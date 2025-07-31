Breastfeeding Broke Me, But Hearing Other Mums’ Stories Helped Me Heal So I Photographed It (6 Pics)

I realised I wasn’t the only one who had cried while feeding. I wasn’t the only one who had felt like my body was broken, or who had secretly thought about giving up. I wasn’t the only one who had carried a hidden weight of guilt and shame.

So I started to listen more. And then, I started to document it with a personal project on breastfeeding.

Each session became more than a photoshoot. It became a conversation. Some mums breastfed for years. Others tried once and stopped. Some pumped for months. Some stopped because of pain, some never really started. All of them felt something powerful and many had never told anyone how deeply it had affected them.

I wanted to give those stories a place to live.

I created Milk Tales: A Journey of Motherhood and Breastfeeding to honour those voices. The book is a collection of real stories told through portraits and reflections, raw, joyful, tearful, quiet, fierce.

It’s not a guide. There’s no advice. No right or wrong. Just truth, stories, experiences.