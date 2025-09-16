Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Doctor Furious After Virgin Australia Staff Kicked Her Out Of Lounge For Pumping Breast Milk
Doctor furious after Virgin Australia staff eject her from airport lounge while pumping breast milk.
Lifestyle, Parenting

Doctor Furious After Virgin Australia Staff Kicked Her Out Of Lounge For Pumping Breast Milk

Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Dr. Elise Turner, a Gold Coast-based women’s health GP and mother, has gone public with scathing criticism of Virgin Australia after she was asked to leave the airline’s Melbourne business lounge for quietly pumping breast milk.

The incident took place at the Melbourne Airport lounge on a day Dr. Turner was traveling as a business class passenger. 

Highlights
  • Dr. Elise Turner said she was told to leave the Virgin Australia lounge for pumping breast milk.
  • The airline apologized, admitting the incident “fell short” of its customer service standards.
  • Advocates stress breastfeeding and pumping are legally protected under Australian law.

The doctor, who has spent over a decade specializing in antenatal care, menopause, and child health, said she was discreetly using a breast pump underneath her shirt when a lounge staffer approached her and told her to stop.

    An Australian doctor went viral after expressing outrage over being asked to leave an airline lounge for pumping breast milk

    Airport lounge seating with Virgin Australia planes outside, related to doctor furious after being asked to leave lounge.

    Airport lounge seating with Virgin Australia planes outside, related to doctor furious after being asked to leave lounge.

    Image credits: Virgin Australia

    “I am beyond furious right now,” she said in a self-recorded video. 

    “I have been told that I cannot sit here, in the Virgin lounge, as a paying business class ticket holder, to express breastmilk that sits under my shirt.”

    Dr. Turner detailed how the lounge service manager claimed that, because the space was a private business lounge, she would have to move to either a public toilet or pay $100 to use a meeting room if she wanted to continue pumping.

    “I asked her if she prepares her dinner in a public bathroom or toilet,” Dr. Turner replied, “and she didn’t have an answer.”

    The staff ordered her to leave despite Australia’s legislation protecting the right of mothers to breastfeed since 1984

    Doctor upset in Virgin Australia lounge after being asked to leave for pumping breast milk.

    Doctor upset in Virgin Australia lounge after being asked to leave for pumping breast milk.

    Image credits: Instagram/dreliseturner

    She said the staffer further explained her actions were making other people uncomfortable, and physically placed a hand on Dr. Turner’s arm while asking her to leave.

    “She then told me that I was making her uncomfortable, I was making other people uncomfortable, and that she was required now to ask me to leave the lounge,” the doctor recounted in an interview with local media. 

    “Those were the first words out of her mouth: ‘You can’t do that here.’”

    The situation escalated after Dr. Turner informed the staff that her right to breastfeed was protected under the S*x Discrimination Act 1984.

    The legislation makes it unlawful to discriminate against someone not only for breastfeeding, but also for feeding a child milk by any other means

    Virgin Australia lounge interior with flight attendant walking, related to doctor furious over pumping breast milk incident.

    Virgin Australia lounge interior with flight attendant walking, related to doctor furious over pumping breast milk incident.

    Image credits: Virgin Australia

    The document explicitly protects breastfeeding and expressing milk, while at the same time, it includes the act of feeding a child breast milk. This means that no matter how the milk is delivered, the protection still applies.

    The act also makes it unlawful to discriminate against a woman on the grounds of breastfeeding in areas such as employment, education, public spaces, accommodation, clubs, and federal programs.

    In other words, being asked to leave a public space due to breastfeeding is considered unlawful in Australia.

    “This is just disgusting in 2025,” Dr. Turner said. “This is the kind of treatment lactating mothers have to deal with.”

    The airline issued a statement, revealing that they had reached out to Dr. Turner directly to apologize

    Woman with tired expression holding two babies, highlighting doctor furious after Virgin Australia staff issue with pumping breast milk.

    Woman with tired expression holding two babies, highlighting doctor furious after Virgin Australia staff issue with pumping breast milk.

    Image credits: Instagram/dreliseturner

    Virgin Australia has since issued a statement acknowledging the incident and offered a formal apology.

    “We are sorry for the way this situation was handled,” the airline said. 

    “It fell short of the high standards of care and customer service our team strives to deliver. We have reached out to our guest today to apologise directly.”

    Still, advocates say that apologies are not enough.

    Woman smiling in colorful dress sitting indoors, related to doctor furious after Virgin Australia staff incident breastfeeding pump.

    Woman smiling in colorful dress sitting indoors, related to doctor furious after Virgin Australia staff incident breastfeeding pump.

    Image credits: Instagram/dreliseturner

    Emily Carrolan, manager of Breastfeeding Friendly Australia, weighed in on the incident.

    “Mothers should never be made to feel unwelcome or excluded,” Carrolan said. “A paying customer, who is entitled to access this service, legally cannot be excluded or told to leave because she is breastfeeding or expressing.”

    Online, people debated over the appropriateness of breastfeeding in public, regardless of what Australia’s legislation states

    Virgin Australia planes parked on runway, related to doctor furious after Virgin Australia staff removed her from lounge.

    Virgin Australia planes parked on runway, related to doctor furious after Virgin Australia staff removed her from lounge.

    Image credits: Virgin Australia

    Despite the arguments presented by both the doctor and other advocates, online reactions have been divided.

    Some commenters took issue with Dr. Turner’s decision to pump in a public setting, arguing that lactating mothers should exercise more discretion.

    “I’m a mum of 2 and would never breastfeed in public or breast pump in public,” one user wrote. 

    “Everyone has proper places and rooms for this to take place. Why would you want to do it in front of everyone?”

    “Show some self-respect and just go to the bathroom, no big deal,” another added.

    Smiling woman doctor in black top discusses being kicked out of Virgin Australia lounge for pumping breast milk.

    Smiling woman doctor in black top discusses being kicked out of Virgin Australia lounge for pumping breast milk.

    Image credits: Instagram/dreliseturner

    However, others came to Dr. Turner’s defense, citing the lack of available or adequate facilities in the lounge.

    “To everyone commenting saying to use the parents room. The Virgin lounge in Melbourne doesn’t have a parents lounge or parents room,” one user clarified. 

    “Furthermore, parents’ rooms are not always available, not always clean, and not always a safe space. I’ve seen plenty of staff using these rooms to heat up their lunch.”

    “Ultimately this is a simple matter,” a user added. “Breastfeeding and pumping are protected by law.”

    Bored Panda reached out to Dr. Turner for comment.

    Netizens congratulated the doctor for speaking out

    Comment praising women standing up for themselves after Virgin Australia staff kicked doctor out of lounge for pumping breast milk.

    Comment praising women standing up for themselves after Virgin Australia staff kicked doctor out of lounge for pumping breast milk.

    Comment discussing lack of a quiet space for breast pumping at Melbourne airport after incident with Virgin Australia lounge.

    Comment discussing lack of a quiet space for breast pumping at Melbourne airport after incident with Virgin Australia lounge.

    Doctor furious after Virgin Australia staff remove her from lounge for pumping breast milk during travel.

    Doctor furious after Virgin Australia staff remove her from lounge for pumping breast milk during travel.

    Text post by Isabel Nava expressing frustration about Virgin cruise, relevant to doctor furious after Virgin Australia staff incident.

    Text post by Isabel Nava expressing frustration about Virgin cruise, relevant to doctor furious after Virgin Australia staff incident.

    Comment text from user Cherley Broadley questioning availability of parent’s and baby’s lounge in response to incident with Virgin Australia staff

    Comment text from user Cherley Broadley questioning availability of parent’s and baby’s lounge in response to incident with Virgin Australia staff

    Comment from woman about breastfeeding discomfort in public, related to doctor furious after Virgin Australia staff incident.

    Comment from woman about breastfeeding discomfort in public, related to doctor furious after Virgin Australia staff incident.

    Alt text: Comment discussing controversy over Virgin Australia staff kicking doctor out of lounge for pumping breast milk

    Alt text: Comment discussing controversy over Virgin Australia staff kicking doctor out of lounge for pumping breast milk

    Text post reading Someone’s about to lose their job, expressing anger over Virgin Australia staff removing a doctor pumping breast milk.

    Text post reading Someone’s about to lose their job, expressing anger over Virgin Australia staff removing a doctor pumping breast milk.

    Comment by user Dee expressing support for a doctor kicked out of Virgin Australia lounge while pumping breast milk.

    Comment by user Dee expressing support for a doctor kicked out of Virgin Australia lounge while pumping breast milk.

    Commenter Katelyn expressing frustration about respect and discomfort related to Virgin Australia lounge incident and breastfeeding.

    Commenter Katelyn expressing frustration about respect and discomfort related to Virgin Australia lounge incident and breastfeeding.

    Comment reading im proud of you for speaking up by user Nel on a plain white background.

    Comment reading im proud of you for speaking up by user Nel on a plain white background.

    Caterina Agostino expressing views on public breast pumping amid doctor furious after Virgin Australia staff incident.

    Caterina Agostino expressing views on public breast pumping amid doctor furious after Virgin Australia staff incident.

    Doctor angry after Virgin Australia staff remove her from lounge while pumping breast milk, highlighting discrimination concerns.

    Doctor angry after Virgin Australia staff remove her from lounge while pumping breast milk, highlighting discrimination concerns.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing the judgment of breastfeeding and pumping breast milk in public spaces.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing the judgment of breastfeeding and pumping breast milk in public spaces.

    Comment discussing Virgin Australia staff asking a lactating woman to use the toilet for breast pumping at Melbourne airport.

    Comment discussing Virgin Australia staff asking a lactating woman to use the toilet for breast pumping at Melbourne airport.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago

    I'm sorry this poor doctor has had to go through this experience, but it wonderfully highlights the fact that women in Australia have had this legal right for 40 years. Hopefully it will encourage more women to breastfeed and pump in public spaces. And in addition, get companies to train their staff in the legal requirements.

