But education should be enjoyable! And thankfully, there are plenty of schools and universities out there that actually prioritize creating an exciting learning environment. Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find photos of the most interesting and brilliant things students have spotted in their schools, so we've gathered some of their best finds down below!

My high school was constantly under construction while I attended, and it was anything but pleasant. Dust was everywhere, loud drilling occurred all day long, and bizarre routes between buildings meant that I was almost always running late for class.

Growing up, I loved going to school . I enjoyed learning, socializing with friends and participating in a wide variety of extracurricular activities. But when I think back on my days as a student, I remember the people and experiences fondly. However, I do not feel the same way about the environment I was in.

#1 Our School’s Service Dog, Lucy, Made It Into The Staff Page Of The Yearbook Share icon

RELATED:

#2 There Is A Free “Period Pack” At My School For Girls Who Are Unprepared For Their Periods Share icon

#3 My School's Library Has A Banned Book Section Share icon

There are plenty of days when I’m frustrated with being an adult, often when it comes time to pay rent or buy my own groceries. But I have to admit that I’m very thankful to be done with my school days. I had a great time, and I made some amazing friends. But if I had the chance to go back in time and do it all again, you couldn’t pay me enough to trade in the freedom I have now. According to a 2022 study from the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence and the Yale Child Study Center, almost three quarters of students report having negative feelings towards school. And when asked to rank the emotions that they most commonly feel, students most often reported feeling tired, stressed, bored and calm. Happiness came next. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Science Teacher’s Desk Is A Fish Tank Share icon

#5 This School In Vancouver, BC (Canada) Installed A Slide, So Kids Can Take That Instead Of The Stairs To Leave The School Share icon

#6 They Had A Bike At My School To Blend A Smoothie That They Were Handing Out At Lunch Share icon

It makes sense that so many students don’t have glowing reviews about their time in school. Despite how many adults tell kids and teens that they’re in the best years of their lives, it often doesn’t feel like that. One fifth of students experience bullying, and only 50% of girls in 9th grade would describe themselves as confident. Being a kid should be carefree and easy, but the reality is that it’s not all sunshine and roses for everyone. And being a teen is almost always worse. KFF reports that one fifth of teens report having symptoms of anxiety or depression, and 20% admit that they’re not getting the therapy they need due to the cost, being scared of what others may think and simply because they don’t know how or where to go for help. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I Learned Today That My School’s New Science And Technology Building Has Thermochromic Tables Share icon

#8 My Cooking Class Has A Mirror On The Ceiling So We Can See What The Teacher Is Doing Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 My University Library Has A Wall Where You Can Quite Literally Take A Seat Share icon

So what can we do to better support our students? Well, one of the first steps should be focusing on cultivating a safe and inviting learning environment. Teachers cannot control what is going on in a student’s life outside of school, but they can work to improve their experience in the classroom. According to the University of Buffalo, students have more trust in themselves and their educators when they are in a positive learning environment.

#10 Say Hello To My University's Library Cat Share icon

#11 My Environmental Science Class With Real Plants On The Wall Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Stairs At Balamand University, Lebanon Share icon

Instead of creating a classroom where students feel judged or unsafe and second guess themselves constantly, teachers should work towards making students feel supported and comfortable. They should know that mistakes are acceptable and inevitable, and they should feel like their ideas are heard and listened to. Students should be invited to share their thoughts openly, and teachers should respond accordingly. A collaborative environment is much more exciting than one where teachers simply speak and students simply listen.

#13 These Parking Spots For Alternative Modes Of Transport At My Uni Share icon

#14 My Anatomy Teacher’s Bathroom Pass Is A Human Leg Bone Share icon

#15 This Actual Periodic Table My University Has Share icon

Getting students engaged in learning can be a challenge, but it’s certainly worth it for teachers who see their class’ grades improve and who get to work with excited young minds every day. When it comes to getting students more involved in their learning, Education Week recommends building great relationships with students. One way educators can do this right off the bat is by working together with students at the beginning of the year to create rules for the classroom. This gets the class involved, and it allows everyone to feel part of the decision making in the classroom. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Saw This In A Classroom After Class Share icon

#17 In My School, You Can Come Here To Sleep If You’re Tired Share icon

#18 My 1st Grader Lost A Tooth During Class And The School Sent It Home In This Tiny, Tooth-Shaped Container Share icon

It’s also wise for educators to ask their students questions to get them engaged in the classroom. It’s easy for students, especially kids, to completely zone out during a lesson. But when they’re asked to actively participate and share their thoughts, paying attention becomes a lot more important. Plus, it’s another opportunity for them to realize that their teacher is actually listening to them.

#19 My School’s Bathrooms Have Pedals Instead Of Handles Share icon

#20 My Uni Has Solar-Paneled Benches With USB Charging Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 My Professor Uses A Wooden Keyboard And Mouse Share icon

Educators can provide opportunities for choice for their students as well. This might mean giving the class an option between two different assignments every now and then or letting them vote on which day out of the week the next math test will be. They might even be able to earn rewards as a class, and they can vote on whether they would rather have ice cream or a movie as their prize. These simple things can keep kids much more engaged in their lessons.

#22 Pre-School Placed A "Picture Day" Reminder Sticker For Us On The Middle Of My Son's Back So He Couldn't Remove It Share icon

#23 University’s Way Of Showing How To Correctly Wear Your Mask Share icon

#24 The College Has These Signs On The Cafeteria Tables. They Flip To Red If You Don't Want Strangers Sitting At Your Table Share icon

And of course, having an interesting learning environment can make students much more interested in what’s going on at school. Whether it’s a beautifully designed library, funny meme references on hall passes or places to lock up their skateboards during the school day, the more comfortable students feel at school, the more excited they will be to go there. And we all want students to enjoy their education; it’s not meant to be torturous! ADVERTISEMENT

#25 University Printer Rotates Each Separate Document To Avoid Confusing Multiple Students' Work Share icon

#26 A Classroom In My University Has A Tree Growing Inside Of It Share icon

#27 The Health Class In Our High School Has A Moldy Bread Display On The Wall To Show How We Should Wash Our Hands And Phones Share icon

Are these photos making you jealous of the students who get to attend schools with all of these wonderful tools at their disposal, pandas? I have to admit that I would have been thrilled to go to some of these schools or universities, but I’m still very grateful for the education I was able to get. Keep upvoting the pics you find particularly fascinating, and let us know in the comments below what the best thing your school had to offer was. Then, if you’d like to check out a similar list from Bored Panda, look no further than right here!

#28 My School's Library Has Noise-Level Guides That Change Color When It Gets Too Loud Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 This Middle School Has A Skateboard Locker Share icon

#30 These Bollards Outside A School Are Shaped Like Pencils Share icon

#31 This Tiny Door For 1st Graders At The School My Mom Teaches At Share icon

#32 Chemistry Teacher Made Their Classroom Ceiling The Elements Share icon

#33 My Science Teacher's Clock Share icon

#34 Some Of The Trees At My College Have Outlets On Them Share icon

#35 This Bottle Has A Map Of All The Water-Filling Stations Around Campus On It Share icon

#36 I Have A Gender-Neutral Bathroom At My High School Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Robots At Oregon State University Deliver Food And Drink To Students On Campus Share icon

#38 This Painting In My School Library Is Painted On The Wall Itself, But It Is Still Framed Share icon

#39 Students At My Town's College Rub This Statue's Nose When They Pass By, Going To Exams, For Good Luck Share icon

#40 I Work At A School, And They’re Starting To Put These In! I’m The First To Use This One. One Step Closer Share icon

#41 My School Just Installed A CVS Vending Machine Full Of Medicine And Hygiene Products Share icon

#42 This Cat Bus Is For Transporting Japanese Preschoolers Share icon

#43 This Twinkie Has Been In My Classroom For 10 Years Share icon

#44 A Law Professor Shared A Photo Of The Pens Her Students Used For Cheating, Calling The Trick An Art Form Of Sorts Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 My University Makes Notepads Out Of Recycled Paper And Hands Them Out To The Students Share icon

#46 An Ancient Roman Well Is Visible Under The Floor Of My School In Italy Share icon

#47 My School Has Racks In The Front Office For Kids To Put Their Skateboards On During The Day Share icon

#48 Columns At A School Are Pencils Share icon

#49 This Vending Machine At My School With Basically Everything For Every Occasion Share icon

#50 The Kid Beside Me In Class Has A Keyboard Made Of Light Share icon

#51 My School Used To Be A Bank, So My Class Has A Vault In It Share icon

#52 My University Library, Ladies And Gentlemen Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 This Pencil Vending Machine At The Local Middle School Share icon

#54 These Medieval Ruins Were Randomly Found Under A School Gym Hall. The School Was Founded In 1276 And Is The Oldest School In Finland Share icon

#55 New Hall Passes At A High School Share icon

#56 My Local Community College Has Collapsible Monitors That Can Automatically Go Down So You Can Have More Desk Space Share icon

#57 Look At How This Third-Grade Teacher Decorated Her Door And Hallway Share icon

#58 My Son’s School Is Teaching Metaphor Via Tupac's Poetry Share icon

#59 This Doorknob For A Maintenance Closet At My School Has Knurling On It To Prevent Slipping When Workers Have Gloves On Share icon

#60 My School Put Colored Bricks In The Shape Of The Handicap Logo Instead Of Painting It Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 My School Stores Laptops In A Pile On The Floor Share icon

#62 Concrete, WA High School Is Built Over The Roadway That Leads To It Share icon

#63 This "Chemist Tree" That My School’s Science Department Made Share icon

#64 My School 3D Printed A Tiny "Out Of Order" Sign For The Printer Share icon

#65 This Uni Puts Up Games Its Graduates Worked On Share icon

#66 The Pool At My University Is On The Second Floor Share icon

#67 So My School Uses These Instead Of Chairs Now In A Couple Of Classes Share icon

#68 This Little Door At My University Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 This Sign At My University Has The Number For The Library Police Share icon

#70 University Library Has Puzzle That Everyone Can Take Part In Share icon

#71 Food Is Allowed In The Library At My College Share icon

#72 Therapy Dog At My School Has Socks So His Nails Don't Make Noise On The Floor Share icon

#73 My School Has A Set Of Tools And A Pump To Let You Repair And Maintain Your Bike In Front Of The Entrance Share icon

#74 The Woodworking Program At My School Sent Home 140 Remote-Learning Kits This Week, With Power Drills too Share icon

#75 This Poster At My School Is Something Else Share icon

#76 The University Gym Girls' Bathroom Has Not Only Free Condoms But Also Free Lube﻿ Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#77 My School Uses Purple Carpet To Indicate The Classroom Doors That Swing Out Share icon

#78 The Hallways Of My Norwegian High School Share icon

#79 This High School Still Had A Backstreet Boys "Got Milk?" Ad In 2022 Share icon

#80 My School's Bathroom Has A New "Wash Your Hands" Sign Share icon

#81 University Of Tennessee’s First Corpse Flower Bloomed! The First Bloom Happens 7-10 Years After Planting. It’s Called A Corpse Flower Because Of The Smell Share icon

#82 Transylvania University At Halloween Share icon

#83 University Of Uppsala's Anatomical Theatre Where Bodies Were Dissected In Front Of An Audience (Built In 1663, Sweden) Share icon

#84 My School Has A Real Hippopotamus Skull Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#85 Our School Still Uses The Power Macintosh G3 Share icon

#86 My Biology Teachers' Wall Of Key Chains Share icon

#87 There Is A Piece Of The Berlin Wall On My School's Campus Share icon

#88 This Scoreboard At A High School In Mississippi Says "Us" And "Y'all" Instead Of "Home" And "Guest" Share icon

#89 I Thought You Guys Would Appreciate This. This Is My School Library Share icon

#90 My School Put Up Pride Flags For Pride Month Share icon

#91 The June And July Stamps On This Date Have No Ink On Them Because They're Used In A Public School Share icon

#92 This High School Nearby Keeps Narcan Next To The AED Devices Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#93 The Bathroom Tile In This School's Science Building Is Decorated With The Periodic Table Of Elements Share icon

#94 I Go To School In Ottawa And We Write Our Exams In A Hockey Rink Share icon

#95 My School Has A Sculpture Of The Piranha Plant From Mario Share icon

#96 My Robotics Teacher Has A 1948 Olympic Torch Share icon

#97 My Art Teacher Has Sealing Tiles That Were Painted By Students In Her Classroom Share icon

#98 Found A Pac-Man-Themed Desk In My German Class Today Share icon

#99 My Mom’s High School Gave Graduates Wallet-Sized Copies Of Their Diplomas Share icon

#100 My School Issues IDS With Hidden USB Drives In Them Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#101 Students Lean On The Wall During Lectures (The Ghost Classroom) Share icon

#102 I’m Proud Of My Classroom Share icon

#103 This Spot In My High School Where People Pivot On The Stairs Share icon

#104 My School Brought In A Distracted Driving Simulator To Keep Kids Off Their Phones While Driving Share icon

#105 My Professor Has Paper Clips In The Shape Of Clothes Hangers Share icon

#106 My University Library's Christmas Tree Is Made Of Books Share icon

#107 My School Put Up Whiteboards To Stop Vandalism In The Toilet Rooms Share icon

#108 Just Saw This In A Classroom At Our Local Elementary School Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#109 My School Sells “Hydrogen Infused Water” Share icon

#110 The Countertops In This Bathroom At My University Are Made Out Of Metal Millings Encased In Resin Share icon

#111 A Bear Trap At A Primary School Share icon

#112 My School Museum Has A Bob Ross Painting Share icon

#113 The Stair Handrails In My Uni's Biology Building Are Held Up By Little Snails Share icon

#114 Waterfalls In My Uni Building When It Rains Share icon

#115 Our School’s Magazine Publication Intentionally Placed A Physical Hole In Its Latest Issue Share icon

#116 This Artwork On A Rainwater Tank At My Daughter's School Uses The Seam In The Middle As Part Of The Art, With A Convincing Effect Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#117 Vape Sensor Notice For High School Bathrooms Share icon

#118 Clock In My School's Chemistry Lab Share icon