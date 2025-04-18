People Are Pointing Out The Best And Worst Things About Their American Schools (61 Pics)
If you go to—or went to—a great, well-run school with good infrastructure, offerings, awesome teachers, and peers, consider yourself lucky. It turns out not all American schools are created equal. Often, it's the students who pay the price. That could be why some students love school. And others hate it.
American youth have been sharing photos of their schools. A few are really sweet and wholesome. Like the one where kids get a special day to ride their tractors to school. Others might really make you question the state of education in the country. Like the school that spent $1.3 million on new turf for a sports team but claims poverty when it comes to fixing the leaking roof of the main building… Then there's the institution that somehow thought it was perfectly fine to make top students “donate” a percentage of their grades to those who didn’t do as well.
My High School Has "Drive Your Tractor To School" Day (Ohio, US)
I Go To A Predominantly Republican High School In Texas. This Went On All Day Long From The "Non-Partisan" Teachers
Chicago Public School Lunch
My US public high school had amazing pizza. (My grade school did too now that I think about it) And other food in general. But we were in a wealthy area overall, so that probably had something to do with it.
Many believe that American education is in shambles. The Covid pandemic highlighted a lot of the flaws in the system. And while some blame the pandemic for the poor state of learning, others say it isn't so. In a piece published on the Fordham Institute's website, David Steiner notes that too many people are stuck sending their kids to underperforming schools.
"Despite nearly $200 billion in emergency federal spending on K–12 schooling, students are doing worse than a decade ago, and lower-performing students are today less capable of doing math than they were thirty-five years ago," writes the education expert.
My School Put Free Pad And Tampon Vending Machines In The Girls' Bathrooms
My School Has Racks In The Front Office For Kids To Put Their Skateboards On During The Day
Twin Oaks High School in San Marcos.
That's in California for anyone not familiar with US cities. Seems appropriate.
Our School Spent 1.3 Million On New Turf For A 2-8 Team… But I Get To Deal With This Every Time It Rains Because They Can’t Afford To Fix The Roof
As much as it sounds like a meme, of course, it’s in Ohio.
Is that a football team? I did go to a US public high school but I've never heard that term before.
Steiner was commenting on what's known as the National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAEP. It's basically "The Nation’s Report Card," and according to the National Center for Education Statistics website, it's "a resource—a common measure of student achievement—because it offers a window into the state of our K-12 education system and what our children are learning."
What stood out in the NAEP results was the fact that Math and reading scores for 13-year-olds have hit their lowest scores in decades. Steiner cautions that the system is failing children from a very young age.
So When Did Public High School Cafeterias Start Looking More Like Mall Food Courts? (Byron Nelson Hs, Tx)
Found In A Dumpster Behind NYC High School. Donating Books Is So Over Rated
My Town Has 100% Electric School Buses
Steiner likens Pre-K to the Wild West... He explains that students are entering kindergarten with large gaps in their readiness to learn. "Children aren’t seriously assessed until they are 8, by which time it’s too late for sustained intervention; the gaps never close," he wrote.
And from there, it's a vicious cycle where the kids pay the price. "Curricula, tests, and teacher education programs exist in deep silos, creating a fragmented system where teachers aren’t trained to teach the materials their schools use and tests don’t test students’ mastery of those materials (with a tiny exception in Louisiana)." the expert added.
Columns At A School Are Pencils (MN)
A Quote Painted Above Lockers At A Houston, Texas Isd Elementary And Middle School
So, if I read this one correctly, the women hs all the power to control the men and they are powerless marionettes in our grasp? Great! Lets skip the lady-variant and see what other fun stuff we can make the men become, as they are helpless and cany control their behaviour and emotions without being led by a womans example.
My Friend Got In Trouble For "Pda"
According to education sector marketing company MDR Education, there are a total of 115,171 schools in the United States. This number is made up of K-12 public and private schools, adult education, and career/technical schools. "With the current U.S. population of about 333 million people, that breaks down to one school for every 2,892 people," notes the MDR site.
My Little Sister Ended Up Getting The Same Physics Book I Had In High School, 10 Years Later
My guess is that Physics just isn't a very popular subject. We're from Kentucky, and people don't really value the sciences in the south.
But has physics changed? I didn't think that was possible. ;)
The Line At My School To Check Bags (Keep In Mind That Almost All Of Theses People Are Wearing Clear Backpack) (Mundy Mill)
There Is A School At My Local Shopping Mall (North County Mall In Escondido)
The country is also facing a severe lack of educators. American schools have high student-to-teacher ratios driven by a massive K-12 teacher shortage, warns education institution Elevate K-12. "Faced with disciplinary problems and low school funding, schools have focused on staffing classrooms at all costs," reads that site, adding that class sizes have become larger at the expense of quality teaching.
This High School In Pennsylvania Has Signs That Specify Whether You Can Or Cannot Open The Windows That Day
My School Locker Can’t Even Fit My Backpack Because Of Those Shelves
"My Friend's Son Came Home From School Thursday With A Stamp On His Arm That Said "Lunch Money" Because His Account Was Low"
According to Elevate K-12, the number of under-qualified teaching hires increased by 69% from 2022–2023. "When students have underqualified teachers or full-time substitutes, they’re more likely to experience learning delays, low graduation rates, and test scores below grade level," notes the site.
It's often the poor that feel it the most... And the institution warns that the crisis in public education is "widening student achievement gaps, causing a dangerous feedback loop that disproportionately affects Black students, low-income students, and students with special educational needs."
Oklahoma Public School Textbooks
South Dakota Teachers Competing Against Each Other For Dollar Bills To Fund Their Classrooms
Public School In California Teaching Us How To File Our Taxes
Yes! Teach LIFE skills as well as core subjects. Leave the insane ideologies OUT. When kids don't understand basic banking, how to write a resume, simple facts about science, civics, and history there the schools are failing. Instead, schools push trans and racial ideology while kids cannot read hundreds of billions spent by an education department that has just become a vehicle for teacher union dues and leftist political donors with ZERO CHANGE IN SKILLS OR TEST SCORES.
Social media isn't helping when it comes to the poor state of education and the well-being of learners. "American teenagers stare at social media on a screen almost nine hours every day, with one result being surging loneliness and depression," wrote Steiner.
Bathroom Passes In USA School
So the teacher is OK with kids peeing in their pants? In middle school my math teacher wouldn't let me use the bathroom during class because we were taking a test. So I sat with my arms folded refusing to take the test and squirmed in my seat until she finally got the picture. You should never be allowed to deny a kid their own bodily functions.
This Pencil Vending Machine At The Local Middle School
School Took Off The Locks And Door To The Restroom. My School Took The Doors And Locks To The Stalls, Because Of “Vandalism” They Have Cameras Pointing To The Doors
As we have sown, so shall we reap, warns the expert. He believes that learners are losing out thanks to the very people who are meant to nurture them. "The unique sense of achievement that a student experiences when she or he masters a rigorous skill, digs into deep knowledge, creates a piece of writing or art, completes a challenging science assignment or piece of music—this is all being washed away," writes the expert.
"We are tired of bad news, and our instinct is now to punish, or at least ignore, the messenger. But our students are desperately the worse for the mess we have made of their schooling."
Is This Gap In The Bathroom Too Big? I Went To The Bathroom Stall And I Noticed This Gap. Is This Normal? I Feel Like You Can Practically See Someone Through It When Walking In
Picture From My Old High School In El Paso, Texas
The school itself is over 90 years old. It is the oldest in Texas
My High School Lunch, A Beef Poke Bowl (I'm In California)
Oklahoma Elementary School Has Installed Bulletproof Shelters In Its Classrooms
Our School In Ohio Doesn’t Have Bathroom Stall Doors
Faculty Bathroom At A Prestigious Public High School Ranked As 15th Best In The Us
Locker Art At My School
This Letter I Got From My Son’s School Today About His Earrings
Sign At An Elementary School In Texas
This Sign Is About Two Hundred Yards From My Daughter's School (Ohio)
A sign like that says "Emigrate" to me. I mean, all you have to do is travel north a bit from Ohio and you can find civlization - otherwise known as Canada. 😬
This Is A Public School On Tacoma, WA. Stadium High School
Looks Like School Lunches Are Making The Rounds Here Again: United States, Public Middle School
The Shooting Range At My Texas High School
My Niece Has Coal Propaganda For Homework. (Kentucky Public School)
This Happened At My School When They Tried To Stop Huge Gatherings By Closing Off The Commons
Genuinely Cool Thing My School Does. This Bin Has Ice On The Bottom So Any Student That Don't Want Their Fruit That Is Mandatory To Grab With Lunch Can Be Put Into A Cold Area
Other students who are still hungry can get it. Anything that isn't taken at the end of the day is put back into rotation the next day, that way there isn't any untouched fruit wasted.
This Was Painted To The Wall Of My School
What My School Put Into The Restrooms
Schools Don’t Have Time To Teach Us Life Skills But Have Time To Make It So I Can Buy A Hunting License??? (8th Grade And I Didn’t Ask For This Whatsoever)
Vape Sensor Notice For High School Bathrooms
My School Uses Purple Carpet To Indicate The Classroom Doors That Swing Out
The Fact That My School Thought That 1 Way Hallways Were A Good Idea (I’m Late To Third Period Most Of The Time Now)
My Schools Fire Defense, Almost All Of These Are Like This
These Lockers At Our School
My School Recently Implemented A Police Alarm. First Time Seeing This
Found Microscopes Just Tossed In A Bin In A Room Where All Supplies Go To Die. They All Work Btw. Can’t Help But Think Of All The Schools That Could Benefit From These
The Random Assortment Of Lights Mixed With The Differently Shaded Ceiling Tiles At My School Make Me Want To End It All
There Is A Section At My School For Books That Have Been Banned In Other Countries
My Cousin's Daughter Graduated From My Alma Mater, John Handley High School, This Past Saturday. The Most Visually Stunning High School In Virginia
My High School Spent $15,000 On A 2x2 TV Just To Show Morning Announcements
Refreshing Signs Posted Outside Some Of My Sons Public Elementary School Classrooms
The Back Of My High School Parking Pass Has An Ad For The Army National Guard
My School Disabled Offline Editing And I Can't Do My Work
Is My School The Only One That Had These?
Came Across All Of My Old Family Life Material From Middle/High School
My Daughter Has A Project At Her Private School. The Negatives Of Living In Rural Texas
My Schools “Full Renovation” Budget. The School Year Has Been Delayed Months Because Of This
Some context: this is a public Highschool, the rest of the building is mostly ok, but not great. Biggest problem I know of is heat that stops working if it gets too cold outside, at like 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit. This is in Minnesota.