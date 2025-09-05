“Call The Cops”: Man’s Ongoing Plant Feud With House’s Former Owner Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

A man is documenting an evolving spat between himself and his home’s previous owner, who has since stolen a plant from his front yard.

The culprit is allegedly a woman who has been making regular pilgrimages past his property and has since advised him to water his horticultural array.

Rather than heed the advice, the homeowner has been posting updates on the ongoing saga and uploaded a video of himself retaliating in kind.

Highlights A man claims the former owner of his home dug up a plant from his front yard.

After spotting her with a spade, he documented the alleged theft on TikTok.

Netizens responded with puns and advice, while others suggested drastic solutions.

RELATED:

The woman knocked on his door and told him to water his plants more often

Share icon

Image credits: Omri D. Cohen/Unsplash

“So I have lived in this house for five years and the previous owner keeps coming by to check out our front yard and plants,” he says from his TikTok, Voice and Vigor.

“She has come to our front door and knocked on it, [telling] us our plants need more water.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She has always been super concerned with our front yard,” even though it was not her responsibility anymore.

“Its our front yard,” the man asserted.

Then one day, he saw the woman with a spade

Share icon

Image credits: voiceandvigor

“This morning,” the Tiktoker continued, “I see her again–she is very recognizable–out front [and] she’s got a little spade with her.”

The woman with an acute case of seller’s remorse appeared to be working in the garden.

“I thought okay. Whatever. You want to tend to my plants, that’s fine.”

The video maker would quickly realize they had very different views of what “tending” to plants meant.

The woman dug a plant out with a spade, leaving two gashes in the flower bed

Share icon

Image credits: voiceandvigor

ADVERTISEMENT

“[But] look, [when] I come out here,” he continued, and pointed his camera at a plant patch in his front yard.

At the sharp point of one his plant beds were two massive gashes where a plant (or two) once stood.

“It’s f***ing gone,” he can be heard saying.

Notably, the remaining leafy plants appeared to be off-green and yellow, which is characteristic of insufficient water.

Netizens have since weighed in with a string of puns

Share icon

Image credits: Margaret Jaszowska/Unsplash

ADVERTISEMENT

The Voice and Vigor producer would get his own back. Three days later, he posted another video of himself running, hooting, and chuckling as the wind whipped around him.

Cradled in his right arm was a pot plant. For viewers who had just tuned in, he wrote in a white text overlay, “POV: stealing it back.”

Netizens were intrigued by the back and forth with one writing in response to his first video, “If I were you I would just leaf it alone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now you have the dirt on her,” echoed another.

One user suggested getting rid of all the plants in the front garden to end the spat

Share icon

Image credits: voiceandvigor

A commenter appearing to take the homeowners spat a bit more seriously observed: “She is definitely way too comfortable there.

“You need to remind her those are your dehydrated plants and it’s your dry soil.”

One way of doing this would be to “Put up a temporary No TRESPASSING sign and add ‘this means you Gladys’ or whatever her name is,” as one follower wrote.

Another self-proclaimed “petty” netizen claimed that they would invoke an extreme solution that would end the plant spat permanently. “The yard would be plant free,” they quipped.

One porch pilferer was caught on tape stealing potted plants in getting away in his SUV

Meanwhile, down in Ohio, two homes reported having flowers stolen off their property.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Potted plants are being pilfered by a porch pirate in Summit County,” News 5headlined at the time.

One of the plant pincher’s targets was a home in Akron.

When the owners noticed their two pots of impatiens had gone missing, they reviewed their camera footage and saw an SUV pull up at 4:30 one morning.

“It’s very creepy,” Ashley said of the heist. “It has nothing to do about actually stealing the item. It’s just about being on our property in the middle of the night.”

Police have not pressed charges

Share icon

Image credits: Aniston Grace/Unsplash

ADVERTISEMENT

The pilferer struck again at a home in Cuyahoga Falls one night.



“I was shocked, mad, just sick,” the 83-year-old resident Carol Ulrich said of the crime. “You buy a plant at the store. You put it in a pot. You water it. You fertilize it. You take care of it and then it’s gone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have not opened a case against the bandit, as Ulrich did not wish to pursue a prosecution.

Social media sees the pervious home owner as “strange”

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon