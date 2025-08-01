Bored Panda has scoured the internet and found the most infuriating experiences from schools that people have shared over the years. We've got all levels: elementary, middle, high school, and even college and university – unhinged things, it seems, don't choose their victims by their age.

Some people peak in high school . Others remember it as the worst experience of their lives. Depends who you ask, but for most students, their sentiments about high school are quite negative. According to a national 2020 Yale study, 75% of high school students said so , often associating their high school experience with tiredness, boredom, and stress.

#1 I Let My Son’s Teacher Borrow The Penguin Sculpture I Made And She Left It In A Windowsill For 6 Months Share icon I spent several hours moulding and painting this penguin. It was lightweight, rubbery and pretty indestructible, so when my son asked to bring it to school for show and tell I figured the worst that could happen would be it getting detached from the base, so l obliged. His teacher liked it so much she asked to "borrow" it to use as a decoration in her classroom. She told my son she'd give it back at the end of the year. This is what he brought home. Apparently, her chosen place to display it was in an east-facing window.

I worked so hard on this thing and was so freaking proud of it. How it looks now is exactly how I feel: deflated.



RELATED:

#2 “Virtual Reality Enables Students To Go On A Field Trip Without Leaving Their School” Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Found This Growing In My University Shared Bathroom Share icon

As you scroll through these, your blood pressure might rise. But don't worry – we're here to knock it down a notch. Since this list is about the most absurd, infuriating, and annoying things associated with schools, we thought it would be nice to counteract the negativity with some wholesome, positive news from schools all around the world! For starters, did you know that all three schools in Huron County, Michigan, have earned an award for fostering an inclusive and caring culture? They became the Capturing Kids' Hearts National Showcase schools for the second year in a row! ė“ districts in the U.S. receive such an honor, so the Laker elementary, middle, and high schools of Huron County surely are doing something right!

#4 My College Labs Have Been Canceled Until Further Notice. And I Was Not Included On The Mass Text. No Wonder There’s No One Here Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Our School Library Keeps Getting These Kids Books With Crappy AI Art As Donations Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 My Sister Is A Teacher And She Wasn't Happy With The Picture The School Chose For Her Share icon

A Georgia elementary school is aiming to improve its students' mental health. The Roberta T. Smith Elementary School offers its third-graders meditation breaks during the day. Midday, the students listen to a meditation recording and practice doing a "shark fin" – tracing their thumbs from their foreheads to their hearts. The spokespeople for the project told People that because students of color's mental health in Georgia is so poor and few psychologists are available, schools should aim to promote student mental health. The CDC advocates for classroom mindfulness activities: breathing exercises, meditation, and even yoga.

#7 A Delicious School Lunch Share icon I went for second rounds at the school buffet and this is what they gave me.



ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Perfectly Good Books Thrown In Trash Share icon When perfectly good books are thrown away in the trash instead of donated to the underprivileged kids at the school they belonged to. California is a Joke. The principal at this school approved this and instead of letting the kids have these she decided to throw them away. At least donate them. This made me sick to my stomach. Also just happens to be book fair week...



#9 Accidentally Locked Myself In A Room With No Doorknob In School Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Finland is also tackling the declining mental health of its students while also fighting bullying. Finnish schools use the mobile well-being game Triumfland Saga. According to the developers, it "involves engaging students in a narrative that teaches resilience, empathy, problem-solving and emotional regulation through characters and scenarios that they can relate to." ADVERTISEMENT Teachers use the game together with discussions, role-playing, and reflection activities, that help the kids apply what they do in the game to real life.

#10 The Bring Your Own Potato Bar Hosted By My School For Teacher Appreciation. At Least They’re Providing Plates Share icon

#11 Can’t Use Bathroom Without Chromebook. I’m In High School Share icon

#12 This Elementary School Class Award My Friend’s Poor Kiddo Got. Super Sweet Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi, India, is concentrating on the well-being of its K-8 students through "The Happiness Curriculum." It's a project aimed at teaching students mindfulness, as well as social and emotional skills. Students get 40-minute lessons each day on subjects like Mindfulness, Self-Expression, Stories, and Activities.

#13 This Map In My School's Elementary Library Share icon Because all of Eastern Asia and the Pacific Islands are apparently under China's control.



ADVERTISEMENT

#14 At My School Cafeteria, I Just Want To Have Lemon Water… If Only They Cut The Lemons Share icon

#15 My Lil Sister's School Assignment. Written And Handed Out By The Teacher, And Sis Has To Find The Answers Share icon She can't even figure out what half of these questions even mean.



ADVERTISEMENT

Pennsylvania has its approach to bettering students' mental health, too. They have implemented "Calming Corners," which help students take a breather, relax, and practice self-regulation. "When the Calming Corners were installed, the teachers modeled the proper use of these spaces," the principal of one of the schools, David Zolkowski, explained. "We emphasize that time spent in the corner is brief, but it's purposeful. Kids, when they have that moment, they just get up. Some color or draw, or use a fidget toy, and they're there briefly. Then they come back to their seat with a different sort of mindset."

#16 The State Of My Classmate’s School Owned/Assigned iPad Share icon They're probably going to be shocked when they have to pay for the damage, too.



#17 The Wall Clock In My Old Elementary School’s Gym Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Someone Decided To Remove The Tips From All Of The Pool Cues In My College's Lounge Share icon The lack of respect some people have for the school-provided equipment is so infuriating. Every once in a while, something different is destroyed in one way or another. Detipped cues, ping pong paddles smashed to pieces, sticks snapped in two... There's a new foosball table and I'm genuinely surprised it hasn't been beaten to bits yet.



Three students from the ICT department at Elbasan Vocational School in Albania have created a three-part project to address declining mental health rates amongst youth. They created Mood Circle: a platform where people can share their concerns and receive up to five tips in real time. Then there's Jellyfin, a platform where students can watch documentaries or listen to podcasts to self-soothe or get some valuable mental health advice. But they also put up a Calm Oasis room in their school library where students can come and enjoy a quiet, calming minute. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Location Of A Bench At My School Share icon

#20 My School Used AI In The Yearbook Share icon It's just infuriating because I know, and they know, how many talented artists we have in school. They have included art from students in previous Yearbooks, and they have included some in this one too! And yes, these are only a couple (maybe three, I'm unsure of one of those images, hence why I didn't post it here) of AI images from like, 15 in total, but diluting them with AI later in the book just feels insulting.



ADVERTISEMENT

#21 My View Of My Son During His Last Middle School Band Concert Of The Year Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

When most of us think back to our school experience, we remember sad, beige classrooms with little to no life. Let's just say the environment didn't exactly inspire us to learn. But nowadays, schools are trying different classroom styles. Outdoor learning is one, and, as proven by the New York Botanical Garden's Edible Academy learning center in the Bronx, it keeps the students more engaged.

#22 I Have Been A Music Teacher For The Past 5 Years, Received This Email Today From Principal Saying I Am No Longer The Music Teacher Share icon She comes to my room after I had a 30 minute meltdown telling me it was an April fools prank...



#23 I Got An Email Saying I Was Accepted Into My Dream School, Turns Out It Was A Mistake Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 The Bathroom Stalls At My College Share icon

How was your school experience like, Pandas? Did it involve any of the nightmarish scenes you've seen on this list? Let us know your worst memory down in the comments! And if you'd like to see more horrifying school experiences, check out our previous articles on the topic here and here!

#25 This "Women In Mechanical Engineering" Showcase At My University Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 School Does Some Renovations. New Outside Area Has The Tables In A Lower Section Surrounded By A Step Up Of Pavement. Guess What Happened When It Rained Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Bathroom Passes In USA School. I Mean, I Get It. Kids Take Advantage… But Seriously? Share icon

#28 School Food Managed To Bend The Fork. Swedish School Food Is Free, But It Isn’t Good Share icon

#29 This Floor Alignment Share icon This is The floor at my school. The only place where the alignment is off, further in the corridor the alignment is perfect.



ADVERTISEMENT

#30 This Is The Most Crazy Thing I Have Ever Seen Share icon No wonder everyone is getting sick. Even me, who never gets sick.



ADVERTISEMENT

#31 I'm Just A Student, Why Me? (Stolen Escooter In Broad Daylight In A University) Share icon

#32 This Letter I Got From My Son’s School Today About His Earrings. He’s About To Be 11 In 5th Grade. Girls Are Permitted To Wear Them Though?? Share icon

#33 My Little Brother’s Middle School Schedule. He’s Having Such A Hard Time Remembering When Periods Start And End. Why Are The Times This Specific? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 School Fundraising Chocolate... Wth Happened To The Size Of Them!?!? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 This AI Sign Taped To The Door In Our Art School Share icon And it’s not even good AI, and this is an art school where the vibes are pretty anti-AI imagery. They teach graphic design here, they could have a student make one!



#36 This Vending Machine At My High School Share icon

#37 When You Get One Formula Wrong In Our Weekly Tests At My School They Make You Write It Out 150 Times. I Have 4 More Of These To Do Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 The Size Of The Mirror In My Driving School Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 Spelling At School. "Show It To Say It" Communication Tool At An Elementary School Share icon

#40 Rotten Kids Trashed The Bathroom Share icon I work in a museum and a guest notified me that a school group did this to the boys bathroom TWICE today. How rude. I felt bad for the day porter who had to clean this is he’s so sweet.



#41 No Shoes For A High School Graduation? Share icon That sums it up. Dude showed up sans shoes and left after his kid got his diploma sans shoes. He didn't have any with him. Weird.



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 My School Renovated The Hallway To Our Classrooms Share icon I teach at an arts-based high school & the powers that be decided to renovate the hallway/rotunda space outside our classrooms- which is great cause it was a little grungy & dated. This is one of the corners leading from the hallway to the bathrooms. I … I have feelings about their choices.



#43 I'm So Annoyed With School. Someone Did This To My Locker After Losing A Game Share icon

#44 Health Teachers Banned Word List Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 My School Doesn’t Have Water In The Vending Machines And All The Water Fountains Are Closed Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 I Hate My School Share icon

#47 My College Had It's Annual Sports Meet Organized And Not A Single Students From 4000+ Turned Up Excluding Volunteers And Participants Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 German School In A Nutshell Share icon This is the only big toilet at school. Got another one but with just 2 toilets and you have to walk across the school to use it. German school in a nutshell.



#49 The Amount Of AI Art That Was Used In My Schools $100 Yearbook This Year Share icon This was after students had offered to draw the photos instead. Apparently, the yearbook director was insistent on using them.



ADVERTISEMENT

#50 My School “Renowned” For Its Art Program Just Posted An AI Photo On Insta Instead Of Having Someone Design One Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Sticker My Son Got In School. I Have So Many Questions Share icon

#52 Bathrooms Are Always Closed At My School Because Half Of The Students Are Dumbasses Share icon

#53 My Kids School Charged Us $30 A Person For A Texas Roadhouse Dinner Share icon So every year, the Idea schools have a ceremony dedicated to athletes and their achievements. Last year they charged $20 a person for a Texas RoadHouse Dinner. We had steak and tea with sides. Not bad. This year they told us $30 a plate. Not a word was spoken until everybody was in line and we found out it was strictly chicken. Burnt, and dry chicken.



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 In Case Of Fire Remember Your High School Locker Combo Share icon

#55 Loose Outlet Cover At School Share icon

#56 Quality Exit Sign For The Cam Lab In My Schools Machine Shop Share icon

#57 A Power Outlet At My School. At Shoulder Height, Perfect For Gouging Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Sucks To Be 15-17 I Guess Share icon

#59 My College Made Me Pay 96 Dollars For This “Lab Kit”. There’s Nothing In Here Worth More Than 5 Bucks, And The Whole Thing Probably Costs Less Than 20 Bucks. They Also Included A Pen Share icon

#60 This Is The Inside Of My Child's Homework Folder... Provided By The School. At What Point Has Consumerism Gone Too Far? Share icon Yes I know the school likely needs to raise money and this accomplishes that and helps the students, and so on. But come on... Inside a homework folder?



#61 The Amount Of Leg Room On School Bus Seats Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 My So's Teaching Material For Black History Month Share icon

#63 My School Admin Blocked My Extensions Share icon I updated my computer and it disconnected from the Internet. I didn't have the password so I went to the tech guy. He took 30 minutes to do whatever he did and now my extensions are blocked.



I understand if the cause viruses but I didn't have a problem with it. The only reason I took it to the tech guy was because I didn't have the wifi password.



WHY???



#64 Task Manager Is Disabled On School Computers Share icon If anything stops working then I'm doomed...



ADVERTISEMENT

#65 $5.68 For Barely Any Noodles And Missing Seasoning Packets Share icon bought this overpriced ramen from the school store right before they closed since i’m working late tonight and left my dinner at home. thank the gods i have half a fist full of plain ramen with no oil or seasonings to satiate me.



ADVERTISEMENT

#66 These Desks In My College Share icon

#67 These "Desks" At My University. Can't Even Sit And Use The Desk Properly Share icon

#68 Emergency Eye Wash Station I Saw In A School Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 My Kindergartener's School Supply List Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 Won A Gift Card At School, It’s Expired Share icon

#71 This Is Our Schools Fire Exit Share icon

#72 There's Maggots Falling From The Ceiling At School Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 My University’s WiFi Has Been This Fast For The Past Week Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 So Called Asian Cuisine At School Cafeteria Share icon

#75 School Pizza Had Bones In It. I Paid 2.75 For This????? I’m Not Gonna Make It Past 30 Share icon

#76 Can You Spot The Mistake? Share icon This is on the wall in the lobby of my kid's school.



ADVERTISEMENT

#77 Misplaced Wall Tile In My School Bathroom Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 Stairs Are Like This Scattered Around My School Share icon