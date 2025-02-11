Brit Shares The Unhinged Convos He Had With Americans: “Have You Met The Queen?”

ADVERTISEMENT

USA, you’ve got a lot going for you. But let’s be honest, some of your fellow citizens don’t always help when it comes to shaking off certain stereotypes, especially about general knowledge, geography, and, well, common sense.

Robin Perry, a Brit who has heard it all, decided to document some of the most baffling conversations he’s had with Americans in a recent TikTok. From people genuinely believing everyone in the UK has met the Queen to the inevitable “Wait, you guys don’t celebrate the 4th of July?”—these interactions will leave you both amused and slightly concerned. Check them out below!

One British man has heard some truly unbelievable things from Americans over the years

Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

So, he took to the internet to document the funniest and most baffling moments

Image credits: robinperry230392

Image credits: robinperry230392

Image credits: robinperry230392

Image credits: robinperry230392

Image credits: robinperry230392

Image credits: robinperry230392

Image credits: robinperry230392

Image credits: robinperry230392

Image credits: robinperry230392

Image credits: robinperry230392

As expected, viewers were concerned about the state of education across the pond

Many chimed in with their own hilarious encounters

