Brit Shares The Unhinged Convos He Had With Americans: “Have You Met The Queen?”

USA, you’ve got a lot going for you. But let’s be honest, some of your fellow citizens don’t always help when it comes to shaking off certain stereotypes, especially about general knowledge, geography, and, well, common sense.
Robin Perry, a Brit who has heard it all, decided to document some of the most baffling conversations he’s had with Americans in a recent TikTok. From people genuinely believing everyone in the UK has met the Queen to the inevitable “Wait, you guys don’t celebrate the 4th of July?”—these interactions will leave you both amused and slightly concerned. Check them out below!
One British man has heard some truly unbelievable things from Americans over the years
Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)
So, he took to the internet to document the funniest and most baffling moments
Image credits: robinperry230392
Image credits: robinperry230392
Image credits: robinperry230392
Image credits: robinperry230392
Image credits: robinperry230392
Image credits: robinperry230392
Image credits: robinperry230392
Image credits: robinperry230392
Image credits: robinperry230392
Image credits: robinperry230392
As expected, viewers were concerned about the state of education across the pond
Many chimed in with their own hilarious encounters
To be fair, the amount of British people who firmly believe that the UK left Europe is staggeringly high.
I (against my better judgement) tried to explain to a UK citizen (I'm a resident) that no, we didn't leave Europe, we left the EU. He wasn't having it and insisted we left Europe. How the hell are so many that stupid???Load More Replies...
Yes, as if the power of Nigel Farage's hot air could just fart them away from the continent...
To be fair, the amount of British people who firmly believe that the UK left Europe is staggeringly high.
I (against my better judgement) tried to explain to a UK citizen (I'm a resident) that no, we didn't leave Europe, we left the EU. He wasn't having it and insisted we left Europe. How the hell are so many that stupid???Load More Replies...
Yes, as if the power of Nigel Farage's hot air could just fart them away from the continent...
31
12