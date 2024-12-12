ADVERTISEMENT

Schools are supposed to be hubs of knowledge and enlightenment, yet, nowadays, they often end up being the butt of the joke. Students and teachers call out schools for their ridiculous standardized tests, poor facilities, and academic requirements that are lacking.

We've decided to shine a light on all the absurd things that happen in U.S. schools. So, here we have for you a list of bad lunches, questionably graded tests, and the horrifying state of school bathrooms – all things that show how messed up the US education system really is.

Online Classes Are The Worst

"Error message on school test screen despite matching answers, highlighting horrifying experience in US schools."

Son’s Math Test

Teacher Doesn’t Hide His Use Of AI

Hand holding a paper with feedback questions and a note on ChatGPT inaccuracies, related to school experiences.

The things in this might be hard for foreigners to comprehend, but the call is coming from inside the house, too. Many Americans know how crazy and dystopian some of their schools are. According to a 2023 survey by Pew, 51% of adults in the U.S. think that the education system is going in the wrong direction.

When asked about specifics, most respondents say that schools need to spend more time teaching students core academic subjects like math, reading, and social sciences. 52% of the respondents also agree that schools don't receive adequate funding and resources.
I Got A Point Off For Stapling My Homework Wrong

Stapled graded paper with math problems, marked with a red pen, highlighting a school experience.

olrq422i50iv avatar
Forrest Hobbs
Forrest Hobbs
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Just about excusable if there were explicit instructions not to use staples but instead use a tag (what they called "treasury tags" in my youth). Otherwise, the teacher needs reprimanding.

My Little Brother’s Middle School Schedule. He’s Having Such A Hard Time Remembering When Periods Start And End. Why Are The Times This Specific?

School bell schedule card detailing periods and times, highlighting the structure of a school day's experiences.

They Took Our School Bathroom Doors Away

School bathroom with open stall doors, reflecting typical US school experiences.

The US actually spends quite a lot of money on education, more than any other OECD country, in fact. In 2021, the U.S. spent around 5.6% of its GDP on education. For comparison, In Germany, Japan, and France the percentages were 4.5%, 3.5%, and 5.2%, respectively. 

Yet that doesn't translate into better results. US students still lag behind countries like Canada, China, Estonia, Germany, Finland, The Netherlands, and New Zealand. Washington think tank the National Center on Education and the Economy (NCEE) reports that a student in Singapore is 3.5 years ahead of an American student in maths, 1.5 years ahead in reading, and 2.5 years ahead in science.
My Chem Teacher Sucks

Exam question error, incorrect answer marked, illustrating horrifying US school experiences.

A Teacher In Texas Is Giving As To Students That Buy His Book And Leave A 5 Star Review On Amazon

Classroom projector displaying a questionable bonus offer as part of a horrifying school experience.

olrq422i50iv avatar
Forrest Hobbs
Forrest Hobbs
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Okay, that's flat out corruption. The teacher needs exposing in public, and then sacking.

School Has Become Pay To Win

Whiteboard message offering homework pass for buying school dance tickets, hinting at horrifying school experiences.

Some experts suggest that U.S. citizens don't see where the money goes. As the senior scholar at the American Enterprise Institute Mark Schneider writes, the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) often fails to publicize their expenditure data. In 2023, the NCES published a report but didn't give the public the raw data. 
My School That Started An Eco-Friendly Project By Giving Out Apples To Students

A hand holding a green apple wrapped in plastic, representing a common school experience item.

Uninspiring Teacher Comment

Student's journal entry with hopes crushed, reflecting a distressing school experience.

My 11 year old daughters teacher wrote this comment on her homework. I'm absolutely flabbergasted and angry. This after my daughter just competed in gymnastics nationals a month ago.

Our High School Covers The Expiration Date With Sharpie

A child's treat of Doritos Nacho Cheese chips during a typical school day, symbolizing common school experiences in the US.

And why do we need to know where the NCEE spends its money? According to Schneider, it would help to "unpack national trends and extract lessons that can help us understand how to reverse the stagnation" in the current education system. Also, "To make the large and ever-growing national investment in education more effective and efficient."

My School Wants Us To Allow This On Our Personal Devices, Just To Use Google Classroom

Warning screen on iPhone detailing remote management, linked to horrifying school experiences.

When You Get One Formula Wrong In Our Weekly Tests At My School They Make You Write It Out 150 Times. I Have 4 More Of These To Do

There Aren't Enough Seats In The Lecture Rooms, So I Don't Have A Table Or Seat, Even Though I Pay A Lot Of Money To Study

Student lying on the floor in a classroom, surrounded by desks and chairs, depicting a distressing school experience.

The NCEE president Mark Tucker explains that the problem persists because the U.S. education system was built on a "factory model." Originally, most teachers in the U.S. were women without many prospects to work in other fields. In the rest of the world, however, teachers were professionals, trained and highly qualified to work in classrooms.
What My School Gave Its Teachers For Teacher Appreciation Week

Some One Marked Out The Profanities In The Book I Was Given To Read In Class

Person reading a page from John Steinbeck's book, depicting a school experience with controversial language.

olrq422i50iv avatar
Forrest Hobbs
Forrest Hobbs
Community Member
32 minutes ago

Ah yes, America, land of the free! Where mind control and censorship rule supreme!

Apparently My College Now Require Us To Scan A Qr Code And Track Our Geographical Location To Take Our Attendance To Prevent Students From Skipping Classes

Map with GPS markers on a touchscreen, highlighting horrifying school experiences in a US setting, displayed on a monitor.

Tucker says that the solution to the poor U.S. education system is simple. "We have to have more highly educated teachers and we need to pay them more." But that's easier said than done. He says that the U.S. still might have a slight superiority complex. "We were so dominant for so long that it's hard for us to accept that there are now so many countries pulling ahead of us," he explained to The Guardian.
My School Thinks This Fills Up Hungry High Schoolers

Unappetizing school lunch with macaroni, chocolate milk, and fries, illustrating horrifying school experiences.

So lunches are free for schools in my city and surrounding cities. Ever since lunches have been made free, the quantity (and quality) has decreased significantly. This is what we would get for our meal. It took me THREE bites to finish that chicken mac and cheese. Any snacks you want cost more money and if you want an extra entree, that’ll cost you about $3 or $4.

olrq422i50iv avatar
Forrest Hobbs
Forrest Hobbs
Community Member
30 minutes ago

I'm pretty sure I couldn't eat any of that unless I was close to starving. Something's gone badly wrong. I mean, if you want to provide free school meals, do it properly - if not, don't muck about like this.

My Blind Child Came Home From School Today With This Homework

Classroom scavenger hunt worksheet depicting items like leaves, insects, and animal tracks in a school activity.

During The Summer, My School Installed Metal Gates Over The Bathrooms To Keep Us From Going In Between Class

Closed school restroom with metal gate, next to a water fountain.

olrq422i50iv avatar
Forrest Hobbs
Forrest Hobbs
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Well now. If that's the barrier which stops the *boys* going for a pee in the proper hygenic manner, it seems to me that there's a straightforward solution... I mean, if you gotta go, you gotta go, and those horizontal bars won't stop a stream of fluid passing by.

Students in the U.S. also have a great deal to say about the changes they want to see in their schools. In 2019, The New York Times asked high schoolers how they would improve the education system. Students agreed that teachers need higher wages and more support, would like to learn real-life skills and see standardized tests and grades de-emphasized, and feel less pressure to do well in school.
We Live 0.7 Miles From My Daughter's School So She Is Ineligible For Bussing. Yet Every Morning As We Leave For School, This Thing Idles Out Front

View from a window with a school bus parked outside, representing typical US school experiences.

Someone Stole The Toilet Stalls At Our School

School restroom with an unusual layout featuring two toilets and urinals in one space, reflecting horrifying experiences.

Son’s Kindergarten School Work. What 3-4 Letter Word Is This??

Children's worksheet with tracing and word exercises, highlighting school challenges.

American students also want teachers to make lessons more engaging. "A textbook doesn’t answer all my questions, but a qualified teacher [who] takes their time does," student Micheal Huang wrote to The New York Times. "Having a teacher [who] just brushes off questions doesn't help me," he added.
Online School Started And I Can’t Learn Now

Error message with dog indicating online access issue for school experiences.

The Wall Clock In My Old Elementary School’s Gym ⏰

A wall clock covered with a metal cage in a school hallway, illustrating horrifying school experiences.

What A Sad Country We Live In For My 12 Year Old To Text Me This:

Text messages express fear over a potential school shooting threat, illustrating horrifying school experiences.

These high schoolers also understand that they need support from their parents and teachers to thrive. One respondent, Melanie, wrote that when a student has people who are truly rooting for them, they might be destined for success. "With enough support and resources, any student could be motivated to step out of their comfort zone, and be pushed to further their thinking and education and do great things in the world beyond the classroom."
Do As The Teacher Say Not As The Teacher Do

Grading comment on a blurry screen: "Please use proper English," related to horrifying US school experiences.

Got Called Out By My Teacher Because The Essay I Wrote Was Flagging As AI

AI-generated text screen showing 100%, highlighting concerns in school experiences.

My Teacher Only Lets Us Go To The Bathroom 3 Times A Month

Bathroom ticket policy limits usages, illustrating horrifying US school experiences regarding restroom access.

olrq422i50iv avatar
Forrest Hobbs
Forrest Hobbs
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Can anyone explain this sort of nonsense to me? What sort of society thinks it makes sense to limit when children are allowed to attend to natural bodily functions?

How do these pics from American schools compare to your school experiences, Pandas? Share your thoughts with us in the comments. And, if you want to see more similar content, be sure to check out our previous articles here and right here!

My (Belated) Teacher Appreciation Week “Gift” From My Underfunded School- A Handful Of Items That I Should Get As Part Of My Job But Usually Pay For Out Of Pocket

School supplies including pencils, erasers, markers, glue, and highlighters arranged on a desk for a school setting.

Just Paid $800 For My School "Books"! It's Loose Leaf Paper!

Holding Algonquin College instrumentation booklets, representing school experiences.

This Map In My School's Elementary Library

World map in a US school classroom displaying continents and oceans, with an American flag above.

olrq422i50iv avatar
Forrest Hobbs
Forrest Hobbs
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Well, at least New Zealand is present in the flesh, if not in name...

This Was My Teacher Appreciation Gift From My Administration A Few Years Ago. A Hole-Punched Kool-Aid Packet, A Shoe String, And A Cheap Pun

Classroom setting with a Kool-Aid pack attached to a blue ribbon for Teacher Appreciation.

Wth Is This???

List of banned words in a school classroom, highlighting horrifying school experiences.

olrq422i50iv avatar
Forrest Hobbs
Forrest Hobbs
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Banned words! What could be more emblematic of American freedom! (although if they want to ban the use of combinations of "skibidi ohio rizz", that's fine by me. The youth of today use such words to drive us old ones mad)

My School During Passing Period. Right Picture Went Sorta Viral A Couple A Years Ago And Left One Was Taken Today. Nothing Has Changed

Crowded school hallway packed with students during a chaotic moment, depicting a horrifying US school experience.

My School Just Throws Away Brand New Unopened Lunches

Packaged burgers discarded in a trash bag, reflecting unsettling school experiences.

Here’s How The School Sent Out A Sign Up Link

A Free Bag I Got From My School

Reusable bag with “Say No to Plastic” design, Traill Family Fun Fair 2020, highlighting school experiences.

My Kid Was Sent Home From School With This…whaaaa???

Handwriting practice sheet with directional arrows for lettering, illustrating a typical US school exercise.

My School’s Decision To Put Office Tiles In A Gym

Damaged school gym ceiling with missing tiles, highlighting horrifying US school experiences.

This Sign On A High School Classroom Door

A classroom sign scolding students for leaving during class, highlighting a negative school experience.

My School Could Afford $6000000 Worth Of Renovations But They Can’t Afford Toilet Paper That I Can’t See Through

Thin toilet paper in a school restroom highlights horrifying US school experiences.

My School Banned The Dinosaur Game

Laptop screen displaying "No internet" error, with dinosaur game disabled—emphasizing horrifying school experiences.

My School Is Repeatedly Playing Baby Shark In Between Classes Until Enough People Sign Up For A Charity Walk

Sign urging students to stop "Baby Shark" music with 30 sign-ups. Vintage sea theme with shark illustration. Horrifying school moments.

The Line At My School To Check Bags (Keep In Mind That Almost All Of Theses People Are Wearing Clear Backpack)

Students in a long line outside a US school building, reflecting chaotic school experiences.

My School Asked Us To Research And Watch A Tedtalk Despite Blocking Their Website And Their Videos On Youtube

Access denied message on school network for a streaming site, illustrating US school restrictions.

A University Anatomy Course Censoring Body Parts

BYU-Idaho human anatomy slides with censored body diagrams, illustrating a unique school experience.

olrq422i50iv avatar
Forrest Hobbs
Forrest Hobbs
Community Member


Wow. So actual legal adults - old enough to, you know, have sex, get married, reproduce and all that - are apparently not allowed to see pictures of normal human anatomy? What kind of warped mind came up with this?

My School Locked All The Doors To The Toilets And Complain When We Don't Go During Breaktime And Lunchtime

School bathroom with "Do Not Use" sign on door, representing horrifying experiences.

Our School District Says It Would Cost $1,500 To Put In Two Dividers. Teachers And Students Use This Restroom

Three urinals in a school bathroom setting, reflecting common student experiences.

The Parking Rates At My College Basically Force You To Pay $32 For Parking Since Most Classes Take Over Four Hours

"Parking rates chart showing hourly fees, related to horrifying US school experiences."

Back Of School ID Card In Oklahoma (Xpost)

Hand holding a McDonald's free dessert card, related to horrifying school experiences.

boredpanda1_3 avatar
Becky Samuel
Becky Samuel
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

X post and also very, very old post. The expiry date on that voucher is June 1 2013.

My Kid's Teacher Said "Gnome" Begins With N

Children's worksheet with letter recognition, highlighting school experiences.

This Is What We Got Served For Lunch Today At School

Burnt cheese sandwich on a red tray, depicting horrifying school lunch experience.

My School Is Making Us Cut A Hole In Our Mask To Play Our Instruments

Damaged face mask in a classroom, illustrating horrifying US school experiences.

Honestly I’d Rather Just Ask For Cash

Pink letter about a school candy sale with notes on pricing, sales tax, and profit margin.

My School Is Fining Students That Take Too Long In The Bathroom

Notice on school bathroom wall about usage rules, highlighting fines and surveillance.

This Milk At My School

A horrifying school lunch experience with a frozen milk block on a cafeteria tray.

Schools “Pepperoni” Pizza

School lunch tray with a slice of cheese pizza and one pepperoni piece, representing horrifying experiences.

These Tables At My School

Empty school desks arranged awkwardly illuminating a typical US school experience.

This-Is-Why-Kids-Drop-Out-Of-School

Quiz answer marked wrong due to missing hyphen, illustrating horrifying US school experiences.

When Your School Bans Wikipedia... Only To Copy Directly From Wikipedia In Their Own Lesson Resources

Text from Wikipedia about the Royal Proclamation of 1763, relevant to horrifying US school experiences.

When You Need A 90% Or Above To Pass The Class But Your Teacher Is A Jerk

Grade report showing an almost perfect score, highlighting horrifying US school experiences.

This Textbook That I Spent Like 100$ On

Open book with text on phonemic awareness in US schools, featuring a classroom video example.

My Daughters (4 Yo) Preschool Homework. “Match The Pictures” With No Other Context

Children's educational worksheet featuring mismatched animal drawings.

So My Sister's School Had 4000$ That They Could Basically Spend On What Ever. They Choose This Pice Of "Educational Art"

Unusual school art structure showing layers of wood and metal outdoors, related to horrifying US school experiences.

Tf You Mean “No Correct Answers”? It Was A Required Question?

Multiple-choice question with incorrect options related to a school test experience.

My High School Nurse Sent Me Back To Class Even Though I Had Obvious Symptoms. I Got Home And Was Immediately Tested Positive For Covid. Shoutout To The Best Nurse Ever!

Close-up of a hand holding a pregnancy test, highlighting horrifying US school experiences.

This Is What Our Social Studies Teacher Told Us North America Is

Map of North America highlighting the United States, showing geographical boundaries and nearby oceans.

My Son Works At A Fairly Prestigious Charter School. This Is What They Served High School Kids For Lunch

School lunch with sunflower butter, raisins, carrots, and string cheese on a tray.

