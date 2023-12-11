Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Outraged Her Daughter Is “Someone’s Wife” In Nativity Play, Calls Out School
30points
Feminism, Social Issues

Woman Outraged Her Daughter Is “Someone’s Wife” In Nativity Play, Calls Out School

Casting children in school plays can be tricky. Not all roles are equal: some may have more lines, while others might have better-looking costumes. There’s always bound to be one or two unhappy kids and parents. Unfortunately, someone’s got to play the Tree, right?

Interestingly, this mother’s problem wasn’t that her daughter needed more lines. She was unhappy with the role’s title. How can a character have no name and be simply the “Inn Keeper’s Wife”? That’s not cool in this day and age, the mother thought. She asked other moms on the Mumsnet forum whether her outrage was appropriate. Read on to find what other mothers thought and let us know your opinions in the comments.

We as a society have become more and more aware of gender roles and sexism. Sometimes observations are appropriate, other times they’re uncalled-for

Woman Outraged Her Daughter Is “Someone’s Wife” In Nativity Play, Calls Out School Shares stats

Image credits: Peter C (not the actual photo)

One mother raised a question about whether the character title “Inn Keeper’s Wife” sounds too sexist

Woman Outraged Her Daughter Is “Someone’s Wife” In Nativity Play, Calls Out School Shares stats

Woman Outraged Her Daughter Is “Someone’s Wife” In Nativity Play, Calls Out School Shares stats

Woman Outraged Her Daughter Is “Someone’s Wife” In Nativity Play, Calls Out School Shares stats

Woman Outraged Her Daughter Is “Someone’s Wife” In Nativity Play, Calls Out School Shares stats

Woman Outraged Her Daughter Is “Someone’s Wife” In Nativity Play, Calls Out School Shares stats

Woman Outraged Her Daughter Is “Someone’s Wife” In Nativity Play, Calls Out School Shares stats

Image credits: PIPERHELLO

Some commenters thought the mother’s outrage was ridiculous

Woman Outraged Her Daughter Is “Someone’s Wife” In Nativity Play, Calls Out School Shares stats

Woman Outraged Her Daughter Is “Someone’s Wife” In Nativity Play, Calls Out School Shares stats

Woman Outraged Her Daughter Is “Someone’s Wife” In Nativity Play, Calls Out School Shares stats

Woman Outraged Her Daughter Is “Someone’s Wife” In Nativity Play, Calls Out School Shares stats

Woman Outraged Her Daughter Is “Someone’s Wife” In Nativity Play, Calls Out School Shares stats

Woman Outraged Her Daughter Is “Someone’s Wife” In Nativity Play, Calls Out School Shares stats

Woman Outraged Her Daughter Is “Someone’s Wife” In Nativity Play, Calls Out School Shares stats

Woman Outraged Her Daughter Is “Someone’s Wife” In Nativity Play, Calls Out School Shares stats

Woman Outraged Her Daughter Is “Someone’s Wife” In Nativity Play, Calls Out School Shares stats

Others stood in solidarity with the mother, offering other possible titles for the role

Woman Outraged Her Daughter Is “Someone’s Wife” In Nativity Play, Calls Out School Shares stats

Woman Outraged Her Daughter Is “Someone’s Wife” In Nativity Play, Calls Out School Shares stats

Woman Outraged Her Daughter Is “Someone’s Wife” In Nativity Play, Calls Out School Shares stats

Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kornelija is a Writer at Bored Panda. Her appreciation for literature, music, and all things culture and pop culture led her to pursue a Master's degree in English Literature at Vilnius University. She used to be a journalist for a business media outlet, where she wrote about startups, the fintech sector, and blockchain. Kornelija loves dogs, collects vinyl records, and is passionate about aesthetic baking and cozy video games.

Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Viktorija is a photo editor at Bored Panda with BA in Fine Arts and Printmaking. Before joining Bored Panda she worked as a freelance illustrator and kids summer camp counselor. In her spare time, she enjoys film photography and playing hide and seek with her cats

jill_rhodry avatar
Jill Rhodry
Jill Rhodry
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If a lawyer who has worked at the International Court in The Hague, is an absolute star for human rights and has represented a host of high-profile clients - from former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange - and used her human-rights expertise to advocate for the cases of imprisoned journalists and Yazidi women abused under ISIS - is referred to as 'George Clooney's wife' - I don't hold out too much hope for your daughter representing a wife from 2000 years ago.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
POST
