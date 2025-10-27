Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Sick To My Stomach”: David Harbour’s “Atrocious” Interaction With Woman Half His Age Goes Viral
Woman with short dark hair and bold eyeliner posing in front of green foliage related to David Harbour interaction viral news.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Sick To My Stomach”: David Harbour’s “Atrocious” Interaction With Woman Half His Age Goes Viral

amita.k Amita Kumari News Writer
Looks like actor David Harbour’s past is coming back to haunt him amid his messy public split from British singer-songwriter Lily Allen.

Just days after Lily revealed her estranged husband’s infidelity, a now-viral post resurfaced online showcasing the 50-year-old actor’s “atrocious interaction with a 21-year-old woman.

Highlights
  • David Harbour’s “sick” past actions have resurfaced amid his split from Lily Allen, following revelations of his years-long infidelity.
  • An anonymous 21-year-old woman detailed the actor’s alleged inappropriate behavior in 2017, claiming he was “twice her age” and left her traumatized.
  • The accusations opened a Pandora’s box, with fans revisiting a 2015 tragedy at his New York apartment and his unsettling “sarcastic” behavior toward the 40-year-old singer.

“Oh my goodness! why aren’t we cancelling this man? This is atrocious,” wrote one enraged user.  

RELATED:

    Lily Allen released her first album in 7 years, airing out the dirty laundry of David Harbour’s cheating

    David Harbour at Tribeca Festival wearing a black jacket and white shirt, related to viral interaction with woman half his age.

    David Harbour at Tribeca Festival wearing a black jacket and white shirt, related to viral interaction with woman half his age.

    Image credits: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

    Trigger warning: This article contains details of self-harm and loss of life under tragic circumstances.

    The album West End Girl released on October 24 (Friday), featured a series of emotionally charged songs chronicling the end of the couple’s marriage.

    Tracks like Madeline and Ruminating highlight Allen’s emotional turmoil and suspicions about her partner’s affair with another woman.

    The 40-year-old singer and Harbour, who had been married for five years since September 2020, were in an open relationship, as revealed in her song Tennis

    Woman in white and black outfit posing against a leafy green background, related to David Harbour interaction viral story.

    Woman in white and black outfit posing against a leafy green background, related to David Harbour interaction viral story.

    Image credits: Alan Chapman / Dave Benett / Getty Images

    She also accused David of having developed an emotional attachment to his other partners, breaking the boundaries of their arrangement.

    These lyrics sparked a wave of speculation and backlash online, with several netizens digging into David’s past behavior. Many argued that his then seemingly harmless actions now appeared problematic and disturbing in hindsight.

    One user, under the handle @DecadeScrolling, shared an X post featuring screenshots of an anonymous woman’s confession about hooking up with David when she was just 21.

    The British singer and her estranged Stranger Things alum husband were in an open marriage

    David Harbour and a younger woman sitting outdoors, holding metal mugs during a casual moment.

    David Harbour and a younger woman sitting outdoors, holding metal mugs during a casual moment.

    Image credits: lilyallen / Instagram

    In the resurfaced post, the woman claimed that back in 2017, she had reached out to her “TV show crush” on social media, and the two “corresponded for a while.”

    “He offered to fly me from Canada to an event in Vegas to spend some time with him. I agreed…”

    The anonymous writer then reflected on how she ignored two major “red flags” before agreeing to meet.

    Text excerpt showing a fan's interaction and surprising revelations about David Harbour's controversial encounter with a younger woman.

    Text excerpt showing a fan's interaction and surprising revelations about David Harbour's controversial encounter with a younger woman.

    Image credits: DecadeScrolling / X

    Text excerpt describing David Harbour's atrocious interaction with a woman half his age, sparking viral attention.

    Text excerpt describing David Harbour's atrocious interaction with a woman half his age, sparking viral attention.

    Image credits: DecadeScrolling / X

    The first was the infamous 2015 case involving a 29-year-old woman who tragically lost her life after jumping from the Newsroom actor’s third-floor home on E. Third St in the East Village, Manhattan. Her identity remains unknown to this day.

    Secondly, she pointed out that “a famous man, nearly twice my age, flying me to Vegas” should have been another warning sign.

    David Harbour in police uniform portraying Hopper, headshot in an indoor setting with a serious expression.

    David Harbour in police uniform portraying Hopper, headshot in an indoor setting with a serious expression.

    Image credits: Netflix

    “He leaves only his polo shirt and socks on the whole time. He put his Vegas finger in my mouth without warning… Pressure I felt to put on the best performance of my life.”

    Harbour had also confided in her his belief that women’s bodies usually don’t stay the same after having “a second baby.”

    Social media sleuths uncovered an alleged inappropriate interaction David Harbour had with a woman half his age back in 2017

    Old apartment building with fire escapes, related to David Harbour's viral interaction with a woman half his age.

    Image credits: Google Maps

    Tweet discussing David Harbour's alleged atrocious interaction with a woman half his age and its traumatic impact on her.

    Tweet discussing David Harbour's alleged atrocious interaction with a woman half his age and its traumatic impact on her.

    Image credits: DecadeScrolling

    Screenshot of a tweet by Damon Strong reacting to David Harbour's interaction with a woman half his age going viral.

    Screenshot of a tweet by Damon Strong reacting to David Harbour's interaction with a woman half his age going viral.

    Image credits: DamonStrong

    However, the woman, who was a mother herself, claimed the actor reassured her that her privates were “still fine.”

    She concluded the note, revealing that after having that experience with David, she had “literally gone to therapy,” because no matter “how hard I tried to pretend like everything was okay just because he’s famous,” it wasn’t.

    The user who resurfaced the post criticized the actor in the caption, writing, “Sometimes I randomly remember the atrocious things David Harbour said to a 21 year woman when he flew her out to a weekend in Vegas after she messaged him on insta and I get sick to my stomach. She was half his age.”

    David Harbour embracing a striped mannequin, showing a calm expression in an indoor setting.

    David Harbour embracing a striped mannequin, showing a calm expression in an indoor setting.

    Image credits: dkharbour / Instagram

    They doubled down in the comments, adding, “She said the experience was pretty traumatic for her and she needed years of therapy after. I hope she is doing ok. I know people grow and learn from their mistakes but David Harbour still does this to women.”

    Another netizen echoed the sentiment, asking, “how did people just move on from that? man was nearly 50 flying out a 21-year-old fan and saying vile stuff to her but y’all still cheer him on like nothing happened?”

    The anonymous 21-year-old detailed her unsettling experience with David, noting how she “literally went to therapy” afterward

    David Harbour looking serious while interacting with two women half his age in a viral controversial moment.

    David Harbour looking serious while interacting with two women half his age in a viral controversial moment.

    Image credits: dkharbour / Instagram

    Her revelation also reignited fresh skepticism online, with many users questioning what really happened to the mystery woman who lost her life in 2015 at his apartment.

    According to reports from that time, the 29-year-old woman had been staying at the two-time Primetime Emmy nominee’s home while he was attending the Toronto premiere of his film Black Mass.

    Authorities stated that the actor had met the woman at a treatment center and that she had a history of mental health struggles.

    David Harbour in costume with two women marked for visual effects, related to viral interaction news.

    David Harbour in costume with two women marked for visual effects, related to viral interaction news.

    Image credits: dkharbour / Instagram

    “I was trying to help her out. I’m very confused, I don’t understand how this happened… It’s a terrible tragedy. I’m very shaken by this.”

    Despite the incident being both devastating and significant, it never reached mainstream attention, with many online users admitting they hadn’t heard of it until @DecadeScrolling reshared the anonymous post.

    “And when I thought he was the least problematic man in the industry… How come we never heard of this ????”

    A mysterious woman jumped from David Harbour’s third-floor apartment in New York City in September 2015

    Woman sitting at table wearing a satin dress, related to David Harbour viral interaction with woman half his age news.

    Woman sitting at table wearing a satin dress, related to David Harbour viral interaction with woman half his age news.

    Image credits: lilyallen / Instagram

    The same X user also brought attention to a cryptic and “sick” note that Harbour wrote for his now-estranged wife in 2021 following her West End theatre debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story.

    The note accompanied a bouquet of flowers that David gifted Lily as “bad luck” to mark her play’s opening night.

    He wrote, “My ambitious wife, these are bad luck flowers, ‘cause if you get reviewed well in this play, you will get all kinds of awards and I will be miserable. Your loving husband.”

    Billboard showing a woman reclining on a sofa with text referencing David Harbour's viral atrocious interaction involving a woman half his age.

    Billboard showing a woman reclining on a sofa with text referencing David Harbour's viral atrocious interaction involving a woman half his age.

    Image credits: lilyallen / Instagram

    David, who began his career as a theatre actor in New York and London, may have intended the note as sarcasm, but fans didn’t find it funny.

    “Yes it is sarcasm but when you know now how annoyed he was about her getting the part, it doesn’t look so funny anymore. It’s also making her success about him,” one user expressed.

    Another added, “This is so hostile. He really was HARBOURING some resentment there.”

    David Harbour and woman half his age posing together, with his face covered in green paint, in a candid close-up selfie.

    David Harbour and woman half his age posing together, with his face covered in green paint, in a candid close-up selfie.

    Image credits: dkharbour / Instagram

    In a song titled Pu**y Palace, Allen revealed that while they were still together, she had discovered a Duane Reade bag belonging to David that contained several adult toys, lube, and “hundreds of” rubbers.

    One fan expressed their surprise online, writing, “lily allen revealing on her new album that david harbour had a duffle bag full of s** toys, lube and co***ms to cheat on her with was not on my bingo card today.”

    David Harbour smiling while holding a woman half his age, capturing the viral interaction that left fans sick to their stomach.

    Image credits: dkharbour / Instagram

    With Stranger Things Season 5 set to premiere in November, and given David’s pivotal role in the Netflix series, fans believe the upcoming press tour might turn awkward after Lily’s explosive album about his infidelity.

    “David Harbour is about to have the most miserable press tour for Stranger Things,” one quipped, while another joked, “If I were the rest of the cast, I’d be giving him side looks, smh.”

    “He seems horrible. It’s so much screaming red flag. Poor girl!” one supporter of Allen commented

    User tweet calling David Harbour a sick man and self-centered narcissist amid viral interaction controversy.

    User tweet calling David Harbour a sick man and self-centered narcissist amid viral interaction controversy.

    Image credits: witchofwoodside

    Tweet from user reacting to David Harbour's atrocious interaction with a woman half his age going viral.

    Tweet from user reacting to David Harbour's atrocious interaction with a woman half his age going viral.

    Image credits: TivaFanFics

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing an interaction involving David Harbour and a woman half his age that went viral.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing an interaction involving David Harbour and a woman half his age that went viral.

    Image credits: richardrcubitt

    Tweet discussing David Harbour's atrocious interaction with a woman half his age sparking viral reactions online.

    Tweet discussing David Harbour's atrocious interaction with a woman half his age sparking viral reactions online.

    Image credits: poe_crypt

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to a viral interaction involving David Harbour and a woman half his age.

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to a viral interaction involving David Harbour and a woman half his age.

    Image credits: UgochiEze_

    Screenshot of a viral tweet reacting to David Harbour's atrocious interaction with a woman half his age causing shock online.

    Screenshot of a viral tweet reacting to David Harbour's atrocious interaction with a woman half his age causing shock online.

    Image credits: RuggedX99

    Screenshot of a viral social media reply about David Harbour’s atrocious interaction with a woman half his age.

    Screenshot of a viral social media reply about David Harbour’s atrocious interaction with a woman half his age.

    Image credits: MOORAKAMl

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing David Harbour's "atrocious" interaction with a woman half his age going viral.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing David Harbour's "atrocious" interaction with a woman half his age going viral.

    Image credits: mothermuti

    Tweet discussing David Harbour and mentioning Black Widow and Thunderbolts, referencing a viral interaction.

    Tweet discussing David Harbour and mentioning Black Widow and Thunderbolts, referencing a viral interaction.

    Image credits: zaynmyoxygenx1D

    Tweet screenshot showing a viral comment on David Harbour's atrocious interaction with a woman half his age causing upset online.

    Tweet screenshot showing a viral comment on David Harbour's atrocious interaction with a woman half his age causing upset online.

    Image credits: McJunegrand

    Tweet discussing David Harbour's atrocious interaction with a woman half his age that went viral and made viewers sick to their stomach.

    Tweet discussing David Harbour's atrocious interaction with a woman half his age that went viral and made viewers sick to their stomach.

    Image credits: DiDi_nee

    Screenshot of a tweet calling David Harbour’s interaction with a woman half his age atrocious and questioning cancel culture.

    Screenshot of a tweet calling David Harbour’s interaction with a woman half his age atrocious and questioning cancel culture.

    Image credits: RuggedX99

    Screenshot of a viral tweet discussing David Harbour's atrocious interaction with a woman half his age.

    Screenshot of a viral tweet discussing David Harbour's atrocious interaction with a woman half his age.

    Image credits: homo_placidus

    Screenshot of a viral tweet reacting to David Harbour’s atrocious interaction with a woman half his age.

    Screenshot of a viral tweet reacting to David Harbour’s atrocious interaction with a woman half his age.

    Image credits: Nerdychick83

    Tweet by Björksdóttir discussing David Harbour’s atrocious interaction with a woman half his age going viral.

    Tweet by Björksdóttir discussing David Harbour’s atrocious interaction with a woman half his age going viral.

    Image credits: vocal_ism

    Screenshot of a viral tweet discussing David Harbour's interaction with a woman half his age described as atrocious.

    Screenshot of a viral tweet discussing David Harbour's interaction with a woman half his age described as atrocious.

    Image credits: Stellaa_Mariss

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing David Harbour's atrocious interaction with a woman half his age going viral.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing David Harbour's atrocious interaction with a woman half his age going viral.

    Image credits: DiDi_nee

    Screenshot of a viral tweet discussing David Harbour’s atrocious interaction with a woman half his age.

    Screenshot of a viral tweet discussing David Harbour’s atrocious interaction with a woman half his age.

    Image credits: AndyDufresn3

    Tweet screenshot about David Harbour's interaction with a woman half his age describing the incident as atrocious and sickening.

    Tweet screenshot about David Harbour's interaction with a woman half his age describing the incident as atrocious and sickening.

    Image credits: byte_curious_

    Tweet from user Nicki Defender questioning a mother meeting strangers abroad amid David Harbour's viral interaction controversies.

    Tweet from user Nicki Defender questioning a mother meeting strangers abroad amid David Harbour's viral interaction controversies.

    Image credits: HeadBarbInChrge

    Amita Kumari

    Amita Kumari

    News Writer

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm confused - is there actual evidence of this "sick behavior" or are we just going off of someone's anonymous Twitter post about something that SOMEONE ELSE said that may or may not have happened? I'm not siding with Harbour out of hand; I'm just wondering if there's ANY actual proof (like actual allegations brought against him) or if the only "evidence" is @DecadeScrolling saying that someone ELSE posted some random comment online.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She went for a hookup and then shared the intimate details to humiliate a person who had trusted her to keep it private.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    bretsander avatar
    Bret Sander
    Bret Sander
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's almost as if open sexual relationships are a bad idea.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
