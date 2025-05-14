Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Netizens Slam Mom For Publicly Breastfeeding Her Kid At A Restaurant: “Cover Up”
Close-up of a woman with long eyelashes and wavy hair, related to netizens' reactions on public breastfeeding.
News, US

Netizens Slam Mom For Publicly Breastfeeding Her Kid At A Restaurant: “Cover Up”

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

A mother has sparked widespread debate after a video of her breastfeeding openly at a restaurant went viral on social media. 

Captured on Mother’s Day and shared by the X account Liberacrat, the footage shows the unidentified woman nursing her seemingly two-year-old son while seated at a long table with other diners, unfazed as she continues ordering from a waitress mid-feed.

Highlights
  • A video of a mother breastfeeding her 2-year-old son openly in a restaurant went viral.
  • Many criticized the mother for not covering up, the child's age, the restaurant setting, and her perceived attitude.
  • Some viewers accused the mother of seeking attention to portray herself as oppressed.
  • Breastfeeding in public is legal in all 50 US states.

The video, which quickly racked up thousands of views, drew a wave of mostly critical reactions, with most viewers taking issue with the lady’s refusal to cover up, the age of the boy, the setting, and what they considered an “entitled” attitude by the mother.

RELATED:

    A mother was slammed as having “no manners” after breastfeeding her seemingly 2YO son in a restaurant

    Close-up of a woman with long curly hair and makeup, representing a mom involved in public breastfeeding controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: braidsandbooking

    “Of course breastfeeding in public is fine but does everyone have to see? No. To me this is a private moment between you and your child,” one user wrote, echoing the prevailing opinion online that she should have at least used a blanket.

    Mother breastfeeding her child at a restaurant while netizens criticize her for not covering up in public.

    Image credits: braidsandbooking

    Beyond the debate on modesty and societal expectations, more observant netizens pointed out how the video appeared to have been recorded with the express purpose of generating buzz online.

    Some viewers went as far as to theorize that the mother was allegedly trying to elicit outrage to then later paint herself as a victim of oppression.

    “This woman was likely looking for the exact attention that she got,” a commenter speculated. “She wanted to make a spectacle of herself and get people talking about her.”

    Woman breastfeeding her child at a restaurant while netizens criticize public breastfeeding and demand cover up.

    Image credits: braidsandbooking

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Less savory comments were quick to connect her attitude with her race and supposed socioeconomic background.

    “I could’ve guessed what she was going to look like before reading. Typical,” a netizen wrote. “Yeah, I automatically knew the demographic of the person that was doing this,” another replied.

    Breastfeeding in public and private establishments is legal in all 50 of the United States

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by @braidsandbooking

    Regardless of motivation, many defended the mother’s right to feed her child regardless of setting, age, or expected manners.

    “If you’re upset about a mother breastfeeding her child, then you might have some issues you’re going through,” a user argued. “This is natural, and as long as she’s not flaunting herself, this is perfectly fine.”

    Woman breastfeeding her child in a restaurant setting while netizens react to public breastfeeding and cover up requests.

    Image credits: braidsandbooking

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some news outlets wrongly pointed to the 2019’s Fairness for Breastfeeding Mothers Act as a law safeguarding the right of mothers to breastfeed their children in both public and private spaces in any way or form they so desire.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Contrary to popular belief, what the law actually mandates is for “certain public buildings that are open to the public and contain a public restroom provide a lactation room, other than a bathroom, that is hygienic and is available for use by members of the public to express milk.”

    Woman breastfeeding her child, addressing netizens, highlighting the controversy of publicly breastfeeding at a restaurant.

    Image credits: braidsandbooking

    The law that actually protects the rights of mothers to breastfeed in public and private is contained within the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), which specifies that all 50 states in the country consider it illegal to ask someone to leave an area because they are breastfeeding.

    Most netizens agreed that while breastfeeding in public is acceptable, it should be done discreetly

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by @braidsandbooking

    Some viewers also took issue with the child’s age. However, according to the World Health Organization, breastfeeding is recommended for children up to two years and even beyond if appropriate complementary foods are added to their diet.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    More importantly, according to a report by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, “the longer an infant is breastfed, the greater the protection from certain illnesses and long-term diseases.”

    The same report outlines the several benefits breastfeeding has for mothers, which experience reduced risk of ovarian cancer, diabetes, and better blood pressure levels.

    The act also promotes bonding with the baby, reduces the risk of postpartum depression and helps mothers return to their pre-pregnancy weight.

    Woman with tattoos wearing heart necklace and black top outside in parking lot, related to public breastfeeding controversy.

    Image credits: braidsandbooking

    Beyond more inflammatory comments, the prevailing sentiment among commenters appeared to be in agreement with the notion that public breastfeeding is completely acceptable—provided it’s done discreetly.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We always see worse—but agreed, she should’ve used a blanket,” one comment read. “I fear she knew what she was doing and was trying to get a rise out of people and views at the same time.”

    “Mind your business.” Netizens continued to debate the appropriateness of breastfeeding a child without a cover

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing public breastfeeding in a restaurant, emphasizing modesty and covering up during breastfeeding.

    Image credits: andy_buksterlin

    Tweet by Martha Bueno responding to netizens slamming mom for publicly breastfeeding her kid at a restaurant.

    Image credits: BuenoForMiami

    Tweet criticizing public breastfeeding, sparking netizens' reactions on breastfeeding kids in restaurants and opinions to cover up.

    Image credits: LorrieAnn25

    Tweet screenshot showing user commenting on breastfeeding mom with netizens' reactions and controversy about covering up in public.

    Image credits: 1MacroStrategy1

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet response about public breastfeeding at a restaurant sparking netizens’ reactions and calls to cover up.

    Image credits: HamraTime

    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing a mom for public breastfeeding at a restaurant, telling her to cover up.

    Image credits: idonthaveshoeso

    Screenshot of a social media post defending public breastfeeding amid criticism, emphasizing it as natural and normal.

    Image credits: JasnaEkat

    Twitter user AlphaFoX commenting on adult man nursing in a viral post about public breastfeeding controversy.

    Image credits: Alphafox78

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Forrest Skinner supporting breastfeeding, stating personal experience and promoting diversity amid public breastfeeding debate.

    Image credits: Foreskins4Sale

    Tweet by Jessamy Robblee-Haehn urging netizens to respect women and stop criticizing public breastfeeding in restaurants.

    Image credits: JessamyRoyalH

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply commenting on a mom breastfeeding her kid at a restaurant, sparking netizens' reactions.

    Image credits: Theguy000353533

    Tweet from The Facts Dude discussing public breastfeeding at a restaurant and opinions about covering up the baby.

    Image credits: The_Facts_Dude

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    4

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    minirett avatar
    Miss Tinker
    Miss Tinker
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m more concerned about those nails - he’ll lose an eye!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stewart Francis: I stopped breastfeeding at 5. How was your day? More seriously...this is not in any way sexual, and people simply shouldn't look if they don't like it. If she's filming herself (or getting a friend to film her) doing it, that's a different matter.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This chick is looking for attention just plopping her b***s out for the world to see. That kid is to freaking old to be nursing. If he has a medical problem and absolutely needs her milk she can use a pump and give it to him in a sippy cup. I never nursed my kids in front of anybody except my husband. If I had to go somewhere I would pump before I left if ii wasn't time for either of them to be fed. I would take a bottle of my milk or water and formula powder to mix if needed. I have never agreed with nursing in public, you either plan ahead or cover up if you have to do it.

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Breasts were created to feed children. Men turned the breasts in an object of desire and now people are expected to "cover up". Biologically, humans babies are designed to be breastfed for around 3 to 7 years. So now you LET HER nurse her kid !!!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    minirett avatar
    Miss Tinker
    Miss Tinker
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m more concerned about those nails - he’ll lose an eye!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Stewart Francis: I stopped breastfeeding at 5. How was your day? More seriously...this is not in any way sexual, and people simply shouldn't look if they don't like it. If she's filming herself (or getting a friend to film her) doing it, that's a different matter.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This chick is looking for attention just plopping her b***s out for the world to see. That kid is to freaking old to be nursing. If he has a medical problem and absolutely needs her milk she can use a pump and give it to him in a sippy cup. I never nursed my kids in front of anybody except my husband. If I had to go somewhere I would pump before I left if ii wasn't time for either of them to be fed. I would take a bottle of my milk or water and formula powder to mix if needed. I have never agreed with nursing in public, you either plan ahead or cover up if you have to do it.

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Breasts were created to feed children. Men turned the breasts in an object of desire and now people are expected to "cover up". Biologically, humans babies are designed to be breastfed for around 3 to 7 years. So now you LET HER nurse her kid !!!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda