stigma and health risks publicly discussed by doctor.

    Comment praising breastfeeding commitment and addressing breastfeeding stigma and health risks publicly discussed by doctor.

    Comment from Megan highlighting the health risks of breastfeeding stigma and need to celebrate breastfeeding rights.

    Comment from Megan highlighting the health risks of breastfeeding stigma and need to celebrate breastfeeding rights.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Sammy discussing legal rules and discretion related to exposure levels amid breastfeeding stigma health risks.

    Comment by Sammy discussing legal rules and discretion related to exposure levels amid breastfeeding stigma health risks.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing strong support for breastfeeding and criticizing the stigma and unfair treatment of mothers pumping breast milk.

    Comment expressing strong support for breastfeeding and criticizing the stigma and unfair treatment of mothers pumping breast milk.

    Alt text: Sophie discussing health risks and stigma linked to breastfeeding and pumping breast milk in public settings

    Alt text: Sophie discussing health risks and stigma linked to breastfeeding and pumping breast milk in public settings

    Comment highlighting breastfeeding stigma as a female flight attendant asked a woman not to pump breast milk at airport.

    Comment highlighting breastfeeding stigma as a female flight attendant asked a woman not to pump breast milk at airport.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from breastfeeding mum and medico thanking for raising awareness of health risks and stigma around breastfeeding.

    Comment from breastfeeding mum and medico thanking for raising awareness of health risks and stigma around breastfeeding.

    Comment highlighting breastfeeding stigma and the need for special rooms at airports for pumping breast milk.

    Comment highlighting breastfeeding stigma and the need for special rooms at airports for pumping breast milk.

    Skye discussing breastfeeding stigma and health risks while advocating for women’s rights and breastfeeding support.

    Skye discussing breastfeeding stigma and health risks while advocating for women’s rights and breastfeeding support.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text on a white background discussing public acceptance of breastfeeding and related stigma.

    Comment text on a white background discussing public acceptance of breastfeeding and related stigma.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by user Nabila discussing discomfort with breastfeeding and stigma around women producing milk for babies.

    Comment by user Nabila discussing discomfort with breastfeeding and stigma around women producing milk for babies.

    Comment by Alysha advocating breastfeeding and pumping, emphasizing the need for full praise and support.

    Comment by Alysha advocating breastfeeding and pumping, emphasizing the need for full praise and support.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    20

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    14
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    20

    Open list comments

    14

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mysonhatesclowns avatar
    Antoinette the Red
    Antoinette the Red
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To the breastfeeding mommies, if someone has a problem with you feeding your child in public, tell them to try and eat their next meal in a public restroom. The ambiance is to die for.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes! (Also 100% surprised that BP didn't censor any of the breasts of the ladies! They usually would have?)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is nothing sexual about breastfeeding and/or pumping. You see women in the Arab countries is full hajibs breastfeeding for heavens sake!

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    gregorygarcia avatar
    Grumpy old man
    Grumpy old man
    Community Member
    4 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Catholics breast feed in public without hijabs thank you. Nothing s**y about walking in on an aunt or even my sister feeding.

    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    mysonhatesclowns avatar
    Antoinette the Red
    Antoinette the Red
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To the breastfeeding mommies, if someone has a problem with you feeding your child in public, tell them to try and eat their next meal in a public restroom. The ambiance is to die for.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes! (Also 100% surprised that BP didn't censor any of the breasts of the ladies! They usually would have?)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is nothing sexual about breastfeeding and/or pumping. You see women in the Arab countries is full hajibs breastfeeding for heavens sake!

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    gregorygarcia avatar
    Grumpy old man
    Grumpy old man
    Community Member
    4 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Catholics breast feed in public without hijabs thank you. Nothing s**y about walking in on an aunt or even my sister feeding.

    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Parenting
    Homepage
    Trending
    Parenting
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Parenting Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT