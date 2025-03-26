Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“AITA For Breastfeeding My Son Around My Father-In-Law Despite Him Getting Upset?”
Family, Relationships

“AITA For Breastfeeding My Son Around My Father-In-Law Despite Him Getting Upset?”

UNICEF reports that rates of breastfeeding are increasing around the world as women gain more protection and support. This is great news since breast milk is a safe, natural, nutritious, and sustainable food for babies that helps them grow healthy and strong. However, the act of nursing, especially in public, is still frowned upon by some people who see the exposure of women’s skin as inappropriate.

Unfortunately, the in-laws of this new mom fall into this category and often make her feel uncomfortable about breastfeeding. But recently they overstepped all boundaries by forcing her to nurse in private in her own home.

    Breastfeeding, especially in public, is still frowned upon by some people

    Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

    What this new mom didn’t expect is that she would get the same treatment in her own home

    Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: CompleteEnthusiasm28

    Women experience many difficult challenges while breastfeeding

    Many women find breastfeeding an enjoyable and bonding experience. However, they also experience challenges that can make it difficult, like the baby not latching properly, having sore or cracked nipples, low milk supply, too much milk, painful breasts, infections, and blocked milk ducts. Combined with hormonal fluctuations, all of these difficulties can exhaust the nursing parents, making them experience negative emotions, such as frustration, shame, resentment, and so on.

    “Most women I hear from don’t anticipate problems with breastfeeding or their milk supply,” said Karen Anderson, a social worker at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns. “So, when they do, they end up having feelings of shame and think they’re failing at something that is perceived as easy and instinctual.”

    Some women go through even more complex breastfeeding challenges, like breastfeeding aversion. Those who experience it can feel negative emotions and physical responses during nursing. This can span from irritability and frustration to rage, disgust, intrusive thoughts, unpleasant skin sensations, and an urgent need to remove the baby from their chest. 

    So imagine that on top of all of this, they have to deal with people who tell them that breastfeeding in front of others is inappropriate or distracting. These negative reactions from those around them can fuel the shame and other negative emotions they might already be feeling and make them even less confident in their ability to breastfeed. However, it shouldn’t be like that—nursing is something that all women should feel comfortable and proud of doing, as they’re simply providing their children with the nutrients they need to survive. 

    “We urgently need the public to reframe their view of breastfeeding, so that it is understood as nutrition for babies”

    “We urgently need the public to reframe their view of breastfeeding, so that it is understood as nutrition for babies, rather than a political or sexualised act by their parents,” agreed Dr. Aimee Grant of Swansea University’s Center for Lactation. “This means that the public should not stare, tut or make negative comments about breastfeeding babies.”

    The question that follows this is how can we achieve this? International board-certified lactation consultant Leigh Anne O’Connor, in a previous interview with Bored Panda, suggested normalizing breastfeeding by giving up special places for parents to secretly feed their babies. 

    “Educate all healthcare workers about breastfeeding. Have breastfed curriculum in high schools. Require ALL healthcare workers to be educated about breastfeeding. Stop using bottles as the image for feeding babies. Stop the marketing of formula, especially in low-income areas. Hospitals should not be giving away formula,” she urged. 

    However, if someone shares their opinions on breastfeeding, the woman has every right to share theirs, says Emily Guarnotta, PsyD, a clinical psychologist. By responding with something like this, “I understand my breastfeeding is uncomfortable for you, however, I’m taking care of my child and you’re welcome to look away.”

    “It is always helpful to have a supportive person with you. Or to be with other breastfeeding parents—there is strength in numbers,” adds O’Connor.

    Most readers sided with the new mom

    While some thought she was in the wrong

    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    jlkooiker avatar
    lenka
    lenka
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If they are uncomfortable tell them they are welcome to come back in 12 months after you wean.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    legrande375 avatar
    Pieter LeGrande
    Pieter LeGrande
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If they are embarrassed, then perhaps they should be the ones excusing themselves.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
