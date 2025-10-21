Man Uncovers The Identity Of Boy In His Mom’s Mysterious Tattoo After A Lifetime Of Secrecy
Mark Thorpe was left in tears after uncovering the unexpected truth behind the mysterious baby boy tattooed on his late mother’s skin.
The 44-year-old UK resident appeared on a recent episode of the television show Long Lost Familyin search of answers.
For decades, his mother, Diane, remained silent until her passing in 2023 at the age of 73, when she finally revealed the identity of the boy in the ink.
Image credits: ITVX
In the nearly hour-long episode, Mark spoke with 64-year-old host Nicky Campbell, hoping he could help uncover the truth and provide some long-awaited answers.
He shared that he had always been “intrigued” by the boy his mother had tattooed on her arm.
Diane even kept a framed photograph of the child, smiling cheekily, on her bedside table throughout her life.
Image credits: ITV/BBC
And while Mark was certain it wasn’t him in the tattoo or the picture, he could never figure out who it was, as neither his mother nor other family members would tell him.
“I was always intrigued by this photo… this one was beside her bed. She had it tattooed on her arm, this picture, as well. He looks such a happy little chappy on there,” Thorpe told the host.
“The little photo, it’s created a large shadow [in my life].”
Apart from the tattoo, Diane also kept a framed photograph of the mysterious baby in her bedroom
Image credits: ITVX
It was only shortly before her passing that the 73-year-old woman finally confessed the truth, revealing to Mark that the boy was, in fact, his older brother.
Reportedly, Thorpe approached the show in search of his sibling he had never even heard of, let alone met, while his mother was still alive.
“Eventually, she said, ‘That’s your brother, yeah. He got taken away.’”
According to Mark, his mother was just 19 and unmarried when she gave birth to the baby, and was forced by her strict father to give him up for adoption.
Image credits: ITV/BBC
The child, born as Kevin David Phillips in Norwich, was kept a secret from everyone in the family.
The separation had taken a heavy toll on Diane, leaving her battling depression throughout her life.
The baby turned out to be Mark’s long-lost older brother, who had been given up for adoption 11 years before Mark was born
Image credits: ITVX
In the video, Mark learned through the show that a 55-year-old man named Martin was his older brother.
Martin, a musician from Gloucestershire, in the southwest of England, admitted on the show that he always knew he’d been adopted, but never imagined he might have a sibling, or that he’d ever meet his real family.
When host Nicky revealed that his deceased birth mother had a tattoo of him, Martin couldn’t hold back his emotions.
Image credits: ITV/BBC
He broke down in tears and, between sobs, said he was grateful that Diane had remembered him after all those years and that he was thrilled to finally meet his brother.
“At least she wasn’t averse to tats. They’re not everybody’s cup of tea,” Martin joked, wiping away his tears.
Martin, originally born as Kevin David Phillips, emotionally broke down upon learning about his late birth mother and brother
Image credits: ITV/BBC
The 44-year-old had written a letter for his older brother, which the host passed on to him.
Upon reading it, Martin said, “I can’t wait to meet the guy. This guy’s put his soul on this piece of paper. Well done. Top bloke.”
Later in the episode, when Thorpe was shown a picture of Martin, he jokingly commented on his brother’s long white beard, calling it “massive.”
He further expressed his relief and happiness, saying, “I feel slightly up here somewhere. It’s really strange. It literally does feel like… something’s lifted.”
Image credits: ITVX
The episode concluded on a positive note with the two brothers finally meeting each other.
Following their emotional meeting, Mark told Martin, “It was such a bombshell for you and I was the one setting the bomb off.”
The older brother happily replied, “Yeah, but it turned out to be full of glitter.”
Mark and Martin had a heartwarming introduction, meeting face-to-face for the first time in their lives
Image credits: ITV/BBC
Reflecting on their meeting, the musician shared, “I think he’s a really deep person, I know he’s full of interesting stories to tell me, not just about me, but about him as well, so I look forward to that.”
Reflecting on his mother’s secret and the grief that must have haunted her throughout her life for keeping one of her sons hidden, Mark shared that he could never imagine what that must have felt like for her.
“The thought of that, I’d be lost without my children, it would be like losing a part of your heart really.”
“My heart goes out to the mother who was forced to give her baby up and for that child who never had the chance to meet his birth mother,” expressed one sympathetic netizen.
“They’ve been reunited years later… Long Lost Family is always a tear jerker to watch,” wrote one user
Re your Poll Question BP, seeing as it was about something that happened in the UK, it’s Mum. Not Mom.
Not all of the UK. It's Mom in the West Midlands.Load More Replies...
Why would you wonder your whole life and not ask about the photo/tattoo? Mum must have been horrible if he was afraid to ask.
What a ridiculous claim to make based on no evidence. It says that she suffered with clinical depression for much of her life after the adoption, so maybe her son knew that she didn't want to talk about it and doing so would upset her.Load More Replies...
OMG.. I really hope that she meet her lost boy before she died. So sad
