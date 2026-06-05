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The teacher shortage is not a new story, but it is one that keeps getting louder and harder to ignore. In the United States alone, thousands of teachers leave the profession every year, and the pipeline of new teachers entering it is shrinking at the same time.

Something is broken, and it has been broken for long enough that the people who were holding it together with passion and goodwill have simply run out of both. These reasons were shared by real teachers, former teachers, and people who got close enough to the edge to understand exactly why others jumped.

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#1

Social media post claiming parents are a main reason teachers are quitting

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    #2

    Teacher quit over exhaustive documentation in new teacher evaluation protocol

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    #3

    Teacher quits due to bullying and low pay in teaching profession

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    The scale of the teaching shortage in the United States is difficult to fully absorb until you see it in numbers. Over 400,000 teaching positions across the country are either completely vacant or being filled by educators who do not hold full certification for the role they are in.

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    That is roughly one in every eight classrooms without a fully qualified teacher standing in it. These are not abstract statistics – they are children sitting in rooms being taught by people who are doing their best in a role they were not fully trained for, because the alternative was an empty classroom and nobody wanted that either.
    #4

    Student teacher quit after cruel supervisor, highlighting teacher attrition

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    #5

    Teacher forced to change grades as school removes detentions and students go out of control

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    #6

    Teacher citing parents as a reason for quitting

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    Teaching is one of the most academically demanding professions to enter, requiring years of university education, practical placements, and ongoing professional development. The average public school teacher salary in the United States sits at $74,495, with starting salaries hovering around $46,526.

    For a profession that requires a degree, ongoing training, and the daily management of thirty human beings whose emotional, academic, and social needs all land on one person's desk simultaneously, the entry level number is a difficult one to defend. Other graduate professions with comparable qualification requirements frequently start significantly higher, with none of the homework marking.
    #7

    Teacher leaves for corporate job with higher salary and better benefits

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    #8

    Teacher burnout from student and parent behavior leads to quitting

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    #9

    Teacher attrition caused by poor treatment and lack of respect from administrators

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    Not every teacher who leaves the classroom disappears quietly. Tom Grossi also snuck into this comment section and told folks about how he left teaching to pursue his passion for NFL content on YouTube. His channel has since grown into a full-time career with a following that most people in any profession would envy.

    His story resonates with a lot of former teachers not because everyone wants to be a YouTuber, but because it represents people who had real talent, passion, and options, and eventually chose to direct all of those things somewhere that felt sustainable. The teachers who leave are not always the ones who stopped caring, they just couldn't afford to care anymore.
    #10

    Teacher experiences micromanagement and excessive administrative workload

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    #11

    Teacher quits due to unfair annual reviews focusing on negative student feedback

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    #12

    Story about a third grade teacher quitting due to restrictions on informing parents about a student's gender identity

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    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Depending on the parents, informing them could be a d***h sentence for a kid in that position.

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    When the National Education Association surveyed teachers about their working hours, the results confirmed what most educators already knew and what most people outside the profession consistently underestimate. Teachers are working an average of 49 hours per week, against contracted hours that sit roughly ten hours lower.

    The gap is filled by lesson planning, marking, administrative tasks, emails, parent communication, and the quiet after-hours labor of simply trying to stay on top of a role that generates more work than any contracted schedule formally acknowledges. The 3 pm finish time that the rest of the world loves to reference does not survive contact with the reality of what the job actually involves.
    #13

    Teacher quit over forced job move and decline of education to test score focus

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    #14

    Teacher frustrated with failing education system and student struggles

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    #15

    Teacher suffers stomach ulcer from job stress spending two years with other people’s kids

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    One of the most consistent themes in conversations with teachers about burnout is the question of parental involvement, specifically, the lack of it in areas where it matters most. A survey found that 79% of teachers feel parents do too little to hold their children accountable for misbehavior at school.

    A further 68% say parents are insufficiently involved in supporting their children's schoolwork at home, and 63% identify attendance as an area where parental responsibility is falling short. Teachers are not asking for perfection. They are asking for a partnership that currently feels very one-sided, and the weight of filling that gap falls, as most gaps do in education, on the teacher.

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    #16

    Teachers quitting because of discipline collapse and lack of support

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    #17

    Special education teacher quits from lack of administrative support

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    #18

    Teacher sharing experience of quitting after 6 years of teaching and making videos about reasons teachers quit

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    For teachers who have reached their limit but are not sure where to go next, career advisors at The Muse suggest a handful of roles that draw directly on the skills developed in the classroom. Educational consultant, standardized test developer, grant writer, and human resources manager are among the most recommended transitions.

    The skill set of a teacher includes communication, organization, the ability to explain complex things clearly, conflict resolution, and the patience of a saint. This all translates into a remarkable number of professional contexts. The tragedy is not that these people find success elsewhere, but that those skills are leaving the classrooms that needed them most.
    #19

    List of top reasons teachers quit including behavior problems, workload, low salary, and zero appreciation

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    #20

    Teacher loves teaching but leaves due to lack of respect and support

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    #21

    Principal undermining teacher by telling students not to listen

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    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is disgusting. I hope OP was in a union and took action.

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    Teaching does not exist in isolation when it comes to workplace toxicity, but it sits in uncomfortable company. A 2022 report found that 89% of people working in education and childcare have experienced a toxic work environment. This places it alongside insurance, financial services, and personal care in the upper tier of the most difficult industries to work in.

    Only fitness, automotive, and restaurant and food service ranked higher. The finding reframes the conversation around teacher retention significantly. This is not simply about pay or workload in isolation. It is about an industry where the conditions themselves are pushing people out at a rate that the recruitment pipeline cannot keep up with.
    #22

    Teacher quitting due to unmanageable class sizes and student needs

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    #23

    Teacher quitting due to worsened behavior issues post-Covid

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    #24

    Teacher burnout from behavior issues feeling like a babysitter

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    The teachers who shared their reasons for leaving are people who showed up, tried their hardest, and eventually found themselves standing at a threshold they could not step back from. The empty classrooms they left behind are not just an education policy problem, either.

    They are the accumulated result of a profession being asked to do more with less, for longer, with decreasing support and increasing scrutiny, until the people who cared most simply had nothing left to give. If there is anything this list makes clear, it is that fixing the teacher shortage does not start with recruitment drives. It starts with making the job worth staying in. The teachers already knew that. We just needed to listen.

    Are you a teacher who decided to walk away? Share your reasons with us in the comments!
    #25

    High school IT teacher quitting job to become a personal trainer rebranding as Sir Gymalot

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    #26

    Teacher shares official resignation and urges better pay for teachers

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    #27

    First-year teacher quit due to violence and zero admin support in Polk County

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    #28

    School social worker cites lack of parental involvement as a quitting reason

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    #29

    Teacher exhaustion from constant mental effort and extra work

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    #30

    Teacher quits after admin threatens school closure over unethical land deal and mistreatment in special education

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    #31

    Teacher called bad student for reprimanding phone use rethinks life choices

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    #32

    Teachers quit due to role as therapist or social worker impacting teaching time

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    #33

    Teacher quits due to admin siding with parents and low job satisfaction

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    #34

    Teacher gaslit by principal when hospitalized with pneumonia

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    #35

    Teacher quits due to low pay and being told to survive on cheap meals despite wanting more money

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    #36

    Teacher leaves after admin questioned missed duty during husband’s surgery and pandemic return

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    #37

    Teacher quitting due to pay, administration, and lack of work-life balance

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    #38

    Teacher quits to become stay-at-home dad due to low pay and childcare costs

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    #39

    Mother explains daughter's decision to leave teaching due to anxiety and threats from students and families

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    #40

    Teacher's message about quitting due to workload, no pay increase, and lack of admin support

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    #41

    Teacher quits after being asked to change failing student's grade amidst school pressure

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    #42

    Teacher struggles with work-life balance causing burnout

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    #43

    Teacher quitting because of lack of support and communication

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    #44

    Retired teacher explains quitting because of misbehavior and lack of support

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    #45

    Teacher sick leave met with complaints despite detailed plans and head support

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    #46

    Second grade teacher quits due to lack of support from administration

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    #47

    Former teacher praises better benefits and paid time off in industry job

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    #48

    Teacher resigns after 12 years due to lack of student discipline and safety

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    #49

    Teacher expressing burnout and exhaustion as reasons for quitting

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    #50

    Post discussing lack of administrative support and issues with parents leading to teachers quitting

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    #51

    Teacher expressing relief after quitting due to poor treatment and stress in teaching job

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