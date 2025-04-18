Bored Panda has put together a list of posts that perfectly show just how different one American school is from the next. Tell us all about your own school experience in the comments, and don't forget to upvote your favorite pics.

American youth have been sharing photos of their schools. A few are really sweet and wholesome . Like the one where kids get a special day to ride their tractors to school. Others might really make you question the state of education in the country. Like the school that spent $1.3 million on new turf for a sports team but claims poverty when it comes to fixing the leaking roof of the main building… Then there's the institution that somehow thought it was perfectly fine to make top students “donate” a percentage of their grades to those who didn’t do as well.

If you go to—or went to—a great, well-run school with good infrastructure, offerings, awesome teachers, and peers, consider yourself lucky. It turns out not all American schools are created equal. Often, it's the students who pay the price. That could be why some students love school. And others hate it.

#1 My High School Has "Drive Your Tractor To School" Day (Ohio, US) Share icon

#2 I Go To A Predominantly Republican High School In Texas. This Went On All Day Long From The "Non-Partisan" Teachers Share icon

#3 Chicago Public School Lunch Share icon

Many believe that American education is in shambles. The Covid pandemic highlighted a lot of the flaws in the system. And while some blame the pandemic for the poor state of learning, others say it isn't so. In a piece published on the Fordham Institute's website, David Steiner notes that too many people are stuck sending their kids to underperforming schools. "Despite nearly $200 billion in emergency federal spending on K–12 schooling, students are doing worse than a decade ago, and lower-performing students are today less capable of doing math than they were thirty-five years ago," writes the education expert.

#4 My School Put Free Pad And Tampon Vending Machines In The Girls' Bathrooms Share icon

#5 My School Has Racks In The Front Office For Kids To Put Their Skateboards On During The Day Share icon Twin Oaks High School in San Marcos.

#6 Our School Spent 1.3 Million On New Turf For A 2-8 Team… But I Get To Deal With This Every Time It Rains Because They Can’t Afford To Fix The Roof Share icon As much as it sounds like a meme, of course, it’s in Ohio.



Steiner was commenting on what's known as the National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAEP. It's basically "The Nation’s Report Card," and according to the National Center for Education Statistics website, it's "a resource—a common measure of student achievement—because it offers a window into the state of our K-12 education system and what our children are learning." What stood out in the NAEP results was the fact that Math and reading scores for 13-year-olds have hit their lowest scores in decades. Steiner cautions that the system is failing children from a very young age. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 So When Did Public High School Cafeterias Start Looking More Like Mall Food Courts? (Byron Nelson Hs, Tx) Share icon

#8 Found In A Dumpster Behind NYC High School. Donating Books Is So Over Rated Share icon

#9 My Town Has 100% Electric School Buses Share icon

Steiner likens Pre-K to the Wild West... He explains that students are entering kindergarten with large gaps in their readiness to learn. "Children aren’t seriously assessed until they are 8, by which time it’s too late for sustained intervention; the gaps never close," he wrote. And from there, it's a vicious cycle where the kids pay the price. "Curricula, tests, and teacher education programs exist in deep silos, creating a fragmented system where teachers aren’t trained to teach the materials their schools use and tests don’t test students’ mastery of those materials (with a tiny exception in Louisiana)." the expert added. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Columns At A School Are Pencils (MN) Share icon

#11 A Quote Painted Above Lockers At A Houston, Texas Isd Elementary And Middle School Share icon

#12 My Friend Got In Trouble For "Pda" Share icon

According to education sector marketing company MDR Education, there are a total of 115,171 schools in the United States. This number is made up of K-12 public and private schools, adult education, and career/technical schools. "With the current U.S. population of about 333 million people, that breaks down to one school for every 2,892 people," notes the MDR site.

#13 My Little Sister Ended Up Getting The Same Physics Book I Had In High School, 10 Years Later Share icon My guess is that Physics just isn't a very popular subject. We're from Kentucky, and people don't really value the sciences in the south.



#14 The Line At My School To Check Bags (Keep In Mind That Almost All Of Theses People Are Wearing Clear Backpack) (Mundy Mill) Share icon

#15 There Is A School At My Local Shopping Mall (North County Mall In Escondido) Share icon

The country is also facing a severe lack of educators. American schools have high student-to-teacher ratios driven by a massive K-12 teacher shortage, warns education institution Elevate K-12. "Faced with disciplinary problems and low school funding, schools have focused on staffing classrooms at all costs," reads that site, adding that class sizes have become larger at the expense of quality teaching. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 This High School In Pennsylvania Has Signs That Specify Whether You Can Or Cannot Open The Windows That Day Share icon

#17 My School Locker Can’t Even Fit My Backpack Because Of Those Shelves Share icon

#18 "My Friend's Son Came Home From School Thursday With A Stamp On His Arm That Said "Lunch Money" Because His Account Was Low" Share icon

According to Elevate K-12, the number of under-qualified teaching hires increased by 69% from 2022–2023. "When students have underqualified teachers or full-time substitutes, they’re more likely to experience learning delays, low graduation rates, and test scores below grade level," notes the site. ADVERTISEMENT It's often the poor that feel it the most... And the institution warns that the crisis in public education is "widening student achievement gaps, causing a dangerous feedback loop that disproportionately affects Black students, low-income students, and students with special educational needs."

#19 Oklahoma Public School Textbooks Share icon

#20 South Dakota Teachers Competing Against Each Other For Dollar Bills To Fund Their Classrooms Share icon

#21 Public School In California Teaching Us How To File Our Taxes Share icon

Social media isn't helping when it comes to the poor state of education and the well-being of learners. "American teenagers stare at social media on a screen almost nine hours every day, with one result being surging loneliness and depression," wrote Steiner.

#22 Bathroom Passes In USA School Share icon

#23 This Pencil Vending Machine At The Local Middle School Share icon

#24 School Took Off The Locks And Door To The Restroom. My School Took The Doors And Locks To The Stalls, Because Of “Vandalism” They Have Cameras Pointing To The Doors Share icon

As we have sown, so shall we reap, warns the expert. He believes that learners are losing out thanks to the very people who are meant to nurture them. "The unique sense of achievement that a student experiences when she or he masters a rigorous skill, digs into deep knowledge, creates a piece of writing or art, completes a challenging science assignment or piece of music—this is all being washed away," writes the expert. ADVERTISEMENT "We are tired of bad news, and our instinct is now to punish, or at least ignore, the messenger. But our students are desperately the worse for the mess we have made of their schooling."

#25 Is This Gap In The Bathroom Too Big? I Went To The Bathroom Stall And I Noticed This Gap. Is This Normal? I Feel Like You Can Practically See Someone Through It When Walking In Share icon

#26 Picture From My Old High School In El Paso, Texas Share icon The school itself is over 90 years old. It is the oldest in Texas



#27 My High School Lunch, A Beef Poke Bowl (I'm In California) Share icon

#28 Oklahoma Elementary School Has Installed Bulletproof Shelters In Its Classrooms Share icon

#29 Our School In Ohio Doesn’t Have Bathroom Stall Doors Share icon

#30 Faculty Bathroom At A Prestigious Public High School Ranked As 15th Best In The Us Share icon

#31 Locker Art At My School Share icon

#32 This Letter I Got From My Son’s School Today About His Earrings Share icon

#33 Sign At An Elementary School In Texas Share icon

#34 This Sign Is About Two Hundred Yards From My Daughter's School (Ohio) Share icon

#35 This Is A Public School On Tacoma, WA. Stadium High School Share icon

#36 Looks Like School Lunches Are Making The Rounds Here Again: United States, Public Middle School Share icon

#37 The Shooting Range At My Texas High School Share icon

#38 My Niece Has Coal Propaganda For Homework. (Kentucky Public School) Share icon

#39 This Happened At My School When They Tried To Stop Huge Gatherings By Closing Off The Commons Share icon

#40 Genuinely Cool Thing My School Does. This Bin Has Ice On The Bottom So Any Student That Don't Want Their Fruit That Is Mandatory To Grab With Lunch Can Be Put Into A Cold Area Share icon Other students who are still hungry can get it. Anything that isn't taken at the end of the day is put back into rotation the next day, that way there isn't any untouched fruit wasted.



#41 This Was Painted To The Wall Of My School Share icon

#42 What My School Put Into The Restrooms Share icon

#43 Schools Don’t Have Time To Teach Us Life Skills But Have Time To Make It So I Can Buy A Hunting License??? (8th Grade And I Didn’t Ask For This Whatsoever) Share icon

#44 Vape Sensor Notice For High School Bathrooms Share icon

#45 My School Uses Purple Carpet To Indicate The Classroom Doors That Swing Out Share icon

#46 The Fact That My School Thought That 1 Way Hallways Were A Good Idea (I’m Late To Third Period Most Of The Time Now) Share icon

#47 My Schools Fire Defense, Almost All Of These Are Like This Share icon

#48 These Lockers At Our School Share icon

#49 My School Recently Implemented A Police Alarm. First Time Seeing This Share icon

#50 Found Microscopes Just Tossed In A Bin In A Room Where All Supplies Go To Die. They All Work Btw. Can’t Help But Think Of All The Schools That Could Benefit From These Share icon

#51 The Random Assortment Of Lights Mixed With The Differently Shaded Ceiling Tiles At My School Make Me Want To End It All Share icon

#52 There Is A Section At My School For Books That Have Been Banned In Other Countries Share icon

#53 My Cousin's Daughter Graduated From My Alma Mater, John Handley High School, This Past Saturday. The Most Visually Stunning High School In Virginia Share icon

#54 My High School Spent $15,000 On A 2x2 TV Just To Show Morning Announcements Share icon

#55 Refreshing Signs Posted Outside Some Of My Sons Public Elementary School Classrooms Share icon

#56 The Back Of My High School Parking Pass Has An Ad For The Army National Guard Share icon

#57 My School Disabled Offline Editing And I Can't Do My Work Share icon

#58 Is My School The Only One That Had These? Share icon

#59 Came Across All Of My Old Family Life Material From Middle/High School Share icon

#60 My Daughter Has A Project At Her Private School. The Negatives Of Living In Rural Texas Share icon

#61 My Schools “Full Renovation” Budget. The School Year Has Been Delayed Months Because Of This Share icon Some context: this is a public Highschool, the rest of the building is mostly ok, but not great. Biggest problem I know of is heat that stops working if it gets too cold outside, at like 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit. This is in Minnesota.

