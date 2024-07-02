119 Ingenious Things Students Have Spotted At Their Schools And Universities (New Pics)
Growing up, I loved going to school. I enjoyed learning, socializing with friends and participating in a wide variety of extracurricular activities. But when I think back on my days as a student, I remember the people and experiences fondly. However, I do not feel the same way about the environment I was in.
My high school was constantly under construction while I attended, and it was anything but pleasant. Dust was everywhere, loud drilling occurred all day long, and bizarre routes between buildings meant that I was almost always running late for class.
But education should be enjoyable! And thankfully, there are plenty of schools and universities out there that actually prioritize creating an exciting learning environment. Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find photos of the most interesting and brilliant things students have spotted in their schools, so we've gathered some of their best finds down below!
This post may include affiliate links.
Our School’s Service Dog, Lucy, Made It Into The Staff Page Of The Yearbook
There Is A Free “Period Pack” At My School For Girls Who Are Unprepared For Their Periods
My School's Library Has A Banned Book Section
how to make people who don't read read : put a "no, bad boooh, eurk, don't read" panel :D
There are plenty of days when I’m frustrated with being an adult, often when it comes time to pay rent or buy my own groceries. But I have to admit that I’m very thankful to be done with my school days. I had a great time, and I made some amazing friends. But if I had the chance to go back in time and do it all again, you couldn’t pay me enough to trade in the freedom I have now.
According to a 2022 study from the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence and the Yale Child Study Center, almost three quarters of students report having negative feelings towards school. And when asked to rank the emotions that they most commonly feel, students most often reported feeling tired, stressed, bored and calm. Happiness came next.
Science Teacher’s Desk Is A Fish Tank
This School In Vancouver, BC (Canada) Installed A Slide, So Kids Can Take That Instead Of The Stairs To Leave The School
The year 6s will probably be climbing the slide on the way up in the mornings
They Had A Bike At My School To Blend A Smoothie That They Were Handing Out At Lunch
It makes sense that so many students don’t have glowing reviews about their time in school. Despite how many adults tell kids and teens that they’re in the best years of their lives, it often doesn’t feel like that. One fifth of students experience bullying, and only 50% of girls in 9th grade would describe themselves as confident. Being a kid should be carefree and easy, but the reality is that it’s not all sunshine and roses for everyone.
And being a teen is almost always worse. KFF reports that one fifth of teens report having symptoms of anxiety or depression, and 20% admit that they’re not getting the therapy they need due to the cost, being scared of what others may think and simply because they don’t know how or where to go for help.
I Learned Today That My School’s New Science And Technology Building Has Thermochromic Tables
That’d be a crazy thing to discover first hand (pun unintended but convenient so I’m gonna leave it there)
My Cooking Class Has A Mirror On The Ceiling So We Can See What The Teacher Is Doing
My University Library Has A Wall Where You Can Quite Literally Take A Seat
Ooh, that is cool. Also, the soft sections on the wall will help with the acoustics, I reckon.
So what can we do to better support our students? Well, one of the first steps should be focusing on cultivating a safe and inviting learning environment. Teachers cannot control what is going on in a student’s life outside of school, but they can work to improve their experience in the classroom. According to the University of Buffalo, students have more trust in themselves and their educators when they are in a positive learning environment.
Say Hello To My University's Library Cat
If I ever go to that university it’ll have one less cat when I leave
My Environmental Science Class With Real Plants On The Wall
Instead of creating a classroom where students feel judged or unsafe and second guess themselves constantly, teachers should work towards making students feel supported and comfortable. They should know that mistakes are acceptable and inevitable, and they should feel like their ideas are heard and listened to. Students should be invited to share their thoughts openly, and teachers should respond accordingly. A collaborative environment is much more exciting than one where teachers simply speak and students simply listen.
These Parking Spots For Alternative Modes Of Transport At My Uni
My Anatomy Teacher’s Bathroom Pass Is A Human Leg Bone
This Actual Periodic Table My University Has
it's fake !!!! :) because doing a real one is not a good idea : https://englishatlc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/randall-munroe-periodic-wall-of-elements.pdf
Getting students engaged in learning can be a challenge, but it’s certainly worth it for teachers who see their class’ grades improve and who get to work with excited young minds every day. When it comes to getting students more involved in their learning, Education Week recommends building great relationships with students. One way educators can do this right off the bat is by working together with students at the beginning of the year to create rules for the classroom. This gets the class involved, and it allows everyone to feel part of the decision making in the classroom.
Saw This In A Classroom After Class
In My School, You Can Come Here To Sleep If You’re Tired
My 1st Grader Lost A Tooth During Class And The School Sent It Home In This Tiny, Tooth-Shaped Container
It’s also wise for educators to ask their students questions to get them engaged in the classroom. It’s easy for students, especially kids, to completely zone out during a lesson. But when they’re asked to actively participate and share their thoughts, paying attention becomes a lot more important. Plus, it’s another opportunity for them to realize that their teacher is actually listening to them.
My School’s Bathrooms Have Pedals Instead Of Handles
My Uni Has Solar-Paneled Benches With USB Charging
My Professor Uses A Wooden Keyboard And Mouse
Educators can provide opportunities for choice for their students as well. This might mean giving the class an option between two different assignments every now and then or letting them vote on which day out of the week the next math test will be. They might even be able to earn rewards as a class, and they can vote on whether they would rather have ice cream or a movie as their prize. These simple things can keep kids much more engaged in their lessons.
Pre-School Placed A "Picture Day" Reminder Sticker For Us On The Middle Of My Son's Back So He Couldn't Remove It
University’s Way Of Showing How To Correctly Wear Your Mask
The College Has These Signs On The Cafeteria Tables. They Flip To Red If You Don't Want Strangers Sitting At Your Table
And of course, having an interesting learning environment can make students much more interested in what’s going on at school. Whether it’s a beautifully designed library, funny meme references on hall passes or places to lock up their skateboards during the school day, the more comfortable students feel at school, the more excited they will be to go there. And we all want students to enjoy their education; it’s not meant to be torturous!
University Printer Rotates Each Separate Document To Avoid Confusing Multiple Students' Work
A Classroom In My University Has A Tree Growing Inside Of It
The Health Class In Our High School Has A Moldy Bread Display On The Wall To Show How We Should Wash Our Hands And Phones
Are these photos making you jealous of the students who get to attend schools with all of these wonderful tools at their disposal, pandas? I have to admit that I would have been thrilled to go to some of these schools or universities, but I’m still very grateful for the education I was able to get. Keep upvoting the pics you find particularly fascinating, and let us know in the comments below what the best thing your school had to offer was. Then, if you’d like to check out a similar list from Bored Panda, look no further than right here!
My School's Library Has Noise-Level Guides That Change Color When It Gets Too Loud
This Middle School Has A Skateboard Locker
These Bollards Outside A School Are Shaped Like Pencils
This Tiny Door For 1st Graders At The School My Mom Teaches At
Chemistry Teacher Made Their Classroom Ceiling The Elements
We just got given jumpers for our chem excursion tomorrow each with an element of our choice on the back. Turns out Thulium wasn’t as much of an original choice as I thought
My Science Teacher's Clock
Thank goodness I know which numbers go where - couldn't be bothered to work this out. The hardest clocks to understand are Arabic ones, which go "backwards".
Some Of The Trees At My College Have Outlets On Them
This Bottle Has A Map Of All The Water-Filling Stations Around Campus On It
I Have A Gender-Neutral Bathroom At My High School
Robots At Oregon State University Deliver Food And Drink To Students On Campus
I am an adult woman, a grown up mature person so I didn't giggle. (I did)
This Painting In My School Library Is Painted On The Wall Itself, But It Is Still Framed
Students At My Town's College Rub This Statue's Nose When They Pass By, Going To Exams, For Good Luck
I Work At A School, And They’re Starting To Put These In! I’m The First To Use This One. One Step Closer
My School Just Installed A CVS Vending Machine Full Of Medicine And Hygiene Products
This Cat Bus Is For Transporting Japanese Preschoolers
This Twinkie Has Been In My Classroom For 10 Years
I love this. I’m honestly surprised some idiot hasn’t eaten it by now though
A Law Professor Shared A Photo Of The Pens Her Students Used For Cheating, Calling The Trick An Art Form Of Sorts
My University Makes Notepads Out Of Recycled Paper And Hands Them Out To The Students
An Ancient Roman Well Is Visible Under The Floor Of My School In Italy
My School Has Racks In The Front Office For Kids To Put Their Skateboards On During The Day
Columns At A School Are Pencils
This Vending Machine At My School With Basically Everything For Every Occasion
The Kid Beside Me In Class Has A Keyboard Made Of Light
My School Used To Be A Bank, So My Class Has A Vault In It
My University Library, Ladies And Gentlemen
This Pencil Vending Machine At The Local Middle School
These Medieval Ruins Were Randomly Found Under A School Gym Hall. The School Was Founded In 1276 And Is The Oldest School In Finland
New Hall Passes At A High School
My Local Community College Has Collapsible Monitors That Can Automatically Go Down So You Can Have More Desk Space
Look At How This Third-Grade Teacher Decorated Her Door And Hallway
My Son’s School Is Teaching Metaphor Via Tupac's Poetry
This Doorknob For A Maintenance Closet At My School Has Knurling On It To Prevent Slipping When Workers Have Gloves On
Handles are much better, though: you can use your elbow to open them if you're carrying things.
My School Put Colored Bricks In The Shape Of The Handicap Logo Instead Of Painting It
My School Stores Laptops In A Pile On The Floor
Concrete, WA High School Is Built Over The Roadway That Leads To It
This "Chemist Tree" That My School’s Science Department Made
My School 3D Printed A Tiny "Out Of Order" Sign For The Printer
This Uni Puts Up Games Its Graduates Worked On
The Pool At My University Is On The Second Floor
So My School Uses These Instead Of Chairs Now In A Couple Of Classes
This Little Door At My University
This Sign At My University Has The Number For The Library Police
University Library Has Puzzle That Everyone Can Take Part In
Food Is Allowed In The Library At My College
Therapy Dog At My School Has Socks So His Nails Don't Make Noise On The Floor
My School Has A Set Of Tools And A Pump To Let You Repair And Maintain Your Bike In Front Of The Entrance
The Woodworking Program At My School Sent Home 140 Remote-Learning Kits This Week, With Power Drills too
This Poster At My School Is Something Else
The University Gym Girls' Bathroom Has Not Only Free Condoms But Also Free Lube
It's a good idea... but I do hope there's one in the boys'bathroom as well. Boys should learn to take their responsabilities when it comes to safe s e x, and not always rely on girls to do it.