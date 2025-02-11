Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Brit Shares The Unhinged Convos He Had With Americans: “Have You Met The Queen?”
Fails, Funny

Brit Shares The Unhinged Convos He Had With Americans: “Have You Met The Queen?”

USA, you’ve got a lot going for you. But let’s be honest, some of your fellow citizens don’t always help when it comes to shaking off certain stereotypes, especially about general knowledge, geography, and, well, common sense.

Robin Perry, a Brit who has heard it all, decided to document some of the most baffling conversations he’s had with Americans in a recent TikTok. From people genuinely believing everyone in the UK has met the Queen to the inevitable “Wait, you guys don’t celebrate the 4th of July?”—these interactions will leave you both amused and slightly concerned. Check them out below!

    One British man has heard some truly unbelievable things from Americans over the years

    Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    So, he took to the internet to document the funniest and most baffling moments

    Image credits: robinperry230392

    Image credits: robinperry230392

    Image credits: robinperry230392

    Image credits: robinperry230392

    Image credits: robinperry230392

    Image credits: robinperry230392

    Image credits: robinperry230392

    Image credits: robinperry230392

    Image credits: robinperry230392

    Image credits: robinperry230392

    As expected, viewers were concerned about the state of education across the pond

    Many chimed in with their own hilarious encounters

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master's degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she's been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    What do you think ?
    dcteubel avatar
    Iampenny
    Iampenny
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be fair, the amount of British people who firmly believe that the UK left Europe is staggeringly high.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    marystirling5950 avatar
    Boo
    Boo
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I (against my better judgement) tried to explain to a UK citizen (I'm a resident) that no, we didn't leave Europe, we left the EU. He wasn't having it and insisted we left Europe. How the hell are so many that stupid???

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    debnes avatar
    Debs
    Debs
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are intellectually challenged people everywhere, but only in America do they put the most ignorant and arrogant one in charge of the entire country.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
