Since we can travel around the world and visit different countries, people noticed cultural differences that are here to this day. That is what makes traveling fun, to change your usual setting with something new and unexplored. 

Yang Liu a young artist from Beijing currently living in Germany illustrates the social and cultural differences between her Eastern and Western worlds in her project “Ost trifft West,” or “East Meets West,” which conveys a strong message on the differences she personally experienced.

"Ost trifft West" is a series of infographic posters that compare German and Chinese people in accurate and humorous ways. The infographics highlight important human elements such as self-perception, opinion expression, and mood.

So without further ado, we invite you to explore the differences captured by this incredibly observant artist.

More info: yangliudesign.com | amazon.com

#1

The Boss

yangliudesign Report

If you wonder how Yang Liu gathered information, such as whether she used interviews, research, or theories, her reply is this: “The fact is that every single illustration is my very personal experience in the past 13-17 years, and this work was made as a documentation of my own life,” she said. As an artist who was raised in multiple cultures, she doesn’t feel like she belongs to any of them: “I am feeling myself more as a person who belongs to all the places I have been,” says Liu.
#2

Children In The Family

yangliudesign Report

LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So, Chinese children murder their family members?

#3

Expressing Opinion

yangliudesign Report

Alexander
Alexander
Community Member
4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a german I can deeply relate. Whats the thing about Smalltalk or talking around the bush in soooo many countries? If you have to say something then do it and not let me guess what you really mean.......why wasting time? *sight*

#4

Standing In A Line

yangliudesign Report

Vaa10
Vaa10
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Chinese line look like the line in my former school cafeteria

#5

Self Perception

yangliudesign Report

Phoenix the Frog
Phoenix the Frog
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I guess it means that China views little on themselves.

#6

At A Party

yangliudesign Report

#7

Dealing With Problems

yangliudesign Report

Phoenix the Frog
Phoenix the Frog
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't like to admit it but I am like China

#8

Attitude Towards Punctuality

yangliudesign Report

Phoenix the Frog
Phoenix the Frog
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh I want to be like Germany but am China

#9

Expressing Feelings

yangliudesign Report

#10

Contacts And Connections

yangliudesign Report

Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder if the one on the left is really accurate?

#11

Cure For Stomach Ache

yangliudesign Report

#12

Traveling

yangliudesign Report

Phoenix the Frog
Phoenix the Frog
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like the German one. Pictures aren't the same as seeing it

#13

Mood And Weather

yangliudesign Report

#14

Sundays On The Streets

yangliudesign Report

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Could that be because China just has…more people?

#15

Ideal Of Beauty

yangliudesign Report

Ian Reynolds
Ian Reynolds
Community Member
4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this to do with skin colour or tone? Germans prefer darker skin and Chinese prefer lighter skin tones? If it is not, I don’t get it.

#16

Means Of Transportation

yangliudesign Report

#17

What’s Trending

yangliudesign Report

#18

Lifestyle: Independent vs. Dependent

yangliudesign Report

#19

Noise Level At The Restaurant

yangliudesign Report

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Surely this depends on the restaurant?

#20

Cultural Perceptions: Germans vs. Chinese

yangliudesign Report

Phoenix the Frog
Phoenix the Frog
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean the Chinese one is not wrong. Saying as someone who lived in Germany

#21

Three Meals A Day

yangliudesign Report

Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
5 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

More variety in Germany? Oh no, I get it. Cold and hot meals. Ok.

#22

Everyday Life Of Elderly

yangliudesign Report

#23

Shower Time

yangliudesign Report

#24

Novelties

yangliudesign Report

