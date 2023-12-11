Woman Outraged Her Daughter Is “Someone’s Wife” In Nativity Play, Calls Out School

ADVERTISEMENT

Casting children in school plays can be tricky. Not all roles are equal: some may have more lines, while others might have better-looking costumes. There’s always bound to be one or two unhappy kids and parents. Unfortunately, someone’s got to play the Tree, right?

Interestingly, this mother’s problem wasn’t that her daughter needed more lines. She was unhappy with the role’s title. How can a character have no name and be simply the “Inn Keeper’s Wife”? That’s not cool in this day and age, the mother thought. She asked other moms on the Mumsnet forum whether her outrage was appropriate. Read on to find what other mothers thought and let us know your opinions in the comments.

We as a society have become more and more aware of gender roles and sexism. Sometimes observations are appropriate, other times they’re uncalled-for

Image credits: Peter C (not the actual photo)

One mother raised a question about whether the character title “Inn Keeper’s Wife” sounds too sexist

Image credits: PIPERHELLO

Some commenters thought the mother’s outrage was ridiculous

Others stood in solidarity with the mother, offering other possible titles for the role