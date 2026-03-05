Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
California Teacher Suspended After Bizarre Act In Classroom Secretly Filmed By Student
Empty school hallway with blue lockers and classroom doors, relevant to California teacher suspended case.
Social Issues, Society

California Teacher Suspended After Bizarre Act In Classroom Secretly Filmed By Student

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
A school teacher in Rocklin, California, who was caught on camera engaging in inappropriate conduct inside a classroom, has now faced the consequences of his actions.

The man, identified by students as Dan Champ, is an eighth-grade history teacher at Granite Oaks Middle School. He has been placed on leave after the incident.

Netizens expressed concern over the incident, with some demanding harsher punishments for Champ.

“Suspended? Should have been arrested,” one person said.

    The school sent out an email informing parents about Dan Champ’s penalty

    Granite Oaks Middle School entrance with trees on both sides under a clear sky, related to California teacher suspension news.

    Image credits: Homes

    Champ, who is an Associated Student Body adviser at Granite Oaks, has been teaching for more than 25 years, according to the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing. He also hosts, with his wife, an educational tour program for local eighth-grade students called Champ Tours.

    The video, captured on a mobile phone and obtained by The Sacramento Bee, showed him unbuttoning and unzipping his trousers and urinating into a container just off camera. After he was done, he buttoned up his pants and tucked in his shirt before picking up the container and carrying it across the room.

    Blurred California teacher in classroom near American flag during bizarre act secretly filmed by student.

    Image credits: The Sacramento Bee

    Champ was heard muttering, “Gosh, that’s good. Gosh, gosh, gosh. Love it, love it.”

    Out of frame, the sound of a liquid being poured out could be heard, presumably the urine being disposed of from the container.

    Seconds later, the bell rang, and students could be heard entering the classroom.

    Comment from user discussing suspension in relation to a California teacher involved in a bizarre classroom act secretly filmed by a student.

    California teacher suspended after bizarre classroom act secretly filmed by student, showing shock and controversy in the school setting

    Granite Oaks officials were made aware of the video by a parent on February 25. Later that afternoon, the school sent a message to all parents informing them that Champ had been placed on leave and that the matter was under investigation.

    California teacher in classroom with American flag and student-made posters, blurred face to protect identity.

    Image credits: The Sacramento Bee

    “This afternoon, after school dismissal, a parent and a staff member informed the School Administration of a video showing an employee engaging in conduct inconsistent with our professional standards,” the email read.

    Close-up of a dimly lit cup on a table representing a California teacher suspended after bizarre classroom act secretly filmed.

    Image credits: rinedition / flickr (not an actual photo)

    “While the unverified video does not involve any students or other staff, the employee has been placed on leave while Granite Oaks Middle School and the Rocklin Unified School District (RUSD) investigate the incident.”

    “Although we are unable to share specific details, this matter is being taken seriously and will be addressed in accordance with applicable policies, procedures, and legal requirements.”

    A female student was “disgusted” by Dan Champ’s actions

    Comment from Matthew Popovich about needing litter boxes in classrooms, related to California teacher suspended incident.

    Student secretly filming in classroom with book open, highlighting a California teacher suspended after a bizarre act.

    Image credits: zinkevych / freepik (not an actual photo)

    The identity of the student whose cellphone recorded the video has not been revealed.

    However, an eighth-grade student who was previously enrolled in his class shared that she heard rumors of Champ urinating into a container between classes.

    Comment post discussing students secretly recording a California teacher's bizarre act in classroom during break time.

    Screenshot of a comment about a California teacher suspended after bizarre classroom act secretly filmed by student.

    “It personally makes me feel disgusted knowing that I was in the room prior to him doing that near the spot that I used to sit,” the student said to The Sacramento Bee.

    The student revealed that she had received the video from a friend via Snapchat.

    Social media was divided over Dan Champ’s actions in the classroom

    Empty school hallway with lockers and classroom doors, reflecting typical California teacher suspended incident setting.

    Image credits: Daniel McCullough / unsplash (not an actual photo)

    The internet was split over Champ urinating in the classroom.

    No student or other individual was spotted in the classroom during the teacher’s urination, leading many to speculate that a student had set up the camera earlier.

    “No students were in the room, a student hid a camera in the room to record this dude,” one user wrote. Another wrote, “Why was this student secretly recording?”

    Student secretly filming a California teacher suspended for bizarre act in classroom during a lesson.

    Empty classroom with wooden desks and chairs, focusing on education and California teacher incident keywords.

    Image credits: Ivan Aleksic / unsplash (not an actual photo)

    “I don’t think peeing in a classroom is appropriate – even if the door is locked, and no one can see, but why isn’t anyone asking why the student was recording the teacher..?” said a third.

    A fourth wrote: “Who cares? It’s pee. He wasn’t exposing himself on purpose. Whoever filmed him secretly should actually feel some shame at violating privacy.”

    While some defended him, others called out the school and demanded more accountability.

    “I hope the Rocklin School District has to pay a hefty fine for not allowing their employees adequate bathroom breaks,” one user wrote. Another said, “This behavior should not be tolerated at a worksite, especially at a school.”

    “You only suspended him?? That’s the problem,” said one more.

    “Sounds like the teacher might have a medical problem, which keeps him from getting to a restroom soon enough. So he is doing the next best thing,” one suggested.

    “They should also press charges”: Social media erupted after teacher Dan Champ was caught urinating in class

    Comment from Michelle Roberts discussing teachers’ challenges, related to California teacher suspended after bizarre act secretly filmed.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment reading when you gotta go you gotta go on a post about a California teacher suspended.

    Comment from Smith Molly expressing concern over Rocklin School District's handling of employee bathroom breaks.

    Comment from Shesan Aquarius questioning socialization concerns for homeschoolers, with laughing emojis included.

    Comment by Alijah Valdez discussing a California teacher suspended after bizarre classroom act secretly filmed by student.

    Comment describing a California teacher suspended after bizarre act in classroom secretly filmed by student.

    User comment on social media discussing California teacher suspended after bizarre act secretly filmed by student.

    Comment discussing concerns about a California teacher suspended after bizarre classroom act secretly filmed by a student.

    Comment from Raymond Mendoza expressing opinion on California teacher suspended after bizarre act in classroom secretly filmed by student.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a bizarre act by a California teacher secretly filmed in the classroom.

    Comment on social media expressing disgust about a California teacher suspended after bizarre act secretly filmed by a student.

    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

