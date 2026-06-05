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The teacher shortage is not a new story, but it is one that keeps getting louder and harder to ignore. In the United States alone, thousands of teachers leave the profession every year, and the pipeline of new teachers entering it is shrinking at the same time.

Something is broken, and it has been broken for long enough that the people who were holding it together with passion and goodwill have simply run out of both. These reasons were shared by real teachers, former teachers, and people who got close enough to the edge to understand exactly why others jumped.