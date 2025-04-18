ADVERTISEMENT

If you go to—or went to—a great, well-run school with good infrastructure, offerings, awesome teachers, and peers, consider yourself lucky. It turns out not all American schools are created equal. Often, it's the students who pay the price. That could be why some students love school. And others hate it.

American youth have been sharing photos of their schools. A few are really sweet and wholesome. Like the one where kids get a special day to ride their tractors to school. Others might really make you question the state of education in the country. Like the school that spent $1.3 million on new turf for a sports team but claims poverty when it comes to fixing the leaking roof of the main building… Then there's the institution that somehow thought it was perfectly fine to make top students “donate” a percentage of their grades to those who didn’t do as well.

Bored Panda has put together a list of posts that perfectly show just how different one American school is from the next. Tell us all about your own school experience in the comments, and don't forget to upvote your favorite pics.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My High School Has "Drive Your Tractor To School" Day (Ohio, US)

Tractors parked outside Cloverleaf High School, showcasing unique aspects of American schools.

stevenseagulls Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    I Go To A Predominantly Republican High School In Texas. This Went On All Day Long From The "Non-Partisan" Teachers

    Whiteboard with a note about grade distribution in American schools.

    long_live_king_melon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Chicago Public School Lunch

    School lunch showing a slice of cheese pizza and a pack of dried cranberries on a paper plate.

    mhern72 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My US public high school had amazing pizza. (My grade school did too now that I think about it) And other food in general. But we were in a wealthy area overall, so that probably had something to do with it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many believe that American education is in shambles. The Covid pandemic highlighted a lot of the flaws in the system. And while some blame the pandemic for the poor state of learning, others say it isn't so. In a piece published on the Fordham Institute's website, David Steiner notes that too many people are stuck sending their kids to underperforming schools.

    "Despite nearly $200 billion in emergency federal spending on K–12 schooling, students are doing worse than a decade ago, and lower-performing students are today less capable of doing math than they were thirty-five years ago," writes the education expert.
    #4

    My School Put Free Pad And Tampon Vending Machines In The Girls' Bathrooms

    Sanitary product dispenser in an American school, offering free items against a brick wall.

    KabobsterLobster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    My School Has Racks In The Front Office For Kids To Put Their Skateboards On During The Day

    Skateboards on racks in an American school hallway, highlighting unique school features.

    Twin Oaks High School in San Marcos.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's in California for anyone not familiar with US cities. Seems appropriate.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Our School Spent 1.3 Million On New Turf For A 2-8 Team… But I Get To Deal With This Every Time It Rains Because They Can’t Afford To Fix The Roof

    Damaged wall corner in an American school hallway, showing peeling paint and exposed material near lockers.

    As much as it sounds like a meme, of course, it’s in Ohio.

    OShtTheC0PS Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that a football team? I did go to a US public high school but I've never heard that term before.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Steiner was commenting on what's known as the National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAEP. It's basically "The Nation’s Report Card," and according to the National Center for Education Statistics website, it's "a resource—a common measure of student achievement—because it offers a window into the state of our K-12 education system and what our children are learning."

    What stood out in the NAEP results was the fact that Math and reading scores for 13-year-olds have hit their lowest scores in decades. Steiner cautions that the system is failing children from a very young age.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    So When Did Public High School Cafeterias Start Looking More Like Mall Food Courts? (Byron Nelson Hs, Tx)

    Food court in an American school with Pizza Hut and Subway, illustrating school amenities.

    rickythepilot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Found In A Dumpster Behind NYC High School. Donating Books Is So Over Rated

    Discarded American school textbooks in dumpsters behind a brick building.

    speckledorphed Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    delphinum4 avatar
    Zophra
    Zophra
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does math really go out of date? I have often wondered why schools would need new math textbooks unless they were in poor condition.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    My Town Has 100% Electric School Buses

    Yellow Amherst public school bus, electric, parked on street.

    7b21b9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Steiner likens Pre-K to the Wild West... He explains that students are entering kindergarten with large gaps in their readiness to learn. "Children aren’t seriously assessed until they are 8, by which time it’s too late for sustained intervention; the gaps never close," he wrote.

    And from there, it's a vicious cycle where the kids pay the price. "Curricula, tests, and teacher education programs exist in deep silos, creating a fragmented system where teachers aren’t trained to teach the materials their schools use and tests don’t test students’ mastery of those materials (with a tiny exception in Louisiana)." the expert added.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Columns At A School Are Pencils (MN)

    Entrance of an American school with pencil-shaped columns and brick walls.

    keliix06 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    A Quote Painted Above Lockers At A Houston, Texas Isd Elementary And Middle School

    Wall quote about gender roles at American school above lockers, criticized for promoting stereotypes.

    lbeckman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kicki avatar
    Panda Kicki
    Panda Kicki
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So, if I read this one correctly, the women hs all the power to control the men and they are powerless marionettes in our grasp? Great! Lets skip the lady-variant and see what other fun stuff we can make the men become, as they are helpless and cany control their behaviour and emotions without being led by a womans example.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    My Friend Got In Trouble For "Pda"

    School report noting student misconduct for holding pinkies in hall, illustrating a school rule violation.

    After-Employer5610 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    According to education sector marketing company MDR Education, there are a total of 115,171 schools in the United States. This number is made up of K-12 public and private schools, adult education, and career/technical schools. "With the current U.S. population of about 333 million people, that breaks down to one school for every 2,892 people," notes the MDR site.
    #13

    My Little Sister Ended Up Getting The Same Physics Book I Had In High School, 10 Years Later

    American school textbook with student names and condition notes, including a coffee stain and used condition marked as "AWESOME".

    My guess is that Physics just isn't a very popular subject. We're from Kentucky, and people don't really value the sciences in the south.

    MrsBoognish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But has physics changed? I didn't think that was possible. ;)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    The Line At My School To Check Bags (Keep In Mind That Almost All Of Theses People Are Wearing Clear Backpack) (Mundy Mill)

    Students lined up outside an American school building, showcasing campus life.

    deadpoolplayz14 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    daveaepstein avatar
    D
    D
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    America has guns throughout its history and absolutely no gun violence in its schools. In fact, some schools had gun clubs .... Then, a complete erosion of cultural and social values ....

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    There Is A School At My Local Shopping Mall (North County Mall In Escondido)

    Modern American school inside a mall setting with escalators, glass walls, and seating areas visible.

    TheThirdLugia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The country is also facing a severe lack of educators. American schools have high student-to-teacher ratios driven by a massive K-12 teacher shortage, warns education institution Elevate K-12. "Faced with disciplinary problems and low school funding, schools have focused on staffing classrooms at all costs," reads that site, adding that class sizes have become larger at the expense of quality teaching.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    This High School In Pennsylvania Has Signs That Specify Whether You Can Or Cannot Open The Windows That Day

    School signs indicating windows may be opened or must be closed.

    Sdormer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    My School Locker Can’t Even Fit My Backpack Because Of Those Shelves

    A gray backpack partially inside a blue school locker with a combination lock.

    zucclivan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    "My Friend's Son Came Home From School Thursday With A Stamp On His Arm That Said "Lunch Money" Because His Account Was Low"

    Tweet about American schools' lunch money stamp policy on a student's wrist.

    reddit.com , juanyfbaby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    According to Elevate K-12, the number of under-qualified teaching hires increased by 69% from 2022–2023. "When students have underqualified teachers or full-time substitutes, they’re more likely to experience learning delays, low graduation rates, and test scores below grade level," notes the site.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It's often the poor that feel it the most... And the institution warns that the crisis in public education is "widening student achievement gaps, causing a dangerous feedback loop that disproportionately affects Black students, low-income students, and students with special educational needs."
    #19

    Oklahoma Public School Textbooks

    Worn American history textbooks on a classroom desk, highlighting school conditions.

    BookerDeWittsCarbine Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    delphinum4 avatar
    Zophra
    Zophra
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Need context. Maybe these were going to be thrown out.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    South Dakota Teachers Competing Against Each Other For Dollar Bills To Fund Their Classrooms

    People at an American school event on ice, collecting dollar bills in helmets and uniforms.

    rs16 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Public School In California Teaching Us How To File Our Taxes

    W-2 tax form on a beige surface, highlighting employment details for tax purposes in American schools.

    zkjel125 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    daveaepstein avatar
    D
    D
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes! Teach LIFE skills as well as core subjects. Leave the insane ideologies OUT. When kids don't understand basic banking, how to write a resume, simple facts about science, civics, and history there the schools are failing. Instead, schools push trans and racial ideology while kids cannot read hundreds of billions spent by an education department that has just become a vehicle for teacher union dues and leftist political donors with ZERO CHANGE IN SKILLS OR TEST SCORES.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Social media isn't helping when it comes to the poor state of education and the well-being of learners. "American teenagers stare at social media on a screen almost nine hours every day, with one result being surging loneliness and depression," wrote Steiner.
    #22

    Bathroom Passes In USA School

    New bathroom pass system note specifies 5 passes per 9 weeks in American schools, emphasizing time restrictions for usage.

    LikeSnowOnTheBeach Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So the teacher is OK with kids peeing in their pants? In middle school my math teacher wouldn't let me use the bathroom during class because we were taking a test. So I sat with my arms folded refusing to take the test and squirmed in my seat until she finally got the picture. You should never be allowed to deny a kid their own bodily functions.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    This Pencil Vending Machine At The Local Middle School

    Pencil vending machine in American school hall offering quality pencils for 25 cents.

    wyn13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    School Took Off The Locks And Door To The Restroom. My School Took The Doors And Locks To The Stalls, Because Of “Vandalism” They Have Cameras Pointing To The Doors

    Open door in a tiled hallway revealing American school lockers and a wooden door.

    Chichis_Man_Handle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    As we have sown, so shall we reap, warns the expert. He believes that learners are losing out thanks to the very people who are meant to nurture them. "The unique sense of achievement that a student experiences when she or he masters a rigorous skill, digs into deep knowledge, creates a piece of writing or art, completes a challenging science assignment or piece of music—this is all being washed away," writes the expert.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "We are tired of bad news, and our instinct is now to punish, or at least ignore, the messenger. But our students are desperately the worse for the mess we have made of their schooling."
    #25

    Is This Gap In The Bathroom Too Big? I Went To The Bathroom Stall And I Noticed This Gap. Is This Normal? I Feel Like You Can Practically See Someone Through It When Walking In

    School bathroom door with privacy gap, hand showing space issue.

    Ihavenonumberslol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Picture From My Old High School In El Paso, Texas

    American school building at sunset with students and musical instruments on a sports field.

    The school itself is over 90 years old. It is the oldest in Texas

    orodriguez2009 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    My High School Lunch, A Beef Poke Bowl (I'm In California)

    Colorful school lunch bowl with beef, edamame, cucumbers, radishes, and peppers, highlighting American school food variety.

    Throwaway82598 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Oklahoma Elementary School Has Installed Bulletproof Shelters In Its Classrooms

    A blue-padded sensory room in an American school, with an open door showing a bench inside.

    TooShiftyForYou Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Our School In Ohio Doesn’t Have Bathroom Stall Doors

    American school restroom with dirty stall, stained walls, and an unclean toilet seat.

    Adam_the_ginger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Faculty Bathroom At A Prestigious Public High School Ranked As 15th Best In The Us

    American school restroom with a sink, toilet, and peeling floor.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Locker Art At My School

    Colorful lockers with a painted robot in an American school hallway.

    leiko2302 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #32

    This Letter I Got From My Son’s School Today About His Earrings

    School policy note about student attire, highlighting restrictions on male students wearing earrings.

    kells_17 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Sign At An Elementary School In Texas

    Sign in front of American school stating staff is armed and trained to protect students.

    schreechingnoisw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    This Sign Is About Two Hundred Yards From My Daughter's School (Ohio)

    School zone sign stating staff can carry firearms, reflecting American schools' policies.

    Ralph--Hinkley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A sign like that says "Emigrate" to me. I mean, all you have to do is travel north a bit from Ohio and you can find civlization - otherwise known as Canada. 😬

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    This Is A Public School On Tacoma, WA. Stadium High School

    Historic American school building with ornate brick architecture against a blue sky.

    wiener_schnitzel_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Looks Like School Lunches Are Making The Rounds Here Again: United States, Public Middle School

    School lunch tray with pasta, salad, bread, milk carton, and orange, showcasing American school meal variety.

    bibliophile222 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    The Shooting Range At My Texas High School

    School hallway with a warning sign on a door to the shooting range, highlighting unique aspects of American schools.

    B3tta_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    My Niece Has Coal Propaganda For Homework. (Kentucky Public School)

    American schools worksheet on coal advantages, featuring cartoon miners and energy symbols.

    Adam_Barrow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    This Happened At My School When They Tried To Stop Huge Gatherings By Closing Off The Commons

    Students crowded in a hallway of an American school, with barriers blocking off part of the floor space.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Genuinely Cool Thing My School Does. This Bin Has Ice On The Bottom So Any Student That Don't Want Their Fruit That Is Mandatory To Grab With Lunch Can Be Put Into A Cold Area

    A tray of apples on a table in an American school cafeteria.

    Other students who are still hungry can get it. Anything that isn't taken at the end of the day is put back into rotation the next day, that way there isn't any untouched fruit wasted.

    weirdboi3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    This Was Painted To The Wall Of My School

    School hallway with pixel art character and text: "You're filled with determination."

    Potwats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    What My School Put Into The Restrooms

    Toilet seat cleaner dispenser in an American school bathroom, highlighting amenities.

    nathanielx9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Schools Don’t Have Time To Teach Us Life Skills But Have Time To Make It So I Can Buy A Hunting License??? (8th Grade And I Didn’t Ask For This Whatsoever)

    Florida virtual school letter and ID card on a table; highlights student achievements and future American school opportunities.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Vape Sensor Notice For High School Bathrooms

    Sign in school bathroom with vape sensor and noise detection notice.

    URappinAwful Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    My School Uses Purple Carpet To Indicate The Classroom Doors That Swing Out

    Empty hallway in an American school with restroom sign, green carpet, and fluorescent lighting.

    EricByDefinition Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    The Fact That My School Thought That 1 Way Hallways Were A Good Idea (I’m Late To Third Period Most Of The Time Now)

    Students with backpacks walking through a crowded American school hallway.

    Eddy5876 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    My Schools Fire Defense, Almost All Of These Are Like This

    Fire extinguisher cabinet in American school hallway with handle instructions visible.

    ITZPHE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    These Lockers At Our School

    Yellow and gold school lockers in a hallway, illustrating aspects of American schools.

    ShrekD_M8 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    My School Recently Implemented A Police Alarm. First Time Seeing This

    School wall with direction signs, showing layout of American educational facility, includes emergency device.

    Sero2020 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Found Microscopes Just Tossed In A Bin In A Room Where All Supplies Go To Die. They All Work Btw. Can’t Help But Think Of All The Schools That Could Benefit From These

    Microscopes piled in a green container, highlighting American schools' equipment issues.

    bunnymamallama Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    The Random Assortment Of Lights Mixed With The Differently Shaded Ceiling Tiles At My School Make Me Want To End It All

    Fluorescent lights on an American school ceiling, highlighting institutional design features.

    Yung-QumKuat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    There Is A Section At My School For Books That Have Been Banned In Other Countries

    Library shelf with "Banned Books" sign and caution tape, highlighting issues in American schools.

    greatgap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    My Cousin's Daughter Graduated From My Alma Mater, John Handley High School, This Past Saturday. The Most Visually Stunning High School In Virginia

    Historic American school building with people gathered outside during a sunny day.

    pudwhacker13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    My High School Spent $15,000 On A 2x2 TV Just To Show Morning Announcements

    Blank screen above school hallway doors, showcasing American school infrastructure.

    Moisty_Merks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Refreshing Signs Posted Outside Some Of My Sons Public Elementary School Classrooms

    Classroom door with welcoming signs and colorful decor, emphasizing kindness and inclusion in an American school.

    superexcitedok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    daveaepstein avatar
    D
    D
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Political ideology has no place in public education.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #56

    The Back Of My High School Parking Pass Has An Ad For The Army National Guard

    National Guard flyer offering up to 100% college tuition on a grey fabric background.

    hms-hecla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    My School Disabled Offline Editing And I Can't Do My Work

    Google Docs showing "The Tragedy of Romeo and Juliet" file, offline Chrome extension issue noted; related to American schools.

    lazyshadowking Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Is My School The Only One That Had These?

    Wall organizer with numbered pockets in an American school classroom.

    LilPythonYT_Official Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Came Across All Of My Old Family Life Material From Middle/High School

    American schools pamphlets on abstinence and healthy relationships spread across a surface.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    My Daughter Has A Project At Her Private School. The Negatives Of Living In Rural Texas

    Paper showing debate on science and creationism in American schools.

    srmacman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    My Schools “Full Renovation” Budget. The School Year Has Been Delayed Months Because Of This

    American schools chart showing allocation: 49% gym, 41% stadium, 10% wrestling room.

    Some context: this is a public Highschool, the rest of the building is mostly ok, but not great. Biggest problem I know of is heat that stops working if it gets too cold outside, at like 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit. This is in Minnesota.

    Lucky-Cars-4524 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!