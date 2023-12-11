Woman Outraged Her Daughter Is “Someone’s Wife” In Nativity Play, Calls Out School
Casting children in school plays can be tricky. Not all roles are equal: some may have more lines, while others might have better-looking costumes. There’s always bound to be one or two unhappy kids and parents. Unfortunately, someone’s got to play the Tree, right?
Interestingly, this mother’s problem wasn’t that her daughter needed more lines. She was unhappy with the role’s title. How can a character have no name and be simply the “Inn Keeper’s Wife”? That’s not cool in this day and age, the mother thought. She asked other moms on the Mumsnet forum whether her outrage was appropriate. Read on to find what other mothers thought and let us know your opinions in the comments.
We as a society have become more and more aware of gender roles and sexism. Sometimes observations are appropriate, other times they’re uncalled-for
One mother raised a question about whether the character title “Inn Keeper’s Wife” sounds too sexist
If a lawyer who has worked at the International Court in The Hague, is an absolute star for human rights and has represented a host of high-profile clients - from former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange - and used her human-rights expertise to advocate for the cases of imprisoned journalists and Yazidi women abused under ISIS - is referred to as 'George Clooney's wife' - I don't hold out too much hope for your daughter representing a wife from 2000 years ago.
At least she wasn't First Lobster
