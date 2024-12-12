70 Things In American High Schools That The Non-American Mind Can’t Comprehend
Schools are supposed to be hubs of knowledge and enlightenment, yet, nowadays, they often end up being the butt of the joke. Students and teachers call out schools for their ridiculous standardized tests, poor facilities, and academic requirements that are lacking.
We've decided to shine a light on all the absurd things that happen in U.S. schools. So, here we have for you a list of bad lunches, questionably graded tests, and the horrifying state of school bathrooms – all things that show how messed up the US education system really is.
Online Classes Are The Worst
Son’s Math Test
Teacher Doesn’t Hide His Use Of AI
The things in this might be hard for foreigners to comprehend, but the call is coming from inside the house, too. Many Americans know how crazy and dystopian some of their schools are. According to a 2023 survey by Pew, 51% of adults in the U.S. think that the education system is going in the wrong direction.
When asked about specifics, most respondents say that schools need to spend more time teaching students core academic subjects like math, reading, and social sciences. 52% of the respondents also agree that schools don't receive adequate funding and resources.
I Got A Point Off For Stapling My Homework Wrong
Just about excusable if there were explicit instructions not to use staples but instead use a tag (what they called "treasury tags" in my youth). Otherwise, the teacher needs reprimanding.
My Little Brother’s Middle School Schedule. He’s Having Such A Hard Time Remembering When Periods Start And End. Why Are The Times This Specific?
They Took Our School Bathroom Doors Away
The US actually spends quite a lot of money on education, more than any other OECD country, in fact. In 2021, the U.S. spent around 5.6% of its GDP on education. For comparison, In Germany, Japan, and France the percentages were 4.5%, 3.5%, and 5.2%, respectively.
Yet that doesn't translate into better results. US students still lag behind countries like Canada, China, Estonia, Germany, Finland, The Netherlands, and New Zealand. Washington think tank the National Center on Education and the Economy (NCEE) reports that a student in Singapore is 3.5 years ahead of an American student in maths, 1.5 years ahead in reading, and 2.5 years ahead in science.
My Chem Teacher Sucks
A Teacher In Texas Is Giving As To Students That Buy His Book And Leave A 5 Star Review On Amazon
Okay, that's flat out corruption. The teacher needs exposing in public, and then sacking.
School Has Become Pay To Win
Some experts suggest that U.S. citizens don't see where the money goes. As the senior scholar at the American Enterprise Institute Mark Schneider writes, the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) often fails to publicize their expenditure data. In 2023, the NCES published a report but didn't give the public the raw data.
My School That Started An Eco-Friendly Project By Giving Out Apples To Students
Uninspiring Teacher Comment
My 11 year old daughters teacher wrote this comment on her homework. I'm absolutely flabbergasted and angry. This after my daughter just competed in gymnastics nationals a month ago.
Our High School Covers The Expiration Date With Sharpie
And why do we need to know where the NCEE spends its money? According to Schneider, it would help to "unpack national trends and extract lessons that can help us understand how to reverse the stagnation" in the current education system. Also, "To make the large and ever-growing national investment in education more effective and efficient."
My School Wants Us To Allow This On Our Personal Devices, Just To Use Google Classroom
When You Get One Formula Wrong In Our Weekly Tests At My School They Make You Write It Out 150 Times. I Have 4 More Of These To Do
There Aren't Enough Seats In The Lecture Rooms, So I Don't Have A Table Or Seat, Even Though I Pay A Lot Of Money To Study
The NCEE president Mark Tucker explains that the problem persists because the U.S. education system was built on a "factory model." Originally, most teachers in the U.S. were women without many prospects to work in other fields. In the rest of the world, however, teachers were professionals, trained and highly qualified to work in classrooms.
What My School Gave Its Teachers For Teacher Appreciation Week
Some One Marked Out The Profanities In The Book I Was Given To Read In Class
Ah yes, America, land of the free! Where mind control and censorship rule supreme!
Apparently My College Now Require Us To Scan A Qr Code And Track Our Geographical Location To Take Our Attendance To Prevent Students From Skipping Classes
Tucker says that the solution to the poor U.S. education system is simple. "We have to have more highly educated teachers and we need to pay them more." But that's easier said than done. He says that the U.S. still might have a slight superiority complex. "We were so dominant for so long that it's hard for us to accept that there are now so many countries pulling ahead of us," he explained to The Guardian.
My School Thinks This Fills Up Hungry High Schoolers
So lunches are free for schools in my city and surrounding cities. Ever since lunches have been made free, the quantity (and quality) has decreased significantly. This is what we would get for our meal. It took me THREE bites to finish that chicken mac and cheese. Any snacks you want cost more money and if you want an extra entree, that’ll cost you about $3 or $4.
I'm pretty sure I couldn't eat any of that unless I was close to starving. Something's gone badly wrong. I mean, if you want to provide free school meals, do it properly - if not, don't muck about like this.
My Blind Child Came Home From School Today With This Homework
During The Summer, My School Installed Metal Gates Over The Bathrooms To Keep Us From Going In Between Class
Well now. If that's the barrier which stops the *boys* going for a pee in the proper hygenic manner, it seems to me that there's a straightforward solution... I mean, if you gotta go, you gotta go, and those horizontal bars won't stop a stream of fluid passing by.
Students in the U.S. also have a great deal to say about the changes they want to see in their schools. In 2019, The New York Times asked high schoolers how they would improve the education system. Students agreed that teachers need higher wages and more support, would like to learn real-life skills and see standardized tests and grades de-emphasized, and feel less pressure to do well in school.
We Live 0.7 Miles From My Daughter's School So She Is Ineligible For Bussing. Yet Every Morning As We Leave For School, This Thing Idles Out Front
Someone Stole The Toilet Stalls At Our School
Son’s Kindergarten School Work. What 3-4 Letter Word Is This??
American students also want teachers to make lessons more engaging. "A textbook doesn’t answer all my questions, but a qualified teacher [who] takes their time does," student Micheal Huang wrote to The New York Times. "Having a teacher [who] just brushes off questions doesn't help me," he added.
Online School Started And I Can’t Learn Now
The Wall Clock In My Old Elementary School’s Gym ⏰
What A Sad Country We Live In For My 12 Year Old To Text Me This:
These high schoolers also understand that they need support from their parents and teachers to thrive. One respondent, Melanie, wrote that when a student has people who are truly rooting for them, they might be destined for success. "With enough support and resources, any student could be motivated to step out of their comfort zone, and be pushed to further their thinking and education and do great things in the world beyond the classroom."
Do As The Teacher Say Not As The Teacher Do
Got Called Out By My Teacher Because The Essay I Wrote Was Flagging As AI
My Teacher Only Lets Us Go To The Bathroom 3 Times A Month
Can anyone explain this sort of nonsense to me? What sort of society thinks it makes sense to limit when children are allowed to attend to natural bodily functions?
My (Belated) Teacher Appreciation Week “Gift” From My Underfunded School- A Handful Of Items That I Should Get As Part Of My Job But Usually Pay For Out Of Pocket
Just Paid $800 For My School "Books"! It's Loose Leaf Paper!
This Map In My School's Elementary Library
Well, at least New Zealand is present in the flesh, if not in name...
This Was My Teacher Appreciation Gift From My Administration A Few Years Ago. A Hole-Punched Kool-Aid Packet, A Shoe String, And A Cheap Pun
Wth Is This???
Banned words! What could be more emblematic of American freedom! (although if they want to ban the use of combinations of "skibidi ohio rizz", that's fine by me. The youth of today use such words to drive us old ones mad)
My School During Passing Period. Right Picture Went Sorta Viral A Couple A Years Ago And Left One Was Taken Today. Nothing Has Changed
My School Just Throws Away Brand New Unopened Lunches
Here’s How The School Sent Out A Sign Up Link
A Free Bag I Got From My School
My Kid Was Sent Home From School With This…whaaaa???
My School’s Decision To Put Office Tiles In A Gym
This Sign On A High School Classroom Door
My School Could Afford $6000000 Worth Of Renovations But They Can’t Afford Toilet Paper That I Can’t See Through
My School Banned The Dinosaur Game
My School Is Repeatedly Playing Baby Shark In Between Classes Until Enough People Sign Up For A Charity Walk
The Line At My School To Check Bags (Keep In Mind That Almost All Of Theses People Are Wearing Clear Backpack)
My School Asked Us To Research And Watch A Tedtalk Despite Blocking Their Website And Their Videos On Youtube
A University Anatomy Course Censoring Body Parts
Wow. So actual legal adults - old enough to, you know, have sex, get married, reproduce and all that - are apparently not allowed to see pictures of normal human anatomy? What kind of warped mind came up with this?
My School Locked All The Doors To The Toilets And Complain When We Don't Go During Breaktime And Lunchtime
Our School District Says It Would Cost $1,500 To Put In Two Dividers. Teachers And Students Use This Restroom
The Parking Rates At My College Basically Force You To Pay $32 For Parking Since Most Classes Take Over Four Hours
Back Of School ID Card In Oklahoma (Xpost)
X post and also very, very old post. The expiry date on that voucher is June 1 2013.
My Kid's Teacher Said "Gnome" Begins With N
This Is What We Got Served For Lunch Today At School
My School Is Making Us Cut A Hole In Our Mask To Play Our Instruments
Honestly I’d Rather Just Ask For Cash
My School Is Fining Students That Take Too Long In The Bathroom
This Milk At My School
Schools “Pepperoni” Pizza
These Tables At My School
This-Is-Why-Kids-Drop-Out-Of-School
When Your School Bans Wikipedia... Only To Copy Directly From Wikipedia In Their Own Lesson Resources
When You Need A 90% Or Above To Pass The Class But Your Teacher Is A Jerk
This Textbook That I Spent Like 100$ On
My Daughters (4 Yo) Preschool Homework. “Match The Pictures” With No Other Context
So My Sister's School Had 4000$ That They Could Basically Spend On What Ever. They Choose This Pice Of "Educational Art"
Tf You Mean “No Correct Answers”? It Was A Required Question?
My High School Nurse Sent Me Back To Class Even Though I Had Obvious Symptoms. I Got Home And Was Immediately Tested Positive For Covid. Shoutout To The Best Nurse Ever!
This Is What Our Social Studies Teacher Told Us North America Is
My Son Works At A Fairly Prestigious Charter School. This Is What They Served High School Kids For Lunch
Brit here, I can comprehend pretty much everything here. I pay attention to what’s happening in countries that aren’t my own. I know that every country has its share of fruit loops and fools, sometimes they manage to get jobs in education, this applies to every country. You could easily amass a collection of similar images from my country. The only differences would be the spelling and the measurements. Fools everywhere I tell you!
To be fair to the US, I'm pretty sure you could find similar dreadfulness in plenty of schools in the UK. Still...
