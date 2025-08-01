ADVERTISEMENT

Some people peak in high school. Others remember it as the worst experience of their lives. Depends who you ask, but for most students, their sentiments about high school are quite negative. According to a national 2020 Yale study, 75% of high school students said so, often associating their high school experience with tiredness, boredom, and stress.

Bored Panda has scoured the internet and found the most infuriating experiences from schools that people have shared over the years. We've got all levels: elementary, middle, high school, and even college and university – unhinged things, it seems, don't choose their victims by their age.

#1

I Let My Son’s Teacher Borrow The Penguin Sculpture I Made And She Left It In A Windowsill For 6 Months

Comparison of well-crafted and poorly made penguin figurines symbolizing schools not created equal or great.

I spent several hours moulding and painting this penguin. It was lightweight, rubbery and pretty indestructible, so when my son asked to bring it to school for show and tell I figured the worst that could happen would be it getting detached from the base, so l obliged. His teacher liked it so much she asked to "borrow" it to use as a decoration in her classroom. She told my son she'd give it back at the end of the year. This is what he brought home. Apparently, her chosen place to display it was in an east-facing window.
I worked so hard on this thing and was so freaking proud of it. How it looks now is exactly how I feel: deflated.

DIY_Cosmetics Report

    #2

    “Virtual Reality Enables Students To Go On A Field Trip Without Leaving Their School”

    Students using virtual reality headsets in a classroom, demonstrating innovative school learning technology.

    Manowaffle Report

    #3

    Found This Growing In My University Shared Bathroom

    Moldy mushrooms growing on the baseboard inside a poorly maintained school, highlighting problems in school environments.

    xXDANK-MEME-LORDXx Report

    As you scroll through these, your blood pressure might rise. But don't worry – we're here to knock it down a notch. Since this list is about the most absurd, infuriating, and annoying things associated with schools, we thought it would be nice to counteract the negativity with some wholesome, positive news from schools all around the world!

    For starters, did you know that all three schools in Huron County, Michigan, have earned an award for fostering an inclusive and caring culture? They became the Capturing Kids' Hearts National Showcase schools for the second year in a row! ė“ districts in the U.S. receive such an honor, so the Laker elementary, middle, and high schools of Huron County surely are doing something right!
    #4

    My College Labs Have Been Canceled Until Further Notice. And I Was Not Included On The Mass Text. No Wonder There’s No One Here

    Industrial classroom with outdated equipment and a backpack on the table showing schools are not all created equal or great

    firemaster Report

    #5

    Our School Library Keeps Getting These Kids Books With Crappy AI Art As Donations

    Open children's book with vivid illustrations of a smiling girl and a glowing cat, highlighting school creativity differences.

    JubblyLovelies Report

    #6

    My Sister Is A Teacher And She Wasn't Happy With The Picture The School Chose For Her

    Sticker of a frowning character named Gillian on a school display board, illustrating diverse school environments.

    sKullsHavezzz Report

    A Georgia elementary school is aiming to improve its students' mental health. The Roberta T. Smith Elementary School offers its third-graders meditation breaks during the day. Midday, the students listen to a meditation recording and practice doing a "shark fin" – tracing their thumbs from their foreheads to their hearts.

    The spokespeople for the project told People that because students of color's mental health in Georgia is so poor and few psychologists are available, schools should aim to promote student mental health. The CDC advocates for classroom mindfulness activities: breathing exercises, meditation, and even yoga.
    #7

    A Delicious School Lunch

    Close-up of poorly prepared school cafeteria food on plates, highlighting quality issues in school meals and dining.

    I went for second rounds at the school buffet and this is what they gave me.

    burningthewater Report

    #8

    Perfectly Good Books Thrown In Trash

    Old school books discarded in large dumpsters highlighting schools not created equal or great conditions.

    When perfectly good books are thrown away in the trash instead of donated to the underprivileged kids at the school they belonged to. California is a Joke. The principal at this school approved this and instead of letting the kids have these she decided to throw them away. At least donate them. This made me sick to my stomach. Also just happens to be book fair week...

    Huckleberry47 Report

    #9

    Accidentally Locked Myself In A Room With No Doorknob In School

    Yellow metal door in a school hallway illustrating how not all schools are created equal in facilities and design quality.

    SzpakLabz Report

    Finland is also tackling the declining mental health of its students while also fighting bullying. Finnish schools use the mobile well-being game Triumfland Saga. According to the developers, it "involves engaging students in a narrative that teaches resilience, empathy, problem-solving and emotional regulation through characters and scenarios that they can relate to."

    Teachers use the game together with discussions, role-playing, and reflection activities, that help the kids apply what they do in the game to real life. 
    #10

    The Bring Your Own Potato Bar Hosted By My School For Teacher Appreciation. At Least They’re Providing Plates

    Poster at school inviting students to bring baked potatoes and toppings for a shared birthday celebration event.

    mackthesquirel Report

    #11

    Can’t Use Bathroom Without Chromebook. I’m In High School

    Classroom rule displayed on screen about Chromebook issues and bathroom use, highlighting schools are not all created equal.

    NinjEverett6 Report

    #12

    This Elementary School Class Award My Friend’s Poor Kiddo Got. Super Sweet

    Certificate awarded in a school setting, highlighting facial expressions with a humorous tone from a questionable school.

    sparklyspores Report

    Delhi, India, is concentrating on the well-being of its K-8 students through "The Happiness Curriculum." It's a project aimed at teaching students mindfulness, as well as social and emotional skills. Students get 40-minute lessons each day on subjects like Mindfulness, Self-Expression, Stories, and Activities.
    #13

    This Map In My School's Elementary Library

    Colorful world map mural in a school classroom showing continents and oceans, highlighting school environment differences.

    Because all of Eastern Asia and the Pacific Islands are apparently under China's control.

    joecosmos Report

    #14

    At My School Cafeteria, I Just Want To Have Lemon Water… If Only They Cut The Lemons

    Clear beverage dispenser with lemons inside, part of a school drink station showing how not all schools are created equal

    Hot_Lobster222 Report

    #15

    My Lil Sister's School Assignment. Written And Handed Out By The Teacher, And Sis Has To Find The Answers

    Handwritten school history questions on France and Russia highlighting varied school quality with visible paper and pen marks.

    She can't even figure out what half of these questions even mean.

    Lenore8264 Report

    Pennsylvania has its approach to bettering students' mental health, too. They have implemented "Calming Corners," which help students take a breather, relax, and practice self-regulation. "When the Calming Corners were installed, the teachers modeled the proper use of these spaces," the principal of one of the schools, David Zolkowski, explained.

    "We emphasize that time spent in the corner is brief, but it's purposeful. Kids, when they have that moment, they just get up. Some color or draw, or use a fidget toy, and they're there briefly. Then they come back to their seat with a different sort of mindset."
    #16

    The State Of My Classmate’s School Owned/Assigned iPad

    Damaged tablet with a severely cracked screen on a desk, illustrating that not all schools are created equal.

    They're probably going to be shocked when they have to pay for the damage, too.

    Bulky-Fox7257 Report

    #17

    The Wall Clock In My Old Elementary School’s Gym

    Old school wall clock protected by a worn metal cage, illustrating schools that are not created equal or great.

    phatryuc Report

    wolfgangbonow avatar
    Wolfgang Bonow
    Wolfgang Bonow
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is wrong here? It's obviously caged to protect it from balls - it's a gym.

    #18

    Someone Decided To Remove The Tips From All Of The Pool Cues In My College's Lounge

    Three wooden pool cues with white tips placed on a red surface highlighting school tools not all schools are equal.

    The lack of respect some people have for the school-provided equipment is so infuriating. Every once in a while, something different is destroyed in one way or another. Detipped cues, ping pong paddles smashed to pieces, sticks snapped in two... There's a new foosball table and I'm genuinely surprised it hasn't been beaten to bits yet.

    JTD845 Report

    Three students from the ICT department at Elbasan Vocational School in Albania have created a three-part project to address declining mental health rates amongst youth. They created Mood Circle: a platform where people can share their concerns and receive up to five tips in real time.

    Then there's Jellyfin, a platform where students can watch documentaries or listen to podcasts to self-soothe or get some valuable mental health advice. But they also put up a Calm Oasis room in their school library where students can come and enjoy a quiet, calming minute.

    #19

    Location Of A Bench At My School

    Metal school chairs in a hallway corner, showing wear and uneven setup, highlighting inequality in school facilities.

    Eyal-M Report

    #20

    My School Used AI In The Yearbook

    Illustrations in a school book showing construction workers and a smiling woman with a book, highlighting school diversity and quality.

    It's just infuriating because I know, and they know, how many talented artists we have in school. They have included art from students in previous Yearbooks, and they have included some in this one too! And yes, these are only a couple (maybe three, I'm unsure of one of those images, hence why I didn't post it here) of AI images from like, 15 in total, but diluting them with AI later in the book just feels insulting.

    DaLuckyKitten Report

    #21

    My View Of My Son During His Last Middle School Band Concert Of The Year

    Person's head hidden behind large speaker during a school event highlighting schools are not created equal.

    featherwolf Report

    When most of us think back to our school experience, we remember sad, beige classrooms with little to no life. Let's just say the environment didn't exactly inspire us to learn. But nowadays, schools are trying different classroom styles. Outdoor learning is one, and, as proven by the New York Botanical Garden's Edible Academy learning center in the Bronx, it keeps the students more engaged. 
    #22

    I Have Been A Music Teacher For The Past 5 Years, Received This Email Today From Principal Saying I Am No Longer The Music Teacher

    Email about 2025-2026 teaching assignment in an independent school district, highlighting school staffing transparency.

    She comes to my room after I had a 30 minute meltdown telling me it was an April fools prank...

    werd112233 Report

    montanamariner avatar
    MontanaMariner
    MontanaMariner
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reason #1873893 why people don't want to teach. No support. No pay. This.

    #23

    I Got An Email Saying I Was Accepted Into My Dream School, Turns Out It Was A Mistake

    Email screenshot showing a message about scholarship opportunities and admission status for students in schools.

    Individual_Pickle_26 Report

    #24

    The Bathroom Stalls At My College

    Toilet stall in a school bathroom with a low door and basic facilities, highlighting challenges in some schools' quality.

    DownDeep99 Report

    How was your school experience like, Pandas? Did it involve any of the nightmarish scenes you've seen on this list? Let us know your worst memory down in the comments! And if you'd like to see more horrifying school experiences, check out our previous articles on the topic here and here!
    #25

    This "Women In Mechanical Engineering" Showcase At My University

    Empty bulletin board labeled Women in M.E. in a school hallway, showing disparity in school recognition and resources.

    CSThr0waway123 Report

    #26

    School Does Some Renovations. New Outside Area Has The Tables In A Lower Section Surrounded By A Step Up Of Pavement. Guess What Happened When It Rained

    Outdoor school picnic tables partially submerged in water, illustrating problems not all schools are created equal or great

    MidnaMagic Report

    #27

    Bathroom Passes In USA School. I Mean, I Get It. Kids Take Advantage… But Seriously?

    Bathroom pass rules posted on school paper showing limited passes and strict timing, highlighting schools not created equal.

    reddit.com Report

    #28

    School Food Managed To Bend The Fork. Swedish School Food Is Free, But It Isn’t Good

    Close-up of a small piece of pasta on a fork, illustrating unusual school lunch conditions in schools not created equal.

    ThePuzzlebit Report

    #29

    This Floor Alignment

    School hallway with rows of lockers on both sides and a mismatched floor pattern in an educational building.

    This is The floor at my school. The only place where the alignment is off, further in the corridor the alignment is perfect.

    FavoriteRaven Report

    #30

    This Is The Most Crazy Thing I Have Ever Seen

    List of guidelines for sending children to school with mild illnesses, highlighting schools are not created equal or great.

    No wonder everyone is getting sick. Even me, who never gets sick.

    AlexTheAlex69420 Report

    #31

    I'm Just A Student, Why Me? (Stolen Escooter In Broad Daylight In A University)

    Broken and inadequate bike lock hanging on a metal hook on a brick school wall, showing poor school facility quality.

    Emotional_Farm8126 Report

    #32

    This Letter I Got From My Son’s School Today About His Earrings. He’s About To Be 11 In 5th Grade. Girls Are Permitted To Wear Them Though??

    Handwritten school policy letter on student attire highlighting rules about male students not wearing earrings at school.

    kells_17 Report

    montanamariner avatar
    MontanaMariner
    MontanaMariner
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I read that 5 times as earnings. I thought, "Dang, 10 year old has more hustle than I do."

    #33

    My Little Brother’s Middle School Schedule. He’s Having Such A Hard Time Remembering When Periods Start And End. Why Are The Times This Specific?

    Handwritten school bell schedule with periods and times on a laminated ID card showing school details.

    mad_cherry Report

    #34

    School Fundraising Chocolate... Wth Happened To The Size Of Them!?!?

    Box of chocolate bars labeled World's Finest with a pencil and a dollar bill, highlighting school fundraising efforts.

    mrthree1zero Report

    #35

    This AI Sign Taped To The Door In Our Art School

    Room A222 glass door with a visible no food or drink sign, highlighting unusual school rules and conditions.

    And it’s not even good AI, and this is an art school where the vibes are pretty anti-AI imagery. They teach graphic design here, they could have a student make one!

    str_productions Report

    #36

    This Vending Machine At My High School

    Vending machine in a school with a sign warning use at your own risk and no refunds, illustrating school conditions.

    grayflicks_dew Report

    #37

    When You Get One Formula Wrong In Our Weekly Tests At My School They Make You Write It Out 150 Times. I Have 4 More Of These To Do

    Handwritten math formulas on paper, demonstrating a school assignment that highlights not all schools are created equal.

    h4y14y6 Report

    #38

    The Size Of The Mirror In My Driving School

    Small, poorly equipped school bathroom with minimal fixtures and basic hygiene supplies highlighting inequalities in schools.

    matko_m Report

    #39

    Spelling At School. "Show It To Say It" Communication Tool At An Elementary School

    Illustration showing a noose with the word not, highlighting issues in schools that are not created equal.

    UnPrecidential Report

    #40

    Rotten Kids Trashed The Bathroom

    School bathroom stall in disarray with toilet paper strewn everywhere showing schools that are not created equal or great.

    I work in a museum and a guest notified me that a school group did this to the boys bathroom TWICE today. How rude. I felt bad for the day porter who had to clean this is he’s so sweet.

    icecreamandscream Report

    #41

    No Shoes For A High School Graduation?

    Man standing barefoot in a crowded school meeting room with folding chairs and people seated around him.

    That sums it up. Dude showed up sans shoes and left after his kid got his diploma sans shoes. He didn't have any with him. Weird.

    vedderamy1230 Report

    #42

    My School Renovated The Hallway To Our Classrooms

    Corner of a school wall with mismatched baseboards and flooring showing a lack of quality in school construction.

    I teach at an arts-based high school & the powers that be decided to renovate the hallway/rotunda space outside our classrooms- which is great cause it was a little grungy & dated. This is one of the corners leading from the hallway to the bathrooms. I … I have feelings about their choices.

    Mathinista314 Report

    #43

    I'm So Annoyed With School. Someone Did This To My Locker After Losing A Game

    Locker space in a school gym with damaged and bent metal lockers showing unequal school facilities conditions.

    BigFatRussainBear Report

    #44

    Health Teachers Banned Word List

    Poster in a school listing banned words like Sigma and Chat, highlighting how not all schools are equal or great.

    AvidMistborn Report

    #45

    My School Doesn’t Have Water In The Vending Machines And All The Water Fountains Are Closed

    Vending machine stocked with various drinks in a school, illustrating differences in school facilities and resources.

    mdskullslayer Report

    #46

    I Hate My School

    Online safety and workshop quiz showing students' answers and safety equipment requirements for schools.

    ExcellentSoil6970 Report

    #47

    My College Had It's Annual Sports Meet Organized And Not A Single Students From 4000+ Turned Up Excluding Volunteers And Participants

    School outdoor area with red carpet and potted plants under clear blue sky showing varied school facilities.

    gadgetboy001 Report

    #48

    German School In A Nutshell

    Three school toilets in a tiled bathroom with one toilet seat missing, highlighting differences in school facilities quality.

    This is the only big toilet at school. Got another one but with just 2 toilets and you have to walk across the school to use it. German school in a nutshell.

    Imalwayshungry420 Report

    #49

    The Amount Of AI Art That Was Used In My Schools $100 Yearbook This Year

    Yearbook pages showing humorous goose and bird illustrations mixed with student photos highlighting not all schools are equal or great.

    This was after students had offered to draw the photos instead. Apparently, the yearbook director was insistent on using them.

    contraception-shrimp Report

    #50

    My School “Renowned” For Its Art Program Just Posted An AI Photo On Insta Instead Of Having Someone Design One

    Bear in cozy orange hat and scarf in snowy scene emphasizing schools not created equal or great.

    trevehr12 Report

    #51

    Sticker My Son Got In School. I Have So Many Questions

    Sticker with a misspelled basketball phrase showing a tennis ball, highlighting unusual school moments and school differences.

    Keh1519 Report

    #52

    Bathrooms Are Always Closed At My School Because Half Of The Students Are Dumbasses

    Bathroom door in a school with handwritten sign about vaping and restroom closure, showing how not all schools are created equal.

    SkillImmediate6393 Report

    #53

    My Kids School Charged Us $30 A Person For A Texas Roadhouse Dinner

    School cafeteria meal with green beans, grilled chicken covered in brown sauce, bread rolls, and a salad scoop on a disposable plate.

    So every year, the Idea schools have a ceremony dedicated to athletes and their achievements. Last year they charged $20 a person for a Texas RoadHouse Dinner. We had steak and tea with sides. Not bad. This year they told us $30 a plate. Not a word was spoken until everybody was in line and we found out it was strictly chicken. Burnt, and dry chicken.

    Born-Agency-3922 Report

    #54

    In Case Of Fire Remember Your High School Locker Combo

    Security gate with a combination lock and an open door showing the outside concrete pathway in a school setting.

    deangiberson Report

    #55

    Loose Outlet Cover At School

    Burnt electrical outlet and charger plug in a school setting, highlighting unsafe conditions in some schools.

    liamOSM Report

    #56

    Quality Exit Sign For The Cam Lab In My Schools Machine Shop

    Exit door in a school hallway with handwritten sign questioning the exit, illustrating schools not created equal or great.

    reddit.com Report

    #57

    A Power Outlet At My School. At Shoulder Height, Perfect For Gouging

    Damaged electrical outlet with cracked cover on a wall inside a school, highlighting unsafe and unequal school conditions.

    Dogiedog64 Report

    #58

    Sucks To Be 15-17 I Guess

    Text instructions about age restrictions and waiver requirements for guests entering a skating facility, highlighting school rules.

    LopsidedCauliflower8 Report

    #59

    My College Made Me Pay 96 Dollars For This “Lab Kit”. There’s Nothing In Here Worth More Than 5 Bucks, And The Whole Thing Probably Costs Less Than 20 Bucks. They Also Included A Pen

    Box with various items including a red object and masking tape illustrating school equipment in unequal schools context

    llamakking Report

    #60

    This Is The Inside Of My Child's Homework Folder... Provided By The School. At What Point Has Consumerism Gone Too Far?

    Flyer showing tutoring and test prep services with a smiling girl, highlighting savings on academic evaluation and test prep offers.

    Yes I know the school likely needs to raise money and this accomplishes that and helps the students, and so on. But come on... Inside a homework folder?

    xtinaxtina18 Report

    #61

    The Amount Of Leg Room On School Bus Seats

    Worn and narrow school bus seat with gray padding inside an older school vehicle, showing school conditions and environment.

    Isedknow Report

    #62

    My So's Teaching Material For Black History Month

    Educational worksheet showing Bill Cosby as entertainer and educator, highlighting reading and learning activities in schools.

    Januszek_Zajaczek Report

    #63

    My School Admin Blocked My Extensions

    Browser extensions interface showing AdBlock, Google Docs Offline, and Grammarly installed, highlighting school tech tools.

    I updated my computer and it disconnected from the Internet. I didn't have the password so I went to the tech guy. He took 30 minutes to do whatever he did and now my extensions are blocked.

    I understand if the cause viruses but I didn't have a problem with it. The only reason I took it to the tech guy was because I didn't have the wifi password.

    WHY???

    AriZonaCeilingStuff Report

    #64

    Task Manager Is Disabled On School Computers

    Error message on a computer screen showing Task Manager has been disabled, highlighting issues in school technology setups.

    If anything stops working then I'm doomed...

    EpicNerd99 Report

    #65

    $5.68 For Barely Any Noodles And Missing Seasoning Packets

    Instant ramen noodles in a cup with Mike's Mighty Good craft ramen lid, highlighting schools with unequal food options.

    bought this overpriced ramen from the school store right before they closed since i’m working late tonight and left my dinner at home. thank the gods i have half a fist full of plain ramen with no oil or seasonings to satiate me.

    Hour_Amount1881 Report

    #66

    These Desks In My College

    Classroom with uniquely shaped desks and chairs highlighting that not all schools are created equal in education spaces.

    clashvalley Report

    #67

    These "Desks" At My University. Can't Even Sit And Use The Desk Properly

    Worn and damaged school desk attached to chair, highlighting the varying conditions of schools and school furniture.

    Majestic_Ticket3594 Report

    #68

    Emergency Eye Wash Station I Saw In A School

    Green emergency spray station in a school bathroom with a can taped in place, highlighting unusual school safety measures.

    perkinjon Report

    #69

    My Kindergartener's School Supply List

    Kindergarten supply list for 2023-2024 showing essential school items, highlighting disparities in school resources and needs.

    Danasai Report

    #70

    Won A Gift Card At School, It’s Expired

    Close-up of a corner showing 12/23 on a school document, highlighting that not all schools are created equal.

    dead-boy1617 Report

    #71

    This Is Our Schools Fire Exit

    Yellow emergency exit door blocked by a table, illustrating schools not always being equal or great in safety measures

    Ill_Calendar3116 Report

    #72

    There's Maggots Falling From The Ceiling At School

    Dead maggots scattered on the floor near a corner of stairs, highlighting schools that are not created equal.

    BlooBatoonsD Report

    #73

    My University’s WiFi Has Been This Fast For The Past Week

    Speedtest result showing extremely low download speed and high upload speed, highlighting unequal school internet quality.

    FlyGuys098 Report

    #74

    So Called Asian Cuisine At School Cafeteria

    School lunch tray with five chicken nuggets and small portion of rice with vegetables, illustrating uneven school meal quality.

    PlusRutabaga1033 Report

    #75

    School Pizza Had Bones In It. I Paid 2.75 For This????? I’m Not Gonna Make It Past 30

    Slice of cheese pizza with uneven toppings, illustrating differences in quality among schools and their food offerings

    albe1979 Report

    #76

    Can You Spot The Mistake?

    Motivational school poster defining succeed as hard work, patience, learning, and sacrifice on a black background.

    This is on the wall in the lobby of my kid's school.

    UpOrDownItsUpToYou Report

    #77

    Misplaced Wall Tile In My School Bathroom

    School restroom with tile walls and hand dryers demonstrating schools are not created equal or great.

    bar_soap_hater Report

    #78

    Stairs Are Like This Scattered Around My School

    Worn and damaged school stairs with chipped tiles showing the inequality in school infrastructure quality.

    third-best-friend Report

    #79

    They Said Our Lockers Were Very Clean

    Worn and rusty school lockers in a hallway, illustrating not all schools are created equal in condition and upkeep.

    Any-Produce-5527 Report

