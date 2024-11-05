ADVERTISEMENT

“Shoes on or off?”, you might wonder stepping into someone’s house. Well, it depends on where that house is located: if it’s somewhere in the US, for instance, walking inside with outside shoes might not be that big of a deal, but doing that in Japan is likely to be frowned upon.

This is just one example of how the same situation might be viewed very differently in different locations; and there sure are many more. Members of the ‘Ask Reddit’ community recently discussed such situations, after one of them asked netizens what is considered a taboo in their country but absolutely fine elsewhere. If you’re eager to learn something that might be good to remember when visiting one country or another, scroll down to find redditors’ answers on the list below, and feel free to share what are some things considered taboo in your own country in the comments.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

47 Things That Are Taboo In Some Countries, Yet Confuse The Rest Of The World Not offering a cup of tea to anyone entering the home including servicemen.
In the UK not doing so is punishable by death.

Captain_Parsley , Ahmed Aqtai Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#2

47 Things That Are Taboo In Some Countries, Yet Confuse The Rest Of The World Lobbying. We call it corruption or bribes in Iceland.

fridgehawk , Mikhail Nilov Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

47 Things That Are Taboo In Some Countries, Yet Confuse The Rest Of The World Mowing your lawn or other noisy activities on a Sunday.

OctoMatter , Magic K Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#4

47 Things That Are Taboo In Some Countries, Yet Confuse The Rest Of The World Celebrating your birthday before its actually your birthday.

halbesbrot , Adrianna CA Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#5

47 Things That Are Taboo In Some Countries, Yet Confuse The Rest Of The World Being a bubbly positive person in eastern europe = you're crazy and delusional and lots of red flags

being not bubbly positive person in USA = something is wrong with him avoid him.

Jazzlike-Society5358 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

47 Things That Are Taboo In Some Countries, Yet Confuse The Rest Of The World In Alaska you can be put in a phone registry to go and pick up a road kill moose off the side of the road. This is considered a super lucky phone call as even the worst road kill moose has 100’s of pounds of good meat. Everyone is normally stoked for you if you get this call also and if during the day time people will normally honk and cheer driving past you getting the dead moose. I never realized the weirdness of all of this till explaining the excitement of road kill moose to some friends in San Diego. .

Next_Emphasis_9424 , hitbug Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

47 Things That Are Taboo In Some Countries, Yet Confuse The Rest Of The World I just went to Germany for the first time (I’m from the US). My colleague (from Germany) went to grab me a glass for my beer and I said that I could just drink it from the bottle, and you could almost hear a pin drop when about 10 Germans spun around to stare at me. One of them said “….. wafflekween, that’s a WHEAT beer. It must be drank out of a glass!”.

wafflekween , Darlene Alderson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#8

47 Things That Are Taboo In Some Countries, Yet Confuse The Rest Of The World Waltzing in someone's home wearing shoes.

Frick-It_Ralf , Erik Mclean Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

47 Things That Are Taboo In Some Countries, Yet Confuse The Rest Of The World Universal healthcare

asfacadabra , Kaboompics.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#10

47 Things That Are Taboo In Some Countries, Yet Confuse The Rest Of The World Talking to a stranger on public transport.

Moist_Haggis , Cleyton Ewerton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#11

47 Things That Are Taboo In Some Countries, Yet Confuse The Rest Of The World Any kind of physical punishment for children. Maybe not exactly a taboo, rather downright illegal, but it’s shocking how normalised using physical punishment is in so many parts of the world.

digl3tt , Yan Krukau Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#12

47 Things That Are Taboo In Some Countries, Yet Confuse The Rest Of The World Foraging or even walking through private land (“safe passage”) -

In many countries foraging on private property is quite acceptable if you are only taking small amounts, as well as safe passage (hiking through private property but not staying there).

But in the USA, even WALKING onto someone’s personal property without express permission can get you shot. And taking something?? Omfg you have a death wish.

Foraging isn’t permitted on most public lands either. “Take nothing, leave nothing,” is the rule.

Every European person I have told this to is stunned.

Remarkable-Escape267 , www.pexels.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#13

Stashing weapons and other military items under hospitals and residences.

SpiritualDish8329 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

47 Things That Are Taboo In Some Countries, Yet Confuse The Rest Of The World Men who are friends or family casually holding hands in public. It'll never happen here.


I notice it's very common in the Middle East India, and Egypt. It's a safety thing as I understand and how to get across insane streets.

Spiritual_Lemonade , Chris F Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

47 Things That Are Taboo In Some Countries, Yet Confuse The Rest Of The World USA: eating horse meat. Apparently this is relatively common in France or Italy, but would be greeted by horror over here.

Ulfhethinn09 , Pixabay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#16

47 Things That Are Taboo In Some Countries, Yet Confuse The Rest Of The World Sitting on a desk or table. In Maori culture it's insulting to plonk your a**e on a surface where food might be prepared.

TooOldToBePunk , Pavel Danilyuk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

47 Things That Are Taboo In Some Countries, Yet Confuse The Rest Of The World Standing next to a stranger closer than 6 ft, unless the lack of space forces you to stand thay close.

(Google "Finnish bus stop".).

AavaMeri_247 , Lucas Prado Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

47 Things That Are Taboo In Some Countries, Yet Confuse The Rest Of The World Making poutine with crinkle cut fries.

Late_Influence_871 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#19

47 Things That Are Taboo In Some Countries, Yet Confuse The Rest Of The World Female breasts on regular television.

irishpwr46 , JESHOOTS.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#20

47 Things That Are Taboo In Some Countries, Yet Confuse The Rest Of The World Public displays of affection are taboo here, but normal elsewhere.

GentleKyrielle , Katie Salerno Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

47 Things That Are Taboo In Some Countries, Yet Confuse The Rest Of The World Breaking spaghetti.

AdElectrical8222 , Pixabay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

47 Things That Are Taboo In Some Countries, Yet Confuse The Rest Of The World Not liking fries or chocolate. Also, drinking light beer.

CartographerHot2285 , Marco Fischer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#23

47 Things That Are Taboo In Some Countries, Yet Confuse The Rest Of The World Abortion, divorce, not "paying back" your parents even when they were deadbeat.

FewExit7745 , Nataliya Vaitkevich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#24

Child marriage (thank god).

Piece-of-Whit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#25

47 Things That Are Taboo In Some Countries, Yet Confuse The Rest Of The World Being gay

MahWahf , Monstera Production Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Smiling at strangers is weird.

Being rude or inconsiderate in public transport is as bad as a war crime.

If you don't take your shoes off when entering my place, I'll be really mad.

bird-magic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Any form of nudity shown in public. Americans sexualize everything, so nudity here is far more taboo than in France, for example.

ChewingGumPubis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#28

47 Things That Are Taboo In Some Countries, Yet Confuse The Rest Of The World The word “c**t”. It’s a HUGE insult here in the US but it’s barely a swear in the UK and practically term of affection in Australia. (I might be stereotyping a little here though).

disgruntledhoneybee , Helena Lopes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#29

As an iranian, where do you want me to start?

Hungry-Calendar-5532 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

1) eating pork


2) leaving religion


3) drinking alcohol


4) having a tattoo.

kitsune1604 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

47 Things That Are Taboo In Some Countries, Yet Confuse The Rest Of The World Not exclusive to my country, Sweden, but we have draconic d**g laws here.

You can be dead drunk in the streets and ppl won’t bat an eye, but if you smoke weed you’re treated as criminal.

Sadeg-Power , Motoki Tonn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#32

47 Things That Are Taboo In Some Countries, Yet Confuse The Rest Of The World Putting your feet or bum on tables, pillows (for your head) basically anywhere where you’d sleep or eat. Wearing outside shoes in the house. It’s an indigenous cultural practice but heaps of us whities follow it too, out of respect but mostly that’s how we were raised in at home and the wider community.

Any-Difficulty-8694 , Photo By: Kaboompics.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

47 Things That Are Taboo In Some Countries, Yet Confuse The Rest Of The World Giving someone a job in an area that they didn't specifically study for. E.g. Study computer science engineering and work as a financial analyst.... In UK I had colleagues that studied arts and work in finance. That'd never happen in Portugal.

Hell_ryder , Andrea Piacquadio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

47 Things That Are Taboo In Some Countries, Yet Confuse The Rest Of The World In my country, discussing mental health openly is taboo, but accepted elsewhere.

DaintyOrya , Mental Health America (MHA) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

47 Things That Are Taboo In Some Countries, Yet Confuse The Rest Of The World Belgium: call them “French fries” and get effed up!
(Also: there is no such thing is as “a Belgian waffle”. You are likely referring to a Brussels waffle and not knowing there are quite a lot of different kind of waffles in Belgium.).

GuardPerson , Dzenina Lukac Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#36

Children being naked. 

In the US, people would lose their s**t and call CPS over a young child not wearing clothes in their back yard or on the beach. In Europe, it’s considered pretty standard for

Hubble_Bubble Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

47 Things That Are Taboo In Some Countries, Yet Confuse The Rest Of The World Microwaving water.

Funk5oulBrother , Jeremy Hall Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#38

Relationships with cousins. Not illegal but definitely taboo. In other areas people are actively encouraged to marry their cousins.

PrettyGreenEyes93 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Atheism.

toxicwasteinnevada Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

In my country, discussing politics openly is taboo, but normal elsewhere.

RadiantNyssa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Gifting items such as clocks.

True_Tangerine_4596 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Talking about money (France).

Many_Patience5179 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#43

Tipping.

Tenwer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#44

Letting your kids play in the clothes they wear to school without wearing coveralls over them.

ThisQuietLife Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Doing the deed before marriage .

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
Show comments Arrow down menu
#46

Free Healthcare.

fromwhichofthisoak Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Taking the last piece of any shared dish.

idevilledeggs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!