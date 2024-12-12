We've decided to shine a light on all the absurd things that happen in U.S. schools . So, here we have for you a list of bad lunches, questionably graded tests, and the horrifying state of school bathrooms – all things that show how messed up the US education system really is.

Schools are supposed to be hubs of knowledge and enlightenment, yet, nowadays, they often end up being the butt of the joke. Students and teachers call out schools for their ridiculous standardized tests, poor facilities, and academic requirements that are lacking.

#1 Online Classes Are The Worst Share icon

#2 Son’s Math Test Share icon

#3 Teacher Doesn’t Hide His Use Of AI Share icon

The things in this might be hard for foreigners to comprehend, but the call is coming from inside the house, too. Many Americans know how crazy and dystopian some of their schools are. According to a 2023 survey by Pew, 51% of adults in the U.S. think that the education system is going in the wrong direction. When asked about specifics, most respondents say that schools need to spend more time teaching students core academic subjects like math, reading, and social sciences. 52% of the respondents also agree that schools don't receive adequate funding and resources.

#4 I Got A Point Off For Stapling My Homework Wrong Share icon

#5 My Little Brother’s Middle School Schedule. He’s Having Such A Hard Time Remembering When Periods Start And End. Why Are The Times This Specific? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 They Took Our School Bathroom Doors Away Share icon

The US actually spends quite a lot of money on education, more than any other OECD country, in fact. In 2021, the U.S. spent around 5.6% of its GDP on education. For comparison, In Germany, Japan, and France the percentages were 4.5%, 3.5%, and 5.2%, respectively. Yet that doesn't translate into better results. US students still lag behind countries like Canada, China, Estonia, Germany, Finland, The Netherlands, and New Zealand. Washington think tank the National Center on Education and the Economy (NCEE) reports that a student in Singapore is 3.5 years ahead of an American student in maths, 1.5 years ahead in reading, and 2.5 years ahead in science.

#7 My Chem Teacher Sucks Share icon

#8 A Teacher In Texas Is Giving As To Students That Buy His Book And Leave A 5 Star Review On Amazon Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 School Has Become Pay To Win Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Some experts suggest that U.S. citizens don't see where the money goes. As the senior scholar at the American Enterprise Institute Mark Schneider writes, the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) often fails to publicize their expenditure data. In 2023, the NCES published a report but didn't give the public the raw data.

#10 My School That Started An Eco-Friendly Project By Giving Out Apples To Students Share icon

#11 Uninspiring Teacher Comment Share icon My 11 year old daughters teacher wrote this comment on her homework. I'm absolutely flabbergasted and angry. This after my daughter just competed in gymnastics nationals a month ago.



#12 Our High School Covers The Expiration Date With Sharpie Share icon

And why do we need to know where the NCEE spends its money? According to Schneider, it would help to "unpack national trends and extract lessons that can help us understand how to reverse the stagnation" in the current education system. Also, "To make the large and ever-growing national investment in education more effective and efficient." ADVERTISEMENT

#13 My School Wants Us To Allow This On Our Personal Devices, Just To Use Google Classroom Share icon

#14 When You Get One Formula Wrong In Our Weekly Tests At My School They Make You Write It Out 150 Times. I Have 4 More Of These To Do Share icon

#15 There Aren't Enough Seats In The Lecture Rooms, So I Don't Have A Table Or Seat, Even Though I Pay A Lot Of Money To Study Share icon

The NCEE president Mark Tucker explains that the problem persists because the U.S. education system was built on a "factory model." Originally, most teachers in the U.S. were women without many prospects to work in other fields. In the rest of the world, however, teachers were professionals, trained and highly qualified to work in classrooms.

#16 What My School Gave Its Teachers For Teacher Appreciation Week Share icon

#17 Some One Marked Out The Profanities In The Book I Was Given To Read In Class Share icon

#18 Apparently My College Now Require Us To Scan A Qr Code And Track Our Geographical Location To Take Our Attendance To Prevent Students From Skipping Classes Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Tucker says that the solution to the poor U.S. education system is simple. "We have to have more highly educated teachers and we need to pay them more." But that's easier said than done. He says that the U.S. still might have a slight superiority complex. "We were so dominant for so long that it's hard for us to accept that there are now so many countries pulling ahead of us," he explained to The Guardian.

#19 My School Thinks This Fills Up Hungry High Schoolers Share icon So lunches are free for schools in my city and surrounding cities. Ever since lunches have been made free, the quantity (and quality) has decreased significantly. This is what we would get for our meal. It took me THREE bites to finish that chicken mac and cheese. Any snacks you want cost more money and if you want an extra entree, that’ll cost you about $3 or $4.

#20 My Blind Child Came Home From School Today With This Homework Share icon

#21 During The Summer, My School Installed Metal Gates Over The Bathrooms To Keep Us From Going In Between Class Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Students in the U.S. also have a great deal to say about the changes they want to see in their schools. In 2019, The New York Times asked high schoolers how they would improve the education system. Students agreed that teachers need higher wages and more support, would like to learn real-life skills and see standardized tests and grades de-emphasized, and feel less pressure to do well in school.

#22 We Live 0.7 Miles From My Daughter's School So She Is Ineligible For Bussing. Yet Every Morning As We Leave For School, This Thing Idles Out Front Share icon

#23 Someone Stole The Toilet Stalls At Our School Share icon

#24 Son’s Kindergarten School Work. What 3-4 Letter Word Is This?? Share icon

American students also want teachers to make lessons more engaging. "A textbook doesn’t answer all my questions, but a qualified teacher [who] takes their time does," student Micheal Huang wrote to The New York Times. "Having a teacher [who] just brushes off questions doesn't help me," he added.

#25 Online School Started And I Can’t Learn Now Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 The Wall Clock In My Old Elementary School’s Gym ⏰ Share icon

#27 What A Sad Country We Live In For My 12 Year Old To Text Me This: Share icon

These high schoolers also understand that they need support from their parents and teachers to thrive. One respondent, Melanie, wrote that when a student has people who are truly rooting for them, they might be destined for success. "With enough support and resources, any student could be motivated to step out of their comfort zone, and be pushed to further their thinking and education and do great things in the world beyond the classroom."

#28 Do As The Teacher Say Not As The Teacher Do Share icon

#29 Got Called Out By My Teacher Because The Essay I Wrote Was Flagging As AI Share icon

#30 My Teacher Only Lets Us Go To The Bathroom 3 Times A Month Share icon

How do these pics from American schools compare to your school experiences, Pandas? Share your thoughts with us in the comments. And, if you want to see more similar content, be sure to check out our previous articles here and right here! ADVERTISEMENT

#31 My (Belated) Teacher Appreciation Week “Gift” From My Underfunded School- A Handful Of Items That I Should Get As Part Of My Job But Usually Pay For Out Of Pocket Share icon

#32 Just Paid $800 For My School "Books"! It's Loose Leaf Paper! Share icon

#33 This Map In My School's Elementary Library Share icon

#34 This Was My Teacher Appreciation Gift From My Administration A Few Years Ago. A Hole-Punched Kool-Aid Packet, A Shoe String, And A Cheap Pun Share icon

#35 Wth Is This??? Share icon

#36 My School During Passing Period. Right Picture Went Sorta Viral A Couple A Years Ago And Left One Was Taken Today. Nothing Has Changed Share icon

#37 My School Just Throws Away Brand New Unopened Lunches Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Here’s How The School Sent Out A Sign Up Link Share icon

#39 A Free Bag I Got From My School Share icon

#40 My Kid Was Sent Home From School With This…whaaaa??? Share icon

#41 My School’s Decision To Put Office Tiles In A Gym Share icon

#42 This Sign On A High School Classroom Door Share icon

#43 My School Could Afford $6000000 Worth Of Renovations But They Can’t Afford Toilet Paper That I Can’t See Through Share icon

#44 My School Banned The Dinosaur Game Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 My School Is Repeatedly Playing Baby Shark In Between Classes Until Enough People Sign Up For A Charity Walk Share icon

#46 The Line At My School To Check Bags (Keep In Mind That Almost All Of Theses People Are Wearing Clear Backpack) Share icon

#47 My School Asked Us To Research And Watch A Tedtalk Despite Blocking Their Website And Their Videos On Youtube Share icon

#48 A University Anatomy Course Censoring Body Parts Share icon

#49 My School Locked All The Doors To The Toilets And Complain When We Don't Go During Breaktime And Lunchtime Share icon

#50 Our School District Says It Would Cost $1,500 To Put In Two Dividers. Teachers And Students Use This Restroom Share icon

#51 The Parking Rates At My College Basically Force You To Pay $32 For Parking Since Most Classes Take Over Four Hours Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 Back Of School ID Card In Oklahoma (Xpost) Share icon

#53 My Kid's Teacher Said "Gnome" Begins With N Share icon

#54 This Is What We Got Served For Lunch Today At School Share icon

#55 My School Is Making Us Cut A Hole In Our Mask To Play Our Instruments Share icon

#56 Honestly I’d Rather Just Ask For Cash Share icon

#57 My School Is Fining Students That Take Too Long In The Bathroom Share icon

#58 This Milk At My School Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 Schools “Pepperoni” Pizza Share icon

#60 These Tables At My School Share icon

#62 When Your School Bans Wikipedia... Only To Copy Directly From Wikipedia In Their Own Lesson Resources Share icon

#63 When You Need A 90% Or Above To Pass The Class But Your Teacher Is A Jerk Share icon

#64 This Textbook That I Spent Like 100$ On Share icon

#65 My Daughters (4 Yo) Preschool Homework. “Match The Pictures” With No Other Context Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 So My Sister's School Had 4000$ That They Could Basically Spend On What Ever. They Choose This Pice Of "Educational Art" Share icon

#67 Tf You Mean “No Correct Answers”? It Was A Required Question? Share icon

#68 My High School Nurse Sent Me Back To Class Even Though I Had Obvious Symptoms. I Got Home And Was Immediately Tested Positive For Covid. Shoutout To The Best Nurse Ever! Share icon

#69 This Is What Our Social Studies Teacher Told Us North America Is Share icon