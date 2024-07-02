ADVERTISEMENT

Growing up, I loved going to school. I enjoyed learning, socializing with friends and participating in a wide variety of extracurricular activities. But when I think back on my days as a student, I remember the people and experiences fondly. However, I do not feel the same way about the environment I was in.

My high school was constantly under construction while I attended, and it was anything but pleasant. Dust was everywhere, loud drilling occurred all day long, and bizarre routes between buildings meant that I was almost always running late for class.

But education should be enjoyable! And thankfully, there are plenty of schools and universities out there that actually prioritize creating an exciting learning environment. Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find photos of the most interesting and brilliant things students have spotted in their schools, so we've gathered some of their best finds down below!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Our School’s Service Dog, Lucy, Made It Into The Staff Page Of The Yearbook

Our School’s Service Dog, Lucy, Made It Into The Staff Page Of The Yearbook

grass-vaughan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    There Is A Free “Period Pack” At My School For Girls Who Are Unprepared For Their Periods

    There Is A Free “Period Pack” At My School For Girls Who Are Unprepared For Their Periods

    thicc-nibba420 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    33points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a great idea as it can prevent embarrassing moments and also is a money saver

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    My School's Library Has A Banned Book Section

    My School's Library Has A Banned Book Section

    madethisforposts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    30points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    theliss avatar
    Mimi La Souris
    Mimi La Souris
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    how to make people who don't read read : put a "no, bad boooh, eurk, don't read" panel :D

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    There are plenty of days when I’m frustrated with being an adult, often when it comes time to pay rent or buy my own groceries. But I have to admit that I’m very thankful to be done with my school days. I had a great time, and I made some amazing friends. But if I had the chance to go back in time and do it all again, you couldn’t pay me enough to trade in the freedom I have now.

    According to a 2022 study from the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence and the Yale Child Study Center, almost three quarters of students report having negative feelings towards school. And when asked to rank the emotions that they most commonly feel, students most often reported feeling tired, stressed, bored and calm. Happiness came next.  

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Science Teacher’s Desk Is A Fish Tank

    Science Teacher’s Desk Is A Fish Tank

    moneymattharris Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    30points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    martingibbs734 avatar
    martin734
    martin734
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That would be far too distracting for me. I would spend more time watching the fish than the teacher.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    This School In Vancouver, BC (Canada) Installed A Slide, So Kids Can Take That Instead Of The Stairs To Leave The School

    This School In Vancouver, BC (Canada) Installed A Slide, So Kids Can Take That Instead Of The Stairs To Leave The School

    palmerry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    29points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    joshh0534 avatar
    Dumb teenager
    Dumb teenager
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The year 6s will probably be climbing the slide on the way up in the mornings

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    They Had A Bike At My School To Blend A Smoothie That They Were Handing Out At Lunch

    They Had A Bike At My School To Blend A Smoothie That They Were Handing Out At Lunch

    _Nrpdude_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    29points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    It makes sense that so many students don’t have glowing reviews about their time in school. Despite how many adults tell kids and teens that they’re in the best years of their lives, it often doesn’t feel like that. One fifth of students experience bullying, and only 50% of girls in 9th grade would describe themselves as confident. Being a kid should be carefree and easy, but the reality is that it’s not all sunshine and roses for everyone.

    And being a teen is almost always worse. KFF reports that one fifth of teens report having symptoms of anxiety or depression, and 20% admit that they’re not getting the therapy they need due to the cost, being scared of what others may think and simply because they don’t know how or where to go for help.    

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    I Learned Today That My School’s New Science And Technology Building Has Thermochromic Tables

    I Learned Today That My School’s New Science And Technology Building Has Thermochromic Tables

    b_mco Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    29points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    joshh0534 avatar
    Dumb teenager
    Dumb teenager
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’d be a crazy thing to discover first hand (pun unintended but convenient so I’m gonna leave it there)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    My Cooking Class Has A Mirror On The Ceiling So We Can See What The Teacher Is Doing

    My Cooking Class Has A Mirror On The Ceiling So We Can See What The Teacher Is Doing

    Levelis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    29points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    My University Library Has A Wall Where You Can Quite Literally Take A Seat

    My University Library Has A Wall Where You Can Quite Literally Take A Seat

    Naco88 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    29points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aragornjauncey avatar
    cerinamroth
    cerinamroth
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ooh, that is cool. Also, the soft sections on the wall will help with the acoustics, I reckon.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    So what can we do to better support our students? Well, one of the first steps should be focusing on cultivating a safe and inviting learning environment. Teachers cannot control what is going on in a student’s life outside of school, but they can work to improve their experience in the classroom. According to the University of Buffalo, students have more trust in themselves and their educators when they are in a positive learning environment.
    #10

    Say Hello To My University's Library Cat

    Say Hello To My University's Library Cat

    BipolarMindAtNotEase Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    29points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    joshh0534 avatar
    Dumb teenager
    Dumb teenager
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I ever go to that university it’ll have one less cat when I leave

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    My Environmental Science Class With Real Plants On The Wall

    My Environmental Science Class With Real Plants On The Wall

    daily_joe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    28points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Stairs At Balamand University, Lebanon

    Stairs At Balamand University, Lebanon

    oubelin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    28points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Instead of creating a classroom where students feel judged or unsafe and second guess themselves constantly, teachers should work towards making students feel supported and comfortable. They should know that mistakes are acceptable and inevitable, and they should feel like their ideas are heard and listened to. Students should be invited to share their thoughts openly, and teachers should respond accordingly. A collaborative environment is much more exciting than one where teachers simply speak and students simply listen. 
    #13

    These Parking Spots For Alternative Modes Of Transport At My Uni

    These Parking Spots For Alternative Modes Of Transport At My Uni

    TheRealLuftwaffel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    28points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    My Anatomy Teacher’s Bathroom Pass Is A Human Leg Bone

    My Anatomy Teacher’s Bathroom Pass Is A Human Leg Bone

    LuciusWasTaken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    28points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    This Actual Periodic Table My University Has

    This Actual Periodic Table My University Has

    egrith Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    28points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    theliss avatar
    Mimi La Souris
    Mimi La Souris
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    it's fake !!!! :) because doing a real one is not a good idea : https://englishatlc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/randall-munroe-periodic-wall-of-elements.pdf

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Getting students engaged in learning can be a challenge, but it’s certainly worth it for teachers who see their class’ grades improve and who get to work with excited young minds every day. When it comes to getting students more involved in their learning, Education Week recommends building great relationships with students. One way educators can do this right off the bat is by working together with students at the beginning of the year to create rules for the classroom. This gets the class involved, and it allows everyone to feel part of the decision making in the classroom. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Saw This In A Classroom After Class

    Saw This In A Classroom After Class

    NativeSummit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    27points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    In My School, You Can Come Here To Sleep If You’re Tired

    In My School, You Can Come Here To Sleep If You’re Tired

    Elephanttortise Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    27points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    My 1st Grader Lost A Tooth During Class And The School Sent It Home In This Tiny, Tooth-Shaped Container

    My 1st Grader Lost A Tooth During Class And The School Sent It Home In This Tiny, Tooth-Shaped Container

    smugmisswoodhouse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    27points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    It’s also wise for educators to ask their students questions to get them engaged in the classroom. It’s easy for students, especially kids, to completely zone out during a lesson. But when they’re asked to actively participate and share their thoughts, paying attention becomes a lot more important. Plus, it’s another opportunity for them to realize that their teacher is actually listening to them.
    #19

    My School’s Bathrooms Have Pedals Instead Of Handles

    My School’s Bathrooms Have Pedals Instead Of Handles

    allygator314 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    27points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    My Uni Has Solar-Paneled Benches With USB Charging

    My Uni Has Solar-Paneled Benches With USB Charging

    Myd00m Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    27points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    My Professor Uses A Wooden Keyboard And Mouse

    My Professor Uses A Wooden Keyboard And Mouse

    TheOfficialNoire Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    27points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Educators can provide opportunities for choice for their students as well. This might mean giving the class an option between two different assignments every now and then or letting them vote on which day out of the week the next math test will be. They might even be able to earn rewards as a class, and they can vote on whether they would rather have ice cream or a movie as their prize. These simple things can keep kids much more engaged in their lessons.  
    #22

    Pre-School Placed A "Picture Day" Reminder Sticker For Us On The Middle Of My Son's Back So He Couldn't Remove It

    Pre-School Placed A "Picture Day" Reminder Sticker For Us On The Middle Of My Son's Back So He Couldn't Remove It

    sbvp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    27points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    University’s Way Of Showing How To Correctly Wear Your Mask

    University’s Way Of Showing How To Correctly Wear Your Mask

    ariyl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    27points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    The College Has These Signs On The Cafeteria Tables. They Flip To Red If You Don't Want Strangers Sitting At Your Table

    The College Has These Signs On The Cafeteria Tables. They Flip To Red If You Don't Want Strangers Sitting At Your Table

    alghost9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    27points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    And of course, having an interesting learning environment can make students much more interested in what’s going on at school. Whether it’s a beautifully designed library, funny meme references on hall passes or places to lock up their skateboards during the school day, the more comfortable students feel at school, the more excited they will be to go there. And we all want students to enjoy their education; it’s not meant to be torturous!  

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    University Printer Rotates Each Separate Document To Avoid Confusing Multiple Students' Work

    University Printer Rotates Each Separate Document To Avoid Confusing Multiple Students' Work

    p50cal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    27points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, I remember printers like that at a large company I worked at back in the 1980s, would also create multiple copies in stacks, could even be set to staple them together into books.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #26

    A Classroom In My University Has A Tree Growing Inside Of It

    A Classroom In My University Has A Tree Growing Inside Of It

    Everdale Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    26points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    The Health Class In Our High School Has A Moldy Bread Display On The Wall To Show How We Should Wash Our Hands And Phones

    The Health Class In Our High School Has A Moldy Bread Display On The Wall To Show How We Should Wash Our Hands And Phones

    ChartFrogs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    26points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Are these photos making you jealous of the students who get to attend schools with all of these wonderful tools at their disposal, pandas? I have to admit that I would have been thrilled to go to some of these schools or universities, but I’m still very grateful for the education I was able to get. Keep upvoting the pics you find particularly fascinating, and let us know in the comments below what the best thing your school had to offer was. Then, if you’d like to check out a similar list from Bored Panda, look no further than right here!
    #28

    My School's Library Has Noise-Level Guides That Change Color When It Gets Too Loud

    My School's Library Has Noise-Level Guides That Change Color When It Gets Too Loud

    Blackborealis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    26points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    This Middle School Has A Skateboard Locker

    This Middle School Has A Skateboard Locker

    pjfrank Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    26points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    These Bollards Outside A School Are Shaped Like Pencils

    These Bollards Outside A School Are Shaped Like Pencils

    arn04gb Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    26points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    This Tiny Door For 1st Graders At The School My Mom Teaches At

    This Tiny Door For 1st Graders At The School My Mom Teaches At

    TideSinger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    26points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Chemistry Teacher Made Their Classroom Ceiling The Elements

    Chemistry Teacher Made Their Classroom Ceiling The Elements

    Plebsplease Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    26points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    joshh0534 avatar
    Dumb teenager
    Dumb teenager
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We just got given jumpers for our chem excursion tomorrow each with an element of our choice on the back. Turns out Thulium wasn’t as much of an original choice as I thought

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #33

    My Science Teacher's Clock

    My Science Teacher's Clock

    eoghan_perra Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    26points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aragornjauncey avatar
    cerinamroth
    cerinamroth
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank goodness I know which numbers go where - couldn't be bothered to work this out. The hardest clocks to understand are Arabic ones, which go "backwards".

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #34

    Some Of The Trees At My College Have Outlets On Them

    Some Of The Trees At My College Have Outlets On Them

    sematico Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    26points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    This Bottle Has A Map Of All The Water-Filling Stations Around Campus On It

    This Bottle Has A Map Of All The Water-Filling Stations Around Campus On It

    ivb107 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    26points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    I Have A Gender-Neutral Bathroom At My High School

    I Have A Gender-Neutral Bathroom At My High School

    McquacK__ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    25points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Robots At Oregon State University Deliver Food And Drink To Students On Campus

    Robots At Oregon State University Deliver Food And Drink To Students On Campus

    gecko324 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    25points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    frogglin avatar
    Little Wonder
    Little Wonder
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am an adult woman, a grown up mature person so I didn't giggle. (I did)

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #38

    This Painting In My School Library Is Painted On The Wall Itself, But It Is Still Framed

    This Painting In My School Library Is Painted On The Wall Itself, But It Is Still Framed

    24GamingYT Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    25points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Students At My Town's College Rub This Statue's Nose When They Pass By, Going To Exams, For Good Luck

    Students At My Town's College Rub This Statue's Nose When They Pass By, Going To Exams, For Good Luck

    dublinp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    25points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    I Work At A School, And They’re Starting To Put These In! I’m The First To Use This One. One Step Closer

    I Work At A School, And They’re Starting To Put These In! I’m The First To Use This One. One Step Closer

    only_bc_4chan_isdown Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    25points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    My School Just Installed A CVS Vending Machine Full Of Medicine And Hygiene Products

    My School Just Installed A CVS Vending Machine Full Of Medicine And Hygiene Products

    CommandLionInterface Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    25points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    This Cat Bus Is For Transporting Japanese Preschoolers

    This Cat Bus Is For Transporting Japanese Preschoolers

    BaronVonBroccoli Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    25points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    This Twinkie Has Been In My Classroom For 10 Years

    This Twinkie Has Been In My Classroom For 10 Years

    cheezeypeas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    24points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    joshh0534 avatar
    Dumb teenager
    Dumb teenager
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love this. I’m honestly surprised some idiot hasn’t eaten it by now though

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #44

    A Law Professor Shared A Photo Of The Pens Her Students Used For Cheating, Calling The Trick An Art Form Of Sorts

    A Law Professor Shared A Photo Of The Pens Her Students Used For Cheating, Calling The Trick An Art Form Of Sorts

    procesaleando Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    24points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    My University Makes Notepads Out Of Recycled Paper And Hands Them Out To The Students

    My University Makes Notepads Out Of Recycled Paper And Hands Them Out To The Students

    UrBrotherJoe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    24points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    An Ancient Roman Well Is Visible Under The Floor Of My School In Italy

    An Ancient Roman Well Is Visible Under The Floor Of My School In Italy

    Silopante Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #47

    My School Has Racks In The Front Office For Kids To Put Their Skateboards On During The Day

    My School Has Racks In The Front Office For Kids To Put Their Skateboards On During The Day

    Boopnoobdope Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Columns At A School Are Pencils

    Columns At A School Are Pencils

    keliix06 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    This Vending Machine At My School With Basically Everything For Every Occasion

    This Vending Machine At My School With Basically Everything For Every Occasion

    MatthewvdV Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    The Kid Beside Me In Class Has A Keyboard Made Of Light

    The Kid Beside Me In Class Has A Keyboard Made Of Light

    Hey444 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    My School Used To Be A Bank, So My Class Has A Vault In It

    My School Used To Be A Bank, So My Class Has A Vault In It

    Brennanthenerd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    My University Library, Ladies And Gentlemen

    My University Library, Ladies And Gentlemen

    HiDDENk00l Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    This Pencil Vending Machine At The Local Middle School

    This Pencil Vending Machine At The Local Middle School

    wyn13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    These Medieval Ruins Were Randomly Found Under A School Gym Hall. The School Was Founded In 1276 And Is The Oldest School In Finland

    These Medieval Ruins Were Randomly Found Under A School Gym Hall. The School Was Founded In 1276 And Is The Oldest School In Finland

    jones_666 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    New Hall Passes At A High School

    New Hall Passes At A High School

    NordyNed Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    My Local Community College Has Collapsible Monitors That Can Automatically Go Down So You Can Have More Desk Space

    My Local Community College Has Collapsible Monitors That Can Automatically Go Down So You Can Have More Desk Space

    vapenewell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Look At How This Third-Grade Teacher Decorated Her Door And Hallway

    Look At How This Third-Grade Teacher Decorated Her Door And Hallway

    The Classroom Key Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    My Son’s School Is Teaching Metaphor Via Tupac's Poetry

    My Son’s School Is Teaching Metaphor Via Tupac's Poetry

    imalwayshongry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    This Doorknob For A Maintenance Closet At My School Has Knurling On It To Prevent Slipping When Workers Have Gloves On

    This Doorknob For A Maintenance Closet At My School Has Knurling On It To Prevent Slipping When Workers Have Gloves On

    kozman7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aragornjauncey avatar
    cerinamroth
    cerinamroth
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Handles are much better, though: you can use your elbow to open them if you're carrying things.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #60

    My School Put Colored Bricks In The Shape Of The Handicap Logo Instead Of Painting It

    My School Put Colored Bricks In The Shape Of The Handicap Logo Instead Of Painting It

    kHusKee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    My School Stores Laptops In A Pile On The Floor

    My School Stores Laptops In A Pile On The Floor

    SuperHipGrandma Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Concrete, WA High School Is Built Over The Roadway That Leads To It

    Concrete, WA High School Is Built Over The Roadway That Leads To It

    Black_Magic_M-66 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    This "Chemist Tree" That My School’s Science Department Made

    This "Chemist Tree" That My School’s Science Department Made

    ajamacicarus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    My School 3D Printed A Tiny "Out Of Order" Sign For The Printer

    My School 3D Printed A Tiny "Out Of Order" Sign For The Printer

    Tater_Hater2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    This Uni Puts Up Games Its Graduates Worked On

    This Uni Puts Up Games Its Graduates Worked On

    virus-Detected Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    The Pool At My University Is On The Second Floor

    The Pool At My University Is On The Second Floor

    wildstubbs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    So My School Uses These Instead Of Chairs Now In A Couple Of Classes

    So My School Uses These Instead Of Chairs Now In A Couple Of Classes

    motlaghreyhan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    This Little Door At My University

    This Little Door At My University

    MotorBicycle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #69

    This Sign At My University Has The Number For The Library Police

    This Sign At My University Has The Number For The Library Police

    Flattermedal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    University Library Has Puzzle That Everyone Can Take Part In

    University Library Has Puzzle That Everyone Can Take Part In

    name_ezy_2_4got Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Food Is Allowed In The Library At My College

    Food Is Allowed In The Library At My College

    paradoxinfinity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Therapy Dog At My School Has Socks So His Nails Don't Make Noise On The Floor

    Therapy Dog At My School Has Socks So His Nails Don't Make Noise On The Floor

    knightTime17 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    My School Has A Set Of Tools And A Pump To Let You Repair And Maintain Your Bike In Front Of The Entrance

    My School Has A Set Of Tools And A Pump To Let You Repair And Maintain Your Bike In Front Of The Entrance

    reiner_09 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    The Woodworking Program At My School Sent Home 140 Remote-Learning Kits This Week, With Power Drills too

    The Woodworking Program At My School Sent Home 140 Remote-Learning Kits This Week, With Power Drills too

    bigsauce17 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    This Poster At My School Is Something Else

    This Poster At My School Is Something Else

    The-Flickster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    The University Gym Girls' Bathroom Has Not Only Free Condoms But Also Free Lube﻿

    The University Gym Girls' Bathroom Has Not Only Free Condoms But Also Free Lube﻿

    DES8111 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    maertens_th avatar
    Thomas Maertens
    Thomas Maertens
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a good idea... but I do hope there's one in the boys'bathroom as well. Boys should learn to take their responsabilities when it comes to safe s e x, and not always rely on girls to do it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #77

    My School Uses Purple Carpet To Indicate The Classroom Doors That Swing Out

    My School Uses Purple Carpet To Indicate The Classroom Doors That Swing Out

    EricByDefinition Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    The Hallways Of My Norwegian High School

    The Hallways Of My Norwegian High School

    Simple-joe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    This High School Still Had A Backstreet Boys "Got Milk?" Ad In 2022

    This High School Still Had A Backstreet Boys "Got Milk?" Ad In 2022

    MrbBoxMan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    My School's Bathroom Has A New "Wash Your Hands" Sign

    My School's Bathroom Has A New "Wash Your Hands" Sign

    ImAPlebe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    University Of Tennessee’s First Corpse Flower Bloomed! The First Bloom Happens 7-10 Years After Planting. It’s Called A Corpse Flower Because Of The Smell

    University Of Tennessee’s First Corpse Flower Bloomed! The First Bloom Happens 7-10 Years After Planting. It’s Called A Corpse Flower Because Of The Smell

    nursbear Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Transylvania University At Halloween

    Transylvania University At Halloween

    md_reddit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    University Of Uppsala's Anatomical Theatre Where Bodies Were Dissected In Front Of An Audience (Built In 1663, Sweden)

    University Of Uppsala's Anatomical Theatre Where Bodies Were Dissected In Front Of An Audience (Built In 1663, Sweden)

    kaaattttt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jesse_10 avatar
    Jesse
    Jesse
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    0/10 for the lack of accessibility and legroom. Otherwise, it's super cool.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #84

    My School Has A Real Hippopotamus Skull

    My School Has A Real Hippopotamus Skull

    HecticSpaghet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #85

    Our School Still Uses The Power Macintosh G3

    Our School Still Uses The Power Macintosh G3

    insert1337 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    My Biology Teachers' Wall Of Key Chains

    My Biology Teachers' Wall Of Key Chains

    TempestheDragon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    There Is A Piece Of The Berlin Wall On My School's Campus

    There Is A Piece Of The Berlin Wall On My School's Campus

    IndyaBendya Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    This Scoreboard At A High School In Mississippi Says "Us" And "Y'all" Instead Of "Home" And "Guest"

    This Scoreboard At A High School In Mississippi Says "Us" And "Y'all" Instead Of "Home" And "Guest"

    Twizzyu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    I Thought You Guys Would Appreciate This. This Is My School Library

    I Thought You Guys Would Appreciate This. This Is My School Library

    seedlessthesis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    My School Put Up Pride Flags For Pride Month

    My School Put Up Pride Flags For Pride Month

    Sbstn__12 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    The June And July Stamps On This Date Have No Ink On Them Because They're Used In A Public School

    The June And July Stamps On This Date Have No Ink On Them Because They're Used In A Public School

    ToddlerOlympian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    This High School Nearby Keeps Narcan Next To The AED Devices

    This High School Nearby Keeps Narcan Next To The AED Devices

    UncleFuzzySlippers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #93

    The Bathroom Tile In This School's Science Building Is Decorated With The Periodic Table Of Elements

    The Bathroom Tile In This School's Science Building Is Decorated With The Periodic Table Of Elements

    dmahr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #94

    I Go To School In Ottawa And We Write Our Exams In A Hockey Rink

    I Go To School In Ottawa And We Write Our Exams In A Hockey Rink

    homicidal_penguin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    My School Has A Sculpture Of The Piranha Plant From Mario

    My School Has A Sculpture Of The Piranha Plant From Mario

    Rookie556 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    My Robotics Teacher Has A 1948 Olympic Torch

    My Robotics Teacher Has A 1948 Olympic Torch

    mCheezee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    My Art Teacher Has Sealing Tiles That Were Painted By Students In Her Classroom

    My Art Teacher Has Sealing Tiles That Were Painted By Students In Her Classroom

    ArThUr_AyReAuLt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #98

    Found A Pac-Man-Themed Desk In My German Class Today

    Found A Pac-Man-Themed Desk In My German Class Today

    willp23 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #99

    My Mom’s High School Gave Graduates Wallet-Sized Copies Of Their Diplomas

    My Mom’s High School Gave Graduates Wallet-Sized Copies Of Their Diplomas

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    My School Issues IDS With Hidden USB Drives In Them

    My School Issues IDS With Hidden USB Drives In Them

    winden88 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #101

    Students Lean On The Wall During Lectures (The Ghost Classroom)

    Students Lean On The Wall During Lectures (The Ghost Classroom)

    Allgen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #102

    I’m Proud Of My Classroom

    I’m Proud Of My Classroom

    lad1993 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #103

    This Spot In My High School Where People Pivot On The Stairs

    This Spot In My High School Where People Pivot On The Stairs

    metiusbabie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #104

    My School Brought In A Distracted Driving Simulator To Keep Kids Off Their Phones While Driving

    My School Brought In A Distracted Driving Simulator To Keep Kids Off Their Phones While Driving

    andromedat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #105

    My Professor Has Paper Clips In The Shape Of Clothes Hangers

    My Professor Has Paper Clips In The Shape Of Clothes Hangers

    K4k4shi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #106

    My University Library's Christmas Tree Is Made Of Books

    My University Library's Christmas Tree Is Made Of Books

    MGThanatos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #107

    My School Put Up Whiteboards To Stop Vandalism In The Toilet Rooms

    My School Put Up Whiteboards To Stop Vandalism In The Toilet Rooms

    realtgis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #108

    Just Saw This In A Classroom At Our Local Elementary School

    Just Saw This In A Classroom At Our Local Elementary School

    soltrigger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #109

    My School Sells “Hydrogen Infused Water”

    My School Sells “Hydrogen Infused Water”

    1Teddy2Bear3Gaming Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #110

    The Countertops In This Bathroom At My University Are Made Out Of Metal Millings Encased In Resin

    The Countertops In This Bathroom At My University Are Made Out Of Metal Millings Encased In Resin

    holycornflake Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #111

    A Bear Trap At A Primary School

    A Bear Trap At A Primary School

    MrStiesri Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #112

    My School Museum Has A Bob Ross Painting

    My School Museum Has A Bob Ross Painting

    dootdoot1997 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #113

    The Stair Handrails In My Uni's Biology Building Are Held Up By Little Snails

    The Stair Handrails In My Uni's Biology Building Are Held Up By Little Snails

    taco_saladmaker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #114

    Waterfalls In My Uni Building When It Rains

    Waterfalls In My Uni Building When It Rains

    ThatManMelvin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #115

    Our School’s Magazine Publication Intentionally Placed A Physical Hole In Its Latest Issue

    Our School’s Magazine Publication Intentionally Placed A Physical Hole In Its Latest Issue

    Outplayed66 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #116

    This Artwork On A Rainwater Tank At My Daughter's School Uses The Seam In The Middle As Part Of The Art, With A Convincing Effect

    This Artwork On A Rainwater Tank At My Daughter's School Uses The Seam In The Middle As Part Of The Art, With A Convincing Effect

    salesberg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #117

    Vape Sensor Notice For High School Bathrooms

    Vape Sensor Notice For High School Bathrooms

    URappinAwful Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #118

    Clock In My School's Chemistry Lab

    Clock In My School's Chemistry Lab

    Theweirdposidenchild Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #119

    In My Design Tech Class, The Stop Buttons For The Machines Are Far Larger Than The Start Button For Safety, Allowing You To Hit The Stop Button With Your Leg In Case Of Emergency

    In My Design Tech Class, The Stop Buttons For The Machines Are Far Larger Than The Start Button For Safety, Allowing You To Hit The Stop Button With Your Leg In Case Of Emergency

    Raito103 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!