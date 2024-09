And then there's the U.S. What most of us know about American schools probably comes from movies and TV. But what are schools in the U.S. really like? Well, here we have a list of pics from many primary sources, the students themselves. They captured the true experience of the American school.

Schools differ from country to country, and there are some pretty interesting school systems in the world. In The Netherlands, for example, kids start school on their 4th birthday, no matter when the school year starts. Kids in China, in turn, learn on the principle of memorization.

#1 My School Doesn't Have Stall Doors Share icon There are also huge mirrors directly facing them.



#2 During The Summer, My School Installed Metal Gates Over The Bathrooms To Keep Us From Going Between Classes Share icon

#3 Florida Teacher Here. This Is Our School’s "Library" Now Share icon Florida passed a law that said no books can be displayed in a school, until they've been reviewed and approved by an appointed team. If a teacher shows a book that has not been approved, they could be charged with a felony.



Currently, American schools lag a bit behind other countries in the world in terms of their students' academic achievements. When they tested 15-year-olds in their math and science literacy, American teenagers ranked only 38th out of 71 countries. Among other 37 OECD countries in 2022, Americans ranked 38th in math and 12th in science. Younger students, however, are doing surprisingly more well. In 2015, American fourth-grade students placed 11th out of 48 in math and 8th in science. Eighth-graders scored 8th both in math and science among other 37 countries. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Our High School Covers Expiration Dates With A Sharpie Share icon

#5 I'm A Night Custodian At A High School. This Is What The First Day Of School Looks Like Share icon

#6 My School's Bag Check Line Share icon

Interestingly, Americans don't think that the quality of education in the U.S. is above average. In fact, 32% of adults believe that when it comes to K-12 STEM education, America ranks below average compared to other wealthy nations. But are statistics of academic achievement all that matter when we talk about schools? The National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAEP, also surveys children about how they feel at school. Data shows that younger students report feeling happy "all or most of the time" more than older students. 49% of fourth-graders say they're happy at school, while only 27% of eighth-graders say the same.

#7 Creepy Surveillance Into The Boys' Bathroom At My High School Share icon There is a window in the boys' bathroom that has a perfect line of sight with the security office that doubles as a panopticon of the entire commons area. If this was the girls' bathroom, heads would roll and there would have been a riot outside years ago. I hate it here.



#8 I Just Don’t Understand This Share icon

#9 The Absolutely Terrible Design Of My School. This Is The Place Where Every Hallway Intersects Share icon

American parents say they're mostly satisfied with their children's education but don't think K-12 education in America overall is of good quality. They also think that teachers are doing a good job. 36% of parents think their children's teachers are "excellent" and 37% believe their kids' teacher is "good."

#10 My School Locker Can’t Even Fit My Backpack Because Of Those Shelves Share icon

#11 This Survey At My School Share icon

#12 Bathroom Pass In An American School. I Mean, I Get It, Kids Take Advantage, But This Is Too Much Share icon

Those who are not from America might look at this list and think how strange and different American schools are. But the truth is that each country has something different about its education system and schools that might surprise people. Finland, for example, which is often thought to have one of the best education systems in the world might seem strange too. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 About Half Of This 50-Gallon Trash Can Is Full Of Perfectly Good Cartons Of Milk, Expiration Date Is In 2 Weeks. Schools Waste A Lot Of Food Share icon

#14 New Acoustic Foam Just Put Up In My School Share icon

#15 My School Banned The Dinosaur Game Share icon

The country began its education reform about 40 years ago and prioritized hiring educators in decision-making positions both at the local and national levels. Teachers in Finland must have a Masters degree in Education, and the system prioritizes the underprivileged. "Children from wealthy families with lots of education can be taught by stupid teachers," veteran teacher Kari Louhivuori said.

#16 Bathroom Passes. Each Circle Represents One Pass, We Get One Of These Papers Per Semester. To Get More, We Have To Arrange An Appointment With The Administration Share icon

#17 This Milk At My School Share icon

#18 Our School Spent 1.3 Million On New Turf For A Loosing Team, But I Get To Deal With This Every Time It Rains Because They Can’t Afford To Fix The Roof Share icon

Singaporean schools are often at the top of international ranking tables as well. What American students might find strange in a Singaporean classroom is that teachers are usually the ones who talk the most during lessons and discussions by the students aren't that widely encouraged. Pupils use digital devices in the learning process, as teachers incorporate technology into classrooms.

#19 My Friend Got In Trouble For "PDA" Share icon

#20 This Is What They Gave Us For Lunch Today. I’m A 6'5" 160 Lbs Track Athlete, With Practice And Weight Training After School. This Did Little To Nothing To My Hunger Level Share icon

#21 I’m So Done With My School Share icon

South Korean education system is often lauded as well. Students in Korea spend more time at school than American students. An average American student spends 180 days a year at school, while a Korean student – about 220. Together with Finland, students in South Korea also get the least amount of homework per week.

#22 My Little Brother’s Middle School Schedule. He’s Having Such A Hard Time Remembering When Periods Start And End. Why Are The Times This Specific? Share icon

#23 When The School Gives A Big Box To Hide The Size Of The Pizza Share icon

#24 Some Kid Stuffed A Cheeseburger Into The Computer At School Share icon

If you've ever been to Spain, you know that the siesta is sacred to people there. The same is true at some Spanish schools: students get a two-hour lunch break to go home and eat and possibly take a nap. The usual school hours are from 9 am to 5 pm, others from 8 am to 3 pm.

#25 This Map Is In My School's Elementary Library. Because All Of Eastern Asia And The Pacific Islands Are Apparently China Share icon

#26 This Is The "Food" We’re Supposed To Eat At School Share icon

#27 The Shower Rooms In My School Dorms Have Mushrooms Growing In Them Share icon

Here's another fun fact for you: students in Australia and New Zealand sometimes go to school barefoot. Kiwis and Australians going to the local supermarket barefoot isn't so unusual generally, so why should schools be different? Inglewood Primary School in Perth, Australia, has officially adopted a no-shoe policy. "We believe that children need opportunities to explore indoor and outdoor environments without shoes," they stated in a newsletter. ADVERTISEMENT

#28 When Your School Bans Wikipedia, Only To Copy Directly From Wikipedia In Their Own Lesson Resources Share icon

#29 My School Is Fining Students That Take Too Long In The Bathroom Share icon

#30 At My School Share icon

I believe we have many Pandas from different countries here. So, don't hesitate to share what distinguishes the schools in your homeland from the rest of the world. Is it the curriculum? Is it the classroom environment? And, if you've ever been on both sides, how did an American school compare to the ones in your country? Let us know in the comments!

#31 High School Bathrooms Are Really Wild Share icon

#32 In My School Library Share icon

#33 What A Sad Country We Live In For My 12-Year-Old To Text Me This Share icon

#34 Every Year, My School Gives Me A Physical Piece Of Paper With My Password, That Doesn't Change Year-To-Year Share icon It’s for WiFi, Google Drive, the school’s computer login, email - everything. Just to remind me they're storing them in plain text.



#35 Our School Built A New Sports Area On Grass. Can’t Wait To Play Basketball On That Share icon

#36 My School Wants Us To Allow This On Our Personal Devices, Just To Use Google Classroom Share icon

#37 Sign On The Nurse's Door At My School Share icon

#38 This Vending Machine At My High School Share icon

#39 At School? Share icon

#40 The School Lunch System Is Disgraceful Share icon From my years in high school I compiled some pictures of the horrible things that got served that no one questioned. It really is ironic given how adamant they all are about eating healthy by including every food group.



#41 High School Throwing Away Perfectly Good Books Share icon

#42 My School Blocked Google Share icon

#43 This School's Music Department Has 22 iMacs, Apple Mouses And Apple Keyboards, But Chooses To Run Windows On Them. Talk About Wasting Money Share icon

#44 My School Could Afford $6,000,000 Worth Of Renovations, But They Can’t Afford Toilet Paper That I Can’t See Through Share icon

#45 This Is The Inside Of My Child's Homework Folder Provided By The School. At What Point Has Consumerism Gone Too Far? Share icon

#46 They Start The Indoctrination Early At My Florida High School Share icon

#47 You Can’t Convince Me That "Syrup" Isn’t Just Motor Oil Share icon

#48 Schools Put Gates Over The Bathrooms Between And During Class Share icon

#49 School Has Become Pay-To-Win Share icon

#50 This Sign On A High School Classroom Door Share icon

#51 My School's Renovated Toilet Share icon

#52 Our School's Public Computers Share icon

#53 My High School Spent $15,000 On A 2x2 TV Just To Show Morning Announcements Share icon

#54 School Has A "Minimum Donation" For A Fundraiser Share icon My friend's kid's school is having a fundraiser. I was like, yeah sure I'll donate 5 bucks. Nope. Well now they're getting no money because 15 is a little too much for me.



#55 "Gift" From The School My Girlfriend Works At For Teacher’s Appreciation Week Share icon

#56 My School Blocked A Website Because It Was Labeled As Educational Share icon

#57 School Cafeteria Has "Build Your Own" Options, But Covered The Glass So You Can't See The Options Share icon

#58 My Little Brother's School Lunch Share icon

#59 Someone Stole A Toilet At My School Share icon

#60 Toilet Paper Provided At My School Share icon

#61 Why? This Was In The Boys' Bathroom In The Middle School Where I'm A Custodian Share icon

#62 If I Want To Download 1 Image From The Photographers The School Hired For Graduation, I Have To Pay $45 Share icon

#63 School Disabled Our Ability To Switch Computer Networks. I Have Work That Needs To Be Submitted From Home Share icon Even if I somehow jiggy my way to connect to my home WiFi, the school WiFi will auto-connect after 5 minutes. Doesn't seem very legal.



#64 Just Got Handed This In The Middle Of Class. I’m In High School Share icon

#65 Just Found That The Plastic Knifes In My School Are Terrible At Cutting And That I've Been Ingesting Microplastics All This Time Share icon

#66 My Blind Child Came Home From School Today With This Homework Share icon

#67 We Live 0.7 Miles From My Daughter's School, So She Is Ineligible For Bussing. Yet Every Morning As We Leave For School, This Thing Idles Out Front Share icon

#68 The Bring Your Own Potato Bar Hosted By My School For Teacher Appreciation. At Least They're Providing Plates Share icon

#69 Honestly, I’d Rather Just Ask For Cash Share icon So we have to buy a $60 box of chocolate bars (which I noticed are now only 0.8 oz when they used to be 1.5 oz), sell the whole box, and only $22 of that goes towards an end of year trip? Just no. I’d rather donate cash and save myself and my kid the headache. Or even do a lemonade stand, or sell bracelets. Seems like the least efficient way to do a fundraiser.



#70 My Kid’s School Lunch Share icon

#71 Since Kids At My School Think It's Funny To Rip Soap Dispensers Off The Wall And Throw Them In The Toilet, The Staff Refuses To Give Us Soap Share icon

#72 When You Get One Formula Wrong In Our Weekly Tests At My School, They Make You Write It Out 150 Times. I Have 4 More Of These To Do Share icon

#73 I Don't Think That's Even Legal Share icon

#74 A Teacher In Texas Was Fired After They Gave Middle School Students An Assignment Full Of Racist And Offensive Slurs Share icon

#75 My High School Removed Mirrors In The Bathroom, For No Reason Whatsoever Share icon

#76 School Board Policy For Lunch In North Carolina Share icon

#77 School Lunch On Thanksgiving Share icon

#78 My Children's School Folders Are Starting To Look Like Internet Pop-Ups Share icon This is in my wife's hometown, which is small, so she doesn't share my anger. She said it was to raise money for the fall festival. Told my buddy from back home about it and he was just as angry as I was, even calling it child labor.



#79 The Way My School Serves Ketchup Share icon

#80 Bathroom "Stalls" At James Rumsey High School Share icon

#81 School Removed The Bathroom Mirror To "Prevent Girls From Skipping Class" Share icon

#82 My School Blocked All Of The Emergency Exits Instead Of Fixing The Alarm Share icon

#83 They Took The Doors Off The Men's Bathroom At Our School, But Not The Girls' Share icon

#84 This Is What We Got Served For Lunch Today At School Share icon

#85 When Your School Advertises Rings, That Start At $300, To Seniors, Who Just Got Out Of High School And Are Irresponsible With Money Share icon

#86 You Have To Pay 25 Cents For Tampons And Pads At My School Share icon

#87 There Are No Locks In The School Toilet Share icon

#88 My School Lunch Share icon

#89 My New High School Still Has CRT TVs Share icon

#90 There Was A Typo In The First Sentence Of My School's Guide To Careful Writing Share icon

#91 The Amount Of Leg Room On A School Bus Share icon

#92 This "Grilled" Chicken Sandwich At Our School. It Tastes Moist But Dry At The Same Time, And It’s Rubbery Share icon

#93 Paying $55 Fee For School Supplies Instead Of Buying A List Of Supplies. Up From $30. I Understand The Cost Of Everything Has Gone Up, But Buying The Supplies Ourselves Might Be Cheaper? Share icon

#94 This Was The Lunch That My $40k Per Year School Served Today Share icon

#95 School Lunch Share icon

#96 School Blocked Google Share icon

#97 Some Kids At My High School Stole Several Stall Doors From One Of The Bathrooms Share icon

#98 This Ad At My School Share icon

#99 This Is Why The Paper Towel Dispenser At Our High School Stays Empty Share icon

#100 My Daughter’s School Asking For New Or Used Pencils. How Have We Gotten To This Point? We Are Failing At A Fundamental Level Share icon

#101 This Keyboard In My School's Computer Lab Share icon

#102 My Girlfriend Just Got A Job Teaching At A D-Rated Elementary School In Florida. How Do I Clean The Kid's Bathroom? Share icon 1st grade class with a private bathroom. The wall behind the toilet is disgusting. Apparently, the janitors are too lazy to clean it for her, so it’s either our job, or the kiddos will have to put up with it for a year.



#103 I Guess My Daughter's School Administrator Is Trying To Reprimand Me? Share icon I was late a lot through high school, but I'd never been sent home with anything like this. My mother would get a call from the school every now and then, that's about it. For reference, my daughter's in 1st grade.



#104 My Kindergartener's School Supply List Share icon

#105 Toilet Paper Roll At My High School Share icon

#106 The Spoons At My School, That I'm Supposed To Consume Soup With Share icon

#107 Guess What I Found After Getting On The School Bus Share icon