Doctor Furious After Virgin Australia Staff Kicked Her Out Of Lounge For Pumping Breast Milk

Dr. Elise Turner, a Gold Coast-based women’s health GP and mother, has gone public with scathing criticism of Virgin Australia after she was asked to leave the airline’s Melbourne business lounge for quietly pumping breast milk.

The incident took place at the Melbourne Airport lounge on a day Dr. Turner was traveling as a business class passenger.

Highlights Dr. Elise Turner said she was told to leave the Virgin Australia lounge for pumping breast milk.

The airline apologized, admitting the incident “fell short” of its customer service standards.

Advocates stress breastfeeding and pumping are legally protected under Australian law.

The doctor, who has spent over a decade specializing in antenatal care, menopause, and child health, said she was discreetly using a breast pump underneath her shirt when a lounge staffer approached her and told her to stop.

An Australian doctor went viral after expressing outrage over being asked to leave an airline lounge for pumping breast milk

Airport lounge seating with Virgin Australia planes outside, related to doctor furious after being asked to leave lounge.

Image credits: Virgin Australia

“I am beyond furious right now,” she said in a self-recorded video.

“I have been told that I cannot sit here, in the Virgin lounge, as a paying business class ticket holder, to express breastmilk that sits under my shirt.”

Dr. Turner detailed how the lounge service manager claimed that, because the space was a private business lounge, she would have to move to either a public toilet or pay $100 to use a meeting room if she wanted to continue pumping.

“I asked her if she prepares her dinner in a public bathroom or toilet,” Dr. Turner replied, “and she didn’t have an answer.”

The staff ordered her to leave despite Australia’s legislation protecting the right of mothers to breastfeed since 1984

Doctor upset in Virgin Australia lounge after being asked to leave for pumping breast milk.

Image credits: Instagram/dreliseturner

She said the staffer further explained her actions were making other people uncomfortable, and physically placed a hand on Dr. Turner’s arm while asking her to leave.

“She then told me that I was making her uncomfortable, I was making other people uncomfortable, and that she was required now to ask me to leave the lounge,” the doctor recounted in an interview with local media.

“Those were the first words out of her mouth: ‘You can’t do that here.’”

The situation escalated after Dr. Turner informed the staff that her right to breastfeed was protected under the S*x Discrimination Act 1984.

The legislation makes it unlawful to discriminate against someone not only for breastfeeding, but also for feeding a child milk by any other means

Virgin Australia lounge interior with flight attendant walking, related to doctor furious over pumping breast milk incident.

Image credits: Virgin Australia

The document explicitly protects breastfeeding and expressing milk, while at the same time, it includes the act of feeding a child breast milk. This means that no matter how the milk is delivered, the protection still applies.

The act also makes it unlawful to discriminate against a woman on the grounds of breastfeeding in areas such as employment, education, public spaces, accommodation, clubs, and federal programs.

Virgin Australia is facing allegations that a Virgin Lounge staff member removed a lactating mother who was discreetly breast pumping because she was “making people uncomfortable.” Dr Elise Turner, a women’s health GP and antenatal specialist and a mother of twins, was… pic.twitter.com/UOlhtomSqu — 10 News (@10NewsAU) September 16, 2025

In other words, being asked to leave a public space due to breastfeeding is considered unlawful in Australia.

“This is just disgusting in 2025,” Dr. Turner said. “This is the kind of treatment lactating mothers have to deal with.”

The airline issued a statement, revealing that they had reached out to Dr. Turner directly to apologize

Woman with tired expression holding two babies, highlighting doctor furious after Virgin Australia staff issue with pumping breast milk.

Image credits: Instagram/dreliseturner

Virgin Australia has since issued a statement acknowledging the incident and offered a formal apology.

“We are sorry for the way this situation was handled,” the airline said.

“It fell short of the high standards of care and customer service our team strives to deliver. We have reached out to our guest today to apologise directly.”

Still, advocates say that apologies are not enough.

Woman smiling in colorful dress sitting indoors, related to doctor furious after Virgin Australia staff incident breastfeeding pump.

Image credits: Instagram/dreliseturner

Emily Carrolan, manager of Breastfeeding Friendly Australia, weighed in on the incident.

“Mothers should never be made to feel unwelcome or excluded,” Carrolan said. “A paying customer, who is entitled to access this service, legally cannot be excluded or told to leave because she is breastfeeding or expressing.”

Online, people debated over the appropriateness of breastfeeding in public, regardless of what Australia’s legislation states

Virgin Australia planes parked on runway, related to doctor furious after Virgin Australia staff removed her from lounge.

Image credits: Virgin Australia

Despite the arguments presented by both the doctor and other advocates, online reactions have been divided.

Some commenters took issue with Dr. Turner’s decision to pump in a public setting, arguing that lactating mothers should exercise more discretion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Elise Turner (Women’s Health) (@dreliseturner)

“I’m a mum of 2 and would never breastfeed in public or breast pump in public,” one user wrote.

“Everyone has proper places and rooms for this to take place. Why would you want to do it in front of everyone?”

“Show some self-respect and just go to the bathroom, no big deal,” another added.

Smiling woman doctor in black top discusses being kicked out of Virgin Australia lounge for pumping breast milk.

Image credits: Instagram/dreliseturner

However, others came to Dr. Turner’s defense, citing the lack of available or adequate facilities in the lounge.

“To everyone commenting saying to use the parents room. The Virgin lounge in Melbourne doesn’t have a parents lounge or parents room,” one user clarified.

“Furthermore, parents’ rooms are not always available, not always clean, and not always a safe space. I’ve seen plenty of staff using these rooms to heat up their lunch.”

“Ultimately this is a simple matter,” a user added. “Breastfeeding and pumping are protected by law.”



Bored Panda reached out to Dr. Turner for comment.

Netizens congratulated the doctor for speaking out

Comment praising women standing up for themselves after Virgin Australia staff kicked doctor out of lounge for pumping breast milk.

Comment discussing lack of a quiet space for breast pumping at Melbourne airport after incident with Virgin Australia lounge.

Doctor furious after Virgin Australia staff remove her from lounge for pumping breast milk during travel.

Text post by Isabel Nava expressing frustration about Virgin cruise, relevant to doctor furious after Virgin Australia staff incident.

Comment text from user Cherley Broadley questioning availability of parent’s and baby’s lounge in response to incident with Virgin Australia staff

Comment from woman about breastfeeding discomfort in public, related to doctor furious after Virgin Australia staff incident.

Alt text: Comment discussing controversy over Virgin Australia staff kicking doctor out of lounge for pumping breast milk

Text post reading Someone’s about to lose their job, expressing anger over Virgin Australia staff removing a doctor pumping breast milk.

Comment by user Dee expressing support for a doctor kicked out of Virgin Australia lounge while pumping breast milk.

Commenter Katelyn expressing frustration about respect and discomfort related to Virgin Australia lounge incident and breastfeeding.

Comment reading im proud of you for speaking up by user Nel on a plain white background.

Caterina Agostino expressing views on public breast pumping amid doctor furious after Virgin Australia staff incident.

Doctor angry after Virgin Australia staff remove her from lounge while pumping breast milk, highlighting discrimination concerns.

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing the judgment of breastfeeding and pumping breast milk in public spaces.

Comment discussing Virgin Australia staff asking a lactating woman to use the toilet for breast pumping at Melbourne airport.

