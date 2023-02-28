East Meets West: Infographics By Yang Liu Show The Differences Between Germans And Chinese (24 Pics)
Since we can travel around the world and visit different countries, people noticed cultural differences that are here to this day. That is what makes traveling fun, to change your usual setting with something new and unexplored.
Yang Liu a young artist from Beijing currently living in Germany illustrates the social and cultural differences between her Eastern and Western worlds in her project “Ost trifft West,” or “East Meets West,” which conveys a strong message on the differences she personally experienced.
"Ost trifft West" is a series of infographic posters that compare German and Chinese people in accurate and humorous ways. The infographics highlight important human elements such as self-perception, opinion expression, and mood.
So without further ado, we invite you to explore the differences captured by this incredibly observant artist.
More info: yangliudesign.com | amazon.com
The Boss
If you wonder how Yang Liu gathered information, such as whether she used interviews, research, or theories, her reply is this: “The fact is that every single illustration is my very personal experience in the past 13-17 years, and this work was made as a documentation of my own life,” she said. As an artist who was raised in multiple cultures, she doesn’t feel like she belongs to any of them: “I am feeling myself more as a person who belongs to all the places I have been,” says Liu.
Children In The Family
Expressing Opinion
Standing In A Line
Self Perception
I guess it means that China views little on themselves.
At A Party
Dealing With Problems
Attitude Towards Punctuality
Expressing Feelings
Contacts And Connections
Cure For Stomach Ache
Traveling
I like the German one. Pictures aren't the same as seeing it
Mood And Weather
Sundays On The Streets
Ideal Of Beauty
Is this to do with skin colour or tone? Germans prefer darker skin and Chinese prefer lighter skin tones? If it is not, I don’t get it.
Means Of Transportation
What’s Trending
Lifestyle: Independent vs. Dependent
Noise Level At The Restaurant
Cultural Perceptions: Germans vs. Chinese
I mean the Chinese one is not wrong. Saying as someone who lived in Germany
Three Meals A Day
More variety in Germany? Oh no, I get it. Cold and hot meals. Ok.
simple and nice
No thanks
I believe in nearly every post here you can also replace China with USA
No, you really can't.
